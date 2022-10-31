10 Tips For Junior Developers To Succeed in Code
Too Long; Didn't ReadGet involved in the open-source community and find a mentor to help you learn the ropes. Don't be afraid to ask questions, whether it's to your mentor, colleagues, or online. The best way to learn to code is to practice, practice, and write code every day. Reading code can help you understand how others have solved problems, and it can give you ideas for your own projects. Learn multiple languages to be a more well-rounded developer. Take care of yourself, get enough sleep, eat healthy, and exercise.