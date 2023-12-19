287 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Development

Let's learn about via these 287 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Blockchain Development /Learn Repo Development and sustenance of a decentralized digital ecosystem, for a variety of real-time use cases. 1. Future of Social Interactions: What is ‘SocialFi’ in Web3? Web 3.0 is introducing new technology fields that combine with decentralized finance (DeFi) elements to blur the lines between web2 and crypto. 2. Pyth and Auros are Bringing Real-Time High-Frequency Data to Blockchain Protocols Auros, a company specialising in algorithmic trading and market making, and Pyth Network will provide access to high-frequency data in real-time. 3. How Polygon Supernets and Ankr Help Build Modular Blockchain Apps Polygon Supernets is an EVM-compatible modular blockchain stack that enables developers to have a custom decentralized modular network. 4. How to Eliminate NFT Deployment Costs and Smart Contract Hassles The fastest and easiest way to mint NFTs. No coding or deploying smart contracts, no private keys, no need to hold crypto. 1 API call to mint on 5 blockchains. 5. The Top 5 Use Cases of Blockchain Technology Beyond Cryptocurrency Blockchain technology has been instrumental in changing the way we view finance. Let's take a look at what else can be achieved using it. 6. How to Solve "Struct Containing a (Nested) Mapping Cannot be Constructed" in Solidity How to Solve "Struct Containing a (Nested) Mapping Cannot be Constructed" in Solidity 7. From Company to DAO to Protocol, What Will be Next for Tellor? Tellor’s CTO, Nicholas Fett, gives us an overview of his work building a decentralised oracle network. 8. How to Bulk Distribute SPL Tokens in 3 Easy Steps (Solana-based tokens) How to simply distribute SPL tokens in a couple of minutes using Solminter. 9. A Technical Guide to Writing Smart Contracts with Solidity Smart Contracts are immutable, transparent, secure, and decentralized. Follow this example to learn how to write them with the programming language solidity. 10. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Choosing The Right Consensus [Part II] This article continues the series of articles “How to launch your own blockchain” and concentrates on choosing a secure and fast consensus algorithm for your project. 11. WTF is Hashing in Blockchains? In this article, we will see, 12. 5 Blockchain Applications That Have Transformed the World of Technology The blockchain is the decentralized database of the blocks of information, which gets recorded in the chain format and linked in a secured crypto graphical manner. This technology ensures proper safety of the data due to its secure nature, and it totally changes how people carry out transactions. It also brings about a faster and secure process of validating information needed to establish reliability. 13. How this Web3 Project is Unlocking a Trillion-Dollar Data Economy with Data NFTs Learn why data could become the most promising NFT utility that sets the foundation for a valuable trend: Data Finance (DataFi). 14. 6 Medical Blockchain Solutions for Clinical Trials Within this climate, clinical trial startups are attempting to fine-tune the use cases for blockchain record-keeping. 15. Cross-chain Interoperability: Building For The Next Generation Blockchain Complete decentralization cannot come into play until there is mass adoption in web3. For mass adoption to occur, interoperability is a crucial factor. 16. Startup Interview with Nicole Upchurch, CENNZnet CEO CENNZnet is a DApp platform that puts great user experience first. We are empowering devs and future thinkers to harness blockchain out of the box. 17. Does Blockchain Make the Gym Industry Better? Let we discuss some points in this article. Is really blockchain has impacted the fitness industry with their top notch technology. 18. Introducing Off-chain Computation to Smart Contract with Fat Contract With Fat Contract, it’s now possible to implement the applications that used to require creating a new chain with a single contract. 19. Solana Goes Forth with extrnode’s Open-Source Load Balancer Everstake launches extrnode load balancer that distributes requests within a cluster of Solana’s public RPC nodes to help decentralize the RPC layer in Web3. 20. What Exactly is Filecoin's Upcoming Virtual Machine (FVM)? Previously, Filecoin officially announced that it would launch the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) to introduce the programmability of smart contracts to the Filecoin network. In addition, FVM will be the first to be compatible with EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), so that Solidity developers can deploy smart contracts on Filecoin faster. 21. Blocks, Docs, and 2 Blockchain Layers — KYC's Future on L1 How the blockchain may evolve in the future, with KYC in blockchain L1 and how it may affect TradFi and how its procedures may evolve through the future. 22. Quicknode: Your One-Stop Web3 Infrastructure Provider Quicknode: Your One-Stop Web3 Infrastructure Provider 23. Meet Lisk Lisk is an open-source blockchain application platform that aims to improve Web3 accessibility for both users and developers. 24. Understanding 0VIX: How to Approach Market Risk Assessments via Agent Based Modeling 0VIX’s Head of Quantitative Research, Daniele Pinna, gives us a peek under the hood at 0VIX. 25. The Solana Saga is One Story that Will Drag on for Different Reasons The news is out that Solana Labs is launching a new #blockchain mobile phone for the #web3 generation, is this a good idea? Let’s dig into this a bit more. 26. An Essential Introduction to Bitcoin for Developers If you are going to work on a software using Bitcoin, there are several concepts you need to be familiar with. 27. A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language picked for building a blockchain 28. NFT Marketplace Development Relies on a Smart Contract Protocol One of the options to benefit from NFTs is to create an NFT marketplace, where people can buy and sell NFTs. So here's a guide. 29. 7 Best Blockchain Platforms to Look Out for in 2022 Take a look at a list of the top 7 blockchain development platforms you can build dApps, smart contracts and other technological innovations on! 30. Unlocking the True Potential of Blockchain Single user single address is the past; now multiple user single account is the new reality. 31. When Will Ethereum Finally Top Bitcoin? Ethereum is bitcoin's biggest competitor, the Smart-contract originator is the closest cryptocurrency to bitcoin, it stands a chance of climbing to the top. 32. Blockchain Scalability: State Channels are Winning Big Time! When it comes to blockchain scalability, state channels still beat all other Layer-2 scalability solutions. Here is why. 33. Web1, Web2, Web3 and Counting: Addressing Healthcare Challenges In the very beginning, the Internet was a free space where anyone could communicate. As time flew by, it started showing signs of monopolization: a common tendency for any economic environment. Big tech companies (Google, Facebook, Amazon) gradually took over various aspects of the global network, making it harder to launch new initiatives. 34. Not by Ethereum Alone: The Real Reason Blockchain Didn’t Work Out for DocuSign Companies can determine whether they should invest in blockchain by focusing on specific use cases and their market position. 35. Self-Reliance Is The Only Way Forward In A Post-Pandemic World If one of the latest reports by The Economist is to be believed, a major consequence of the pandemic would be the integration of data-enabled services into broader aspects of life. Contrary to popular opinion, digital transformation is more about people and less about technology. Buy as much technology as you can; the ability to adopt it would depend on developing the right skills, future-proofing your potential, and being open to learning new things. 36. What is Account Abstraction and Why is Everyone Talking About It? Answers to frequent Account Abstraction questions: what is an abstract account? Is it secure? What are examples of use? How do StarkNet and zkSync use it? 37. Blockchain Is Disrupting Businesses Around the Globe Blockchain technology is disrupting every business industry from finance to music. 38. Why Elastos Is Building a New Internet With User Rights and Freedom at its Core Building decentralised web 3.0 network on a decentralised network which is censorship resistant and provides users with net neutrality. 39. Everything You Need to Know About the Ethereum Merge In this article, the Ethereum Merge is discussed under the spectrum of the theory of reflexivity and game theory design. 40. How to Solve the Frontrunning Vulnerability in Smart Contracts This blog post describes the frontrunning vulnerability in Solidity smart contracts and how this can be prevented. Read on to find out more… 41. Blockchain Technology and the Race for the Future The future of blockchain technology is a silver lining as it's overtaken the world with its unique evolving elements. Read out to know the future of blockchain. 42. Building the Virtual Economy: NFT Projects that are Here to Stay From the swoon-worthy apes and toads to the futuristic entertainment NFTs, here are the projects that sealed the deal for NFTs so far. 43. Contributing to the Cosmos Ecosystem: A How to Guide With Cosmos open source projects, developers of all backgrounds can build customized blockchains that offer scalability, security, performance, and flexibility. 44. The Leo Programming Language Will Make Waves in Web3 Aleo is building a brand new programming language, Leo, which is used to build private web3 applications. 45. What is SHPLONK? - Sin7Y Tech Review (11) This article is a brief introduction to SHPLONK, which is a more effective commitment scheme than KZG10 commitment. 46. DeFi's Collateralized Debt Protocols 47. Pros and Cons of Development On Polygon Polygon is a second-level blockchain that runs on the Ethereum ecosystem. Figure out what are its advantages and what are the pros and cons of developing on it 48. What's the Difference Between IPFS and Ethereum Swarm? IPFS is the older system (in a good sense), has many use cases, is well-documented and widely used. Ethereum Swarm is relatively new and is under development. 49. Why EVM Compatibility Matters More Than Ever Ethereum touts the largest and most diverse blockchain ecosystem, which makes EVM compatibility one of the key ingredients to build a successful ecosystemm. 50. Duelist King Nominated as Blockchain Game Dev of the Year Nicole Nguyen is the co-founder of Duelist King, the first NFT game powered by Dual Launch via OccamRazer IDO and PancakeSwap IFO. 51. What the Blockchain Minimalist thinks but Doesn't Know Blockchain minimalists have the perception that the cost of transactions (i.e. micro-payment system) and scalability are major hindrances to blockchain adoption 52. SubQuery to Provide Indexing and Querying Infrastructure to Developers on Algorand SubQuery is a blockchain developer toolkit that makes it easier to build upcoming Web3 apps. 53. Link up With the Best Blockchain Development Companies in 2021 Although blockchain is a relatively young industry, many companies have emerged that offer Blockchain Development Solutions. 54. Ethereum vs. Daml: A Quick Analysis for Enterprise Blockchain Development Both Daml and Ethereum are used to create blockchain applications that solve industry-level problems; however, there are several differences between the two. 55. Artificial Intelligence And The Metaverse The role of AI in the Metaverse has yet to be established. Can Artificial Intelligence be helpful in the future when it must work with the blockchain? 56. How to Code a Fantastic Batch Payment Function With Solidity: A Must Know Technique In this tutorial, you will learn a very crucial smart contract skill for disbursing money (Ethers) to multiple accounts with a click of a button. 57. Web3's Hidden Problem: Data Accuracy For the simple reason that they were giving their users contradictory information due to accuracy problem, a popular NFT team lost thousands of subscribers. 58. EOS, Telos, WAX and UX Network Blockchains Pledge $8 Million in Annual Funding for EOSIO Development EOS, Telos, WAX, and UX Network pooled their development efforts to drive the execution of the EOSIO protocol core code that underpins each of these blockchains 59. The FTX Collapse Summarized A brief summary of how the number 2 crypto exchange in the world, FTX, comes to its collapse 60. Introducing the Proof of Scan Protocol for Smart Contracts and dApps The Proof of Scan protocol prevents digital assets from being copied. 61. Top 5 Problems With Blockchain Everyone Should Be Aware of Is blockchain what it seems to be? Well, the appropriate answer would be No. You must be wondering what could go wrong with blockchain technology. A LOT! 62. Here's How You Could Become a High Demand Blockchain Developer With the growing popularity of blockchain technology in recent years, there is a significant need for knowledgeable developers who can deal with this technology 63. An In-depth Look at Ethereum’s Path to Scalability Ethereum’s vision is to become a blockchain that solves the blockchain trilemma problem. 64. How to Make an NFT in 15 Lines of Code How to create an NFT in 15 Lines of Code and what will NFT stand in 2022 if you will invest your time in NFTs? 65. Como instalar VS Code en Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS Dentro de nuestra travesia para aprender a desarrollar aplicaciones descentralizadas para Hyperledger blockchain encontraremos un IDE recomendado; VS Code. 66. What Is a DApp and How Is It Different From a Normal Application? The biggest difference between an app and DApp is that DApp is decentralized and the app is centralized. 67. Blockchain Technology Initiatives in India Indian Government, Universities as well as Industries are effectively participating in blockchain initiatives. Here's a list of some emerging initiatives. 68. The Blockchain - A Look At How It Works and Why We Need It In the past few years, the term blockchain has gotten a lot of attention from major media outlets and the public. 69. 4 Questions a Startup Should Answer before Adopting Blockchain 70. The Evolution of P2E Games The article provides an overview of the current state of the play-to-earn gaming market, as well as an analysis of a blockchain gaming industry. 71. How do crypto NFT stamps work? Did You know that the Swiss Post launched their crypto NFT stamp?\nHere you can see how they look and how they work! 72. What are Quantum-Resistant Blockchains? What are quantum-resistant blockchains? How will quantum-resistant blockchains change the crypto world? Read this article to get answers to these questions. 73. What Are the Components That Make up the Metaverse? The Metaverse is a sustainable, immersive and simulated world where everyone can come together to talk, work, play or entertain. 74. Accommodating Data-Based Networks on the Blockchain The need to organize data is now, and we have to scale with it. 75. Ethereum 2.0 vs Bitcoin Cash vs Algorand: A Comparison of Upcoming Features The year 2020 has witnessed a significant growth and adoption for cryptocurrency projects, moving past the hype and shady get rich quick projects. 76. Solving the Integer Overflow/Underflow Vulnerability in Smart Contracts This blog post describes the integer overflow/underflow vulnerability in Ethereum smart contracts and how it can be fixed. Read on to know more… 77. A Hero in Chains: Blockchain Solutions for Video Streaming Services Blockchain is evolving. It’s time for streaming services to evolve with it. 78. Everything You Need to Know About Polygon Blockchain Technology Polygon is a blockchain platform designed to make applications run faster, safer, and cheaper. It’s also the name of the MATIC cryptocurrency that powers this network. So what exactly is Polygon, and how does it work? In this guide, we'll take you through everything you need to know about Polygon (MATIC), including what it is and how it works, as well as its history, potential benefits, and risks involved with investing in Polygon cryptocurrency. 79. The Archethic Mainnet Has Officially Been Launched "Fully decentralized, open-source public blockchain with high speed and low transaction fees made by the people, for the people" 80. Lightning Network Could be a Tool to Overcome Limitations Lightning Network is a payment protocol operating on blockchains. Allows instant transactions between participating nodes and is proposed as a solution to the bitcoin scalability problem. The Lightning Network is made up of nodes and bidirectional payment channels. 81. Cross-Chain Technology Hopes To Solve Blockchain Scalability Issues Recently, developers found ways to address the issues and allow communications with the different Blockchain. The solution lies within cross-chain technology! 82. Instant Gratification Layers Are the Future, Not Blockchains - BOG#003 Scaling blockchain by adding, not removing. 83. Changing the GameFi Game: An Interview with Don Norbury of Shrapnel An interview with Don Norbury, Head of Studio at Shrapnel. Don explains how GameFi is the future of online gaming and why Shrapnel stands out from the rest. 84. The #Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: April Results Announced! Hey Hackers! Here we are again with the results announcement for The Blockchain Writing Contest bought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum. Let’s see who won! 85. How the Telos Build System Emulates NASA's RFP Model Telos is beginning to look like the most promising L1 option in blockchain, as it consistently outperforms competitors, including Solana, on every front. 86. How to Automatically Pay Your End-Users’ GAS Fees Without HODLing Crypto What if we told you that you could automatically pay for the ALL of the gas fees for transactions from every user wallet in your app with your paid Tatum plan? 87. Interoperability and Why It's Important for the Blockchain Space Interoperability in the context of blockchains refers to a blockchain's capacity to freely exchange information with other blockchains which will be important. 88. Token Standards: ERC-20 vs. ERC-721 vs. ERC-1155 ERC stands for Ethereum Request for Comment, and by addressing this topic is going to help us better understand the reach of many blockchain use cases. 89. How to Code Your First Smart Contract with Solidity In this tutorial and the subsequent ones, I will be journeying you through the world of web3.0 development starting with how to build your first smart contract 90. Unicorns in the Web3.0 Heat Wave - The Dark Horse Potential of FreeCity metaverse, socialfi, nft gaming, social audio, blockchain development, blockchain technology, nft collection, nft collectible, nft avatars, gamefi, p2e 91. How To Avoid 5 Nagging Security Issues With Blockchain Blockchain is undeniably useful to businesses, but it also has substantial limitations owing to particular security concerns. Here are the top five with fixes. 92. Why Governments Can’t Stay Away from Blockchain “The blockchain cannot be described just as a revolution. It is a tsunami-like phenomenon, slowly advancing and gradually enveloping everything along its way by the force of its progression.” In these words, William Mougayar, one of the greatest proponents of blockchain, praises the colossal impact of the decentralized ledger on everything. 93. How to Evaluate Security of Different Oracle Designs The first challenge of oracle design starts with a philosophical question: What is the truth? Is the truth subjective or objective? 94. How To Tokenize Digital Assets on the Blockchain Including a code sample using the ERC721 standard. 95. How Blockchain & AI Integration is Changing Business Landscape? The potential of Blockchain is no lesser than Artificial intelligence. If you have taken a look at them, you must already know the impacts of these technologies on various industries. 96. 5 Project Ideas to Get You Started with Blockchain (Steps Included) Breaking down what you will learn from building each project according to core principles in blockchain and cryptocurrency 97. Monetizing Creativity: How Blockchain Could Transform The Music Industry Technology has played a significant role in the growth of popular genres of music these last few years. Blockchain is poised to join the list of helpful tech. 98. The Intersection of Blockchain, Internet of Things, and Artificial Intelligence We have been living in the digital era of the internet, that is evolving with each passing day and with the advancement in technology, the inhibiting issues of the modern age internet have been liberated with the amalgamation of Blockchain, AI and IoT. 99. Blockchain performance issues and limitations Introduction 100. Making Sense of the Olympus DAO Understand Olympus DAO and its Ohm content in 11 simple and easy steps. 101. What Really Drives the Value of Qatar 2022 Token? Obviously, this is the hottest time for football token projects to bloom and the value of their fan token cryptos will rise in the run-up to the event. However, 102. How to Set Access Control for Smart Contracts This blog describes the access control vulnerability in Ethereum smart contracts and the various fixes available. Read on to learn more… 103. How the Blockchain Can Help Us Build a More Sustainable World Learn from the masters and create a sustainable future powered by blockchain today for yourself and your organization. 104. Open Hardware Projects Utilizing Lonero: Kinetic Miner and Lonero ATM Hello world! Recently, I have been working on some open hardware projects utilizing Lonero. These specific projects are open source and created to push for innovative usecases of Lonero, and the blockchain. The list of projects are below: 105. At Gateway to Cosmos, Prague was the Center of the Blockchain Multiverse Read more about: Risks in DAO governance Smart contracts in JavaScript Fast and secure interoperability 106. Ethereum is the Leader in DeFi but Some Blockchains Will Take Market Share This article talks about fundraising, launchpad and what makes a good crypto project. 107. What Can Blockchain Actually Solve? Does blockchain actually solve any issues? Or is it just a case of hype taking over the industry, blowing smoke amidst mirrors as investors take the bait? 108. Understanding The Block Propagation Problem in Blockchains The lack of scalability is known to be the foremost obstacle standing in the way of mass adoption of blockchain technology. All existing blockchain projects look for solutions that could improve the performance of their network. 109. Swarm, IPFS and BigchainDB: Comparing Data Storage and Decentralization Data and content management are two of the main capabilities in many of the real-world business applications, such as information portals, Wikipedia, and ecommerce and social media applications. 110. Blockchain Explorers: What Are They Good For? (The Tools You Didn't Know You Need To Know About) Block explorers can do more than you expected. In the future, they will be a crucial resource for developers and users of blockchain-based applications. 111. What is the Advantage of Using Blockchain Tech in Healthcare? Are traditional data management practices becoming obsolete? 112. How to Exploit a Solidity Constructor In this guide, we'll be diving into solidity vulnerabilities and exploiting a solidity constructor. 113. Adding Messages On The Bitcoin Blockchain - A How-To Guide Hey!, 114. Cryptographic Primitives in Blockchain : Part I here are various such cryptographic primitives that are employed in blockchain, let's start with hash functions 115. Blockchain's Bright Future Explaining blockchain technology and smart contracts. 116. Using GitHub Activity to Gauge Blockchain & Crypto Projects In this part of the article, I propose to consider development activity as a key factor that helps to determine where the hype is and where work is being done. 117. Into the World of Blockchain Development: A Constructive Guide 2022 Blockchain Development is a profitable technique for software development firms. The technology of stored data in the form of blocks is the blockchain. 118. Experience the Power of OlaVM Proof of Concept: The Next-Gen Full-Featured zkVM In August 2022, Sin7y released the OlaVM white paper, this article will introduce the progress and strategic modifications of OlaVM since then. 119. How Blockchain Enhances Mobile App Development Process This is the era of modernization and digital transformation and no sector is immune to the technological changes that are sweeping the world. 120. How to Choose a Blockchain Platform to Develop Your Project There are many blockchain networks out there, each considers themselves the best in terms of scalability, unique features, or capabilities. But let’s look beyond all these buzzwords, rebrandings, and marketing hype. What characteristics do truly matter when choosing a blockchain platform to develop with? 121. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Scope of Work and Design [Part I] Before developing your own blockchain, discuss with your team why you need it and what budget you can allocate to support it. You have to be alert to blockchain architecture and launch nuances. They can be easily missed, especially if you have underestimated the amount and complexity of work. 122. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Mainnet Launch [Part VI] I II III IV V 123. 8 Tips for Solving The JSON RPC Error In Metamask The most problem users come across is the internal JSON RPC error in Metamask. After a detailed search, I found there are numerous different solutions to it. 124. Electricity and Changing Models, What the Ethereum Merge Means for You The Ethereum merge is done and we all now that it's lowered energy fees. But how much is the energy that's being saved really worth? Find you here. 125. Introducing the Internet Computer Learning Experience The content covered in this article is based on the DFINITY Canister SDK, which differs from the NNS system. 126. The Genesis Block and The Phantom: A Story of Satoshi Nakamoto Satoshi Nakamoto — the maverick inventor of Bitcoin — not only saw a pregnant future but also made us its midwives as well. 127. The 6 Most Lucrative Blockchain Jobs of 2022 On average, a blockchain developer gets paid anywhere from $150,000 per year up to $175,000 depending on their experience 128. Blockchain and Everyday Application in Humanity Things to know about blockchain and its application in our day-to-day life from finance to digital identity management 129. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Testnet Launch & Benchmarking [Part IV] So, you have chosen the engine and implemented the first version of your blockchain. Now, full-scale testing is required to test the network stability under changes. Potential users and validators will be able to prepare their services in advance for real conditions if there’s a test network (or testnet) - the most complete copy of the main network. 130. Automating Smart Contract Development with Docker Setting up a dockerized container to launch project setups that'll help deploy and run smart contracts. 131. How To Use Events In Solidity In this short tutorial, I would like to show you the basics of events in Solidity. 132. Blockchain and Securing the Land Registries The rise of the cryptocurrency phenomenon over the past decade has been transformative in more ways than one. 133. Classical Blockchain vs. Hedera Hashgraph If you thought hedera hashgraph was dead, prepare to be pleasantly surprised. The actual scenario is that it just needs better marketing, 134. Using Ethereum’s CREATE2 To see the contract that uses CREATE2, jump to Step 2. 135. NEARCON 2022: Overall Impressions and Promising Results NEARCON 2022 became some of the biggest events in the crypto industry, bringing together the NEAR community and its co-thinkers and partners. 136. Zeeve Adds Support for Coreum Blockchain We are excited to add support for Coreum — a Bonded Proof-of-stake (BPoS) public blockchain with a clear focus on security, user participation, and governance. 137. Analyzing the Institutional Landscape for Blockchain Solutions Let’s dive deeper and explore some of the projects leading the institutional landscape for crypto solutions and what they are building. 138. Mastering the Mempool [A How-To Guide] Blockchains are transaction machines. But on-chain data represents value-at-rest — confirmed transactions. While pre-chain, or mempool, data explores value-in motion — transactions in flight. 139. How much does it cost to develop your next Blockchain Wallet App? Off late, Blockchain has been in news and it has been there for all good reasons. The massive adoption of blockchain across the industries has generated curiosity among business owners to adopt blockchain’s mechanism. 140. Blockchain and NFTs Have Set the Way for the Virtual World The world is ready to witness another revolution, the virtual revolution, creation of a virtual world with all aspects and features as same as the real world. 141. The Value of Parachains to Drive Blockchain Adoption I wish to discuss Polkadot's distinct key feature with our users in this article. We'll go over the benefits of this feature and why it's so valuable. 142. A Beginner's Guide to Raffle Draws on the Ethereum Blockchain we'll take a look at how to create a smart contract that can be used to conduct a raffle draw on the Ethereum blockchain. 143. Why Composability Matters For Web3 Composability, built on open-source technology, is key to unlocking value for developers and users in Web3 by making software that can be used between platforms 144. How to Send Ethers Programmatically without Metamask Upon completion, you will have gained a deeper understanding of how to programmatically transmit Ethers and will have a working sample for future reference. 145. The Web3 Stack For People In A Hurry The Web3 stack is still evolving, but the core components of decentralized technology are beginning to emerge. 146. Understanding Cryptocurrency Development 147. How to Build an Answer-to-Earn Platform with React, Solidity and CometChat This tutorial combines blockchain technology, real-time communication, and user-generated content to create an interactive platform that rewards users for their 148. Non-Fungible Tokens Are More Than Just Digital Swords and CryptoKitties When it comes to tying together two burgeoning technology spaces, there is a lot of excitement around what Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) can do in the gaming space. 149. What is a Dapp and How Do You Improve the Dapp User Experience? DAPPs Aren’t Great – Yet… The user experience simply hasn’t been good enough. Learn about the solution to improve the user DAPP experience. 150. Interesting Developments Taking Place in the Crypto Space Let's look at some interesting developments in the blockchain space. 151. An Intro to Cryptoeconomics in 2022 Learn the meaning of cryptoeconomics and the importance of cryptoeconomic design in maintaining decentralized networks. 152. How to Richly Preprocess your IPFS NFT Images and Metadata The first step you’ll take to building an NFT minting Dapp is to prepare the artwork. Without the artwork, you can’t have your NFT project actualized. 153. Understanding Token Standards in Ethereum (ERC20) You can find partially explained material for ERC token standards, but I have come up with these articles to explain about three major token standards. 154. Web 3.0 Will Not Achieve Decentralization and Scale, Here's Why Why the crypto-based Web 3.0 can't deliver on its promises of greater data control, decentralization and scalability at the same time 155. How to Code an Escrow Smart Contract: The Secured Approach In this tutorial, you will learn how to code an Escrow smart contract step by step, you will also get to understand why it is important for you to learn. 156. How To Get Started On Staking Staking is a way to make money from your idle Proof-of-Stake (PoS) cryptocurrency without trading while getting genuinely involved with its network. 157. Strategic Partnership Between Humans.ai, MorningStar Ventures Set to Make a Splash in Blockchain A look at a deep tech start-up dedicated to building a framework for using ethical practices within the world of artificial intelligence. 158. My Take on Decentralized Government on the Aleo Blockchain In this article, I will give my views on the prospects for the Aleo blockchain and its possible successors. 159. Giddy Co-founder Eric Parker Explains How His Startup Ensures the Safety of its Users' Assets Giddy co-founder Eric Parker talks about the personal journey that led to the creation of Giddy. 160. How to Simply Deploy a Smart Contract on Ethereum Creating and deploying a smart contract is an important process. 161. Crowdsale Smart Contract in Solidity Programming Language Learn how to code crowdsale smart contracts in a solidity programming language. Get to know its properties, processes, and phases for better understanding. 162. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Selecting The Right Engines [Part III] This article continues the series of articles “How to launch your own blockchain” and concentrates on selecting a blockchain engine for your project. 163. Blockchain Game Development: What Is It, And How Do You Get Started? In this article we’ll take a look at blockchain game development. We’ll also list popular games and some of the best blockchain game developers. 164. Web3 Walkthrough — Part 2 — Becoming a Web3 Developer Learn to be a web3 developer today. Take ACTION! 165. Astar Network Launches Cross-Virtual Machine (XVM) on Public Testnet Shibuya Astar Network, a smart contract platform for multichain, has launched its Cross-Virtual Machine on the public testnet Shibuya. 166. How to Build a Glorious Web3.0 DAO with React, Solidity, and CometChat In this tutorial, you will learn step-by-step how to implement a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with anonymous chat features. 167. How to Bypass the Integer Division Error in Smart Contracts This blog post describes the integer division error in Ethereum smart contracts and how this error can be prevented. Read on to know more… 168. Meet YARD Hub: The Web3, NFT & P2E Incubator Platform A look at Yard Hub and how the platform works. 169. How to Build an NFT Marketplace in 2022 The potential of NFT to upend numerous industries has helped it gain ground swiftly in development. 170. Wild West Crypto World: The Story of Skycoin’s Lawsuit Against Fraudsters The thorough investigation into the Skycoin lawsuit against crypto scammers and what other Blockchain Companies might learn from the company's experiences. 171. EOSMessage - Messages Encrypted on the Blockchain Use the blockchain to send and receive message, even encrypted one! 172. Top 20 Blockchain Development Companies to keep tabs on in 2020 No more than a dozen years ago reliability of the blockchain technology was doubted, but by the start of 2020, most professionals have recognized it as a smart solution to business challenges. 173. Want to Get Ahead With Crypto? Seek Knowledge Not Expertise You won't find a lot of experts in crypto, no matter what they call themselves. But you can find plenty of knowledge. 174. A Complete Overview of Cryptography Cryptography provides a method for secure communication. It stops unauthorized parties from gaining access to messages between authorized parties. 175. Who will mine the last mine Bitcoin? Who will mine the last Bitcoin? 176. Exciting Developments in Blockchain Technology That You Should Be Aware Of Let's look at some exciting developments in the blockchain industry this year. 177. How to Build a Profitable NFT Marketplace with React, Solidity, and CometChat In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a profitable and well-designed NFT marketplace with chat functionality. 178. Tornado is not “Cash” Tornado Cash developers arrested for the deployment of open-source solution using zkSNARKs 179. Building A Blockchain Social Media Module Using Substrate - WEB3 101 Everything you need to know to build your first custom blockchain using Substrate. Learn exactly how to build, test, and deploy your own pallets on Substrate. 180. Are There Any Price Manipulation Patterns In Qatar 2022 Token? Today, let’s dig deep into another significant indicator to learn more about the trading volume of QATAR 2022 TOKEN. [181. Nikita Chashchinskii Is Unifying the Cryptocurrency Industry With Drivechain](https://hackernoon.com/nikita-chashchinskii-is-unifying-the-cryptocurrency-industry-with-drivechain) The project is being developed with Drivechain and is positioned to make the world of cryptocurrency more transparent, and more secure at the same time. 182. Coding a PayNow Function with Solidity: The 3 Must Know Smart Contract Methods In this tutorial, you will learn about three functions that will help you move money from one account to the other and the recommended method for you. 183. The Introduction To Blockchain App Development (Part 1/2) In this post we will get familiar with the architectural approaches that make blockchain application development almost like a walk in the park. We will address five simple, yet efficient software development approaches for blockchain applications. Each of them being supported with code samples and tutorials. 184. 10 Best Free Online Courses for Blockchain Developers Hello guys, if you are thinking about how to become a Blockchain Developer in 2020 and looking for some online courses to startwith then you have come to the right palce. 185. How to Buy Twitter by Building a Crowdfunding Web3 Dapp We’ll consider how we could build our own crowdfunding Web3 decentralized app (“dapp"). Ready to take on Elon? 186. Sharding in QuarkChain — A Deep Dive into State Partitioning Overview Design of QuarkChain Sharding 187. Why You Should Never Skip a Smart Contract Audit In the nascent stages of blockchain technology and its accompanying digital assets, smart contracts were the key to unlocking the vast potential of this newfang 188. How Blockchains Work: A Brief Introduction and Must-Know Terms Understanding how the Blockchain, peer to peer computing, distributed ledgers, fault tolerance and more all work together to create a secure system now. 189. An Introduction to Bunzz SDK: How to Have a Speedy DApp Development Process DApp Development Tutorials, Knowledge related to Web3 / By Marcel Clarembaux 190. This is the First Time RSK has Been Integrated into the Bitcoin Network Multichain integrated with the RSK (Rootstock Platform) is the first Bitcoin sidechain to provide access to DeFi on Bitcoin. 191. How to Code Solidity Smart Contract CRUD Functions: The Right Way Mastering how to create, read, update, and delete records from the blockchain is a skill you must understand. Yes, you can delete stuff from the blockchain... 192. Clay Hawkins on Blockchain And the Music Industry I personally believe blockchain can really disrupt the music industry, but it hasn't done that yet. I thought I would show you to an interesting conversation . 193. Creating a Web3 Application with the Coinbase Wallet SDK Confused about where to start with Web3? John Vester shows how easy it is to get started using the Coinbase developer tools. 194. Building in Web3? Here is How to Fund It If your business, or solution, must be built on a blockchain, you will face even bigger funding problems. 195. How Blockchain Will Impact and Benefit Education in the next Five Years An institution enrolling a transfer student may quickly and easily verify their academic history and the courses they have taken using Blockchain. 196. What Are the Stages of a Crypto Bear Market? Right now, nobody knows for sure when the market will completely recover. However, it’s also worth noting that there are stages of a crypto bear market. 197. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Emmanuel Awosika, Freelance Blockchain Writer 'I think the centralized internet has been useful, especially in the post-2000s era.' 198. Sustainability In Blockchain The environmental impact of the blockchain is not to be underestimated. Finding a way to make it more sustainable is an important task that needs to be done. 199. How to Determine Which Blockchain is Best Suited to Build Your Fintech or Insurtech Startup If you are building a fintech or an insurtech company on the blockchain, there are several considerations to take into account before selecting the appropriate. 200. Top Blockchain Development Companies | March 2022 Top Blockchain Development Companies in 2022. Choose the best blockchain developers and consultants for your next decentralized project now! 201. QuarkChain Explained, Part II: Sharding — Brief Introduction and Challenges in Blockchain Among the existing scalability solutions, sharding is probably the most adopted solution to enable horizontal scalability. 202. DeFi Exploits and Bridge Attacks Emerge as the Top Deterrents to Wider Crypto-Adoption Blockchain is a very secure technology in theory but it hasn't enjoyed great PR recently. There's always news of a hack which begs to differ with the technology 203. Blockchain Technology Reduces the Attack Surface in Identity Management Incorporation of blockchain technology assists to combat evolving identity theft and unauthorized access and in the prevention of illicit money transfers. 204. The Baseline Protocol Explained “Distributed ledger technology has the power to do for the inter-company communications, what ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems did for internal company communications – allowing all parts to stay in sync” 205. What Roles Do API Methods Play On The Blockchain? Read on to find the detailed info on such Blockchain API methods as JSON-RPC, REST and WebSockets, the main use of API and how it's related to cryptocurrency. 206. The Future of Blockchain Beyond Cryptocurrency Today, this blog will cover different areas/industries where Blockchain is creating massive change. 207. Open Source Contribution Distributors (OSCDs) Or DAOs to Support Open-Source Projects A new standard for maintaining external libraries could boost contributions and donations to open-source projects by letting them earn a share of the profits. 208. The Developers' Guide to Liquid, One of the First Sidechains of Bitcoin by Blockstream If you are going to work on software using Liquid, the sidechain of Bitcoin, there are several concepts you need to be familiar with. 209. Blockchain Technology's Rise and its Foreseeable Impacts Blockchains can facilitate more efficient, secure, and dependable automated communication. This will significantly improve the security and dependability of our 210. Polkadot Parachains will Lead to Best Practices for Cross-Consensus Communication Phala Network provides computing power to other blockchain applications while protecting the data layer. 211. A Step-By-Step Guide to Creating an NFT Real Estate Marketplace The market for non-exchangeable tokens, more known as NFT, has grown significantly - and it’s about time that NFT is about to change industries! 212. How to Build Blockchain Financial Services Applications A Comprehensive Guide on how to Build a Blockchain Financial Services Application to Ensure that your Company's Idea Becomes the Next Big Thing in Fintech 213. Trends to Watch Amid the Rise of the SocialFi Era SocialFi has been introduced as web3’s answer to social media for the future. Online users are currently in transition from a web2 to a web3-driven world. 214. Is There a Security Vs. Coin Creation Trade-Off in Blockchains? Recent years have sparked significant interest in blockchain networks. This has resulted in significant progress in the theory of such distributed networks. In particular, followers gathered more data about possible blockchain designs, their limitations, and their trade-offs. There's called The trade-off between security and coin creation 215. Let's Explore ARK Core v3: Maintainability & Testability [Part 5] This is Part 5 of the Let’s Explore ARK Core series which documents the development of the next major release of ARK Core, alongside some tips & tricks on how to get started with contributing and building your next idea today. 216. Bitcoin HD Wallet in Python Learn how you can create a Hierarchical Deterministic Bitcoin wallet through the usage of the Python programming language in our step-by-step guide. 217. Could Blockchain and Big Data Come Together To Open Up A New Chapter in Data Integrity? Whenever the term “Blockchain” comes across, many relate it with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Yes, this technology has truly transformed the world of virtual currencies by speeding up transactions, providing privacy and transparency, and many more. 218. I Wonder What Satoshi Thinks of Bitcoin Today Bitcoin is the top crypto asset in the cryptocurrency market but most crypto enthusiasts would argue that it does not deserve the spot and Satoshi might agree. 219. Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade Set to Unlock Staked Ether and Boost Staking Ratios The widely anticipated Ethereum Shanghai upgrade is scheduled for early April 2023. The upgrade will unlock staked Ether that, for some, was inaccessible since December 2020. The results of the upgrade will have direct implications on Ether’s price, staking ratios, liquid staking and Proof of Stake community, and the industry as a whole. 220. Your Ultimate Guide to Ethereum and its Working Principles Ethereum is a blockchain platform that allows developers to build and deploy decentralized applications. 221. Ankr's Kev Silk Discusses Navigating the Challenges and Opportunities of Decentralization The decentralized web brings with it some interesting challenges and opportunities. 222. Powering the Future: Decentralized Oracles and Metaverse DNA In the decade-long history of blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT), rapid developments have led to consistent advances in the capabilities of decentralized financial platforms. By today’s standards Bitcoin has its limits: it supports value transfer and the storage of metadata within those transfers, but little else. With a block time of 10 minutes and a maximum block size of roughly four megabytes, it is also extremely slow compared to the emergent blockchains of the past few years. 223. Cross-Blockchain Implementation on A Decentralized Service Node Network Blocknet Protocol is a blockchain-agnostic platform designed to help developers launch new applications using features from various blockchains. If developers want to build on EOS but use smart contracts from Ethereum, they can with Blocknet. 224. Everything You Need To Know About Lisk Mainnet Migration The Lisk Mainnet will migrate soon to the updated Lisk protocol, which includes all the Lisk Improvement Proposals (LIPs) from 0001 - 0036. 225. How Can Cross-Chain Projects Open Up Growth Opportunities of Layer2 Interaction? Liquidity is the foundation on which all cross-chain benefits are built. 226. Account Abstraction: The True Path to Mass Blockchain Adoption Hi, My name is Andrii Bondar. I'm a product designer working on the zkSync project, a Layer 2 solution for scaling the Ethereum blockchain. As a product designer, I always was interested in how we can make mass adoption of blockchain. I started to wonder about this after realizing that today's technologies are ready for this. 227. Building Blockchain's Entrepreneurship Mindset | Slogging AMA with Lisk Founder Max Kordek Lisk software development and upcoming blockchain application platform have been spearheaded by Lisk founder Max Kordek. Join us for an interview with him. 228. Blockchain Life 2020 in Moscow: A Recap On October 21-22, Moscow hosted the 5th international forum Blockchain Life. With 4,000 participants and 50 speakers, it became one of the largest live crypto events of 2020. I had the opportunity to be there and interviewed speakers, organizers, and guests to find out what it felt like to take part in an offline conference during a pandemic. 229. Blockchain in Insurance Sector: The Revolution Has Begun Blockchain has become a hot topic since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009. Now it has transformed from theoretical examples to real-world use. The core benefit behind its use is that it builds trust between two parties without any intermediary or middleman. That’s the reason being the insurance sector is embracing this technology and leveraging its incredible perks. 230. An In-Depth Guide to Hybrid Layer 2 Protocols There is a large middle ground between data-on-chain layer 2 and data-off-chain layer 2 protocols, with many hybrid approaches 231. "My mission has always been about freedom," says Anthony Di Iorio, Ethereum Co-founder “My mission has always been about freedom. As I mentioned, I don’t like school — I never liked being told what to do," says Anthony Di Iorio Ethereum Co-founder 232. Privacy Blockchains With Teeth | Panther Protocol This Slogging thread by Akasha Rose, Anish, Justin Roberti, Oliver Gale, Arthur Tkachenko and Ramadan Ameen occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. 233. Chainproof CEO on Scaling DeFi Insurance Claims with Blockchain Oracles Sebastian Banescu discusses the workflow of DeFi insurance claims and how the process could be automated using oracles. 234. Blockchain Vulnerability Report—ΞthernautDAO Car Token CTF Find out how HYDN won the recent EthernautDAO CTF Challenge by hacking the smart contracts after finding the blockchain's vulnerabilities and exploiting them. 235. Blockchain Is Eating The World Checking out these top blockchain applications and use-cases to see how blockchain technology is revolutionizing industries. 236. Joey Poareo Explains How Blockchain Can Revolutionize and Speed Up Scientific Innovation Interview with Joey Poareo, co-founder at InuYasha, a decentralized incubator accelerator fund that uses uses DAO governance to speed up crypto projects. 237. How We're Addressing Blockchain's Low TPS Problem While Retaining Its Core Values [Part I] As we know, blockchain is now suffering from its low transactions per second (TPS). For example, Bitcoin only processes 6 to 7 TPS, and Ethereum currently processes roughly 15 TPS, while Alipay — a centralized payment system — was able to deliver 200,000+ TPS on November 11, 2017. 238. Let's Explore ARK Core v3: Tooling [Part 6] This is Part 6 of the Let’s Explore ARK Core series which documents the development of the next major release of the ARK Core Codebase alongside some tips & tricks on how to get started with contributing and building your next idea today. 239. Hardhat or Truffle? What Should a Beginner Blockchain Developer Select As a beginner, it is difficult to choose the right framework or tool for your project. And ofcourse, choosing the framework is a crucial step. 240. Building Blockchain's Entrepreneurship Mindset | Slogging AMA with Lisk Founder Max Kordek Lisk software development and upcoming blockchain application platform have been spearheaded by Lisk founder Max Kordek. Join us for an interview with him. 241. Blockchain Gaming: A Paradigm Shift in Economic Modeling Mobile as a gaming platform has dominated the gaming industry. Nearly 51% of the global games market came from mobile. It is expected that by 2021, mobile games revenue will grow to 100 billion dollars. Today mobile game developers pay a commission of 30% for any lead from the app store (paid app) or in-game transactions. 242. Let's Explore ARK Core v3: Extensibility [Part 4] This is Part 4 of 6 in the Let’s Explore ARK Core series which documents the development of the next major release of ARK Core, alongside some tips & tricks on how to get started with contributing and building your next idea today. 243. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Game of Validators [Part V] In some blockchains validators are pre-defined, in others independent teams and individuals own the nodes. Game-based approach is an excellent way to choose validators wisely. 244. Build a Solana Crowdfunding App using React A step-by-step guide to building a Solana Crowdfunding App using React and TypeScript. 245. An Open Source Tool for Smart Contracts' Transactions Analytics Ethereum smart contracts promise to change the way we handle sensitive data and money. The drawback is that it is but a promise for now. 246. Explaining the Blockchain with Axelar CEO Sergey Gorbunov In this slogging ama, we chatted with Sergey Gorbunov about his blockchain network Axelar, his background, and the basics of blockchain. 247. A Newbie’s Cheat Sheet: Creating a Custom 10k NFT Collection with Developers Detailed guide to the world of nft collections from idea to realization. It's useful for all beginners how to create your own collection and not to miscalculate 248. Sovereign Currency Development: A Chat with an OG of Bitcoin Mining I remote chat this afternoon with Dunstan Teo, a blockchain architect and consultant for projects and enterprises, big and small. He’s also a builder of sovereign level tech, a creator of new economic models, a president of a multi office advisory, an author, an advisor to exchanges, and more. 249. A Brief Guide to Hybrid Contracts, Oracles, and Chainlink Learn about the importance of Oracles and Decentralized Apps in the Ethrereum ecosystem. 250. A Comprehensive Guide on How to Build an Online Marketplace in 2022 The good thing about online marketplace development platforms is that anyone, even you, can enter it and establish a thriving business... 251. Is Building a Real-Time Blockchain Infrastructure Possible? Blockchain has gained popularity to remain on the tongue-tips of the majority. However, will this innovation change the manner in which we execute later on? [252. Scaling Ethereum Blockchain Applications via Altcoins and Chain Solutions](https://hackernoon.com/scaling-ethereum-blockchain-applications-via-altcoins-and-chain-solutions-cv1k34jl) As you may know, there are differences between horizontal and vertical scaling in distributed systems which we have covered in another article (Horizontal Scaling versus Vertical Scaling in Distributed Systems). So in this article, we take a next step by learning how to scale up Ethereum blockchain applications. We will also review different scaling solutions for Ethereum blockchain applications. To follow and understand concepts discussed in this article, we are assuming you’ve a basic understanding of blockchain technology and Ethereum. 253. Experimenting with Chaos Engineering and Blockchain Use the open-source Chaos Toolkit (CTK) to better understand Blockchain, stable-states, and what immutability really means. 254. How Blockchain Can Disrupt the Wine Industry This article talks about how blockchain technology can be used to solve problems in the wine industry. 255. Blockchain Technology Use Cases: Going Beyond Cryptocurrency Blockchain technology has brought about a revolutionary transformation in many sectors through features like transparency, decentralization, and immutability. 256. "History Shows Us That You Foster Adoption By Dropping Barriers to Entry" - Justin Giudici The article talks about Web 3.0, DeFi and smart contracts. Web 3.0 is an evolution enabled by blockchain and smart contracts opening the door to the next era. 257. Como Instalar Plugin Hyperledger Para VS Code en Ubuntu 18.04 Parte 1 La extensión de IBM Blockchain Platform ayuda a los desarrolladores a crear, probar y depurar contratos inteligentes, conectarse a un ambiente de Hyperledger Fabric con nodos y crear aplicaciones que puedan realizar transacciones en una red de pruebas local; tambien encontraremos una guia paso a paso que nos guiara en nuestro proceso de aprendizaje. 258. Covid-19 Exposes the Myth of Bitcoin as a “Safe Haven” It’s fair to characterise Bitcoin as a reaction to the last global economic meltdown. At the time, this crypt offered great promise as a “safe haven” for investors against exactly the type of financial crash we saw in 2007/2008 and, with appalling (and predictable) inevitability, are seeing again now. 259. What are the Potential Use Cases of Decentralized Finance? DeFi is attracting massive attention and is said to have a lot of potential.\nHere are the potential use cases of decentralized finance and why it's important. 260. Why Is Everyone Talking About The Blockchain? Everyone is talking about blockchain technology. Find out how the blockchain wave has taken over multiple industries and why. 261. What Would It Take a Developer to Get into Defi in 2023? A look at decentralized finance and what it would take for developers to enter the industry 262. How to Achieve 99% Fault Tolerant Consensus By requiring observers to actively watch the consensus, you can increase fault tolerance all the way to 99%. 263. Asking For A Friend: Can Blockchain Stop the Borg? Blockchain by nature is a testament to the sanctity of ownership rights: rightful possession, control of usage, and responsible stewardship. 264. The Blockchain Is Not Dead How and why the blockchain should be placed front and centre of the secure software supply chain and why it is more useful than some people may think. 265. How Blockchain Can Improve Supply Chain Management Global supply chains underpin the macroeconomy and global markets and are therefore of key importance for a smoothly running economy. 266. Understanding Cosmos Network: The Internet of Blockchains Here we look at Cosmos network, an interoperable ecosystem providing cross-chain communication between multiple blockchains with different functionalities. 267. The Decentralized Internet Is Bigger than Decentralized Money A look at why decentralized internet is bigger than decentralized money 268. Blockchain: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly “I went from having to borrow money from friends to pay the bills to making $4 million in a day.” — Trevor Jones, a painter from the UK. 269. Top 3 Blockchain Projects Aiming to Change the Way People Work in 2023 As the world progresses into the digital age, many wonder what new technologies will change how people live and work. Among these is blockchain technology! 270. Here's a Treasure Trove of Programming Languages and Tools that Will Help You With Web3 Web3 Programming Languages and 40+ Valuable Links To Help You Understand Web3 Stack In 2022 271. Entangling Z-DAG Technology with SysCoin Disclosure: This article is sponsored by Syscoin to sustain my blockchain innovation series. I'm not part of Syscoin or hold/receive any Syscoin tokens. 272. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Mainnet Support The main network is running, transactions are being sent, the wallet is working. What's next? In this article, we will consider how to maintain a network and solve its problems. 273. Meetings with Remarkable Tech: Can RChain Solve Scaling Limitations in Blockchain? What’s so great about RChain (in plain English) 274. Consensus Mechanisms in Blockchain [Explained] Did you ever got a question, Without any central authority how does Blockchain works and how a decision made in Blockchain? Normally in central authority, there will be an elected leader, to make a decision. But in the blockchain, it is not possible to have a leader. For the blockchain to make decisions, they need to come to consensus called “consensus mechanism” 275. The Tools and Resources You Need to Become a Web3 Developer in 2022 In this article, I'm going to give you a roadmap and some of the best resources on the internet that will definitely help you get your first job in Web3. 276. Are we stuck with high Ethereum gas costs forever? The demand for the Ethereum network has skyrocketed in the past two years. Does that mean Ethereum gas fees will forever rise? 277. WTF is Understandable Blockchain (UBC)? Currently, too many public blockchains exist and they all use different API and data structure, meaning that non-blockchain experts have to concern themselves too much with the intricacies of blockchain technology, as well as, their products and service development (DApps). 278. How Blockchain Technology Could Increase the Amount of Freelance Jobs Some don't even have to get out of bed to work. 279. What is the ThunderCore Iris Hard Fork? The incoming ThunderCore hard fork will bring better cross-chain interoperability to the ThunderCore blockchain, creating a more developer-friendly platform. 280. How to Become a Blockchain Developer: How These 10 Pros Did It I asked 10 Web3 Blockchain Developers how they started in Web3, their core skills, the challenges they face and how they can help newbies navigate this path. 281. Explore the Best Blockchain Development Platforms for 2022 I have compiled a list of the 5 most promising blockchain development platforms for 2022. 282. How to Build a Blockchain Voting System with React, Solidity, and CometChat Now, it's time for you to learn the ultimate trick in building a decentralized voting system. 283. Blockchain - AI Symbiosis and the Future of the Digital Age How will the relationship between artificial intelligence and blockchain technology evolve, as we take on the second era of the digital age? 284. 2022 Web Development Trends, Mistakes, and Misconceptions: What You Need to Know Read in this post, 2022 Web Development Trends, Mistakes, and Misconceptions: What You Need to Know 285. The Essential Guide to Building an NFT Auction Site with React, Solidity, and CometChat This tutorial shows you how to build an NFT auction site using React, Solidity, and CometChat. We will use React for the front end and Solidity for the smart co 286. How to Build an Awesome Web3 Crowd-Funding Platform with React, Solidity, and CometChat How do you develop a smart contract for your Dapp? Privacy Blockchains With Teeth | Panther Protocol AMA
An early-stage Ripple advisor, CBDC inventor, and Air Force Major walk into a bar. What happens next is a conversation about the impact of privacy.