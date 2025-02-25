The Future of Online Education for Parents: Online vs. In-Person Tutoring

The importance of education in the digital age.

We live in an age when education practices, such as tutoring, and technological advances are more synonymous than ever. Parents must carefully determine the best technology to connect to future tutors and make life easier through digital online teaching platforms. In the digital age, where technology improves how tutors and educators connect with their students, deciding whether online or in-person tutoring becomes vital for parents and students.

Rise of Online Education Platforms

As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world entered a new stage of educational development: a virtual revolution and the rise of online tutoring platforms. Educators raced to create digital workplaces to facilitate classes while the world was at home. This pedagogical approach inevitably led to students falling behind in their education because the schools needed to prepare to take on the challenge immediately and were very unprepared. Parents were left to figure out the next step—online and in-person tutoring rose to prominence.





Eventually, students returned to their formal classrooms, but the gaps in content knowledge that began with the transition to online education perpetuated into grades to come; this generated an influx of parents needing experienced tutors. How does a parent or guardian navigate choosing the right educational platform for their child? You can ask experts like me: I have tutored in-person and online ELA, social studies, and creative writing since 2012. Here is my guide to online versus in-person tutoring to help you make an informed decision.

Online Tutoring: Advantages

Accessibility and convenience

The online tutoring model allows students nationwide to access tutors who are experts in their field of study from the comfort of their homes. Parents and students can choose their online tutor while having the flexibility to make changes if they feel their needs are met by their tutor. Online tutors have access to all their resources in a session, like worksheets, games, images, videos, and even songs, at their fingertips, and that is advantageous for parents to consider. In contrast, a parent is limited by what you bring in an in-person tutoring session. Online tutoring platforms are convenient for parents.





Flexibility in scheduling

For parents, the online virtual classroom allows tutors to be available when best suited for the student, taking travel time from an already hectic schedule. It also allows a considerable benefit for parents not canceling sessions because their student can meet a tutor anywhere there is an internet connection. Students can still receive tutoring even on vacation—a significant benefit for parents.





Global reach and diversity of tutors

Technology has once again bridged the educational gaps that parents seek to close, creating an efficient means of communication and education no matter the location. Do you want to learn French or Spanish from a native speaker for your student? Or do you desire to have a tutor with a degree at Oxford? With a simple Google search, you can find a private tutor that fits your needs on the many online platforms, all at your fingertips as a parent.

Online Tutoring: Challenges

Technical issues and connectivity issues

With anything online, there is always the chance of technology difficulties for parents. Power outages, weather, or location are just a few things that can cause the internet to go down. By utilizing various forms of technology to connect students and tutors, we risk technical issues with software compatibility, updates, batteries dying, and random shutdowns. When you tutor online—things are never perfect, and these challenges are complex. Parents can troubleshoot these issues by unplugging their modem to reset, as well as some patience, flexibility, and communication between tutors. However, that limits what tutoring your child will receive that day.





Lack of physical interaction

With online tutoring, the tutor and the student are in different locations, sometimes on opposite sides of the country. Tutors can only control what the technology allows. The physical presence of the tutor and students will enable them to pick up on nonverbal cues, body language, and gestures that help enhance in-person interactions. Parents need to consider this when looking for an online tutor versus one in person.





Potential distractions

When tutors work in person, they can ask students to put away their phones. When tutoring online, tutors are only privy to what the screen allows them to see, and if a parent is not around, they can only do so much. When tutors work with online students, we can only know if an iPad or a phone is in their hands. We can trust that the student understands the limited time, but distractions will happen if a parent does not set boundaries. Other distractions include online learning environments that are not quiet or conducive to learning, such as a computer room in a small house where a student cannot concentrate—potential distractions are a part of tutoring online.

In-Person Tutoring: Advantages

Face-to-face interaction

There is the adage, "Nothing like a face-to-face meeting.” In-person tutoring has its advantages and disadvantages for parents. The major advantage for parents deciding on in-person tutoring is that the tutor is in the same space as the student and can work with parents to see any issues with what they are tutoring and express what they want face to face with the tutor.





Personalized attention

A tutor can also maximize their time and personalize the student's needs with personalized attention based on what they see when a parent chooses this path. Adjusting to student-centric needs can be significantly more manageable for a tutor in person than online. Although both can be advantageous for the tutor and student, parents must understand that they must ensure their student gets the best possible tutoring experience.





Immediate feedback and accountability

In real-time, the parents can see more of the students' methodology and processes for writing an essay, for example, whereas when a tutor is online, you can only see what the student presents on the screen. The advantage is that you can get immediate feedback from your tutor and ask about the student's progress after a session.

In-Person Tutoring: Challenges

Geographical limitations, Higher costs, and scheduling constraints

In-person tutoring also has limitations, like geography and higher prices. As a parent, would you drive 30 miles to see the best tutor in the state? If they are worth it, yes, but the reality is that if the student needs to meet with the tutor five times a week, that is a lot of miles and gas.





The costs of tutoring online and in person can differ—I charge more for in-person tutoring than online because I have to factor in mileage, gas, and vehicle wear and tear. Parents and students are also at the mercy of traffic, scheduling differences, or issues with finding a tutor who is willing to travel. The costs of in-person tutoring include wear and tear on vehicles for parents, high gas prices, and the costs of material and technology if needed. Plus, finding a quiet workplace at a coffee shop can be difficult, and even if you invite the tutor into your home, who buys snacks?





Limited access to specialized tutors

When parents search for tutors in their area, they are limited by who they find close by, and they can be left disappointed by limited options. As a parent, you might find a tutor who claims to tutor ELA, math, science, programming, and everything else, but are they passionate or experts in their field? Or are they trying to make quick money? Access to top-notch tutors might take work for parents to find one close to home.

The Impact of Technology on Education

Integration of AI and personalized learning algorithms





One of the most significant challenges for parents is the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration into every aspect of our lives. With the ease of access to AI and its capability of writing essays and solving quick homework problems comes a massive increase in plagiarism. AI's personalized learning algorithms can also take the learning out of education. While AI has its place in our world, parents should consider whether AI suits their students.





Future Trends in Online Education

Hybrid models combining online and in-person elements





The future of online education could involve collaboration between educators and tutors in schools, which will only benefit parents. They need to understand what to discuss with tutors and teachers. In hybrid models, teachers in person set the foundation for the curriculum, and tutors carry the one-on-one engagement to meet the individual student's needs. The hybrid model will change as we better understand the value and possibilities of in-person and online learning.





Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications in tutoring

As with any business, tutoring is always looking forward to future technologies. Parents need to stay on top of things—and introducing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) into tutoring sessions could benefit parents. Both offer significant advantages for tutors and students connecting online.





Introducing virtual reality into tutoring sessions allows students to explore new and unique historical elements, such as what it might have been like to experience the Revolutionary War. With augmented reality, tutors can use its primary function—overlaying reality into the real world. Perhaps you are tutoring anatomy—AR allows students to interact with the human body.





The innovative applications mean tutors can provide new and inventive ways to enhance a student-centered approach to learning with real-time feedback. The accessibility of these two options could transform how we view education.





Conclusion

The pandemic gave us more tools to connect with online educators worldwide than at any other time, allowing convenience and access to the best tutors in the world. However, it has disadvantages, like potential technical and connectivity issues, distractions, and a lack of physical interaction. In-person tutoring allows face-to-face interactions in the same place as the student, but it also faces geographical limitations, very high costs, and limited access to specialized tutors.





AI integration is here to stay, but it also takes the learning out of education. Hybrid learning could be the best of both worlds for teachers, tutors, and students, while virtual reality and augmented reality will transform tutoring moving forward.





Education and tutoring are evolving as technology advances. With parents, tutors, and students deciding how education will advance, one thing is clear—technology is a path. One takeaway from this is that there is no one way to learn. Parents need to decide the best route when choosing a student for tutoring their student, so explore new learning methods and companies. Tutors must look into new and innovative ways to connect with students because as technology advances, so do students' needs.





Author: David Taniyo-Ching, ELA and Social Studies at Tutor at Learner Education