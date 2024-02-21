Tempted by a Tech Job With Unlimited PTO? Read the Fine Print First





As the adage goes, if something seems too good to be true, it usually is.





Case in point, unlimited PTO, which is frequently touted by tech companies as a company benefit, designed with work-life balance in mind.





In fact, according to a 2022 survey, unlimited PTO has quickly ascended the ranks to become one of the most sought-after employee benefits in the U.S., ahead of paid paternity leave and tuition reimbursement as workers vie for increased flexibility.





However, the reality is that unlimited PTO doesn’t equate to dozens of days off. And although it can seem like an enticing prospect for potential employees, a lack of clarity around unlimited PTO gray areas can be tricky to navigate, and ultimately cause conflict in the long run.





Culture conflict

In the U.S. around 6% of companies offer unlimited PTO, including Netflix, Microsoft, and Goldman Sachs.





While unlimited PTO might be enshrined in your contract, it’s more likely that the amount of time you request off falls in line with the existing company culture towards vacation time.





For example, if it’s common for staff to take 10 days PTO at once, you can also look forward to long vacations, but if your team tends to take minimal holidays because their workload is so intense, it won’t matter that your leave entitlement is unlimited as you’ll probably end up not using many days.

Time is money

In many companies, time accrued that isn’t used as PTO by the end of the year can be sold back and staff can pocket the cash. This is also true for staff leaving an organization who haven’t used up their PTO allowance.





However, when unlimited PTO is in place, this isn’t applicable, and if you work a full calendar year without taking any PTO outside of public holidays, such as Thanksgiving or Labor Day, you won’t be eligible to earn your time back.

Reality bites

Friction among team members or bigger problems between staff and management can happen for many reasons and in some cases, unlimited PTO is one of them.





This is because some employees will always under-request time off while others will over-request it, regardless of how much work is on the agenda. An unfair or unequal distribution of downtime can often lead to tension between colleagues, but it can also point to different management styles team-to-team within a larger organization.





And while taking time off can be a momentary panacea to your work problems, if you consistently feel a sense of disengagement at work, it could be time for you to reconsider your future.





**- Aoibhinn Mc Bride