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10 Things Every New Developer Should Know

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byRuchika Mourya@ruchikamourya

Senior Software Engineer

December 7th, 2022
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Ruchika Mourya@ruchikamourya

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programming#programming#software-development#web-development#developer#tech-careers#technology#career-advice#personal-development

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