Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Characterizing Cable News Bias: Discussing What It All Meansby@mediabias
    885 reads
    885 reads

    Characterizing Cable News Bias: Discussing What It All Means

    by Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]May 20th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This paper offers a novel framework for analyzing media bias and a confirmation of many implicit assumptions about biases in cable news. The findings suggest that it is feasible to computationally extract media bias characterizations with minimal human bias assessments. It also provides a tool for exploring realms where biases are not yet known, such as social media user biases.
    featured image - Characterizing Cable News Bias: Discussing What It All Means
    2 tv anchors having a discussion Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on Arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Seth P. Benson, Carnegie Mellon University (e-mail: [email protected]);

    (2) Iain J. Cruickshank, United States Military Academy (e-mail: [email protected])

    Abstract and Intro

    Related Research

    Methodology

    Results

    Discussion

    Conclusion and References

    V. DISCUSSION

    This research yielded several significant results. Firstly, our findings suggest that it is feasible to computationally extract media bias characterizations with minimal human bias assessments. The empirical examination of news programs from three cable news networks, each with different perceived biases, generally confirmed broadly held assumptions about these programs. The biases exhibited by these programs remained consistent over time and strongly aligned with their respective networks.


    However, the key contribution of our work is not merely the affirmation of common media pundit observations but the fact that we reached this conclusion through an automated machine-learning model.


    This model required minimal human input and did not necessitate a priori bias specifications. While our findings still necessitate human interpretation of the resulting clusters, they are largely free from subjective human assessments and do not require media expertise for operation.


    The objective nature of this model demonstrates its potential to replace current media evaluation methods, which still heavily rely on human interpretation and assumptions. It also provides a tool for exploring realms where biases are not yet known, such as social media user biases. For political science researchers, this paper offers a novel framework for analyzing media bias and a confirmation of many implicit assumptions about biases in cable news.


    FIGURE 8: Program Sentiment and Stance Distribution for "Trump" and "Democrats" in April 2020


    Another significant finding of this research is the application of stance analysis methods to cable news transcript text. Our results indicated that stance analysis, employing task-based prompting with GPT-4, was far more effective than sentiment analysis in characterizing programs’ attitudes towards topics.


    Our stance analysis method generated more variance in programs’ views towards topics and produced variance that better aligned with real-world expectations of programs’ viewpoints. This method not only offers an improvement for understanding cable news transcripts, but it also demonstrates a more advanced way to identify writing style bias in media generally.


    However, the model presented in this paper does have certain limitations. It identifies key topics within transcripts as the most frequently used named entities, which may overlook certain types of topics, such as policy discussions. Furthermore, while stance detection was a significant improvement over sentiment analysis, the stance labeling of sentences within transcripts was not always accurate. The extent of these inaccuracies remains undetermined due to the absence of a labeled dataset for the cable news transcripts we utilized.


    Nevertheless, it appears that certain specific subsets, like short sentences lacking key context, resulted in a higher amount of incorrect labeling. The improvement of stance detection, in both a zero-shot setting like this and on spokenword text that comprises news transcripts, remains a crucial area for future research.

    This paper is available on Arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]@mediabias
    We publish deeply researched (and often vastly underread) academic papers about our collective omnipresent media bias.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmedia #media #cable-news-bias #media-bias-in-the-usa #bias-in-the-news #is-the-news-biased #news-bias-study #stance-analysis #sentiment-analysis

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Multi-EuP: Analysis of Bias in Information Retrieval - Abstract and Intro
    by mediabias
    May 01, 2024
    #datasets
    Article Thumbnail
    Developing a Natural Language Understanding Model to Characterize Cable News Bias
    by mediabias
    May 18, 2024
    #media
    Article Thumbnail
    What Were the Results of Our Study to Characterize Cable News Bias?
    by mediabias
    May 20, 2024
    #media
    Article Thumbnail
    Concluding Our Characterizing Biases in Cable News Study
    by mediabias
    May 21, 2024
    #media
    Article Thumbnail
    Characterizing Cable News Bias: Related Research You Should Know About
    by mediabias
    May 18, 2024
    #media
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas