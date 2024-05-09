The Best and Worst States for Remote Work in the U.S

For many knowledge workers, remote working has cemented itself as preferential over the last five years. However, in the U.S. not all locations are created equal.
Those looking for remote work are currently working against geographical roadblocks; while some jobs are remote, they can only be found in a specific state or states.
So despite being able to complete your work anywhere in the world with an internet connection, the state you primarily reside in is considered in the application process.
There are several reasons for this, but essentially employment laws, taxes, business licenses, and regulations all differ from state to state, and the people power required to ensure interstate compliance is considerable.
For this reason, organizations limit applications to people residing in particular states.
No matter where in the U.S. you're looking for a job, you can
New data analysis conducted by web hosting provider
The Magnolia State is closely followed by Wyoming (15.6%) and North Dakota (17.8%), New Mexico (18.53%), and Louisiana (18.75%).
Also in the lowest ten states for WFH figures are Oklahoma (20.13%), Alabama (20.25%), Indiana (20.83%), Arkansas (21.03%), and South Carolina (21.44%)
A spokesperson from Hostinger commented: “It is fascinating to see such a big difference in the number of remote workers in each state. Many states with fewer remote workers, such as Mississippi, have economies that heavily lean on industries such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services that require physical presence.
“This limits opportunities for remote work compared to sectors like technology or finance, which are more prevalent in states such as Maryland.”
It was America in Miniature that topped the list, with 44.2% of the working population in Maryland working from home, followed by Colorado (38.6%), Vermont (38.2%), Utah (37.2%), and Massachusetts (36.6%).
Completing the top ten are New Hampshire (35.8%), Virginia (34.9%), New Jersey (33.8%), Minnesota (33.4%), and Washington (32.7%).
“For many, the idea of remote work began during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced workers to stay at home. Since then, more and more companies have started to embrace it permanently,” says the web hosting service spokesperson.
“The shift towards remote work has spotlighted its many benefits, particularly the increase in work-life balance. It eliminates daily commutes, allowing workers to reclaim valuable time.
“Additionally, working remotely offers the flexibility for individuals to design their own workspace, which fosters a more personalized and comfortable work environment.”
If you’re nodding your head in agreement and want to find a remote role, visit the
There you can search and choose ‘Remote, USA’ instead of choosing a city, and that’ll take you to remote tech roles on offer, like these three:
Help build the future of finance and Web3 for Coinbase users across the world as a
Join the Engineering Security function at Credit Acceptance, and you’ll be protecting cutting-edge web applications built on public cloud such as AWS and Azure. Now advertising for a
If you’re a Java software engineer who enjoys working on complex problems and solutions, and you’re not afraid of learning something new on a daily basis, take a look at this
By Amanda Kavanagh