Code Smell 252 - NullCustomer

You love Null Object Design Patter because it avoids the billion-dollar mistake.
TL;DR: Prefer real domain names to Implementation names
Naming is essential when designing software.
Using Pattern Names is a common software problem where programmers bind design patterns to real-world concepts.
You need to search for these abstractions in the real world and name them after their essential behavior instead of the accidental structure.
Null Customers don't exist in the same way NULL doesn't exist.
import React from 'react';
const NullCustomer = () => {
return (
<div>
<h2>No customer found</h2>
<p>Sorry, we couldn't find any customer matching your criteria.</p>
</div>
);
};
const App = () => {
const customerDataAvailable = false;
return (
<div>
<h1>Customer Details</h1>
{customerDataAvailable ? (
<div>
{/* Render customer data */}
<h2>Customer Name: Cosmo Kramer</h2>
<p>Email: [email protected]</p>
<p>Phone: 123-456-7890</p>
</div>
) : (
<NullCustomer />
)}
</div>
);
};
export default App;
import React from 'react';
// This is more closely related to real world
const InexistantCustomer = () => {
return (
<div>
<h2>Inexistant customer</h2>
<p>Sorry, we couldn't find any customer matching your criteria.</p>
</div>
);
};
const App = () => {
const customerDataAvailable = false;
return (
<div>
<h1>Customer Details</h1>
{customerDataAvailable ? (
<div>
{/* Customer exists */}
<h2>Customer Name: Newman</h2>
<p>Email: [email protected]</p>
<p>Phone: 666-666-6666</p>
</div>
) : (
<InexistantCustomer />
)}
</div>
);
};
export default App;
You can search for names including implementation patterns and check if they represent a real-world concept.
AI generators are better at finding these names and don't abuse design patterns unless we prompt them.
When prompted to use better names with the wrong code tested AI suggested a few, but none detected by itself as a mistake.
Some concepts are harder to find than others.
Choose your names wisely.
Code Smells are my opinion.
