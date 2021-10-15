11 Books Every Software Developer Should Read

Search icon
1. The Tech Resume Inside Out: What a good developer resume looks like and how to write one. 2. Cracking the Coding Interview: 189 Programming Questions and Solutions. 3. Things they don't teach you in software school: Letters from a mentor. 4. Letters to a New Developer: What I Wish I Had Known When Starting My Development Career. 5. Soft Skills: The software developer's life manual. 6. 14 Habits of Highly Productive Developers. 7. Extreme Programming Explained: Embrace Change. 8. Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship. 9. The Pragmatic Programmer: From Journeyman to Master. 10. Refactoring: Improving the Design of Existing Code. 11. The Nature of Software Development: Keep It Simple, Make It Valuable, Build It Piece by Piece.
image
Tanaka Mutakwa Hacker Noon profile picture

@tanakamutakwa
Tanaka Mutakwa

I'm a technology leader who is driven to help software engineers have fulfilling careers.

