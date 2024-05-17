Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Uncovering Gender Bias within Journalist-Politician Interaction: Analysis Methodologyby@mediabias
    442 reads
    442 reads

    Uncovering Gender Bias within Journalist-Politician Interaction: Analysis Methodology

    by Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]May 17th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    ru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this paper, researchers analyze gender bias in Indian political discourse on Twitter, highlighting the need for gender diversity in social media.
    featured image - Uncovering Gender Bias within Journalist-Politician Interaction: Analysis Methodology
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 DEED license.

    Authors:

    (1) Brisha Jain, Independent researcher India and [email protected];

    (2) Mainack Mondal, IIT Kharagpur India and [email protected].

    4. ANALYSIS METHODOLOGY

    In this work, we primarily performed quantitative analysis to uncover general bias in Indian journalist-politician interaction. Specifically, we performed frequency analysis using statistical testing, emotion analysis, and topic analysis of the collected tweets.


    Statistical analysis of interaction frequency and popularity: To analyze gender bias in the frequency of interaction between Journalists and politicians, we examine the popularity of tweets between journalists and politicians across genders of politicians. If journalists do indeed promote gender bias, we expected to see more tweets by male journalists mentioning male politicians compared to mentioning female politicians. We expect female journalists to tweet less or as much about male politicians as they do about female politicians. To check for gender bias in the traction that tweets from politicians receive from journalists, we also examine the popularity of tweets (via retweets, replies and likes for these tweets). We use the Kruskal-Wallis H-Test to determine if significant differences exist in different categories of tweets. Furthermore, we employ pairwise Mann-Whitney U-test to analyze the differences in popularity across our four categories in more granular detail.


    Emotion analysis: To examine gender bias in the content to the tweets addressed to politicians by journalists, we employ emotion analysis of tweets (using TweetNLP, a cutting-edge large language model-based Twitter-specific multilingual emotion detection tool [6]) from “MJ-MP”, “MJ-FP”, “FJ-MP” and “FJ-FP” categories. Specifically, we seek to test for differences in these tweets for expressions of “Anger”, “Joy”, “Optimism” and “Sadness”. We use a KruskalWallis H test to determine if significant differences exist in the emotion scores of tweets (along the four dimensions) from our categories.


    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]@mediabias
    We publish deeply researched (and often vastly underread) academic papers about our collective omnipresent media bias.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgsociety #gender-bias #political-discourse #gender-diversity #social-media-analysis #political-representation #journalism #indian-twitter #social-media

    Languages

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-esEspañolhackernoon-hiहिंदीhackernoon-zh中国人hackernoon-frFrançaishackernoon-bnবাংলাhackernoon-ruРусскийhackernoon-viTiếng Việthackernoon-ptPortuguêshackernoon-ja日本語hackernoon-deDeutschhackernoon-ko한국인hackernoon-trTürkçe

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Multi-EuP: Analysis of Bias in Information Retrieval - Abstract and Intro
    by mediabias
    May 01, 2024
    #datasets
    Article Thumbnail
    Can AI Ever Overcome Built-In Human Biases?
    by gordonfrayne
    Aug 18, 2023
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Can Crypto Grow out of Its Bro Culture Stigma?
    by reuben-jackson
    Feb 13, 2021
    #gender-gap
    Article Thumbnail
    Colors and Gender Bias: The History Behind 'Pink it and Shrink it'
    by roxanamurariu
    Aug 20, 2021
    #parenting
    Article Thumbnail
    Combating Brilliance Bias: We Should Celebrate Smart Women More
    by rishikesh
    Nov 09, 2021
    #bias
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas