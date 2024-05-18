Revolutionizing Healthcare: Andy Schoonover's Playbook for Disrupting Entrenched Industries

Forget everything you think you know about healthcare.
I recently sat down with Andy Schoonover, the visionary founder of CrowdHealth, on my podcast. He's not just building another health insurance company; he's leading a full-on revolution against the industry's broken model. What he's doing is so disruptive that it's making waves far beyond healthcare – and tech giants are starting to sweat.
In this newsletter, we're going to dissect the eight strategies Andy's using to dismantle the status quo. These aren't just healthcare tactics; they're a playbook for anyone who wants to take on an entrenched industry and win. We're talking about:
Whether you're an entrepreneur, an investor, or just someone who's fed up with how things are done, this is a story you need to hear. Get ready to rethink everything you thought you knew about disruption.
If you want to listen to the full podcast, listen on
Forget Silicon Valley.
The real hotbed of innovation may be hiding in plain sight, nestled within the complex and often archaic healthcare industry.
Andy Schoonover, the founder of CrowdHealth, is the architect behind this disruption, tearing down traditional models with an unconventional approach that's turning heads and inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs.
CrowdHealth, at its core, is a health insurance alternative.
But it's far more than that. It's a community-powered model that leverages collective resources to cover medical expenses, eliminating the profit-driven middlemen and empowering individuals to take control of their health.
Schoonover's playbook is a treasure trove of tactical insights applicable to any industry ripe for disruption.
When I interviewed him, I picked up on eight important ideas he’s implemented that you can use to transform your business.
Schoonover didn't just enter the healthcare arena; he redefined the battlefield. CrowdHealth isn't playing the traditional game of marketing budgets and lobbying power. Instead, they're employing asymmetric tactics to outmaneuver their Goliath competitors.
The Takeaway: Don't try to beat the incumbents at their own game. Find your unique strengths, leverage unconventional tactics, and redefine the competitive landscape.
Traditional health insurance is often seen as a value extraction model, where profits are prioritized over patient care. CrowdHealth is flipping the script, focusing on value creation at every touchpoint.
The Takeaway: Don't just focus on extracting value from your customers; focus on creating value for them. Build a business that puts their needs first and delivers a truly exceptional experience.
CrowdHealth isn't just a company; it's a network. The more people join, the stronger and more resilient it becomes. This is the essence of the network effect, a powerful phenomenon that can propel a business to exponential growth.
The Takeaway: Don't just build a product; build a network. Cultivate a community of users who are invested in the success of your platform. Leverage the network effect to drive exponential growth and create a sustainable competitive advantage.
In a world saturated with marketing messages, CrowdHealth has mastered the art of guerrilla marketing. They've eschewed traditional advertising channels in favor of a more agile, creative, and cost-effective approach.
The Takeaway: Don't just market your product; create a movement. Embrace guerrilla marketing tactics that are creative, unexpected, and impactful. Hack the attention economy by providing value, sparking conversation, and challenging the norms.
CrowdHealth isn't just changing the business model of health insurance; it's hacking the culture of healthcare. They're not just a company; they're a movement, a tribe of individuals united by a shared ethos of empowerment, transparency, and collective action.
The Takeaway: Don't just sell a product or service; create a culture. Build a brand that resonates with your customers' values and aspirations. Empower them to become active participants in your community.
The healthcare industry is a complex and ever-changing landscape. Regulations shift, technologies evolve, and consumer expectations are constantly in flux. To thrive in this environment, businesses need to be antifragile – not just resilient, but able to grow stronger in the face of adversity.
CrowdHealth has embraced this antifragile mindset. They're constantly experimenting, iterating, and adapting to changing circumstances. They're not afraid to make mistakes as long as they learn from them and use them as fuel for growth.
The Takeaway: Don't be afraid of failure. Embrace it as a learning opportunity. Build a business that is adaptable, resilient, and able to thrive in the face of chaos.
Healthcare is a highly regulated industry, often seen as a minefield of bureaucracy and red tape. But Schoonover and his team have demonstrated that it's possible to navigate this landscape, not by playing by the rules but by rewriting them.
The Takeaway: Don't let regulations stifle your innovation. Study the regulatory landscape, identify opportunities for disruption, and advocate for policies that align with your vision.
While CrowdHealth's model is specifically tailored to the healthcare industry, the principles behind it are applicable to any industry ripe for disruption.
Whether you're in finance, education, or transportation, the strategies outlined in this manual can help you challenge the status quo, create a movement, and build a business that truly matters.
The Takeaway: The future of business is about disruption, innovation, and creating value for customers. By following the principles outlined in this manual, you can position your business at the forefront of this revolution.
Andy Schoonover and CrowdHealth are more than just a healthcare story; they're a blueprint for the future of entrepreneurship.
They're a reminder that even the most entrenched industries can be disrupted, that even the most powerful incumbents can be challenged, and that even the most complex problems can be solved.
The future belongs to those who are willing to question the status quo, to embrace the unconventional, and to build businesses that truly matter.
It's a future where innovation is prized, where community is king, and where the customer is always at the center.
Are you ready to join the revolution?
Scott
If you want to listen to the full podcast, listen on