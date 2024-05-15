Exploring the Impact of Gamification in Flipped Classrooms: Conclusion and References

Authors: (1) Eilidh Jack, School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, G12 8QQ ([email protected]); (2) Craig Alexander, School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, G12 8QQ ([email protected]); (3) Elinor Jones, Department of Statistical Science, University College London, London, WC1E 7HB ([email protected]).

6 Conclusion

The results we present here are in line with previous research (for example [Lo and Hew, 2017], [Buckley and Doyle, 2016], [Dahlstrøm, 2012]) and show a stark increase in student engagement with pre-lecture activities on a course taught in flipped mode. As the pre-lecture activities of interest were quiz-based - with points awarded for attempting the quizzes on time rather than quiz score - we were able to investigate whether the increased engagement was meaningful or the result of students ‘gaming’ the leaderboard. In our study, there was no evidence of the latter.





It is thought that the two statistics courses considered here are the only time the students came across the Level Up! plugin or other form of gamification. It is therefore not known whether the increased engagement is due to the novelty of a leaderboard and whether gamification would be as successful if implemented widely across multiple courses.





The significant increase in student engagement after the adoption of a gamification strategy is certainly worthy of further research. Though the results from the gamification intervention were very positive, student engagement is still far from perfect. Diversity in teaching and learning approaches is surely the key to engaging students across their courses, with gamification a valuable strategy in a teacher’s toolbox.

7 References

[Alomari et al., 2019] Alomari, I., Al-Samarraie, H., and Yousef, R. (2019). The role of gamification techniques in promoting student learning: A review and synthesis: A review and synthesis. Journal of Information Technology Education:Research, 18:395–417.





[Blair, 2017] Blair, A. (2017). Understanding first-year students’ transition to university: A pilot study with implications for student engagement, assessment, and feedback. Politics, 37.2:215–228.





[Bredow et al., 2021] Bredow, C. A., Roehling, P. V., Knorp, A. J., and Sweet, A. M. (2021). To flip or not to flip? a meta-analysis of the efficacy of flipped learning in higher education. Review of educational research, 91(6):878–918.





[Buckley and Doyle, 2016] Buckley, P. and Doyle, E. (2016). Gamification and student motivation. Interactive Learning Environments, 24(6):1162–1175.





[Cronhjort et al., 2017] Cronhjort, M., Filipsson, L., and Weurlander, M. (2017). Improved engagement and learning in flipped-classroom calculus. Teaching Mathematics and its Applications: An International Journal of the IMA, 37(3):113–121.





[Dahlstrøm, 2012] Dahlstrøm, C. (2012). Impacts of gamification on intrinsic motivation. Education and Humanities Research, pages 1–11.





[Deterding et al., 2011] Deterding, S., Khaled, R., Nacke, L. E., Dixon, D., et al. (2011). Gamification: Toward a definition. In CHI 2011 gamification workshop proceedings, volume 12, pages 1–79. Vancouver, Canadá.





[Ding et al., 2018] Ding, L., Er, E., and Orey, M. (2018). An exploratory study of student engagement in gamified online discussions. Computers & Education, 120:213–226.





[Domínguez et al., 2013] Domínguez, A., de Navarrete, J. S., de Marcos, L., Fernández-Sanz, L., Pagés, C., and Martínez-Herráiz, J.-J. (2013). Gamifying learning experiences: Practical implications and outcomes. Computers & Education, 63:380–392.





[Dong et al., 2012] Dong, T., Dontcheva, M., Joseph, D., Karahalios, K., Newman, M., and Ackerman, M. (2012). Discovery-based games for learning software. In Proceedings of the SIGCHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, CHI ’12, page 2083–2086, New York, NY, USA. Association for Computing Machinery.





[Ekici, 2021] Ekici, M. (2021). A systematic review of the use of gamification in flipped learning. Education and Information Technologies, 26(3):3327–3346.





[Hakulinen et al., 2013] Hakulinen, L., Auvinen, T., and Korhonen, A. (2013). Empirical study on the effect of achievement badges in trakla2 online learning environment. In 2013 Learning and Teaching in Computing and Engineering, pages 47–54.





[Hartikainen et al., 2019] Hartikainen, S., Rintala, H., Pylväs, L., and Nokelainen, P. (2019). The concept of active learning and the measurement of learning outcomes: A review of research in engineering higher education. Education Sciences, 9(4):276.





[Heilbrunn et al., 2017] Heilbrunn, B., Herzig, P., and Schill, A. (2017). Gamification Analytics—Methods and Tools for Monitoring and Adapting Gamification Designs, pages 31–47. Springer International Publishing, Cham.





[Huang and Hew, 2018] Huang, B. and Hew, K. F. (2018). Implementing a theory-driven gamification model in higher education flipped courses: Effects on out-of-class activity completion and quality of artifacts. Computers & Education, 125:254–272.





[Ireland and Mouthaan, 2020] Ireland, J. and Mouthaan, M. (2020). Perspectives on curriculum design: comparing the spiral and the network models. Research Matters.





[Kim and Castelli, 2021] Kim, J. and Castelli, D. M. (2021). Effects of gamification on behavioral change in education: A meta-analysis. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 18(7).





[Leitner et al., 2017] Leitner, P., Khalil, M., and Ebner, M. (2017). Learning Analytics in Higher Education—A Literature Review, volume 94, pages 1–23. Springer International Publishing.





[Lo and Hew, 2017] Lo, C. K. and Hew, K. F. (2017). A critical review of flipped classroom challenges in k-12 education: possible solutions and recommendations for future research. Research and Practice in Technology Enhanced Learning, 12(1):4.





[Lo et al., 2017] Lo, C. K., Hew, K. F., and Chen, G. (2017). Toward a set of design principles for mathematics flipped classrooms: A synthesis of research in mathematics education. Educational Research Review, 22:50–73.





[Marcey, 2014] Marcey, D. J. (2014). The lecture hall as an arena of inquiry: Using cinematic lectures and inverted classes (clic) to flip an introductory biology lecture course. Archive of the Academic Commons.





[Owens et al., 2020] Owens, D. C., Sadler, T. D., Barlow, A. T., and Smith-Walters, C. (2020). Student motivation from and resistance to active learning rooted in essential science practices. Research in Science Education, 50(1):253–277.





[Stone, 2012] Stone, B. B. (2012). Flip your classroom to increase active learning and student engagement. In Proceedings from 28th Annual Conference on Distance Teaching and Learning, Madison, Wisconsin, USA.





[Touchton, 2015] Touchton, M. (2015). Flipping the classroom and student performance in advanced statistics: Evidence from a quasi-experiment. Journal of Political Science Education, 11(1):28–44.





[Wester et al., 2021] Wester, E. R., Walsh, L. L., Arango-Caro, S., and Callis-Duehl, K. L. (2021). Student engagement declines in stem undergraduates during covid-19–driven remote learning. Journal of Microbiology & Biology Education, 22(1):10.1128/jmbe.v22i1.2385.





[Wilson, 2013] Wilson, S. G. (2013). The flipped class: A method to address the challenges of an undergraduate statistics course. Teaching of Psychology, 40(3):193–199.





[Wood, 2023] Wood, A. (2023). Effective Teaching in Large STEM Classes. IOP Series in Physics Education. IOP Publishing. Publisher Copyright: © IOP Publishing Ltd 2023. All rights reserved.





[Zaric et al., 2017] Zaric, N., Scepanovic, S., Markovic, T., Ljucovic, J., and Davcev, D. (2017). The model for gamification of e-learning in higher education based on learning styles. In International Conference on ICT Innovations, pages 265–273.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



