    3 Tips on How to Use AI in Your Writing From HackerNoon Editors
    3 Tips on How to Use AI in Your Writing From HackerNoon Editors

    by Editing Protocol May 18th, 2024
    Too Long; Didn't Read

    AI can be used to improve your writing and writing process. Today we give you 3 tips on how to use AI in your writing straight from the source, AKA HackerNoon Editors.
    AI in writing Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Editing Protocol HackerNoon profile picture

    Hello Hackers!


    It’s no secret that AI has changed the world and will continue to do so. It has touched and affected nearly every field imaginable, including writing. Some writers view AI as soulless, something that can never replicate the human spirit, and something that should be nowhere near writing. Others view it as a godsend that can write full, complex articles for them. But the truth is, it all depends on how you use it.


    Today, we’ll go over 3 ways you can use AI to improve your writing and writing process.


    P.S. HackerNoon does not accept articles 100% written by an AI. However, articles that were AI-assisted are okay.

    1. Coming Up With Article Ideas

    Say you’re a video game writer. You have some general sense of what you want your article to be about but are having trouble finding a specific topic. Use a chatbot, like ChatGPT, to find exactly what you’re looking for.


    We asked ChatGPT to give us 10 article ideas about Nintendo, and this was te result:



    Now, all of these seem like they could be decent articles. With some tweaking, hard work, and research, they could be great. And if you don’t like any of these article ideas, that’s a good thing too. You know what you don’t like which will make it easier to find what you’re looking for. Of course, relying on a chatbot to find all your article ideas isn’t probably the best idea as it could become repetitive, but it’s a great tool when you’re stuck in a rut.


    How do you feel about ChatGPT? Let us know using this ChatGPT Review writing template!

    2. Find What’s Missing From Your Article

    There’s no better feeling than when you’ve finished writing and you're staring at your hard work. However, it can also feel wrong; like something is missing. You’ve written about everything you wanted to write about, but it feels incomplete. You rack your brain trying to find the missing piece in your article, but nothing comes to mind.


    Enter AI. List all the key points you wrote about, and ask the AI which are missing or what sections could be included to flesh out your article. Using this, improve your article by adding more to it.


    If none of the extra topics sound like they would be a right fit, it could be a sign that your article has everything it already needs, and you can breathe a sigh of relief. Your work is finished.


    If you are still struggling with structuring your article, check out the How to Write a Guide on HackerNoon template.


    3. Improving Your Grammar

    You can re-read your article 10 times over, but sometimes, those little mistakes will get the better of you and will get past you. That’s where an AI writing tool like Grammarly can come in handy. It automatically checks your article for mistakes and will let you know how to fix them.

    It’s great if English isn’t your first language, if you struggle with spelling, or if you just want a second pair of eyes. However, all of its suggestions won’t be correct. Use your judgment, and if something feels off, stick with your gut.


    Already incorporate AI into your work? Let us know how with this template.


    What’s New On HackerNoon?

    Writing Contests

    You don’t need AI to tell you how to make money writing because we’ve got you covered. There are currently two HackerNoon writing contests going on: The Crypto API Writing Contest by CoinGecko and The Opt-Out Writing Contest by Aut Labs. Join either (or both!) of these contests to potentially earn some hard-earned money.


    New Pages to Browse

    HackerNoon is a global hub for entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, anarchists, and more. It's a community for everyone - check out our new page to see who browses with you.


    And that’s a wrap for this article.

    Take care Hackers, and see you next time!

    Hacker Noon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

