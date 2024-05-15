Search icon
    How to Write Effective Prompts and Make the Most Out of Using AIby@acwriter
    How to Write Effective Prompts and Make the Most Out of Using AI

    by Alesia ChumakovaMay 15th, 2024
    Chatbots can be either universal (helping you with any task, from writing a business letter to creating a complaint to an airline) or more specialized ones. If you're new to chatbots, I suggest starting with either [ChatGPT] or [ChatOn] Many chatbots already have pre-made prompts on the main screen ready for your use.
    featured image - How to Write Effective Prompts and Make the Most Out of Using AI
    Alesia Chumakova HackerNoon profile picture

    The buzz surrounding AI chatbots remains strong. Some have already tried using ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, ChatOn, or Claude for personal and work purposes, while others keep postponing their encounter with these cutting-edge technologies. If you belong to the latter group, this article will become your helpful guide to effectively using AI in your routine tasks.


    In the beginning, you should choose a chatbot that will best suit your purposes. Chatbots can be either universal (helping you with any task, from writing a business letter to creating a complaint to an airline) or more specialized ones. For instance, Chatsoinc is focused on content creation and will be most helpful to copywriters and other creative professionals. Another example of a specialized chatbot is Character.ai. It’s designed for those feeling lonely and seeking companionship in online conversations.


    So, if you're new to chatbots, I suggest starting with either ChatGPT or ChatOn. The first one is convenient for computer use, while ChatOn, built on ChatGPT, was optimized for mobile use. For example, it has a number of additional functions, such as creating summaries of PDF files and YouTube videos.

    Tip 1. Use Ready-Made Prompts and Be Creative

    Many chatbots already have pre-made prompts on the main screen, ready for your use. Start with those most relevant to you, but don't limit your creativity. Whether you're crafting a congratulatory message for a colleague's anniversary or composing a bedtime fairy tale for your child, the chatbot is there for you. Even if you’re getting ready for a presentation, you can ask the chatbot to help you create a plan and prepare information for each slide. Moreover, asking the bot for a certain number of tips or examples may be useful.


    For example, you can write, "Name the 5 most popular destinations for summer trips." Also, you may try limiting the number of words in the bot's responses by entering such a prompt: "Summarize "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman in 100 words."

    Tip 2. Ask Follow-Up Questions and Give More Details

    Even while talking with a real person, you should ask clarifying questions to get a complete answer. So, do the same with the chatbot. For example, you ask the bot to help you develop a cover letter for a job application. You write, "Give me some tips on creating a cover letter."


    But if the answers seem too general, you can tell the bot more about the position you’re applying for, the company, and your background. You may enter this prompt instead: "Write a cover letter for a QA manager position. I'm a 5-year experienced QA manager with strong leadership skills."

    Tip 3. Ask the Bot to Rewrite the Text

    If the generated text seems too formal or generic, you can always ask the bot to rewrite it. In a new request, you can specify the desired tone of voice, describe the situation the text will be used for, or add some more details. The prompt might look like this: "Rewrite the text of an email in an optimistic tone, using 100 words. Add greetings with the summer season."

    Tip 4. Use Additional Chatbot Features

    Most chatbots allow you to ask a question not only by typing but also by dictating it or by uploading a photo. For example, you get a paper letter from a business partner and want to prepare a response using a chatbot. You don't need to manually type all the text; you can simply take a photo. The optical content recognition (OCR) function will recognize the text and generate a response based on it. Bots like ChatOn or Claude allow you to upload a PDF document and work with it.


    Some chatbots offer the possibility to immediately generate not only text but also images, which is especially useful for creating presentations or posting on social media.


    I hope these tips have helped you debunk the myth that using a chatbot is complex and requires special skills. On the contrary, a chatbot is a universal assistant for both personal and professional tasks that’ll streamline your routine activities and save you time.

