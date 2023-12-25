59 Stories To Learn About Zero Knowledge Proofs

Let's learn about via these 59 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Zero Knowledge Proofs /Learn Repo 1. Layer 2 Rollups Projects in 2021: A Comparison Ethereum layer 2 is a collection of solutions that are specifically designed to scale applications by handling transactions off the Ethereum Mainnet, Layer 1. 2. KZG10, IPA, FRI, and DARKS: Analysis Of Polynomial Commitment Schemes Among all popular polynomial commitment schemes, KZG is the best scheme in terms of succinctness but triggers security concerns. 3. Understanding the Zero-Knowledge Proof Method One of the biggest advantages of blockchain technology is the degree of information transparency it offers. 4. zKPs OR Zero-Knowledge Proofs: The Tiny Privacy Algorithm Behind Super Lightweight Blockchains Distributed public networks face a trilemma: digital transactions must provide privacy while meeting compliance requirements in a trustless environment. 5. Zero-Knowledge Proof Algorithm, PLONK—Protocol: Sin7Y Tech Review (17) In this report, Sin7Y will analyze the details of the PLONK protocol and elaborate on how the constraint relationship of the gate is valid. 6. Zero-Knowledge Proof Algorithm: ZK-Stark-FRI Protocol We reach the conclusion of the series “Understanding the value of a zero-knowledge proof algorithm - Zk-stark". 7. Lowering the Barrier of Entry to Zero Knowledge Proofs Next Generation Semiconductors: Designing accelerators for advanced cryptography 8. AppliedZKP zkEVM Circuit Code: A Guide This text aims to provide an easy guide to the basic framework and logic of the AppliedZKP zkEVM code base. 9. How to Create an Anonymous Voting System on the Blockchain Using Zero-Knowledge Proofs How to create an anonymous voting system on the blockchain using zero-knowledge proofs 10. True Privacy is When Users Decide Who Sees and Uses Their Data: Unhased #24 Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto. 11. The Leo Programming Language Will Make Waves in Web3 Aleo is building a brand new programming language, Leo, which is used to build private web3 applications. 12. The Magic of Zero-Knowledge Proofs through the Source Code of Tornado Cash Understanding Zero-Knowledge Proofs through the source code of Tornado Cash 13. Why SNARKs Are the Technology of the Coming Decade Welcome to the SNARK Age, a pop-up newsletter exploring and celebrating a technology that we believe will have fundamental and deterministic impacts on privacy, computing, cryptography, and money in the years to come. We’ll be sharing (mostly) bite-sized issues highlighting the key events, milestones and people in the space. 14. JavaScript tutorial for Zero-Knowledge Proofs Using SnarkJS and Circom In this article, I will show you how you can use zk-SNARK in your JavaScript project by using circom and snarkjs. 15. "Defi & Traditional Finance Aren't Much Different, But Defi Requires Lesser Trust" - Alex Lee This interview discusses zero-knowledge proof and the use of ZKs for establishing trust in a blockchain system. 16. TinyRAM Review: Architecture, Design, and Assembly Instructions TinyRAM can be used to perform non-deterministic computations easily and plays an important role in zero-knowledge-proof systems. 17. Zero-Knowledge Proofs: The Simplest Explanation on the Internet history, concepts, principles, technical implementation, and development status of zero-knowledge proofs in the simplest language ever 18. Understanding Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Privacy is Freedom The metaverse will likely be a disaster for user privacy unless that is solved unless that privacy is solved. 19. How we can Better Understand PLONK Permutations over Lagrange-bases for Oecumenical Noninteractive arguments of Knowledge, or PLONKS are a new general-purpose zer-knowledge proof scheme. 20. A Refresher on Zero Knowledge Proof Systems and A New Contender Before we give our hero the undivided attention it deserves, let us try and explain zero-knowledge proof in one sentence. Zero-knowledge proofs allow you to prove that you know a ‘secret’, without actually telling and revealing the secret to the other. 21. How Are zk-SNARKs Possible? Perhaps the most powerful cryptographic technology to come out of the last decade is general-purpose succinct zero knowledge proofs, usually called zk-SNARKs. 22. How Private Are Your Blockchain Transactions? Multiple projects have been working on various blockchain scaling solutions, such as Sharding and Plasma offer greater scalability and Privacy. 23. Using Cloud-ZK for Developing ZKP Acceleration in the Cloud Cloud-ZK: A Toolkit for developing ZKP acceleration in the cloud 24. An Intro to Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) and Identity Learn about Zero Knowledge claims and how they can help in securing your Identity. 25. ZKPs or Zero Knowledge Proofs Are Evolving Blockchains [Explained in non-technical terms] ZKP can be used for much more than just privacy. ZKPs are so versatile that it may redefine how blockchains work. 26. Fflonk - A New Plonk Protocol: Sin7Y Tech Review (13) Through careful research, we found that a simple transformation can improve the performance of Verify significantly. 27. Elusiv Raises $3.5 million in Seed Funding Round Co-led by LongHash Ventures to Build Web3 Privacy Elusiv, a privacy protocol that is Zero-Knowledge based and compliant, has raised $3.5 million in a seed investment round 28. Is Data Monetization Dead? The advent of cryptocurrency and web3 has led to investigations and experiments into what ways could a total decentralized digital society manifest. 29. Understanding the Sinsemilla Hash Function in OlaVM Read on to know the Security Properties of a Cryptographic Hash Function, Random Oracle, and the Sinsemilla Hash Function. 30. On Zero-Knowledge Proofs And Why They Matter There is a lot of enthusiasm for the application of zero-knowledge proof systems, at Dusk Network we’ve developed the open-source PLONK zero-knowledge proof system. It can be used for many things, and what better way to demonstrate its potential with an example! 31. 🟧 un.Block #39: Design of Cross-chain Bridges; Let's Go Snail Trail! In the last year, cross-chain bridges have been one of the hottest theses. 32. zk-SNARK Concepts Explained In Different Levels of Complexity I’ve decided to write an ELI15 for zk-SNARK jargon since I’ve yet to come across something similar during my studies. 33. Zerocoin Flaws, Private Atomic Swap Adoption, and UX [An Analysis] We started as a PoW coin however soon realised for the sake of security (namely preventing 51% attacks and ASIC miners), we'd be better suited to having a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. So we moved over from mining to staking without a hitch and took advantage of this new setup by developing our own 'Leased Proof-of-Stake' mechanism, which allows users to stake their coins via a service provider who take a small percentage from each staking reward for running the service. 34. How to Design the ZKVM Circuit We will not perform the field division operation at the circuit level, instead, we will make it by verifying the following logical relationship. 35. The Power of Zero-Knowledge Proofs - Exploring the New ConsenSys zkEVM See how ConsenSys zk-rollups are evolving at a rapid pace and leading the way in helping Ethereum to scale to new levels. 36. Zero-Knowledge Proof Algorithm, PLONK —Circuit: Sin7Y Tech Review (16) We recently investigated the Zero-Knowledge proof algorithm-PLONK. Read on to know our learning experience. 37. Using Zero-Knowledge Proofs to Prove Legal Fishing Ranges with Fluree [A Step by Step Guide] It’s a rainy Sunday afternoon, and my friend, Alice, and I are playing “Where’s Waldo.”* This page is a particularly challenging one, and we’ve been looking for nearly twenty minutes. I’m about ready to give up, when- finally- I spot Waldo, and I yell out, “I got him!” 38. Zero-Knowledge Proofs: An Intersection of Data Verification and Privacy Dive into the world of zero-knowledge proofs & learn about the challenges and opportunities that will arise by combining them with oracles. 39. How to Use Zero Knowledge Dapp Boilerplate Learn how to build zero knowledge dapps, using zero knowledge proofs boilerplate. Build age verification dapp using zero knowledge proofs. 40. ZoKrates - zkSNARKs On Ethereum (made easy) ZkSNARKs (Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge) or sometimes called "black magic" by some developers are generally considered hard to get into. 41. In Search For Future Crypto Trends Future trends in crypto might revolve around metaverse and NFT, Zero Knowledge proofs, evolution of DeFi, growth of Social Identity importance, and Multi-Chain. 42. What is Zero-Knowledge Proof ? Let’s explain exactly what that term means in one sentence: 43. ZK-Rollups are the Most Promising Way for the Blockchain Industry to Scale Smart Contracts Jagdeep Sidhu is the lead core developer of Syscoin and CTO of the publicly-traded company, Blockchain Foundry Inc who talks with us on ZK Roll ups. 44. How I Built an Anonymous Voting System on the Ethereum Blockchain Using Zero-Knowledge Proof How I built an anonymous voting system on the Ethereum blockchain using zero-knowledge proof 45. Enforcing Scalability and Data Integrity on Blockchain with Zero-Knowledge Proof Layer 2 and sidechain protocols have deployed the use of zero-knowledge proof to perform batch transfer processing rolled into a single off-chain transaction. 46. Why You Need To Add A Dash of Zero-Knowledge Proof to Your Projects Advanced technologies such as zero-knowledge proof systems require extensive knowledge from developers, making it difficult for businesses to adopt. Without a deep understanding of the underlying cryptographic logic, it is quite frankly impossible to implement correctly. 47. Trade it Like it is HOT: A Review of Popular ZK Projects and the Zero-Knowledge Proof Technology Privacy has always been regarded as one of the most valuable features in the cryptocurrency community. 48. ZK Rollup: The Most Preferred Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Solution In this article, I explained the Ethereum zkrollup for beginners.and I started with discussing rollup before zkrollup and Optimistic rollup. 49. "Privacy and Zero-Knowledge Proof Are Going To Be Critical for A Free Society" - Kieran Mesquita This article talks about zero-knowledge proof and how zero-knowledge proofs work establishing trust with technology. 50. HashKey Capital's Deng Chao Talks About Market Developments and the Future of Web3 in 2023 Deng Chao, a representative of HashKey Group, a blockchain-focused investment firm, discusses the market developments in the web3 space in 2022. 51. Building an AI On-Chain Modulus Labs is a Web3 project that aims to bring AI capabilities to the blockchain in a decentralized manner, enabling creators to own and control their models 52. Exploring Popular zkEVM Solutions: AppliedZKP, Matter Labs, Hermez, and Sin7Y zkEVM is said to be the crown jewel of Ethereum scaling schemes. Our 5th article compares and contrasts popular zkEVM solutions and proposes several questions. 53. Developing a Stable Coins Architecture on the ALEO Blockchain In this work we not only propose a mechanism of a stable coin, but a monetary system of two interconnected coins within a ALEO blockchain. 54. Zero Knowledge Proof: Explain it Like I’m 5 (Halloween Edition) Explaining crypto is hard, explaining crypto in simple words is harder. Explaining Zero Knowledge Proof to a child? Easy! So here you go — ZKP explained with some Halloween candy. 55. Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Adventures in the Dark Forest An RTS game on Ethereum… WHAT?! That's possible?! That’s exactly what the Dark Forest, an innovative blockchain game named after Liu Cixin’s eponymous second novel of the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, is. In fact, it is the first real-time strategy game running on Ethereum in existence. 56. Going Deep into the Specification for Marlin Read on to know about zero-knowledge proof algorithm Marlin which is a R1CS based proof system. 57. Privacy Scales Better: Understanding Zcash, Zero Knowledge Proofs (zKP) & Electric Coin Company innovations at the ECC show not only that Privacy and Scalability are correlated but also that Governance and Development is more fruitful when rewarded. 58. ZK Rollups in 2023: From SNARK to STARK and Beyond ZK rollups are capturing the attention of the industry. Will they be the future of rollups? Are they good investments? 20 Future Technologies That Will Change the World by 2050 I recently shared an article called "The "Next Big Thing" in Technology : 20 Inventions That Will Change the World", which got a few dozen thousand hits in the past couple of weeks. This calls for a sequel. The previous 20 technologies were specifically centered on the next 20 years of technology development; but there's a lot more to unravel when looking beyond the near future, though certainty obviously decreases with time.