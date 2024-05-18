Search icon
    Code Smell 252 - NullCustomer
    Code Smell 252 - NullCustomer

    by Maximiliano Contieri May 18th, 2024
    Prefer real domain names to Implementation names
    You love Null Object Design Patter because it avoids the billion-dollar mistake.

    TL;DR: Prefer real domain names to Implementation names

    Problems

    Solutions

    1. Search for a real-world metaphor

    Context

    Naming is essential when designing software.


    Using Pattern Names is a common software problem where programmers bind design patterns to real-world concepts.


    You need to search for these abstractions in the real world and name them after their essential behavior instead of the accidental structure.

    Null Customers don't exist in the same way NULL doesn't exist.

    Sample Code

    Wrong

    import React from 'react';

const NullCustomer = () => {
  return (
    <div>
      <h2>No customer found</h2>
      <p>Sorry, we couldn't find any customer matching your criteria.</p>
    </div>
  );
};

const App = () => { 
  const customerDataAvailable = false;

  return (
    <div>
      <h1>Customer Details</h1>
      {customerDataAvailable ? (
        <div>
          {/* Render customer data */}
          <h2>Customer Name: Cosmo Kramer</h2>
          <p>Email: [email protected]</p>
          <p>Phone: 123-456-7890</p>
        </div>
      ) : (
        <NullCustomer />
      )}
    </div>
  );
};

export default App;

    Right

    import React from 'react';

// This is more closely related to real world
const InexistantCustomer = () => {
  return (
    <div>
      <h2>Inexistant customer</h2>
      <p>Sorry, we couldn't find any customer matching your criteria.</p>
    </div>
  );
};

const App = () => { 
  const customerDataAvailable = false;

  return (
    <div>
      <h1>Customer Details</h1>
      {customerDataAvailable ? (
        <div>
          {/* Customer exists */}
          <h2>Customer Name: Newman</h2>
          <p>Email: [email protected]</p>
          <p>Phone: 666-666-6666</p>
        </div>
      ) : (
        <InexistantCustomer />
      )}
    </div>
  );
};

export default App;

    Detection

    • [x]Semi-Automatic

    You can search for names including implementation patterns and check if they represent a real-world concept.

    Tags

    • Naming

    Level

    • [x]Beginner

    AI Generation

    AI generators are better at finding these names and don't abuse design patterns unless we prompt them.

    AI Detection

    When prompted to use better names with the wrong code tested AI suggested a few, but none detected by itself as a mistake.

    Conclusion

    Some concepts are harder to find than others.


    Choose your names wisely.

    Relations

    Code Smell 25 - Pattern Abusers

    More Info

    Null: The Billion Dollar Mistake

    Disclaimer

    Code Smells are my opinion.

    Credits

    Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

    We comfort ourselves with the belief that if the customers had just been happy with what they said they needed, the design would have been fine. It’s the customer’s fault for changing the requirements on us.


    Robert Martin

    Software Engineering Great Quotes

    This article is part of the CodeSmell Series.

    How to Find the Stinky Parts of your Code

    Maximiliano Contieri@mcsee
    I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.
