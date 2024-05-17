Search icon
    The Noonification: AI, the New Gru (5/17/2024)by@hackernoonnewsletter
    The Noonification: AI, the New Gru (5/17/2024)

    by HackerNoon NewsletterMay 17th, 2024
    5/17/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    AI, the New Gru

    By @mastillerof [ 4 Min read ] Will AI be the new Gru and we its Minions? Read More.

    Understanding Your Why — Insights From Dheeraj Pandey

    By @scottdclary [ 4 Min read ] You ever meet a person and instantly think man, this guy gets it? Thats how I felt after chatting with Dheeraj Pandey. Read More.

    Publish for Public: Making Science Accessible with Plain Language Summaries in Public Libraries

    By @escholar [ 27 Min read ] Learn about the importance of plain language summaries (PLSs) in bridging scientific research and public understanding. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

