11 Must-hear Podcasts For Developers

You are what you listen to

If you want to be a good software developer you have to continue learning constantly. One of the best ways to learn is through listening to good podcasts.

Here is a list containing some of the best podcasts new software developers can learn from.

This is a good choice for those who are interested in web development but don't know where to start. The CodeNewbie podcast covers stories and interviews from people on their coding journey. Every week, you can meet new developers and many other experts who work in the tech industry and have built their careers in coding. Each episode will provide newbies with many useful facts that will get them closer to the web development world.

Soft Skills Engineering is a weekly advice podcast for software developers. The show's hosts are experienced developers who answer your questions about topics like pay raises, hiring developers, technical leadership, learning new technologies, quitting your job, getting promoted, code review etiquette, and more.

Coding Blocks is the podcast and website for learning how to become a better software developer. They cover a wide variety of topics that range from good programming practices which are language agnostic all the way to specifics for particular languages.

Programming By Stealth is a collaborative series created by Bart Busschots and Allison Sheridan. They discuss real programming in small easy steps, using the allure of the web as the carrot to entice people forward.

A podcast featuring a panel of Software Engineers from Netflix, Twitch, & Atlassian talking over drinks about all things Front End development. This podcast will tell you about new tools and libraries that appeared in the web development world. The frontend is a necessary skill for every web developer. It is impossible to create a good website without a proper understanding of the front end.

This is a podcast that helps you to improve your development knowledge and career, by explaining the latest and greatest in development technology and providing you with what you need to succeed as a developer.

Will and BJ first met in college and have been friends ever since. You can tell this through their dynamic conversations. Will brings a wide knowledge base to the conversation through his years of experience as a senior developer and aspiring software architect. Whereas BJ being a journeyman developer is learning as he works in the field. He shares those lessons and more each week. Because of their varied experiences topics range from the technical to the everyday life of a software developer. You'll find something useful and informative on the Complete Developer Podcast.

There are plenty of podcasts out there focused on languages and coding. What they do with the Complete Developer Podcast is to also cover the other areas of life as a developer.

The official podcast of the FreeCodeCamp open source community. Learn to code with free online courses, programming projects, and interview preparation for developer jobs.

Interviews and advice for learning how to code and building your technology career. The Learn to Code With Me podcast, created by Laurence Bradford, is for aspiring techies and self-taught coders looking to transition into the tech industry. Want actionable insights on how you can get paid for your coding skills? Then listen to this podcast.

A podcast focused on the non-technical side of being a developer because your career is about more than the code you write.

A weekly commute-time podcast that promotes fresh technology and fresh voices. Episodes feature talk and tech for developers, life-long learners, and technologists.

