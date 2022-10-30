Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    10 Reasons Why Front End Development Is a Great Career Choiceby@amrtawfik
    1,730 reads

    10 Reasons Why Front End Development Is a Great Career Choice

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    A front-end developer is responsible for the client side of web applications. They need to have a strong understanding of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. The job outlook for web developers is projected to grow by 15% from 2016 to 2026. According to Glassdoor, the average salary for a front end developer in the United States is $95,000 per year. There’s a never-ending supply of work and you can work anywhere in the world. You can use your skills to build websites that educate, inform and entertain. If you’re passionate about the web and enjoy problem-solving, you'll find a lot of fun.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 10 Reasons Why Front End Development Is a Great Career Choice
    programming#javascript#web-development#react
    Amr Tawfik HackerNoon profile picture

    @amrtawfik

    Amr Tawfik

    Receive Stories from @amrtawfik

    react to story with heart
    Amr Tawfik HackerNoon profile picture
    by Amr Tawfik @amrtawfik.18y | web(3) developer and entrepreneur with a passion for programming, investing, and mathematics | Founder of NFTs Lab
    Read my stories
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Secure Your Metamask Wallet By Following These 10 Steps
    Published at Oct 25, 2022 by amrtawfik #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    34 Stories To Learn About Review
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by learn #review
    Article Thumbnail
    Storybook Actions.. in Action
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chantastic #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    The Complete Guide to Deploying NestJS Application on Render
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chiamakaojiyi #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Three Easy Ways to Change Font Size in WordPress
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by zenzu01 #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Extract the Maximum Value From Logs
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by alvinslee #devops
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa