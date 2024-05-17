Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Ditch ChatGPT: Run A Fast LLM On Your Computer Insteadby@timeo
    533 reads
    533 reads

    Ditch ChatGPT: Run A Fast LLM On Your Computer Instead

    by Timeo WilliamsMay 17th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Docker Desktop is a tool that allows you to run apps in a Docker container. It can be used to run applications such as Slack’s ChatGPT. This article explains how to use Ollama to run Slack on a Linux or Windows machine.
    featured image - Ditch ChatGPT: Run A Fast LLM On Your Computer Instead
    Timeo Williams HackerNoon profile picture


    TLDR: As an open-source enthusiast > I’m amazed that we’re capable of running something as powerful as Llama 3 locally & that WE control the data. Let me show you how.


    Step 1: Install Docker Desktop on your machine (if you haven’t already)

    https://www.docker.com/products/docker-desktop/


    Why use Docker? Instead of wasting time writing 3 separate articles that handle the nuances of each different OS (MacOS, Linux, or Windows) > we make use of one source of truth (universal environment) as defined in a Dockerfile to get things situated and running.


    ^ This is a simplified explanation. I may revisit this when I have a better answer.


    Step 2: In your terminal, paste and enter this command to get Ollama installed on your system:

    docker pull ollama/ollama


    You should see something similar to this after

    Pull the latest Ollama Image

    Step 3: Now that it’s installed, let’s run it by entering this:


    docker run -d -v ollama:/root/.ollama -p 11434:11434 --name ollama ollama/ollama Run Ollama container locallyBoom! You know can communicate with one of the smartest LLMs on the planet OFFLINE on your computer. Welcome to the club. Perhaps you’ll ask a more informative input than just ‘hey!’



    Bonus Points!


    If you’ve made it this far, but are feeling dissatisfied, you probably miss how intuitive the experience is when chatting with ChatGPT in it’s website form.


    Let’s make something similar.


    Shoutout to the contributors of WebUI. They’ve helped make a beautiful interface so that those of us who aren’t terminal lovers can live in peace.


    In the same terminal window or the environment of your choice (perhaps VSCode?), enter this:


    docker run -d -p 3000:8080 --add-host=host.docker.internal:host-gateway -v open-webui:/app/backend/data --name open-webui --restart always ghcr.io/open-webui/open-webui:main


    After a minute, you’ll be welcomed to this:


    Open WebUI Interface

    Select the Ollama model above and chat away!



    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Timeo Williams HackerNoon profile picture
    Timeo Williams@timeo
    Interested
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #llms #docker #data-ownership #llm-on-your-pc #installing-local-llm #docker-desktop #chatgpt-local-alternative #chatgpt-on-local-machine

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Getting Started With Software Development for Adobe Illustrator
    by timeo
    Feb 02, 2024
    #adobe-illustrator
    Article Thumbnail
    Do Right by Your Data in the Web3 Era
    by michaelkwok
    May 23, 2023
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    A Tale of Two Pitch Decks
    by mytiki
    Mar 17, 2022
    #startup
    Article Thumbnail
    Benefits, Use Cases, and Implementations of Blockchain in Real Estate
    by tonyfirsov
    Aug 26, 2021
    #tokenization
    Article Thumbnail
    Bringing Back Data Ownership to Humans With Decentralizion
    by bogomil
    Oct 23, 2021
    #decentralized-internet
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas