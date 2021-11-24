Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Why Communication is Important for Software Developers by@tanakamutakwa

Why Communication is Important for Software Developers

Read on Terminal Reader
image
Tanaka Mutakwa Hacker Noon profile picture

@tanakamutakwa
Tanaka Mutakwa

I'm a technology leader who is driven to help software engineers have fulfilling careers.

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
A Beginner's Guide to Unit Testing In JavaScript by @tanakamutakwa
#unit-testing
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development

Tags

#software-development#software-engineering#web-development#career-advice#communication#mentorship#public-speaking#team-collaboration
Join Hacker Noon loading