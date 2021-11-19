Search icon
Book Review: Effortless Cloud Native App Development Using Skaffold by@shai.almog

Book Review: Effortless Cloud Native App Development Using Skaffold

Skaffold is a cloud native open source framework from Google that lets Spring Boot developers build Kubernetes apps easily and deploy effortlessly. In this post we review the book that covers that useful tool and the supporting ecosystem.
@shai.almog
Shai Almog

Dev Advocate @ Lightrun, cofounder @ CodenameOne, JavaOne rockstar,author,blogger,OSS hacker with decades of experience

by Shai Almog
