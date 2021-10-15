6 Lessons Learned From Building Tech Communities Across Sri Lanka

370 reads

Community building has become a fad but it rarely achieves the results it promises. I’ve made it a point to understand why communities around the world fail and how to make them resilient in the face of the digital revolution. Noted below are some of the lessons that I've learned on building better communities. Start small - target champions who share the same passion for the community that you are trying to build. Trust and delegate work to the team and delegating work to them. Reach out to companies, universities, and existing communities and see how you can collaborate.