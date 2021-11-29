Search icon
100 Pieces of Programming Advice from the Book Clean Code by Robert Martin by@thawkin3

100 Pieces of Programming Advice from the Book Clean Code by Robert Martin

Clean Code by Robert C. Martin is the most recommended programming book of all time. Some people love to hate on the book, even going so far as to say that it’s probably time to stop recommending Clean Code. But let's not be so quick to discount all the good advice that the book has to offer! We’ll go through the book chapter by chapter, summarizing many of the ideas Uncle Bob presents.
@thawkin3
Tyler Hawkins

Senior software engineer. Continuous learner. Educator.

