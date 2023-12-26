101 Stories To Learn About Binance

Let's learn about via these 101 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Binance /Learn Repo 1. Traded $1m CAD in 5 hours: Porting a Bot to Binance Futures Market Making Competition Introduction 2. Building a SocialFi Metaverse: An Interview with Torum CEO Yi Feng Go Torum is going to take the wheel and build a one-stop Social Metaverse by launching Torum Avatar NFTs, the world’s first social-integrated PFP NFTs. 3. An Introduction to Binance Margin Trading and How it Works It is no news that the cryptocurrency space is very volatile. For instance, no one expected Bitcoin to quickly rise from less than $20,000 to over $23,000 in less than 24 hours on December 17, 2020. 4. Is Binance Launchpad a Breeding Ground for Pump and Dumps? Back in 2017, Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) were all the rave. Much like Initial Public Offerings, (IPO), ICOs act as a way to raise funds by selling a quantity of cryptocurrency in the form of coins to speculators and investors. 5. Binance and Kava Bring DeFi Lending to BNB Holders Kava, the first cross-chain DeFi lending platform with its stablecoin USDX, and Binance, the global blockchain company behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, announced a collaboration. 6. Our Next-Gen Crypto Trading Bot Neomenia Goes Live Edit: Some Restructuring, Back in Development 7. About The Early Days of the Crypto Incubators As the crypto space has evolved incredibly quickly over the years, we’ve seen an emergence of new projects looking to bring new ideas and innovations to the forefront of society. However, the path to success can be a long and bumpy one, especially with so much competition and a plethora of new market entrants. 8. Binance VS Coinbase: A Crypto Platform User Analysis Binance is known for it's cheap fees and many users: Coinbase on the other hand has less US regulations and more security. Find out which platform to use here. 9. "So for now, all I'll say is: well played; you won," - Scam Bankman Fried "I]m sorry. That's the biggest thing. I fucked up, and should have done better." Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman Fried 10. How Competitions Create an Active Community in the Crypto Sector Cryptocurrencies are regarded by some as the most ideal investment asset in the 21st century. As there are many projects and options, the sector tends to be extremely competitive. In that regard, many crypto projects and exchanges create reward systems via competitions, in order to create an incentive for users to utilize their platforms. 11. My Picks: Five Top-Performing Cryptos in 2021 My Five top-performing cryptos in 2021: Bitcoin, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Dogecoin and Solana. What's yours? 12. Binance Suffered Major Hack in 2018: KYC Documents of Millions Now Being Leaked Binance, the crown jewel of the cryptocurrency industry was hacked back in late 2018, with the hacker claiming to have the KYC documents of all users. The extent to what data was breached is still not clear, but one thing is for certain: pictures and scans. And now they're being leaked to the public at an incredibly rate. 13. How to Trade on Binance with a Demo Account Having a demo account on Binance is not a problem! Using this guide you can create a free account to learn interface, order flows, and more 14. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Sets the Record Straight Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, discusses FTX and SBF. 15. Here's What My Crypto-Trading Bot Will Do ...With A Little Help From Binance and Deribit Over the last week, I’ve managed to wrangle pretty good deals from Deribit and Binance. 16. Latest Binance Lawsuit Is Every Crypto-Exchange User’s Nightmare On March 30, the Block broke the news that Binance is involved in yet another legal dispute. This time, the lawsuit was filed by a former employee, Steven Cody Reynolds, who accuses the exchange of confiscating nearly $300k in crypto following a heated disagreement. 17. Rationalizing Chainlink's Price Rise: A Game of Partnerships Disclaimer: I don’t stand to gain any benefit from my review of ChainLink. This article is not intended as investment advice. It is just my opinion. As always, DYOR before investing. 18. True Review! The Hooked Protocol Project Positioning from shit and sticks. Hooked Protocol is going to introduce people to Web 3.0. 19. Can Binance Smart Chain Answer Elon Musk's Crypto-Breaking Reiterated Question of Energy Efficiency? At the time of writing, Elon Musk’s tirades against Bitcoin are growing more frequent and seemingly less informed. The crypto sphere has been thrown into a state of disarray (more disarray than usual anyway) by Elon Musk and Tesla’s decision to suspend Bitcoin payments for their cars. 20. Who Will Benefit Most From The Upcoming Bitcoin Halving? The cryptocurrency market is once again seeing volatility after Bitcoin started to crash after last week's surge. During the second week in April 2020, the coin managed to climb above the $7k mark, and remain between $7,100 and $7,300 for days. However, as the week approached the end, Bitcoin suddenly crashed once more, pulling the rest of the market down with it. 21. According to SBF, Binance CEO CZ caused the bank run & never intended to acquire FTX What SBF would have testified in front of Congress - part 5 of 11 - What went wrong - Binance’s role in FTX’ collapse. 22. Binance Employees Accused of Helping Chinese Customers Bypass KYC Verification Binance caught RED-handed? 23. The Reason Why People FUD About Binance Changpeng Zhao discusses why people may feel apprehensive toward Binance. 24. Moving Tokenarium to Polygon and Other Dev Updates Hello guys! Today we want to discuss news, game updates, switching to Polygon, new partners, future plans and some other small topics. 25. Cryptocurrency May Have Forced the Fed to Move The adoption of cryptocurrency into the mainstream is not going to be easy. There is going to be some real pain. The path will be zigzag. 26. WTF happened, according to SBF What SBF would have testified in front of Congress - Part 2 of 11. 27. Is the Binance and Voyager Deal Cooked? On March 27th, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rearden granted the Government’s emergency request to halt the Binance and Voyager deal, pending a final appeal. 28. The Dummies Guide to Earning While Learning Web3: 12+ Learn to Earn Platforms This article will teach you different Web3 learning platforms where you can earn while learning diverse topics, including crypto, Web3 development, and DeFi. 29. How to Create an Account on Binance and Begin Trading Digital Assets In this article, we will go through a step-by-step process of opening a Binance account for cryptocurrency trading. 30. Why You Should Accept Binance Coins as Payment In this post, we will discuss how important Binance is in the crypto world and how accepting it as payment for any service is beneficial for your business. 31. KYC: Why is it Important in the Cryptoverse? As we all know, before beginning an encrypted transaction, you must first verify your identity. Do you know why? Have you done your part? 32. SBF attempted to defend himself from all fringe accusations, but the main one (embezzlement) What SBF would have testified in front of Congress - part 11 of 11 - Accusations 33. DeFi’s Success Modelled on Bitcoin’s Formula DeFi continues to garner the attention of retail and institutional investors with incentivized participation, one of the keys to Bitcoin’s continued success. Unlike most of us in 2020, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has been having a very good year, becoming one of the most compelling innovations in the blockchain space with over $12.27 billion of value locked in the sector (based on 44 providers tracked by DeFiPulse). 34. Wrapped BNB $wBNB Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News Wrapped BNB is a wrapped version of the Binance native tokens on the Binance Smart Chain. 35. PumaPay moves from Ethereum to Binance Smart Chain, the first payment service to do so PumaPay has announced it has moved its operations from Ethereum to BSC - the first crypto payment solution to do so. 36. How to Withdraw from MetaMask to Your Bank Account To withdraw crypto from Metamask to your bank, transfer your crypto from Metamask to Binance and then withdraw your crypto from Binance to your bank account. 37. How To Unblock a Binance Account In this article, we will discuss the main reasons for blocking a Binance account and what to do if this happened. 38. Bridging CeFi and DeFi: Better Risk Management and More Sustainable Wealth Generation Have you ever staked tokens on a large crypto exchange like Binance or Coinbase? 39. At SBF's direction, Caroline materially misled investors that Alameda was fine. It was not. ah, the infamous leaked balance sheet that started the chain of events leading to FTX's eventual collapse 40. How To Fight Blockchain FUD Crypto Billionaires and the fight against fake news 41. Can CoinMarketCap Earn Program Help Crypto-Adoption? CoinMarketCap, one of the leading information and price tracking tools used by cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all over the world, is actively promoting crypto education with its rapidly developing platform CoinMarketCap Earn. 42. World's First Cross-Chain Money Market Launches On Binance Kava Labs is proud to confirm that HARD Protocol is now being hosted on Binance’s Launchpool platform. Launchpool is a new initiative designed to bring the decentralized finance (DeFi) experience to Binance users. 43. Here’s a Quick Guide to Easily Retrieve Crypto Sent to a Wrong Network on Binance The notable crypto network or standards are BEP-20, ERC-20, TRC-20, and BEP-2. Users can easily mistake BEP-20 for BEP-2 and ERC-20 for TRC-20 and vice-versa. 44. 6 Main Fears of a Crypto Investor The cryptocurrency market is unstable and unpredictable. The previous forecasts of crypto experts who worked in 2017 - 2018 in 2019 did not materialize. Before the spring rally, it was predicted that Bitcoin would fall to $ 2,000, and after the growth, many investors loudly declared that the main cryptocurrency was ready to update new highs. 45. CZ's AMA Responses To My Questions On Binance Scaling Challenges I’ve been in and out of the blockchain ecosystem for the last three years. I’ve made my first purchase the same month Binance launched. In the meantime, I’ve gained a CoinMarketCap compulsive checking behavior after holding a bag through the last crypto winter. 46. Binance Smart Chain vs. Ethereum: Let's Look at the Stats Trading volume on Binance increased by 30% on February 10, then by 70% on February 18 against Ethereum 47. US Authorities Have the Crypto Industry Under Siege The Crypto Industry Under Siege: How the U.S. Authorities Are Declaring War on Cryptocurrencies 48. Binance Kicks Off 'Football Fever 2022' with $1 Million in Rewards for Football Fans With Binance's new program, football fans may win a share of a tremendous prize pool, which includes more than $1,000,000 in tokens. 49. FTX/Alameda, What Happened? I think everyone was caught by surprise by the collapse of FTX/Alameda. Why did we end-up where we are now and why did it happen so quickly? Here is my take. 50. [Roundup] $4 Billion in BTC, Binance launches Lending, and EthHub 09/01/2019 51. Market Maker at 10%: Realized Live Gains, Signal-Based Bots at 1%, 7%! See this post on it's original location, github.io! It’s been a busy few days for me! [52. Bitcoin 2021: A Brief Interview with Changpeng Zhao](https://hackernoon.com/bitcoin-2021-a-brief-interview-with-changpeng-zhao-7jh32js) Interview with CZ on BTC in 2021 -- hebelieves the "journey has just started" for BTC, DeFi, and cryptocurrency. 53. Is Crypto.com Poised for Growth After Numerous Partnership Deals? A look into Crypto.com's lucrative partnerships and what it means for the company. 54. 🎮 Binance's Acquisition of FTX: What It Could Mean CZ announced that Binance is buying FTX to "save them." 55. How Ethereum Virtual Machine Chains Fix Ethereum Instead of waiting for Ethereum to fix itself, learn how other chains stepped up and fixed it themselves. 56. Binance Coin $BNB Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News The Binance Coin (BNB) is the cryptocurrency coin that powers the BNB chain ecosystem. It serves as the utility token for the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. 57. In Crypto, Businesses Die but the Protocols Persist The biggest crypto lending platform, trading firm, broker, and #2 crypto exchange all collapsed. Yet, crypto persists. How? Why? 58. Centralization vs Decentralization, Binance Hack, and the Binance Smart Chain Halt Are the main blockchains decentralized as they claim? Binance Smart Chain - a proof of centralization. Decentralization may not be as important as we believe it 59. YouTube Fake Crypto Giveaways Explained - Behind The Account Hacks Maybe you have noticed that there is a lot of fake Binance, Ethereum, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash streams on Youtube lately. The crazy part is that those live streams are on a big accounts with thousands of subscribers. 60. Here's What I Learned By Losing $80k In The Syscoin Wallet Hack I lost $80,000 in a Syscoin Desktop Wallet heist while seeking technical help on Discord. Here's what I learned from the ordeal. 61. FTX, Alameda & SBF: A Breakdown of Events A true representation of what went down with FTX, Alameda & SBF. This article also highlights the necessity of decentralization in the financial markets. 62. Creating a Renko-based Scalper for Binance In this article, we would like to demonstrate how to build a small yet powerful scalping application that trades on leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance. 63. What is the Coinbase Effect and is it Worth Relying On Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the USA. It’s called the industry’s unicorn and a leader in mergers and acquisitions with the biggest influence across the USA market. The platform is second only to Binance in terms of trading volume while adhering to the rather old-fashioned policy in the listing procedure, which is why Coinbase supports fewer assets than Binance. 64. Crypto News of The Week: MetaMask is Planning a DAO, Bitcoin Bounced Back to $41,000, and More The latest cryptocurrency news, from Metamask to decentralized autonomous organizations. Who's doing what to whom in crypto ... 65. Where to Invest Your Hard-Earned Stablez? Description of the top platforms for staking, in my humble opinion 66. For DeFi To Continue Marching, We Need To Build Bridges, NOT Burn Them Globalization and liberalization in the 1990s changed the divided global economy into what was to become a single market, thus, making our global economy a hustling global village with free movement of capital, freedom of establishment and freedom of services. 67. Hot July for Crypto Market: Big Burning News is Coming In June 2022, the whole crypto industry experienced one more wave of panic caused by uncertainty. 68. Explaining NFTs and the Best Marketplace to Buy Them Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are one of the fastest-growing assets in the crypto industry. NFTs are unique and non-interchangeable units of data. In this article, 69. Decoding NFTs, GameFi and Metaverse with Helen Hai, Head of Binance NFT Head of Binance NFT, Helen Hai, is the head of the NFT platform talks about NFTs, Metaverse and GameFi. 70. The Tardiness Of Dominant Crypto-Exchanges Is An Opportunity For The Upcoming Binance is widely considered to be a top cryptocurrency exchange. At the same time, their approach to crypto-assets can be improved. It is not unthinkable a better platform will emerge over time, capable of rivaling this industry giant. 71. Top Altcoin Exchanges in 2021 In this article, we review four notable altcoin exchanges for 2021. Each one of them comes with some advantages and some disadvantages. 72. The Difference Between a CEX and a DEX: Exploring the Pros and Cons The Difference Between a CEX and a DEX: Exploring the Pros and Cons of centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges. 73. Binance and FTX: How All Developed and Was It a Well-Crafted Plan of CZ? When FTX froze withdrawals and seemed to collapse, Binance stepped in and saved its rival from bankruptcy by offering to purchase it. Was it planned by CZ? 74. Today's Hottest Platforms Are Just Casinos In Disguise From Binance to Bitmex to Robinhood—in many ways, today's hottest platforms are just casinos disguised as financial tools. 75. Meet the Winners of Binance's Build for Bharat Hackathon The Binance Build for Bharat hackathon has announced its winners who won prizes from a pool of 40,000 USD. 76. As Web3 Projects Double-Down on Value, Content Creators Are Needed To Restore the Trust Through the lens of the mainstream media, the crypto world has fallen spectacularly from grace. 77. Mark Cuban's Bane: How Iron Finance's $TITAN Crypto Crashed From $60 to $0 Iron Finance's token TITAN crashes to below $0. Here's why it happened. 78. The Future of Cryptocurrency Trading Cryptocurrency is one of the most in-demand assets to have in your portfolio right now. 79. The Billionaires F*cked Up Zuck f*cked up, and he admitted as much when he announced that Facebook parent Meta would be reducing its headcount by 13%. 80. Why the Collapse of the Biggest Crypto Rivalry Shouldn't Scare You Daniel Roberts | The Biggest Crypto Rivalry Just Blew Up — But Don’t Let It Scare You 81. How Secondary Listings Affect Coin Prices Purpose of the study: to show how secondary listing changes coin prices. 82. Finding Trust and Value in BNB (Binance Coin) - A Noob's perspective !! Let’s start with a disclaimer. I am a big fan of the Binance and it’s various ecosystem. You may find this article a little tilted in favour of Binance. I do hold BNB and I won’t be paid for this article. 83. "Interoperability Would Mean Real Freedom of Money" - Binance CEO CZ [Original Interview] Despite going through a very rough period between early 2018 and early 2020, the so-called “crypto winter” has seemingly come to an end. Bitcoin and alternative markets are showing signs of life in terms of price discovery. Combined with the rise in attention for DeFi projects, the second half of this year - as well as the years to come - offer a lot of potential. More and more companies are paying attention to Bitcoin. As Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao states, it is a sign of stimulus money flowing from Wall Street into Bitcoin. 84. The Centralizing Forces of Decentralization: Why do we keep Enabling This? It has been almost three years now since we last heard the promises of mass adoption, usability, scalability, proof of X and all those phrases no one really understood. While others saw that time as a period of prosperity, I would have to disagree and point out a few flaws in the system. 85. Relative Strength Indicator (RSI): A Deeper Look During trading, we must use all the possible techniques to increase the probability of winning. It's like a long challenging battle but it can be won if we play smartly. 86. How IEOs help Crypto Exchanges boost their Native Token price Cryptocurrency exchanges actively use native tokens for promoting and strengthening their market position. After issuing its own assets, new platforms attract a seed capital, and the ones already experienced get to increase capitalization. As for traders, they receive benefits of interest or good discounts on fees, which in turn represents an effective way for an exchange to expand its customer base. 87. Binance Chain's BEP3 atomic pegs [Explained] Binance Chain, like any other decentralized exchange, faces the eternal problem that has been plaguing DEXs for ages: 88. Exchange coins as the new black: why they are in trend In 2017 Binance became the first cryptocurrency exchange to hold an ICO, raising $15 million. Consequently, they created a native Binance Coin (BNB). Now BNB ranks #7 by market capitalization, while its price surged from $19.15 to over of $38 as on June 23, 2019, just in a month time, from May to June. Exchanges’ native cryptocurrencies are getting more and more trendy among the platforms — nearly 90 exchanges have their own coins, including Huobi, Kucoin, BTCNEXT, Bibox, and OKEx. 89. Cryptocurrency Exchange Survey Finds Binance Is Still The King - However Various Issues Still Remain A recent survey carried out by blockchain-based data exchange company Insights Network has revealed that Binance is still the people’s choice in regards to their favorite exchange. 90. Binance Copies Yet Again: The Victim Investigates the [Alleged] Perpetrators On April 13th, 2020, Binance announced the news that they've launched options trading on their mobile App. After testing and comparing, we found that the so-called Binance Options trading looked exactly the same as the Options trading we have seen and tested on BitOffer in October 2019. (Editor's Disclaimer: The author works at BitOffer) 91. Binance App: Details, Features, Payments in 2021 Binance app is a reliable forex and crypto broker for you to use. Buy and sell crypto easily on Binance wherever you are, with the lowest fees ever 92. Bollinger Bands: A Trader's Guide There is a famous saying that periods of unhappiness are always followed by periods of happiness and vice versa. Similarly in trading, periods of high volatility are always’!’ followed by periods of less volatility and again by periods of high volatility. We have to always remember that trading is a game of probability, the more sure we can become about the move the more successful would be our chance at it. Bollinger Bands is one more tool I would recommend you to master and use in conjunction with the others. 93. Understanding the Internals of Binance and Poloniex Using Machine Learning and Data Visualizations Centralized exchanges remain one of the black boxes of the crypto landscape. Despite being a gateway into the world of decentralized finance, centralized exchanges are very…well…centralized in nature and hide many of its intrinsic mechanics from the scrutiny of public blockchains. Not surprisingly, ten years after the creation of Bitcoin, the internal architecture of centralized exchanges remains a mystery to even the top experts in the crypto market. 94. An Overview of 4 Exchange Tokens: Binance, Coinsbit, EXMO, Huobi The year 2019 has given a whole new meaning to the cryptocurrency sphere. From Facebook announcing its own cryptocurrency project ‘Libra’ to the emergence of different IEO projects- crypto adoption is setting new levels in the world. The word cryptocurrency doesn’t seem too odd now. 95. Crypto-Trading Bots: An Overview As the mainstream popularity of cryptocurrency trading grows, more and more people are looking for a way to casually get into it. Many realize the difficulties, as well as the risks of trading, thus trying to ease into the process without putting too much on the line right away. 96. Deconstructing Arbitrage Trading Strategy to Become A Better Crypto Trader Since different exchanges will have different prices for any assets due to a difference in liquidity, some traders take advantage of an opportunity to generate relatively easy profit implementing arbitrage trading strategies. 97. PEMDAS Bitcoin is the purest and most battle-tested form of crypto money, and we must focus on its price action to divine whether the market's bottom has occured 98. The Surging ETH Gas Fees Could Dethrone UniSwap But What Are The Alternative? The current DeFi craze has caused a seismic shift within the crypto industry. Yield farmers and traders are exploiting the most of this current trend to maximize earning opportunities. 99. Are IEOs a Passing Fad or Are Their True Value Yet to Be Unlocked? 2019 has been the year of IEOs. With less than 2 months to go before we march into 2020, I think it’s a safe claim to make now. What’s surprising here is that barely a year ago, crypto pundits had almost unanimously declared that 2019 would be the year of STOs. But when has the crypto market ever listened to the mandate of the people? So what started as a novelty in January, had become a rage by the middle of the year. And although the intensity has reduced a bit now, there is no sign of the IEO chariot stopping. 100. The Opportunities That Lie Before The Indian Crypto Ecosystem and What's Being Done With It On March 04, 2020, India finally got the trigger for the resurgence of its crypto ecosystem. The ruling came a stifling two years after RBI banned banks from facilitating banking services to crypto exchanges. 101. Top 50 Crypto Exchanges to Trade Your Cryptocurrencies in 2021 According to data from coinmarketcap.com, there are over 4,900 cryptocurrencies in existence today. 