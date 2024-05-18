Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Abstract and Introby@mediabias
    720 reads
    720 reads

    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Abstract and Intro

    by Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]May 18th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    ru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this paper, researchers address framing bias in media, a key driver of political polarization. They propose a new loss function to minimize polarity differences in reporting, reducing bias effectively.
    featured image - Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Abstract and Intro
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.

    Authors:

    (1) Yejin Bang, Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAiRE), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology;

    (2) Nayeon Lee, Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAiRE), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology;

    (3) Pascale Fung, Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAiRE), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

    Abstract

    Framing bias plays a significant role in exacerbating political polarization by distorting the perception of actual events. Media outlets with divergent political stances often use polarized language in their reporting of the same event. We propose a new loss function that encourages the model to minimize the polarity difference between the polarized input articles to reduce framing bias. Specifically, our loss is designed to jointly optimize the model to map polarity ends bidirectionally. Our experimental results demonstrate that incorporating the proposed polarity minimization loss leads to a substantial reduction in framing bias when compared to a BART-based multi-document summarization model. Notably, we find that the effectiveness of this approach is most pronounced when the model is trained to minimize the polarity loss associated with informational framing bias (i.e., skewed selection of information to report).

    1. Introduction

    Framing bias has become a pervasive problem in modern media, misleading the understanding of what really happened via a skewed selection of information and language (Entman, 2007, 2010; Gentzkow and Shapiro, 2006). The most notable impact of framing bias is the amplified polarity between conflicting political parties and media outlets. Mitigating framing bias is critical to promote accurate and objective delivery of information.


    One promising mitigation paradigm is to generate a neutralized version of a news article by synthesizing multiple views from biased source articles (Sides, 2018; Lee et al., 2022). To more effectively achieve news neutralization, we introduce a polarity minimization loss that leverages inductive bias that encourages the model to prefer generation with minimized polarity difference. Our proposed loss trains the model to be simultaneously good at mapping articles from one end of the polarity spectrum to another end of the spectrum and vice versa as illustrated in Fig. 1. Intuitively, the model is forced to learn and focus on the shared aspect between contrasting polarities from two opposite ends.


    Figure 1: Illustration of training and inference with the proposed polarity minimization loss for reducing framing bias.


    In this work, we demonstrate the effectiveness of our proposed loss function by minimizing polarity in different dimensions of framing bias – lexical and informational (Entman, 2002). Lexical polarization results from the choice of words with different valence and arousal to explain the same information (e.g., "protest" vs "riot"). Informational polarization results from a differing selection of information to cover, often including unnecessary or unrelated information related to the issue being covered. Our investigation suggests that learning the opposite polarities that are distinct in the informational dimension enables the model to acquire a better ability to focus on common ground and minimize biases in the polarized input articles. Ultimately, our proposed loss enables the removal of bias-inducing information and the generation of more neutral language choices.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]@mediabias
    We publish deeply researched (and often vastly underread) academic papers about our collective omnipresent media bias.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #framing-bias #political-polarization #media-reporting #polarity-minimization #loss-function #bidirectional-mapping #informational-framing-bias #political-bias

    Languages

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-esEspañolhackernoon-hiहिंदीhackernoon-zh中国人hackernoon-frFrançaishackernoon-bnবাংলাhackernoon-ruРусскийhackernoon-viTiếng Việthackernoon-ptPortuguêshackernoon-ja日本語hackernoon-deDeutschhackernoon-ko한국인hackernoon-trTürkçe

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Multi-EuP: Analysis of Bias in Information Retrieval - Abstract and Intro
    by mediabias
    May 01, 2024
    #datasets
    Article Thumbnail
    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Related Work
    by mediabias
    May 18, 2024
    #framing-bias
    Article Thumbnail
    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Limitations, Ethics Statement & References
    by mediabias
    May 18, 2024
    #framing-bias
    Article Thumbnail
    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Experiments
    by mediabias
    May 18, 2024
    #framing-bias
    Article Thumbnail
    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Experimental Details
    by mediabias
    May 18, 2024
    #framing-bias
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas