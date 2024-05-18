Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Developing a Natural Language Understanding Model to Characterize Cable News Biasby@mediabias
    446 reads
    446 reads

    Developing a Natural Language Understanding Model to Characterize Cable News Bias

    by Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]May 18th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The increasing trend of political polarization in the U.S. is reflected in media consumption patterns that indicate partisan polarization. We develop an unsupervised machine learning method to characterize the bias of cable news programs without any human input. This method relies on the analysis of what topics are mentioned through Named Entity Recognition and how those topics are discussed through Stance Analysis.
    featured image - Developing a Natural Language Understanding Model to Characterize Cable News Bias
    a news anchor with a demon whispering in his ear Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on Arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Seth P. Benson, Carnegie Mellon University (e-mail: [email protected]);

    (2) Iain J. Cruickshank, United States Military Academy (e-mail: [email protected])

    Abstract and Intro

    Related Research

    Methodology

    Results

    Discussion

    Conclusion and References

    ABSTRACT

    Media bias has been extensively studied by both social and computational sciences. However, current work still has a large reliance on human input and subjective assessment to label biases. This is especially true for cable news research. To address these issues, we develop an unsupervised machine learning method to characterize the bias of cable news programs without any human input. This method relies on the analysis of what topics are mentioned through Named Entity Recognition and how those topics are discussed through Stance Analysis in order to cluster programs with similar biases together.


    Applying our method to 2020 cable news transcripts, we find that program clusters are consistent over time and roughly correspond to the cable news network of the program. This method reveals the potential for future tools to objectively assess media bias and characterize unfamiliar media environments.


    INDEX TERMS Natural Language Understanding, Cable News, Media Bias, Stance Analysis, Named Entity Recognition

    I. INTRODUCTION

    The increasing trend of political polarization in the United States has garnered significant attention in recent literature. This trend, prominent at both national and local government levels, is reflected in media consumption patterns that indicate partisan polarization in the public [1].


    Despite the plethora of studies on the subject, there is a noticeable gap in the literature regarding data-driven, computational analysis of the language used in political media sources.


    This void is particularly conspicuous in the study of cable news, which has been linked to the intensification of polarization. Furthermore, although computational research extensively explores differing sentiments towards issues, the application of crosssubject bias models remains limited.


    In this paper, we introduce an application of advanced Natural Language Understanding techniques to quantify the partisan bias in cable news. Bias is delineated by two principal aspects: what a source selects to discuss, and how they choose to portray it. By leveraging named entity recognition, we identify critical topic words within transcripts, followed by stance analysis to ascertain the positive or negative framing of these topics.


    This approach facilitates an understanding of the diverse stances cable news programs adopt towards a set of topics, and how these programs differ in their choice of topics. Utilizing this information, we generate bias clusters of programs and examine their evolution over time. Our findings predominantly reveal consistent bias clusters strongly associated with a program’s network.


    The methodology outlined in this paper provides a more adaptable approach to characterizing bias compared to previous studies in the field. Notably, our technique does not necessitate controlling for the topic discussed in the analyzed text, enabling its broad application to various political content. The primary contributions of our research include:


    • We have developed a novel technique for characterizing bias in cable news. This technique combines named entity recognition and stance analysis, providing a comprehensive view of both the subjects covered by a program and the stance taken on those subjects.


    • We have examined the consistency of program biases throughout 2020, providing a temporal analysis of bias in cable news. This analysis reveals how bias clusters evolve over time and how they are associated with the network of the program.


    • We have demonstrated the superiority of stance detection over sentiment analysis in determining bias. Our findings show that stance detection, which considers both the subject and the perspective taken on the subject, provides a more nuanced and accurate measure of bias compared to sentiment analysis.

    This paper is available on Arxiv under CC 4.0 license.


    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]@mediabias
    We publish deeply researched (and often vastly underread) academic papers about our collective omnipresent media bias.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmedia #media #media-bias-analysis #media-bias-in-the-usa #cable-news-bias #stance-analysis #natural-language-processing #political-polarization #bias-in-the-news

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Multi-EuP: Analysis of Bias in Information Retrieval - Abstract and Intro
    by mediabias
    May 01, 2024
    #datasets
    Article Thumbnail
    What Were the Results of Our Study to Characterize Cable News Bias?
    by mediabias
    May 20, 2024
    #media
    Article Thumbnail
    Characterizing Cable News Bias: Discussing What It All Means
    by mediabias
    May 20, 2024
    #media
    Article Thumbnail
    Concluding Our Characterizing Biases in Cable News Study
    by mediabias
    May 21, 2024
    #media
    Article Thumbnail
    Characterizing Cable News Bias: Related Research You Should Know About
    by mediabias
    May 18, 2024
    #media
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas