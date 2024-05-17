Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Code Book for Annotation of Diverse Cross-Document Coreference: Bibliographical Referencesby@mediabias
    352 reads
    352 reads

    Code Book for Annotation of Diverse Cross-Document Coreference: Bibliographical References

    by Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]2mMay 17th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This paper presents a scheme for annotating coreference across news articles, extending beyond traditional identity relations.
    featured image - Code Book for Annotation of Diverse Cross-Document Coreference: Bibliographical References
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Jakob Vogel, M.A. Digital Humanities, Institute for Digital Humanities, Faculty of Philosophy, Georg August University of G¨ottingen.

    2. Diverse cross-document coreference and media bias analysis

    Media bias is a multifaceted phenomenon of news coverage that is one-sided, politically shaded, or in some other way non-neutral. It can occur in all sorts of news media, though we focus on digital print media, only. One specific type of media bias is bias by word-choice and labeling (Hamborg et al., 2019). Word choice describes the selection from a variety of possible expressions to refer to an entity. For example, in order to refer to the USA’s current head of state, journalists could use one of the relatively neutral alternatives “Joe Biden”, “Biden”, or “the US president”, or in theory, choose a clearly biased expression like ”the dictator” (Kurmelovs, 2023).


    Labeling, on the other hand, describes the assignment of attributes to an expression, inter alia by adding adjectives. Examples for bias by labeling include “an anxious and uncertain president” or “crooked Joe Biden” (Luciano, 2023). Together, word-choice and labelling form a so-called frame (Hamborg et al., 2019). In news articles, frames are used in a variety of ways, either for the sake of linguistic diversity or to make certain, potentially biased statements about an entity. To test an article for such statements, all of an entity’s frames need to be extracted and evaluated together. Hence, before an article can be properly analyzed with regards to if and how it uses biased frames of (certain) entities, we are first faced with the task of identifying such frames. The identification of all expressions that refer to the same entity is a matter of coreference resolution. To conclude, successful coreference resolution is a prerequisite to any further inquiry of media bias by word-choice and labelling.


    As already indicated above, automatic coreference resolution does show good results in extracting identity clusters from a document (Liu et al., 2023). However, we have seen that there exist nearidentity relations between expressions, potentially even across documents, that would be mostly overseen by standard coreference resolution approaches (Zhukova et al., 2022). Hence, they would also be overseen by any media bias analysis that depends on coreference resolution. We hope that our building of a corpus for diverse cross-document coreference will contribute to the analysis of media bias by providing data that contains the full variety of frames used in news articles. Eventually, we would like to test how we can measure media bias by focusing on diverse coreference in news articles. To answer this last question, though, an additional layer of media bias annotation would have to be put upon our coreference data (Spinde et al., 2021a,b).

    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]@mediabias
    We publish deeply researched (and often vastly underread) academic papers about our collective omnipresent media bias.
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #natural-language-processing #coreference-resolution #diverse-coreference-annotation #entity-annotation #entity-linking #media-bias-analysis #coreference #multi-layered-annotation

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Multi-EuP: Analysis of Bias in Information Retrieval - Experiments and Findings
    by mediabias
    Jan 20, 1970
    #datasets
    Article Thumbnail
    Qualitative Emergence: The Paradox of Statistical AI in Language Comprehension - What to Know
    by empereurpirate
    Jan 20, 1970
    #artificial-intelligence
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: A Synthetic Biography for a Geek (7/8/2024)
    by noonification
    Jan 20, 1970
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Future of Programming: Enhancing Agile Development with Automated Pseudocode
    by userstory
    Jan 20, 1970
    #natural-language-processing
    Article Thumbnail
    The BLEU Benchmark: Ensuring Quality in Automated Code and Pseudocode
    by userstory
    Jan 20, 1970
    #natural-language-processing
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas