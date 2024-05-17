Code Book for Annotation of Diverse Cross-Document Coreference: Conclusion and Future Work

This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license. Authors: (1) Jakob Vogel, M.A. Digital Humanities, Institute for Digital Humanities, Faculty of Philosophy, Georg August University of G¨ottingen.

7. Bibliographical References

Ad Fontes Media, Inc. 2023. Media Bias Chart, Version 2.8.4. https://adfontesmedia.com/interactive-mediabias-chart/, accessed 06 Jul 2023.





AllSides Technologies Inc. 2023. AllSides Media Bias Chart, Version 9.0. https://www.allsides.com/media-bias/mediabias-chart, accessed 06 Jul 2023.





Herbert H. Clark and Adrian Bangerter. 2004. Changing ideas about reference. In Experimental pragmatics, pages 25–49. Springer.





Herbert H. Clark and Susan E Haviland. 1977. Comprehension and the Given-New contract. In Discourse Production and Comprehension, pages 1–40. Erlbaum.





Felix Hamborg, Anastasia Zhukova, and Bela Gipp. 2019. Automated identification of media bias by word choice and labeling in news articles. In 2019 ACM/IEEE Joint Conference on Digital Libraries (JCDL), pages 196–205. IEEE.





Lynette Hirschman and Nancy Chinchor. 1998. Appendix F: MUC-7 coreference task definition (version 3.0). In Seventh Message Understanding Conference (MUC-7): Proceedings of a Conference Held in Fairfax, Virginia, April 29-May 1, 1998.





Jan-Christoph Klie, Michael Bugert, Beto Boullosa, Richard Eckart de Castilho, and Iryna Gurevych. 2018. The INCEpTION Platform: Machine-Assisted and Knowledge-Oriented Interactive Annotation. In Proceedings of the 27th International Conference on Computational Linguistics: System Demonstrations, pages 5–9. Association for Computational Linguistics.





Royce Kurmelovs. 2023. Fox News labels Joe Biden a ’wannabe dictator’ during Trump speech. The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/jun/14/foxnews-labels-joe-biden-a-wannabe-dictatorduring-trump-speech, accessed 13 Sep 2023.





Linguistic Data Consortium. 2005. ACE (Automatic Content Extraction) English Annotation Guidelines for Events, Version 5.4.3. https://www.ldc.upenn.edu/sites/www.ldc.upenn .edu/files/english-events-guidelines-v5.4.3.pdf, accessed 22 Sep 2023.





Linguistic Data Consortium. 2008. ACE (Automatic Content Extraction) English Annotation Guidelines for Entities, Version 6.6. https://www.ldc.upenn.edu/sites/www.ldc.upenn .edu/files/english-entities-guidelines-v6.6.pdf, accessed 18 Sep 2023.





Ruicheng Liu, Rui Mao, Anh Tuan Luu, and Erik Cambria. 2023. A brief survey on recent advances in coreference resolution. Artificial Intelligence Review, pages 1–43.





Michael Luciano. 2023. Trump Debuts New Nickname for Biden at New Hampshire Rally. Mediaite. https://www.mediaite.com/politics/trumpdebuts-new-nickname-for-biden-at-newhampshire-rally/, accessed 13 Sep 2023.





Anna Nedoluzhko, Jiˇr´ı M´ırovsk`y, and Petr Pajas. 2009. The coding scheme for annotating extended nominal coreference and bridging anaphora in the Prague Dependency Treebank. In Proceedings of the Third Linguistic Annotation Workshop (LAW III), pages 108–111.





Tim O’Gorman, Kristin Wright-Bettner, and Martha Palmer. 2016. Richer event description: Integrating event coreference with temporal, causal and bridging annotation. In Proceedings of the 2nd workshop on computing news storylines (CNS 2016), pages 47–56.





Marta Recasens, Eduard Hovy, and M. Ant`onia Mart´ı. 2010. A Typology of Near-Identity Relations for Coreference (NIDENT). In Proceedings of the Seventh International Conference on Language Resources and Evaluation (LREC’10), Valletta, Malta. European Language Resources Association (ELRA).





Sasha Spala, Nicholas A Miller, Yiming Yang, Franck Dernoncourt, and Carl Dockhorn. 2019. DEFT: A corpus for definition extraction in free-and semi-structured text. In Proceedings of the 13th Linguistic Annotation Workshop, pages 124–131.





Timo Spinde, Christina Kreuter, Wolfgang Gaissmaier, Felix Hamborg, Bela Gipp, and Helge Giese. 2021a. Do you think it’s biased? how to ask for the perception of media bias. In 2021 ACM/IEEE Joint Conference on Digital Libraries (JCDL), pages 61–69. IEEE.





Timo Spinde, David Krieger, Manuel Plank, and Bela Gipp. 2021b. Towards a reliable groundtruth for biased language detection. In 2021 ACM/IEEE Joint Conference on Digital Libraries (JCDL), pages 324–325. IEEE.





Anastasia Zhukova, Felix Hamborg, Karsten Donnay, and Bela Gipp. 2022. XCoref: Crossdocument coreference resolution in the wild. In International Conference on Information, pages 272–291. Springer.





Anastasia Zhukova, Felix Hamborg, and Bela Gipp. 2021. Towards Evaluation of Crossdocument Coreference Resolution Models Using Datasets with Diverse Annotation Schemes. arXiv preprint arXiv:2109.05250.