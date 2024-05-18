Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Experimentsby@mediabias
    4,246 reads
    4,246 reads

    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Experiments

    by Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]May 18th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    ru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this paper, researchers address framing bias in media, a key driver of political polarization. They propose a new loss function to minimize polarity differences in reporting, reducing bias effectively.
    featured image - Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Experiments
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 DEED license.

    Authors:

    (1) Yejin Bang, Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAiRE), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology;

    (2) Nayeon Lee, Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAiRE), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology;

    (3) Pascale Fung, Centre for Artificial Intelligence Research (CAiRE), The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

    4. Experiments

    4.1. Setup


    4.2. Models

    Baselines We compare with off-the-shelf multidocument summarization (MDS) models trained on Multi-news dataset (Fabbri et al., 2019) (BARTMULTI (Lewis et al., 2019) and PEGASUSMULTI (Zhang et al., 2019a)) as baselines. Those models have achieved high performance in MDS, which can also be applied in summarizing polarized articles. However, these models do not have any learning about framing bias removal or neutral writing. We also compare with the state-of-theart models (BARTNEUSFT and BARTNEUSFT-T) (Lee et al., 2022) that are fine-tuned with ALLSIDES dataset. BARTNEUSFT is fine-tuned only with articles meanwhile BARTNEUSFT-T additionally leverages titles of each article. We additionally report PEGASUSNEUSFT. Simply fine-tuning may not be effective enough to learn about framing bias. Thus, we will demonstrate how the polarity minimization loss can effectively mitigate framing bias compared to baseline and SOTA models.





    4.3. Results



    Effective learning with extreme polarities We investigate that polarity minimization between extreme ends (left, right) is more effective than the mixture with a center media outlet. This is because left and right-wing ideologies are the opposite ends that can train models more effectively about extreme ends than center media outlets although center media is not completely free of bias. Qualitative analysis results align with the quantitative measures. For instance, as illustrated in Table 2, the polarity minimized models LR-INFO and LRC-AROUSAL both could summarize with the essential information out of polarized input articles. Especially LR-INFO, the lowest biased model, it could even use a more neutral choice of word (e.g., “protests” instead of “riots” same to target Y).


    4.4. Analysis


    Table 3: Ablation study: Effect of having only single-directional polarity minimization with LR-INFO model.


    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers] HackerNoon profile picture
    Media Bias [Deeply Researched Academic Papers]@mediabias
    We publish deeply researched (and often vastly underread) academic papers about our collective omnipresent media bias.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #framing-bias #political-polarization #media-reporting #polarity-minimization #loss-function #bidirectional-mapping #informational-framing-bias #political-bias

    Languages

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-esEspañolhackernoon-hiहिंदीhackernoon-zh中国人hackernoon-frFrançaishackernoon-bnবাংলাhackernoon-ruРусскийhackernoon-viTiếng Việthackernoon-ptPortuguêshackernoon-ja日本語hackernoon-deDeutschhackernoon-ko한국인hackernoon-trTürkçe

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Thetechstreetnow

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Multi-EuP: Analysis of Bias in Information Retrieval - Abstract and Intro
    by mediabias
    May 01, 2024
    #datasets
    Article Thumbnail
    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Related Work
    by mediabias
    May 18, 2024
    #framing-bias
    Article Thumbnail
    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Limitations, Ethics Statement & References
    by mediabias
    May 18, 2024
    #framing-bias
    Article Thumbnail
    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Abstract and Intro
    by mediabias
    May 18, 2024
    #framing-bias
    Article Thumbnail
    Mitigating Framing Bias with Polarity Minimization Loss: Experimental Details
    by mediabias
    May 18, 2024
    #framing-bias
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas