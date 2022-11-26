The Noonification: White Man (11/26/2022)

LEARN MORE ABOUT @NOONIFICATION 'S EXPERTISE AND PLACE ON THE INTERNET.

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @bankless [ 3 Min read ] X2Y2, an NFT marketplace, blocked NFT aggregator Blur from accessing its API. LooksRare is the latest marketplace to move to opt-in NFT creator royalties. Read More.

By @whatsai [ 6 Min read ] On November 15th, MetaAI and Papers with Code announced the release of Galactica, a game-changer, open-source large language model trained on scientific knowledge with 120 billion parameters. Read More.

By @zacwrites [ 7 Min read ] While a story is crucial to every product, ‘story-telling’ is more important. Read More.

By @cryptohayes [ 27 Min read ] Delving into the digital money management business and breaking down the Genesis/DCG/Greyscale soap opera. Read More.

By @intelligence [ 14 Min read ] Through their avatars, students in the Metaverse can interact with teachers and communicate with classmates. This can result in an immersive learning experience Read More.