133 Stories To Learn About Solidity

Let's learn about via these 133 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Solidity /Learn Repo 1. I Built An Ethereum-based Fully Decentralized Voting System This solution provides a level of security that is enough to automate critical decision making in any DAO such as automatic protocol modification or even autom 2. How to Solve "Struct Containing a (Nested) Mapping Cannot be Constructed" in Solidity How to Solve "Struct Containing a (Nested) Mapping Cannot be Constructed" in Solidity 3. How to Solve Level 3 of the Ethernaut Game In level 3 you have to play a game: coin flip. To complete this level you'll need to guess the correct outcome of a coin flip 10 times in a row 4. How to Solve the Ethernaut Game's Level 5: Token In challenge 5 you are given 20 tokens to start with and you will beat the level if you somehow manage to get your hands on any additional tokens. 5. Hack Solidity: Integer Overflow and Underflow Overflow is a situation when uint reaches its byte size. Then the next element added will return the first variable element. This is only for <0.8 Solidity. 6. Create a BEP-20 token on BSC With Remix: A Step-By-Step Guide How to create a BEP-20 token on BSC using Remix. 7. How to Create a BNB Payment Gateway with NodeJS & ExpressJS on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Today, cryptocurrencies and blockchain have changed a lot of traditional methods and solutions. 8. Hacking Solidity: Contracts Using tx.origin for Authorization Are Vulnerable To Phishing Contracts that use the tx.origin to authorize users are vulnerable to phishing attacks. 9. 5 Solidity Code Smells Every Dev Should Know In general, I’ve found there to be 5 classes of Solidity exploits. Each exploit has a certain “code smell” associated with it. 10. How to Build an Answer-to-Earn Platform with React, Solidity and CometChat This tutorial combines blockchain technology, real-time communication, and user-generated content to create an interactive platform that rewards users for their 11. Hack Solidity: Reentrancy Attack Reentrancy attack is one of the most destructive attacks in Solidity smart contract. It occurs when a function makes an external call to another 12. How to Hack Smart Contracts: Self Destruct and Solidity The attacker can create a contract with a selfdestruct() function, send ether to it, call selfdestruct(target) and force ether to be sent to a target. 13. How to Exploit a Solidity Constructor In this guide, we'll be diving into solidity vulnerabilities and exploiting a solidity constructor. 14. 8 Basic Blockchain Terms Every Beginner Needs to Know A list of basic blockchain terms every beginner should know. 15. How To Create a Mapping in Solidity how to create a mapping in solidity 16. A Technical Guide to Writing Smart Contracts with Solidity Smart Contracts are immutable, transparent, secure, and decentralized. Follow this example to learn how to write them with the programming language solidity. 17. Building a Classic Web3 NFT Minting Dapp with React and Solidity: Part 1 In this tutorial, you will learn the following; How to set up an Error-free Web3 project, How to code an NFT minting smart contract, How to code the frontend... 18. How To Use Events In Solidity In this short tutorial, I would like to show you the basics of events in Solidity. 19. The Noonification: How to Become a 10x Dev: An Essential Guide (3/23/2023) 3/23/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 20. Building an NFT Exchange Contract with Solidity: A Step-by-Step Guide Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have gained significant popularity in the blockchain space, enabling creators to tokenize and sell unique digital assets. 21. Essential Guide to Building a Decentralized eCommerce Platform with React and Solidity (Part 1) The demand for Web3.0 solutions is at an all-time high, but there isn't enough material available to usher in the army of developers required to fill the job op 22. How to Write Smart Contracts for Merkle Tree Using Solidity A Merkle tree is a data structure hierarchy used to verify if a particular data is part of a dataset without expending too many resources. 23. How to Solve the Ethernaut Game's Level 4: Telephone In level 4 of the Ethernaut Game, our goal is to claim ownership of the Telephone contract. 24. What Does a Blockchain Engineer Do Given the vast potential of blockchain technology, it's no surprise that there is high demand for workers with blockchain engineering skills. 25. Uniswap's History, In Brief🦄 With a $4 billion market cap in 2022, and a daily trade volume of approx $150 million, here's how a non-technical person built the biggest DEX in the world. 26. Getting Prices Right How to implement better price feeds in smart contracts 27. How to Solve the First Task of the Ethernaut Game Claim ownership of the contract. Reduce the balance of the contract to 0. 28. Smart Contract Codes: How You See It vs. How a Developer Sees It In this article, I modeled how to visualize codes, and also visually told you how developers or hackers read these codes. 29. How to Build an Ethereum Transaction App with React and Solidity: Part 2 Following part one of this tutorial, we will be building the frontend side of this project. 30. Set Up Hardhat with Typescript In this tutor, we will set up Hardhat with Typescript.\nHardhat is a development environment for compiling, deploying, testing, and debugging Solidity Smart Cont 31. How to Tokenize Houses on a Blockchain Including a code sample using the ERC20 token standard. 32. Maliciously Manipulate Storage Variables in Solidity [A How-To Guide] Smart contracts, in general, offer the ability to determine factors and expectations set out by the contract. In the field of programming, factors and expectations can be described as ‘variables’ and ‘conditions’ within the actual code. 33. Model-Driven Smart Contract Development for Everyone TL;DR 34. Think Twice Before Using Enums in Solidity Smart Contracts Imagine you are writing a Solidity smart contract and one of its properties can be characterized as a type or state. In other words, something from a limited set of options. You immediately say to yourself: ”Great, I’ll just use enum type for this state variable.” On the one hand, this approach has some benefits like increased readability. On the other hand, it can easily take you down a tricky road potentially leading to problems. 35. How to Build an Ethereum Transaction App with React and Solidity: Part 1 This tutorial will teach you how to build a decentralized blockchain application from the ground up that will interact with a ReactJs frontend. 36. How to Code a Fantastic Batch Payment Function With Solidity: A Must Know Technique In this tutorial, you will learn a very crucial smart contract skill for disbursing money (Ethers) to multiple accounts with a click of a button. 37. Simple Steps to Get a Web3 Developer Job The world of work is changing, and more and more businesses are looking for employees with web3 skills. Here is where you can find job openings online. 38. The Tools and Resources You Need to Become a Web3 Developer in 2022 In this article, I'm going to give you a roadmap and some of the best resources on the internet that will definitely help you get your first job in Web3. 39. New web tool for interacting with Ethereum smart contracts Here I'd like to introduce a website developed by me and my friend in order to provide a better experience for Ethereum smart contracts developers and blockchain enthusiasts - https://justsmartcontracts.dev/. But first I'm going to explain the reasons lead to creating of this website. 40. Will Ethereum Ditch Solidity for Vyper? First things first, it’s called Vyper, not Viper. 41. Smart Contract Tutorial for Beginners — Lottery dAPP [Part 1] In this tutorial we’ll be walking through building and deploying a decentralized lottery smart contract in Solidity using [Hardhat]. 42. Using Drizzle (Truffle) with React Hooks Wondering how to implement Drizzle using React Hooks? 43. How Did We Bypass the Sweeper Bot and Saved $26K Tokens in the Dark Forest of Blockchain ? How did we bypass the sweeper bot and saved $26K tokens in the Dark Forest of Blockchain ? 44. A Linked List Implementation for Ethereum [Deep Dive] In this article I’ll introduce an implementation for Singly and Doubly Linked Lists, which you can reuse or modify for your own purposes. All the code is available in github or as an npm package. 45. Implementing an ERC721 Market [A How-To Guide] Put tokenized items for sale in a decentralized classifieds board 46. Hacking Web3: Introduction and How to Start An introduction to hacking web3 and smart contracts 47. Solidity Tutorial: Understanding Design Patterns [Part 1] Solidity design patterns are essential for creating secure, robust and scalable smart contracts. In this tutorial, we will learn proper implementations 48. Code A Minimalistic NFT Smart Contract in Solidity On Ethereum: A How-To Guide How to code a minimalistic NFT contract on the Ethereum blockchain in Solidity 49. How to Build a Web 3.0 App Using React, Solidity, Ethers.js, Hardhat, and Metamask In this article, we will create a simple full-stack application using React, Hardhat, Solidity, Ethers.js, and Metamask that can be used as a boilerplate. 50. Using the Forward Trust Design Pattern to Make Scaling Easier The Forward Trust design pattern used in the Yield Protocol simplifies integration and makes scaling easier. 51. Earn 50 ROSE tokens in the Oasis Second State Hackathon - A Step by Step Guide Public blockchains enable us to build decentralized web applications (Dapps) that are censorship-resistant and have built-in economic incentives. 52. Using AccessControl.sol [A How-To Guide] Three example configurations for the new OpenZeppelin access control contract. 53. Preventing Re-entrancy Attacks in Ethereum Smart Contrats Re-entrancy attacks in Ethereum smart contrats explained, how to develop, how to avoid them, and how to circumvent them. 54. Using Solidity RSA Signatures for Presales and Airdrops A gas efficient alternative to ECDSA and Merkle Trees for airdrops and presales. 55. Making a Node.js App to Interact With a Smart Contract the Git Way Hey everybody, this is the second post of the series on writing apps the Git way, where you just go take a cup of coffee and browse a Git repo to learn something new! 56. Building a Classic Web3 NFT Minting Dapp With React and Solidity: Part 2 In PART ONE of this tutorial, we coded the smart contract part of this application with Solidity, now it's time we merge it up with ReactJs. 57. How to Build an NFT Project with Foundry & Figment DataHub Write, test and deploy an NFT with Foundry and Figment Datahub. 58. Role Based Access Control for the Ethereum Blockchain You decide who does what with your smart contracts 59. The Git Way to Deploy a Solidity Contract on Ropsten With Truffle Hey dapp developers! Today I am excited because I am posting the step-by-step process that allowed me to deploy my first Ethereum smart contract on the Ropsten testnet. 60. How To Tokenize Digital Assets on the Blockchain Including a code sample using the ERC721 standard. 61. Creating a Simple DeFi Protocol on Ethereum with Hardhat: A Step-by-Step Guide Unleash the power of decentralized finance by building your own DeFi protocol on the Ethereum blockchain using Hardhat. 62. Easy Smart Contract Debugging with Truffle's Console.log If you’re a Solidity developer, you’ll be excited to hear that Truffle now supports console logging in Solidity smart contracts. 63. Find the Length of Any String in Solidity Find the Length of Any String in Solidity. 64. How To Build A Web3 e-Commerce Platform with React and Solidity: (PART II) Now let’s build the frontend for interacting with it as you can see above.\nNot much talking, let’s get coding… We’ll begin by installing the rest of the depend 65. Access External Data in Solidity: A How-To Guide Original Image by ipopba from Getty Images Pro 66. Easier and faster dapps on the Ethereum Classic blockchain Ethereum, the world’s first and dominant smart contract platform, has the largest dapp ecosystem with more than a million deployed smart contracts and hundreds of millions of dollars in monthly transactions 67. RNG in Solidity for Ethereum? Random numbers in Solidity for Ethereum using the Niguez Randomity Engine 68. The Essential Web3 Tools and Technologies Developers Must Know Smart contracts, blockchains, crypto wallets, and more 69. Identifying Smart Contract Orchestration Patterns in Solidity All but the simplest of Ethereum applications are composed of several smart contracts. This is because of a hard limit of 24KB in any deployed contract, and because your sanity will slip away as the complexity of a smart contract grows. 70. Smart Contracts: The Ethereum Bias and The Graphene Undercurrent Building great applications takes both decentralized and centralized databases, and so Koinos is being designed to enable developers to integrate a decentralized database into their stack regardless of how much or how little they want to rely on that database. 71. "Solidity is Not Ideal For Writing Foolproof Smart Contracts" - Patrick Dai This article discusses smart contracts, ethereum, blockchain, decentralization, and the state of DeFi. 72. Resources: Programming Ownership on The Blockchain Smart contracts are a unique class of software explicitly designed to manage ownership of valuable digital assets. While existing programming environments can be used to keep track of the ownership of assets, they are most typically used in scenarios where they are reflecting ownership rather than defining it directly. Smart contracts are unique in that the value they represent is often embodied directly in the state they maintain. 73. Building An Ethereum-based Decentralized casino: How I Did It There are a lot of different gambling platforms out there. But there is almost no project that offers a transparent and fair experience. Let's fix that! 74. How I Built A Smart Contract That Pays People Automatically Learn how an Ethereum smart contract can pay your kids, employees, or whomever quickly, fairly, and automatically. No more banks, no more headaches. 75. Can We BUIDL Decentralized Flexible Organizations? The Decentralized Flexible Organization is a new concept, that reshapes how we’re building Decentralized Applications, solving some critical points of failure in the today’s Dapp ecosystem like the needs of a Legal Known Entity to Trust, the slowly Smart Contract Developing and the Centralized or Distributed Servers Needs. 76. How to Build a Profitable NFT Marketplace with React, Solidity, and CometChat In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a profitable and well-designed NFT marketplace with chat functionality. 77. Solidity in Easy Steps: How to Build an Escrow Smart Contract (Part 1) This is the first article in a series teaching Solidity. We will create a contract for two business partners that don''t trust 78. Deploying Ethereum Smart Contracts via Remix IDE Deploying a smart contract to the Ethereum Network is not as complicated as the process may appear. You only need to finish eight steps to get yours online. 79. The New Solidity Dev Stack: Buidler + Ethers + Waffle + Typescript [Tutorial] Ethereum development, while still very nascent in feel, has come a long way. When I started developing Solidity smart contracts and Ethereum dapps in 2017, Truffle and Web3.js were the industry standard. These are great tools and I have tons of respect for the people that built them. However, anyone who has used them has dealt with bugs and sometimes poor developer experience. There are a few new tools out there that have clearly been inspired by these first sets of tools and made the developer process much better. 80. How to Build a Glorious Web3.0 DAO with React, Solidity, and CometChat In this tutorial, you will learn step-by-step how to implement a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with anonymous chat features. 81. A Step-by-Step Guide to Authenticating Users in Your DApp with 'Sign in with Ethereum' Connecting Your Decentralized Application (Dapp) with a Backend: A Step-by-Step Guide. 82. Slither: An Essential in the Auditor’s Toolkit We rely on Slither — a static analysis tool from Trail of Bits to maintain the quality of our audits. Considering the ease of use, it’s a good idea to try it! 83. Developing and Deploying Smart Contracts With Foundry & Openzeppelin: A Guide Getting started with Foundry by developing, testing, deploying, and verifying your smart contracts with Foundry 84. Mastering the Cosmos: A Beginner's Guide to Building and Deploying Smart Contracts The Cosmos network is one of the most promising blockchain networks that enable interoperability between different blockchain platforms. 85. How to Bypass the Integer Division Error in Smart Contracts This blog post describes the integer division error in Ethereum smart contracts and how this error can be prevented. Read on to know more… 86. Eternal Storage : Building Dapps For the Future TLDR: Eternal Storage provides the stable and flexible base needed to build and maintain long-lived decentralized applications. 87. How to Create On-Chain and Off-Chain NFT Collection Smart Contracts This blog delves deep into how I created an onchain Loot Royale NFT Collection Dapp - both smart contract and frontend in the most detailed manner possible 88. How To Review a Governance Action Governors approving a change should know which functions are being called, what parameters are being used, and what effects these will have. 89. How to Solve the Second Task of the Ethernaut Game This is the second part of my series around Ethernaut Game. In this post, we will deal with Level 2: Fallout. 90. How to Set Access Control for Smart Contracts This blog describes the access control vulnerability in Ethereum smart contracts and the various fixes available. Read on to learn more… 91. Diving into Ethereum's Virtual Machine(EVM): the future of Ewasm Ethereum is a blockchain with a built-in Turing-complete programming language. It allows anyone to create a decentralised application, by making use of Ethereum smart contracts. 92. Smart Contract Versioning How to Write Upgradable Smart Contracts 93. Top 10 Resources for Learning Solidity If you want to become a smart contract developer on Ethereum, then you need to learn Solidity. Let's look at 10 great sources that can help you on your journey. 94. How to Send Ethers Programmatically without Metamask Upon completion, you will have gained a deeper understanding of how to programmatically transmit Ethers and will have a working sample for future reference. 95. Understanding Ethereum Token Standards Tokens are an incredibly important part of Ethereum and in Web3. Understanding the standards for each type of token can help you understand how it works. 96. How to Write & Compile Your Solidity Smart Contract Code in Remix: dApp Development Basics This blog post describes the Remix IDE, its key high-level features and how to write and debug your first Solidity smart contract. Read on to know more… 97. Understanding Token Standards in Ethereum (ERC1155) Multi-Token Standard (ERC1155) was introduced in 2018 by Enjin. 98. 3 Ways to Prevent Reentrancy Attacks in Smart Contract Development This blog post introduces the smart contract reentrancy attack bug and its impact along with describing fixes for this type of vulnerability. Read on... 99. Open Zeppelin's Smart Contract Security Puzzles: Ethernaut Level 2 and 3 Walkthrough This is an in-depth series of Blogs around OpenZeppelin's smart contract security puzzles. The aim of blogs is to provide a detailed explanation regarding various concepts of Solidity and EVM required to solve a Puzzle. It is highly recommended to attempt to solve these puzzles before reading further. 100. Get Started in Web3 by Building a Web3 Storage App in 4 Steps Learn how to build a notes taking app using web3 storage app in 4 simple steps, using nexts, typescript, ipfs, and zk block. 101. Best Tools for Blockchain Developers Blockchain is one of the most revolutionary technologies in today’s tech space. It has transformed businesses and is touted as the main component of the fourth industrial revolution. It is the first permanent, decentralized ledger of records that has revolutionized the system of records. 102. Taking a Closer Look at Flash Swap Loans ⚡ Learn how to implement Flash swap using Uniswap! 103. Languages, Frameworks and Tools to Become a Robust Web3 Dev Web3, blockchain, NFTs?! It’s all getting a bit year 3000 out there… We’ve pulled this apart to better understand what the future of work looks like for develop 104. Smart Contract Tutorial for Beginners — Part 2 In Part 2, we’ll be using the API3 QRNG to get truly random numbers into our contract. 105. How to Code Solidity Smart Contract CRUD Functions: The Right Way Mastering how to create, read, update, and delete records from the blockchain is a skill you must understand. Yes, you can delete stuff from the blockchain... 106. 11 Commandments Of Smart Contract Designing Unlike my sleeping pattern, design patterns are meant to make things more stable and predictable in the future. It is an elegant solution to common problems in software design. 107. Create, Deploy and Mint Smart Contract (ERC-721) with NodeJS + Hardhat + Walletconnect + Web3modal We will create ERC-721 smartcontract, deploy to Goerli with Hardhat + Solidity. For minting we will use NextJs + WalletConnect + Web3Modal 108. A Beginner's Guide to Raffle Draws on the Ethereum Blockchain we'll take a look at how to create a smart contract that can be used to conduct a raffle draw on the Ethereum blockchain. 109. Understanding Token Standards in Ethereum Part-II (ERC721) This story is the second part of my ERC series, in this post, you will get a complete understanding of the NFT contracts. Development, working etc. 110. Solving the Integer Overflow/Underflow Vulnerability in Smart Contracts This blog post describes the integer overflow/underflow vulnerability in Ethereum smart contracts and how it can be fixed. Read on to know more… 111. Understanding Token Standards in Ethereum (ERC20) You can find partially explained material for ERC token standards, but I have come up with these articles to explain about three major token standards. 112. Crowdsale Smart Contract in Solidity Programming Language Learn how to code crowdsale smart contracts in a solidity programming language. Get to know its properties, processes, and phases for better understanding. 113. 'DappBnB' — How to Create a Web3 Equivalent of AirBnB Using React, Solidity, and CometChat Are you looking to create a cutting-edge platform that leverages the power of web3 to transform the way people book and share accommodations? 114. The Coronavirus and the Emergence of Global Citizens’ Solidarity How technologies are empowering global citizens to take action for the benefit of humanity 115. Open Zeppelin's Smart Contract Security Puzzle: Ethernaut Level 1 Walkthrough This is an in-depth series of Blogs around OpenZeppelin's smart contract security puzzles. The aim of blogs is to provide a detailed explanation regarding various concepts of Solidity and EVM required to solve a Puzzle. It is highly recommended to attempt to solve these puzzles before reading further. 116. How to Build a Blockchain Voting System with React, Solidity, and CometChat Now, it's time for you to learn the ultimate trick in building a decentralized voting system. 117. How To Build An NFT Minting Dapp On Flow This article is a tutorial about creating a full-fledged NFT-minting dapp for the Flow Blockchain. 118. Exploring the Alchemy NFT API It takes a lot of time and labor to go through each NFT smart contract to retrieve data. Different pre-built NFT APIs can be utilized to address this problem. 119. The Essential Guide to Building an NFT Auction Site with React, Solidity, and CometChat This tutorial shows you how to build an NFT auction site using React, Solidity, and CometChat. We will use React for the front end and Solidity for the smart co 120. Polkadot To Get WebAssembly-based Ethereum Virtual Machine (ewasm) from Second State In late 2019, the Aragon Project, decided to leave the Polkadot ecosystem due to the lack of a viable blockchain virtual machine at the time. After that, the Polkadot team added EVM support on the Substrate framework, enabling EVM blockchains in the Polkadot ecosystem. 121. 🌈🦄 Building Your Own AI-Generated Art NFT DApp With Bacalhau A complete guide to building, running & deploying a DApp with your own Text-to Image script to mint AI-generated art NFTs on FVM Hyperspace Testnet! 122. The Pain Of Making A Blockchain App From Scratch So easy, an ape could do it. Thoughts from the lead developer and Top Ape at SnowApe, a Web3 real money gaming project that made a blockchain app from scratch. 123. Transaction Failures in The Old Gnosis Multisig Wallets [How To Fix It] As a developer, Ethereum keeps you on your toes. On the plus side, you constantly learn something new and the thrill of the “aha” moments is undeniable. 124. Integrating An SAP ABAP System With The Ethereum Mainnet [A Step-by-Step Guide] You’ve likely heard of Ethereum in the context of cryptocurrency, but perhaps not so much in the context of enterprise software. 125. How To Build a Smart Blockchain That Prevents Double Spending: A Step-by-Step Guide In general, delays in updating the state of the smart contracts can allow users to "Double-Spend" 126. ERC721 Token Standard & The Fungibility of Assets - A Developer’s Perspective To begin with, What exactly are TOKENS ? 127. Here's How I Developed the Fastest Ethereum Wallet. Ever. I call it the Ethereum Gatling Gun 128. Solidity vs. Ligo: The Key Differences What you need to know about writing smart contracts on the Tezos blockchain when you come from Ethereum 129. How to Build an Awesome Web3 Crowd-Funding Platform with React, Solidity, and CometChat How do you develop a smart contract for your Dapp? How do you best design the Dapp interface? How do you connect the front end to the backend smart contract? 130. How to Become a Blockchain Developer: How These 10 Pros Did It I asked 10 Web3 Blockchain Developers how they started in Web3, their core skills, the challenges they face and how they can help newbies navigate this path. 131. How to Build a Web3 Game eShop with React, Solidity, and CometChat Web3 development is officially the new way to build web applications, and if you are not there yet, you need to catch up. The way to master building web3... 132. Smart Contract Testing on OpenZeppelin CLI - An RSK Workshop Prior to commencing this tutorial, please ensure that you have installed the following RSK workshop pre-requisites on your system: 133. Building Serverless Smart Contract Automation Project ‘Smart contracts’ is a misnomer. Despite its name, smart contracts on Ethereum are not self-executing digital agreements. Smart contract code only run when triggered by an external account. In other words, you need an external process to trigger the smart contract. Thank you for checking out the 133 most read stories about Solidity on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo