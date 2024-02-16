Essential Skills for Independent Writers in the Age of AI

As an independent fiction (fantasy, sci-fi etc.) writer who not only writes books, stories, and articles but also personally promotes my work through electronic platforms and publishers, such as Medium, I've decided to analyze the hard skills necessary for an independent writer in 2024.





The past few years have presented significant challenges for creative professionals, especially those working with text. The rapid advancement of neural networks has influenced how creative work is perceived and the process itself. However, these challenges can be transformed into opportunities by incorporating modern technologies into the writing process and its promotion.

Using Neural Networks for Writing and Story Development

I utilize AI in world-building, specifically by actively using Chat GPT. With recent updates, it is now possible to train personalized bots. My “Writer’s Assistant” bot has become an invaluable tool in story development. Creating a believable world in the past required tedious internet searches or even library visits just a decade ago. Now, with some additional input, this AI assistant comprehensively understands and collaborates, sometimes even acting as a co-author.





Neural networks have brought about transformative changes in editorial work. These advanced systems have also significantly impacted the way we approach proofreading tasks. Leveraging this technology, I have successfully trained a highly efficient chatbot tailored for proofreading. This innovative tool excels at examining shorter texts and demonstrates remarkable ability in analyzing and correcting errors in large and extensive files. Thanks to these new capabilities, my chatbot has become invaluable for addressing even the most complex proofreading challenges.





Additionally, I initially write in another language as a non-native English speaker. This process allows me to express my thoughts more comfortably and accurately. However, after translating my texts, I often find that they require further refinement to convey my ideas effectively. This refinement stage is where neural networks truly shine, as they can analyze the nuances of language and help me improve the clarity, coherence, and overall quality of my writing. For this purpose, I also use Grammarly and Jasper, perfect AI-based tools helping with tone of voice and difficult figures of speech.

Programming for Writers: Mastering HTML for Independent Publishing

Furthermore, as a stand-alone writer in 2024, mastering or refreshing programming skills, particularly HTML, has become almost indispensable. This knowledge is crucial for creating EPUB files, a standard format for ebooks, allowing for distribution across various digital platforms. ChatGPT offers significant assistance in this domain with its expansive knowledge base and coding capabilities. It can generate HTML templates, assist with formatting text for EPUB compatibility, and provide guidance on incorporating multimedia elements into ebooks. This ability to directly engage in the technical aspects of ebook creation empowers writers to independently publish their work, ensuring it reaches audiences without intermediaries.

Using Neural Networks for Promotion and Related Processes

Beyond storytelling and text editing, neural networks help promote writers and create works in related fields.





For instance, using generative neural networks like DALL-E, Midjourney, and Leonardo, I create illustrations for my works. Lacking access to professional illustrators and considering my artistic skills insufficient for public sharing, AI becomes crucial in creating engaging visuals. Quality illustrations simplify promotion, especially on visually oriented social networks like Instagram.

Furthermore, neural networks make transforming my texts into videos more efficient. By utilizing tools like Kaiber for AI video creation and video editing software such as CapCut or Premiere Pro, I can create video content for the audio versions of my stories. This enables me to reach a wider audience on TikTok and YouTube. In an era dominated by visual content consumption, the ability to produce high-quality video content was once considered a privilege. However, thanks to AI, it is now easily achievable.





And, of course, audio neural networks. As a non-native English speaker with a noticeable accent, I can create high-quality audio versions of my stories narrated in perfect British or American English. By adding some audio editing skills, emotive background music, and attractive covers (created using guess what), I can distribute these versions on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other music and podcast platforms, thereby reaching a wider audience.





Harnessing the challenges of modern life as a benefit in one’s work is a wise approach. However, it is crucial not to overlook the responsibility, particularly towards oneself as a creator. Neural networks may be alluring, continuously and politely presenting their services. It requires significant willpower and mindfulness to resist excessive use, maintain creativity, and utilize technology to enhance skills and streamline the creative process. Nonetheless, the utmost importance lies in experimenting, creating, having self-belief, and transforming challenges into opportunities for oneself and the world.