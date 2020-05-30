10 Things Every Beginner Should Know When Learning Javascript And React

Full Stack Developer
const newUser = true;
newUser = false; // TypeError: Assignment to constant variable.
const Header = () => {
// Local variable declared with const
const username = "Bob";
return <Header>Welcome back, {username}!;
}
const username = "Fred";
// Code in which strings are concatenated using "+" is difficult to read
const greeting = "Hi " + username + ", how are you?";
// Template strings (``) are much easier to write and read
const username = "Anna";
// Dynamic values are inserted using the expression $ {}
const greeting = `Hi ${username}, how are you?`;
function UserCard({ id, name }) {
// check user id ...
const isOddUser = id % 2 !== 0;
// Odds get a dark background
return <div className={idOddUser ? 'dark-bg' : ''}>{name}</div> }
<UserCard id={1} name="Bob" /> // displays UserCard with a dark background
// Standard function
function capitalize(word) {
return word.toUpperCase();
}
// Arrow function
const capitalize = (word) => {
return word.toUpperCase();
}
// Use all the features of the arrow function
const capitalize = word => word.toUpperCase();
const UserList = ({ users }) => {
return (
{users.map((user, index) => ( ))}
);
}
// Purpose: convert the users array to usernames array
const users = [
{ name: "Bob", id: 1 },
{ name: "Jane", id: 2 },
{ name: "Fred", id: 3 }
];
const usernames = [];
// For loop
for (let i = 0; i < users.length; i++) {
usernames[i] = users[i]
}
usernames; // ["Bob", "Jane", "Fred"]
// .map() - concise + readable
const usernames = users.map(user => user.username);
usernames; // ["Bob", "Jane", "Fred"]
function UserList() {
const users = [
{ name: "Bob", id: 1 },
{ name: "Jane", id: 2 },
{ name: "Fred", id: 3 }
];
// Drop the user with id = 2 and then distribute the entries and display the usernames
return (
<ul>
{users
.filter(user => user.id !== 2)<
.map(user => <li key={id}>{user.name}</li>)
}
</ul>
);
};
const user = {
name: "Reed",
username: "ReedBarger",
email: "reed@gmail.com",
details: {
title: "Programmer"
}
};
// Access to the object without destructuring
console.log(`${user.name}, ${user.email}`); // logs: Reed, reed@gmail.com
// Restructure the object to reduce repetition
const { name, email } = user;
console.log(`${name}, ${email}`); // logs: Reed, reed@gmail.com
// Restructuring an object with a nested object "details"
const { username, details: { title } } = user;
console.log(`${username}, ${title}`); // logs: ReedBarger, Programmer
function App() {
return (
<div>
<h1>All Users</h1>
<UserList users={["Bob", "Jane", "Fred"]} />
</div>
);
}
function UserList({ users }) {
return (
<ul>
{users.map((user, index) => (
<li key={index}>{user}</li>
))}
</ul>
);
}
// No default parameters
function sayHi(name) {
return "Hi" + name;
}
sayHi(); // "Hi undefined"
// With default parameters
function sayHi(name = 'Bob') {
return "Hi" + name;
}
sayHi(); // "Hi Bob"
// With default parameters and arrow function
const sayHi = (name = 'Jane') => "Hi" + name;
sayHi(); // "Hi Jane"
const Header = ({ username = "guest" }) => {
return <header>Welcome, {username}!</header>;
}
<Header /> // prints: Welcome, guest!
// Combine empty default data with user data from the subscription form
// using the operator operator
const user = {
name: "",
email: "",
phoneNumber: "",
};
const newUser = {
name: "ReedBarger",
email: "reed@gmail.com",
};
//The last object, when expanding, replaces the value of the same properties of the previous object with its own
//
const mergedUser = { ...user, ...newUser };
mergedUser; // { name: "ReedBarger", email: "reed@gmail.com", phoneNumber: "" };
function App() {
const name = {
first: "Reed",
last: "Barger"
};
return (
<div>
{/*
<UserGreeting
first={name.first}
last={name.last}
/>
*/}
<UserGreeting {...name} />
</div>
);
}
function User({ first, last }) {
return (
<p>
Hi, {first} {last}
</p>
);
}
let age = 26;
let greeting;
// Without the if-else operator in such cases, you can do. Here we just
// assign the value to the variable depending on the condition
if (age > 18) {
greeting = "Hello, fellow adult";
} else {
greeting = "Hey kiddo";
}
// Ternary operations do the same thing, but much shorter
const greeting = age > 18 ? "Hello, fellow adult" : "Hey kiddo";
greeting; // 'Hello, fellow adult';
const Navbar = () => {
const isAuth = true;
return (
<div>
// For authorized users, shows a list of links, for others - an authorization screen
{isAuth ? <AuthLinks /> : <Login />}
// Show profile to authorized users only
{isAuth && <UserProfile/>}
</div>
);
}
// utils/getLocalTime.js
const getLocalTime = () => new Date().toLocaleTimeString();
export default getLocalTime;
// app.js
import getLocalTime from './utils/getLocalTime.js'
const App = () => {
return (
<div>
<header>The time is {getLocalTime()}</header>
...
</div>
);
}
// App.js
const App = () =>
hello world!
// styles.css
html, body {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
h1 {
color: cornflowerblue;
}
// index.js
import React from 'react';
import './styles.css'
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import App from "./App";
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
// Asynchronous code; 'done' is logged after position data, although 'done' is assumed
// execute in code later
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(position => {
console.log(position);
}, error => {
console.error(error);
});
console.log("done");
// Asynchronous code processed after the promise; we get the desired result - position data
// logged, then logged 'done'
const promise = new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(resolve, reject);
});
promise
.then(position => console.log(position))
.catch(error => console.error(error))
.finally(() => console.log('done'));
// Asynchronous code with async / await looks like a synchronous, most readable way
// work with promises
async function getPosition() {
// async / await only works in functions (for now)
const result = await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition(resolve, reject);
});
const position = await result;
console.log(position);
console.log('done');
}
getPosition();
// Get data through the API using the basic syntax of the promise (pay attention to arrow functions)
window.fetch('http://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts')
.then(response => response.json())
.then(data => console.log(data));
// Get the same data through the API using async / await
async function getPostData() {
const response = await window.fetch('http://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/posts')
// We need to allow two promises using await to get the resulting data
const data = await response.json();
console.log(data);
}
getPostData();
Practice makes perfect. After a long time of practicing, our work will become natural, skillfull, swift, and steady.