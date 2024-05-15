Empowering Your Team: 5 Easy Ways To Show Employee Appreciation

One of the most effective ways to cultivate an engaged and productive team is to actively demonstrate appreciation for your employees’ hard work and dedication. When individuals feel genuinely valued by their employer, it translates into improved morale, heightened job satisfaction, increased productivity, and greater overall retention.





Showing genuine gratitude doesn't have to be an elaborate or costly endeavor. Even seemingly simple yet thoughtful gestures can go a long way in making your staff feel recognized and energized about their contributions to the company.





Whether through personalized acknowledgments, unique incentives, or fostering a strong sense of community, there are myriad creative approaches to expressing appreciation.

Personalized recognition

A simple but powerful way to make employees feel appreciated is through personalized recognition of their efforts. According to Asim Hafeez, Owner and Operator of Empower Energy Solutions , “Showing your employees that you genuinely care through personal gestures that recognize their value and contributions resonates deeply.”





This recognition can be as easy as direct, one-on-one praise or a handwritten thank-you note acknowledging specific contributions. Whatever approach you take, make sure to tell your employees face-to-face that they are doing well.





Public recognition is also highly impactful. “Recognizing employees' achievements in team meetings or through company-wide communications makes them feel valued and seen by their peers and the broader organization,” says Amanda Webster, vice president of Fund & Grow . Simple acts like announcing an “Employee of the Month” or giving shout-outs during meetings can motivate individuals and foster a culture of collaboration.

Team building and community

Creating a strong sense of community and team cohesion is another way to make employees feel truly part of something bigger. “Organize events that allow employees to relax and bond outside work, such as team dinners, outings, or recreational activities,” Webster suggests. “These events can enhance team cohesion and make everyone feel like part of a community.”





Jay Avigdor, CEO and president of Velocity Capital Group , takes this principle even further by striving to build a truly family-like atmosphere. “Everyone here is far more than an employee — we're all family,” he says. “Team-building activities, outings, and fostering an authentic sense of belonging will pay dividends in productivity and retention efforts.”

Professional development opportunities

Investing in both your employees’ professional and personal growth demonstrates a vested interest in their long-term success. “I can’t stress enough how everything stems from genuine care,” Hafeez notes. “Investing in your employees’ personal growth and professional development shows that you care, and they will be more willing to offer the same care right back into your company.”





For example, Webster states, “Investing in your employees' growth by providing training, workshops, or courses shows that you value their development and future.”





However, providing learning opportunities is only one facet. “Consistent feedback and open communication are essential,” says Asha Tarry, a licensed psychotherapist, caregiver coach, and owner of Behavioral Health Consulting Services LMSW, PLLC. “Employees like periodic updates on their work performance because it allows them to take inventory of themselves and set short-term goals they can review with their managers.”





As Tarry explains, this dialogue allows employees to gain clarity on expectations and voice any needs for further training or support. It also facilitates an environment where growth is prioritized and shows you are actively invested in their professional journeys.

Unique incentives and perks

Creative incentives and fun workplace perks can infuse excitement and tangible rewards into your appreciation efforts. Avigdor, for example, utilizes an innovative “spinning wheel” system.





“The more we fund, the more spins they get,” Avigdor explains. “For every $1 million we fund, the team gets a spin at the end of the month for items like new Airpods, cash prizes of $150 or $200, mystery prizes, and gift cards. If we fund more, it means they’ve worked harder, and the more spins they get.”





Avigdor goes on to describe additional creative perks at his company. “One day, we had breakfast that came to the office with an omelet chef and a guy who makes professional espressos,” he says. “We even shut down the office once early and had a ventriloquist come for some entertainment!”





Other ideas include office treats, creative spaces to recharge, or unique team bonuses.

Showing genuine care

At the core of any effective appreciation strategy is genuine care and interest in your employees as whole individuals. Hafeez suggests asking questions like, “When was the last time we asked them what their dreams were? When was the last time we had them submit a list of their dreams and followed up with them?”





Finding ways to add value to employees' lives outside of work, whether funding a class they're interested in or connecting them to resources, shows that you see them as multidimensional people. “I think that's where the good stuff comes in — when we take genuine interest in adding value to their lives outside,” Hafeez says.





Equally important is leading with empathy and consideration. “Being a considerate and respectful speaker had an impact on my self-esteem and performance,” Tarry reflects. “It created more anxiety not only in me, but I saw it firsthand in my colleagues. Conversely, when I worked with managers who were ‘people leaders,’ my mood was better.”





When fostering a culture of appreciation within your organization, it’s clear that the simplest gestures often yield the most significant impact. Whether through personalized acknowledgments, fostering a strong sense of community, or investing in professional growth, the key lies in demonstrating genuine care for your employees. By recognizing and celebrating their contributions publicly and privately, you can boost morale and cultivate a sense of belonging and camaraderie.





Furthermore, providing opportunities for growth and development, along with creative incentives and perks, reinforces your commitment to their success and well-being. Ultimately, leading with empathy and consideration establishes a foundation of trust and support, paving the way for a motivated and engaged workforce.





