10 Reasons Why Front End Development Is a Great Career Choice

A front-end developer is responsible for the client side of web applications. They need to have a strong understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. The job outlook for web developers is projected to grow by 15% from 2016 to 2026. According to Glassdoor, the average salary for a front end developer in the United States is $95,000 per year. There’s a never-ending supply of work and you can work anywhere in the world. You can use your skills to build websites that educate, inform and entertain. If you’re passionate about the web and enjoy problem-solving, you'll find a lot of fun.