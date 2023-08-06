Revolutionizing Inclusive Learning in European Higher Education: 3 Edtech Tools Leading the Way

Too Long; Didn't Read In higher education, there's a growing push for inclusivity and equal opportunities for under-represented minority groups, backed by the EU and national governments. Edtech tools are playing a vital role in fostering inclusivity, especially for diverse learners. Many students face challenges due to limited resources, lack of understanding among educators, and low engagement levels. Three Edtech tools - social annotation, Labster for immersive simulations, and Google Classroom add-ons - are driving inclusivity by enhancing student engagement, building confidence, and simplifying assignments. These tools help address the unique needs of students from varied backgrounds, ultimately leading to a more inclusive educational experience.