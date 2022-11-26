Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Noonification: White Man (11/26/2022)by@noonification
    365 reads

    The Noonification: White Man (11/26/2022)

    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - The Noonification: White Man (11/26/2022)
    #noonification#blockchain#ai
    Noonification HackerNoon profile picture

    @noonification

    Noonification
    Learn More
    LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.
    react to story with heart

    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    LooksRare No Longer Supports NFT Creator Royalties by Default
    image

    By @bankless [ 3 Min read ] X2Y2, an NFT marketplace, blocked NFT aggregator Blur from accessing its API. LooksRare is the latest marketplace to move to opt-in NFT creator royalties. Read More.

    Galactica is an AI Model Trained on 120 Billion Parameters
    image

    By @whatsai [ 6 Min read ] On November 15th, MetaAI and Papers with Code announced the release of Galactica, a game-changer, open-source large language model trained on scientific knowledge with 120 billion parameters. Read More.

    The Importance of Lore in Web 3.0 Games
    image

    By @zacwrites [ 7 Min read ] While a story is crucial to every product, ‘story-telling’ is more important. Read More.

    White Man
    image

    By @cryptohayes [ 27 Min read ] Delving into the digital money management business and breaking down the Genesis/DCG/Greyscale soap opera. Read More.

    Reconceiving Education with the Metaverse
    image

    By @intelligence [ 14 Min read ] Through their avatars, students in the Metaverse can interact with teachers and communicate with classmates. This can result in an immersive learning experience Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The Hacker Noon Team ✌️

    image

    Lisk

    Build JavaScript Blockchain Apps Easily with Lisk!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: How to Use AI for Your B2B Marketing (11/11/2022)
    Published at Nov 11, 2022 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    How Far the Metaverse Has Come and What It Takes to Go Further
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by bensoncrypto #metaverse
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Biggest Image Datasets for Computer Vision
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by valentineenedah #datasets
    Article Thumbnail
    AI Is the Ultimate Philosopher: Here's Why
    Published at Jan 05, 2023 by lorisocchipinti #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Metas Oops Moment (1/4/2023)
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    #Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Gaming Category
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by noonies2022 #noonies2022
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa