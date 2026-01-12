Evernorth and Doppler Finance Collaborate to Power Institutional XRP Infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – January 9, 2026 - Evernorth, an XRP digital asset treasury company supported by Ripple and SBI Holdings, and Doppler Finance (“Doppler”), a leading XRPfi infrastructure provider, have entered into a strategic relationship to explore potential collaboration in support of the XRP Ledger (“XRPL”), including the design and pilot of institutional liquidity and treasury use cases on XRPL. The collaboration highlights a deepening integration between one of the largest public XRP treasury companies and a core onchain infrastructure provider, paving the way for deeper convergence between traditional finance and XRPL-native financial systems. Through this collaboration, Evernorth and Doppler are exploring initiatives designed to support institutional adoption of the XRPL ecosystem, with a focus on structured liquidity deployment, potential treasury management strategies, and the development of a resilient, long-term ecosystem foundation. Under the collaboration, Evernorth and Doppler are exploring institutional liquidity deployment frameworks that may support treasury management activities on the XRPL, such as the evaluation of onchain products and mechanisms for deploying XRP capital at scale. By leveraging Doppler’s institutional-grade architecture, the collaboration contemplates structured participation from institutional capital while establishing the commercial, operational, and technical foundations required for sustained, long-term engagement. Beyond infrastructure and liquidity, the collaboration includes coordinated strategic communications and market-facing initiatives, including joint announcements, publications, and offline engagements. In parallel, Evernorth and Doppler intend to pursue global market expansion efforts targeting both institutional and retail participants, with the objective of accelerating adoption and reinforcing confidence in XRPL-native financial infrastructure. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to positioning XRP as a key asset within a transparent and institutionally aligned onchain framework, while bridging traditional financial standards with next-generation blockchain-based infrastructure. "The next phase of XRPL adoption will be driven by institutions that demand clarity, structure, and real economic utility," said Asheesh Birla, CEO of Evernorth. "By collaborating with Doppler, we are advancing practical frameworks for deploying institutional XRP liquidity onchain, with the goal of setting a higher standard for how XRP is used, managed, and scaled across global markets." "Working with Evernorth represents a meaningful step forward in expanding institutional participation across the XRP Ledger," said Rox, Head of Institutions at Doppler Finance. "By aligning institutional liquidity with robust infrastructure and disciplined risk frameworks, we aim to unlock XRP's full potential as a scalable, yield-generating asset for global markets." About Evernorth At closing of a newly announced Business Combination Agreement with Armada II, Evernorth will be a publicly traded digital asset treasury that provides investors with exposure to XRP through a regulated, liquid, and transparent structure. Unlike ETFs, Evernorth intends to actively grow its XRP per share through a mix of institutional and DeFi yield strategies, ecosystem participation, and capital markets activities. For important information regarding forward-looking statements and where to find additional information, see: https://www.evernorth.xyz/press-release-10-20-2025 About Doppler Finance Doppler Finance is leading XRPfi by introducing an institutional-grade yield infrastructure natively built on XRP Ledger. Our stack combines regulated custody, fully audited reserves, and strictly vetted yield strategies designed for safety and scale. We believe XRP should earn yield like any major asset, and we’re making that a reality, with unmatched clarity, control, and credibility. 