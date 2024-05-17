Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Code Book for Annotation of Diverse Cross-Document Coreference: Annotation Guidelinesby@mediabias
    419 reads
    419 reads

    Code Book for Annotation of Diverse Cross-Document Coreference: Annotation Guidelines

    by Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]May 17th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This paper presents a scheme for annotating coreference across news articles, extending beyond traditional identity relations.
    featured image - Code Book for Annotation of Diverse Cross-Document Coreference: Annotation Guidelines
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Jakob Vogel, M.A. Digital Humanities, Institute for Digital Humanities, Faculty of Philosophy, Georg August University of G¨ottingen.

    5. Conclusion and future work

    Our proposed annotation scheme covers a multitude of coreferential relations. It gives a detailed explanation of how to mark coreferential mentions across documents, assign entity-types and names to them, connect them with each other, and link them to the Wikidata knowledge graph. The scheme thus represents a significant step toward more accurately capturing the complexities of coreference use. It furthermore provides a valuable resource for researchers both in the field of coreference resolution and media bias by word-choice and labelling. Having said that, our scheme leaves room for possible extensions to further advance research in those domains. First, the annotation of events could be included in our scheme. An interesting question that arises is whether the relationtypes as outlined here could be applied not only to entities, but to events all the same. A second possible extension would be to include a layer of media bias annotation to the scheme, enabling a direct comparison of diverse coreference usage and media bias by word-choice and labelling. Both proposed extensions could be easily added on top of our scheme. Having said that, the present form of our scheme already addresses many of the complexities of diverse cross-document coreference and offers a roadmap for capturing nuanced linguistic relationships, ultimately advancing our understanding of language and discourse in digital print media.

    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]@mediabias
    We publish deeply researched (and often vastly underread) academic papers about our collective omnipresent media bias.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #natural-language-processing #coreference-resolution #diverse-coreference-annotation #entity-annotation #entity-linking #media-bias-analysis #coreference #multi-layered-annotation

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Thetechstreetnow

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Multi-EuP: Analysis of Bias in Information Retrieval - Abstract and Intro
    by mediabias
    May 01, 2024
    #datasets
    Article Thumbnail
    Code Book for Annotation of Diverse Cross-Document Coreference: Abstract and Intro
    by mediabias
    May 17, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Article Thumbnail
    Diverse Cross-document Coreference and Media Bias Analysis
    by mediabias
    May 17, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Article Thumbnail
    Code Book for Annotation of Diverse Cross-Document Coreference: Annotation Tool
    by mediabias
    May 17, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Article Thumbnail
    Code Book for Annotation of Diverse Cross-Document Coreference: Acknowledgements
    by mediabias
    May 17, 2024
    #natural-language-processing
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas