11 Books Every Software Developer Should Read
1. The Tech Resume Inside Out: What a good developer resume looks like and how to write one.
2. Cracking the Coding Interview: 189 Programming Questions and Solutions.
3. Things they don't teach you in software school: Letters from a mentor.
4. Letters to a New Developer: What I Wish I Had Known When Starting My Development Career.
5. Soft Skills: The software developer's life manual.
6. 14 Habits of Highly Productive Developers.
7. Extreme Programming Explained: Embrace Change.
8. Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship.
9. The Pragmatic Programmer: From Journeyman to Master.
10. Refactoring: Improving the Design of Existing Code.
11. The Nature of Software Development: Keep It Simple, Make It Valuable, Build It Piece by Piece.
I'm a technology leader who is driven to help software engineers have fulfilling careers.