10 Things Every New Developer Should Know

1. Find a cause you’re passionate about contributing to This will keep your fire ignited in the long run. Whenever you feel stuck always remember why you started. 2. Create a system that targets your long-term growth Focus on basics first. Plan before coding. Break down problems into smaller pieces and try to approach them one by one. You don’t have to finish everything on day one. Rather, you should focus on problem-solving and understanding the depth of the problem. Practice regularly. 3. Don’t be afraid to ask for help Find a community: Join a professional community to get feedback on your coding. Communicate with other developers. Reach out to colleagues. Use StackOverflow. If you are stuck, Don’t be afraid to search on 😉 google 4. Be your ally Celebrate your wins. Don't force yourself. You don’t need to know everything at first. Slowly your brain will build connections and you will be able to understand and solve complex problems Give yourself some time to digest what you consumed. Don’t forget to drink water. Work out and meditate to ensure your body and mind are functioning well because you can not pour from an empty cup. Get comfortable with failure. 5. Work on your soft skills Having good soft skills helps you to build networks within organizations and communities. This opens doors for new opportunities. 6. Invest in good resources By investing in good resources you can save your time and avoid unnesscesrry confusion by learning from experts in the domain. This will reduce your learning curve and help you to boost your confidence. 7. Start building a portfolio of your projects Join a programmer group, go to a hackathon, or try to take part in an open-source project. 8. Understand the problem domain you are working for Once you understand the problem domain you are working for, it will become clear where the specific task in your hand fits in and how to progress further. 9. Help/Teach others Teaching or helping others will help you to learn better and faster. This will help you to understand how other people approach problems. This will also help you to improve your communication skills. 10. Don’t be afraid to ask questions No one’s an expert at everything and you’ll constantly find yourself in a position where you don’t know as much as you think you should, so don’t be afraid to ask. Please let me know if you like this article in the comment section. And follow me to get more articles on Software Engineer’s growth strategies, React, React Native, JavaScript, and Software development. Lead image source Originally published . here