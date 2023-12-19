108 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Adoption

Let's learn about via these 108 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Blockchain Adoption /Learn Repo 1. How to Create Smart Contracts in Solana Using Anchor Creating a Smart Contract to allow Solana users to have transactions between each other is one of the best ways to get the most out of the platform's features. 2. . 3. How Blockchain's Future Could Be Miles Apart From What Seems Blockchain technology may save the planet, according to Irina Swan Lebedeva, Product Lead at Consensys 4. Why NFTs Are The Future of Invoicing It's just the beginning for NFTs, which can revolutionize invoicing. NFTs are immutable, transparent, and fraud-proof - making them perfect for invoicing. 5. Masternodes Can Help Accelerate Enterprise Blockchain Adoption — Here's Why Masternodes are a key part of enterprise blockchain adoption, as they help accelerate transaction speeds, enhance security, and provide an incentive for network 6. Why Watch-to-Earn will Outshine Move-to-Earn 7. The Top 5 Use Cases of Blockchain Technology Beyond Cryptocurrency Blockchain technology has been instrumental in changing the way we view finance. Let's take a look at what else can be achieved using it. 8. How to Get Customized Wallet Names and Wallet Security The world of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, such as NFTs, has evolved significantly in the past few years. 9. 4 Decentralized Oracle Platforms that Bridge Real-World Data to the Blockchain Here's a look at some four differrent blockchain oracle platforms. 10. As Stablecoins Rise in Popularity, How Can It Benefit Traditional Payments? The rising popularity of stablecoins has often been highlighted as an indication of the growing adoption of blockchain technology. With projects such as Facebook’s Project Libra and JPMorgan’s JPMCoin, it is clear that even large corporations from beyond the blockchain space are seeking to partake in this growing trend. 11. Blockchain is Not the Missing Link. You Are. "A $706 million market worldwide in 2017 after 10 years of being on the market, the blockchain market has evolved rather slowly. It’s biggest use has thus far been to hide the money of criminals and terrorists." 12. A Newbie’s Cheat Sheet: Creating a Custom 10k NFT Collection with Developers Detailed guide to the world of nft collections from idea to realization. It's useful for all beginners how to create your own collection and not to miscalculate 13. What the Blockchain Minimalist thinks but Doesn't Know Blockchain minimalists have the perception that the cost of transactions (i.e. micro-payment system) and scalability are major hindrances to blockchain adoption 14. Top 5 Problems With Blockchain Everyone Should Be Aware of Is blockchain what it seems to be? Well, the appropriate answer would be No. You must be wondering what could go wrong with blockchain technology. A LOT! 15. 7 Real World Challenges & Barriers to Adoption of Blockchain Tech and Cryptocurrencies Although blockchain has been around for eleven years, it still faces many challenges, both in terms of the actual technology itself and adopting it for the masses. Blockchain innovation occurs in a small space and faces many criticisms for its scalability, hype, and investors hoarding cryptocurrencies for speculative gains. 16. The Case Against Blockchain: From A Crypto Believer “Don’t blame the player, blame the game instead” 17. Cross-Chain Technology Hopes To Solve Blockchain Scalability Issues Recently, developers found ways to address the issues and allow communications with the different Blockchain. The solution lies within cross-chain technology! 18. Is Blockchain the Future of Supply Chain? Benefits and Challenges Blockchain represents a complex technology with enough potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries. 19. Redefining Philanthropy with Blockchain Technology: Black-in-Tech Interview with Dr J.R Gibson Interview with Dr. James Ramon Gibson, an established business professional, entrepreneur, and lifelong academic with experience in leading global enterprises. 20. CBD & Crypto - the Best Team Up Since Riggs & Murtaugh? Increasing cooperation between crypto and CBD is creating some really exciting implications for both industries, and driving explosive growth. 21. Get Ready for Bitcoin’s Melt-Up and Altseason Bitcoin's price keeps going up and altseason will come soon. Altcoins could go to the moon as bitcoin explodes. Chances are, you're not ready. Change that ASAP 22. Blockchain Explorers: What Are They Good For? (The Tools You Didn't Know You Need To Know About) Block explorers can do more than you expected. In the future, they will be a crucial resource for developers and users of blockchain-based applications. 23. Meet the Winners of Binance's Build for Bharat Hackathon The Binance Build for Bharat hackathon has announced its winners who won prizes from a pool of 40,000 USD. 24. SocialFi and How it Empowers the Social Media User in the Web 3.0 Landscape Torum, the market leading SocialFi Metaverse wants to take Web 3.0 by storm to show that blockchain technology can transform social media. 25. Same-Sex Marriages for Russians (On Blockchain, via Utah) Want to know how blockchain technology such as Ethereum is changing the world through human rights? Well, LGBTQ rights in Russia are a good start, right? 26. Blockchain Is Eating The World Checking out these top blockchain applications and use-cases to see how blockchain technology is revolutionizing industries. 27. Blockchain Technology's Rise and its Foreseeable Impacts Blockchains can facilitate more efficient, secure, and dependable automated communication. This will significantly improve the security and dependability of our 28. A Look at Some of the Latest Developments in Decentralized Finance in 2022 A look at the latest developments in decentralized finance 29. How the Blockchain Can Help Us Build a More Sustainable World Learn from the masters and create a sustainable future powered by blockchain today for yourself and your organization. 30. Where Might NFTs Evolve Next? A Deep Dive into Exciting Use Cases Let's take a look at some interesting new use cases for NFTs. 31. The Irony Of High Crypto Holders Amid Nigeria's CBN Ban The Nigerian crypto ban has sent a mixed reaction into the market with its hostile stance against cryptocurrencies while adopting blockchain. 32. A Look at NFT Adoption and How This Emerging Technology is Being Used NFTs are looking forward to an exciting future tied into the Metaverse as in-game assets that players can carry over between experiences beyond current limits. 33. Blockchain Adoption in Developing Nations is more Realistic When looking at the general state of blockchain technology, it’s easy to say that most of the development is happening in developed nations. Places such as Japan, South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom are at the forefront of the industry. 34. 5 Project Ideas to Get You Started with Blockchain (Steps Included) Breaking down what you will learn from building each project according to core principles in blockchain and cryptocurrency 35. How Cosmos Pairing with Forte is Reflecting on Blockchain Gaming At all-new Cosmos Signal keynote, we unveiled a partnership with gaming platform Forte to bring its industry-leading technology to our ever-expanding ecosystem. 36. Blockchain Technology and the Education Sector: What's the Progress? The blockchain technology has come a long way since the time it was introduced back in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto. Today, the latest statistics show that global spending on blockchain solutions is expected to grow from 1.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated 11.7 billion by 2022. 37. Barriers to Blockchain Gaming: Could It Be the NFTs Themselves? Blockchain gaming and NFTs ("Non-fungible tokens"). These words come together like 2 peas in a pot. But are NFTs actually a barrier to blockchain gaming? 38. Responsible Digitization And Blockchain Technology Nowadays, digitization also allows us to automate processes. However as mentioned, we can implement responsible digitization 39. BLOCKCHAIN: Do You Really Need It? This Will Help You Decide! The word “blockchain” is still surrounded by hysteria: companies that simply enter in it, their name soar in price by 400%. Half of the world would like to receive cryptocurrency as a gift for the New Year, while Bitcoin is called "the largest bubble in the history of mankind." A dozen new terms, some fascinate with innovation, others - scary, resembling a scam. I will explain in simple terms why bitcoin and blockchain are not the same things, how technology will make the world transparent and who will benefit from it. 40. The BAYC VMA Video Is Everything That's Wrong With The Metaverse The Snoop Dogg/ Eminem BAYC video was a mess, and Paula Abdul did it better in 1988. 41. Time to Buy Altcoins? Ignore altcoins at your own peril. Like bonds and cash deposits, altcoins now give you less downside and more upside than they have in years. 42. How Crypto is Giving Rise to Digital Dogma Digital dogma helps with tech adoption, identity, and making complex topics more accessible. But digital dogma can also be limiting -- especially within crypto. 43. A Decentralized Future Starts With Blockchain Games As fintech innovations continue to disrupt the traditional financial system, blockchain technology becomes the clarion call for curbing market manipulation 44. Exploring Some of Web3's Flawed Business Models Web3 has become a popular buzzword nowadays, which has shown promise but has yet to deliver value at scale. 45. Transforming the Nigerian Electoral Process Using Blockchain Technology Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was marred by violence. Blockchain could solve Nigeria's electoral woes and make the voting process more efficient. 46. The Genesis Block and The Phantom: A Story of Satoshi Nakamoto Satoshi Nakamoto — the maverick inventor of Bitcoin — not only saw a pregnant future but also made us its midwives as well. 47. East vs West - How The Crypto Culture Differs This market is booming for different reasons. While the West is pushing ahead with NFTs and giving them more utility the East are still focused on gaming. 48. Blockchain and Securing the Land Registries The rise of the cryptocurrency phenomenon over the past decade has been transformative in more ways than one. 49. We Need to Connect Blockchains to Legacy Systems for Mass Adoption — Unhashed #8 Parsiq brings greater interoperability to the blockchain 50. Blockchain-Powered AI is an Overrated Hype Train AI and Blockchain is just an overrated hype train. Proper infrastructure isn't in place to fully leverage the true potential of AI on-chain just yet. 51. Web3 UX/UI Woes: The Roadblock to Mass Adoption Crypto newbie's nightmare: how fixing UX/UI hurdles in web3 apps like jargon & complexity can unleash web3's potential for mass adoption! 52. Blockchain-Based On-Chain Solutions: An Overview With more than a decade having past since the creation of Bitcoin, blockchains have come a long way. There is no doubt that the Bitcoin blockchain has its specific uses, and as developers figured out what else blockchains could be used for new types of chains had to be created. 53. The FTX Collapse Summarized A brief summary of how the number 2 crypto exchange in the world, FTX, comes to its collapse 54. When I First Heard Of Bitcoin The first time we all heard of Blockchain many years ago probably didn't hint at the potential that the cryptocurrency has shown to demonstrate in recent years 55. How Metcalfe's Law Influences Blockchain Adoption And Innovation The Metcalfe effect has a substantial impact on the blockchain industry, shaping the adoption and expansion of blockchain technology. 56. The Issue with Web3 Gaming In this article I will be going over the issues with Web3 games and how to change and fix the market as a whole. 57. It's Web3 Time, But Are We Ready? There is no denying that the reality of Web3 is the future of the internet. However, only a fraction of the developer and founder population are building in it. 58. The Downside of NFTs: How They Are Impacting The Earth’s Climate Are you aware of the dark side of NFTs? If not then you are on the right article. It is the environmental impact created by NFTs. 59. Blockchain and Everyday Application in Humanity Things to know about blockchain and its application in our day-to-day life from finance to digital identity management 60. How DAOs Can Change the Investment Landscape for Crypto Users A look at how DAOs can change the investment landscape for cryptocurrency users 61. Blockchain Application to Transform Supply Chains Towards Sustainability The self-updating and verifiable nature of the blockchain means that it can be useful in improving supply chains in an efficient and sustainable manner. 62. The Splinternet is Coming, and How Decentralization Can Stitch It All Back Together Again The Opte Project, by Barrett Lyon, is a free, open-source initiative to create a visual representation of the metaphysical spaces of the internet. 63. THE BROWSER PLUGIN INDUSTRY HAS ARRIVED Honey, Lolli, Swash. No, these are not the names of a colorful mix of sweets, but three of the latest browser extensions out there. Browser extensions? Yes, those things you can install in Chrome , Firefox or Edge to customize your internet experience, or – as most of us do – in order to block ads. But there’s much more to these small apps. 64. Tornado is not “Cash” Tornado Cash developers arrested for the deployment of open-source solution using zkSNARKs 65. Into the World of Blockchain Development: A Constructive Guide 2022 Blockchain Development is a profitable technique for software development firms. The technology of stored data in the form of blocks is the blockchain. 66. Is Blockchain a Viable Opportunity for Startups in Indonesia? This article provides information on the problems faced by small businesses in emerging countries where banking, other financial technology (fintech) solutions, and identity management are not adopted adequately, and how these problems could be solved using blockchain technology backed by mobile internet usage. 67. Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) - A Deeper Dive An introductory dive into DIDs.\nThis article follows the Rosseta standards and technological W3C descriptions. 68. How Turkey is Trailblazing NFT Education and Regulation In 2019, popular Ankara University in the capital city of Turkey, Ankara organized the inaugural lecture on NFTs education. 69. No One is Talking About How Cryptocurrency Solves This Massive Problem It’s 2020. Bitcoin’s been around for eleven years. Ethereum’s almost six years old. Cardano’s still in the womb. 70. From Centralized to Decentralized? That Horse Is Out of the Barn In the wake of Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency announcement, which has its own regulatory challenges and governance issues, more and more “traditional” companies are evaluating how to embrace blockchain and crypto to achieve their financial and strategic goals. This is especially true in the retail commerce industry, where decentralization driven by blockchain and token economics has the potential to disrupt many different parts of the centralized business model. 71. Understanding Cryptocurrency - Part I - Basic Terminology We all have heard about the currencies of different countries. But with digitization, people have now become used to utilizing things that are not physical but virtual. One of the best examples of this is the ever growing buzz word Cryptocurrency. This subject has been a trendsetter since the year 2009. The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the developer of Cryptocurrency, has not been publicly revealed, but he has changed the way people used to think about digital money. 72. The Blockchain Forecast - from Public Chain to Cross-Chain, Everything You Need to Know in 2022 2022 blockchain and side chain forkcast 73. The Meta-Morphosis of NFTs: What's Next for the Metaverse? Do you have NFTs? Now is the time to use them in the metaverse! 74. The Future of NFTs and Metaverses: Big Brands, Metaverse Law, and More The key thing about these NFTs, regardless of the metaverse, is that they have a value outside the game and can be transferred to anyone on the blockchain. 75. A Giant's Greed: How Internet Companies Profit from Charitable Organizations We humans are amazing creatures, we are full of contradictions, we seem to combine surprisingly incompatible things - anger and kindness, loyalty and betrayal, honesty and deceit, greed and generosity. Some people may be vicious and greedy deceivers capable of taking any actions to achieve their selfish goals, while others may disinterestedly and generously help strangers in distress. 76. Are Bitcoin ATMs An Anomaly or Just an Aberration? The ATM can be considered a staple of traditional finance, even those in most developing countries have used one at some point or another. Scattered across the world are these hard-line connections between people and their bank accounts. 77. Japan Is Fast Becoming The Gold Standard For Blockchain Adoption Japan is among the leading blockchain hubs in Asia, and arguably, the world. Its embrace of blockchain technology is one to be emulated by any country wishing to adopt blockchain holistically. 78. Interesting Events That Are Happening in the Crypto Space 2022 Let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. 79. How The Blockchain Works Explained Visually In this article, we will explore how the blockchain helps cryptocurrencies work with both the architecture and how currencies are mined for transactions. 80. The Rising Popularity of Crypto Mining Crypto mining has garnered a lot of popularity in recent months, and it is for both right and wrong reasons. 81. How to Decode Your Own EU Vaccination Green Pass With a Few Lines of Python Find out how to decode the QR code in your EU Vaccination Passport (Green Pass) using Python. Find out which data is encoded inside 82. Blockchain and ISO sharing a drive This article gives you an introduction to what ISO is about, describes the cooperation between the ISO party and the blockchain project, and provides information on how blockchain technology works 83. Comprehensive List of Banks using Blockchain Technology in 2020 [Updated] Updated & Revised to include over 400 Banks & Financial Institutions using blockchain technology in 2020 84. PARSIQ Vs The Graph: Pull and Push Queries Comparing PARSIQ and the Graph projects: querying the blockchain. Pull and push queries. Domain-Specific Query Languages. 85. Co-Chains: Bridging Public and Private chains as a way to INTEROPERABILITY? Blockchain industry is developing at a very high pace of innovation, adjusting and tuning its parameters, trying to find its market fit. There are thousands of projects available on the CMC, but just a few really worth a bigger attention. Lets try to briefly review the industry, its trends, where we are heading, and how Hybrid platforms (priv+pub) fit into a bigger picture. 86. Blockchain Technology Initiatives in India Indian Government, Universities as well as Industries are effectively participating in blockchain initiatives. Here's a list of some emerging initiatives. 87. Blockchain Is Now A Crucial Technology - And Executives Know It The blockchain hype experienced from around 2015, reaching its peak in 2017, has subsided greatly. 88. Why China Leaves No Space For Competition in Blockchain Attributing for one-fifth of the planet's population, China is undeniably an economic superpower that's empowered to become a global blockchain leader in terms of adoption, utility, and overall innovation. 89. Blockchain Mass Adoption: What Are The Main Blockers? Let’s talk today about the mass adoption of the blockchain. 90. Your Ultimate Guide to Ethereum and its Working Principles Ethereum is a blockchain platform that allows developers to build and deploy decentralized applications. 91. Understanding the Different Layers of Blockchain Technology This article explains the two essential types of blockchain layers: Architecture Layers and Protocol Layers, and will cover the various functions of each layer. 92. The Future of Blockchain Beyond Cryptocurrency Today, this blog will cover different areas/industries where Blockchain is creating massive change. 93. On-chain Transaction Fees: Why Economics Matter? Analysis of transaction fees has long been overlooked in the blockchain area, with the first papers in the academic literature being published from 2014 (Houy) onwards. 94. A Brief Look at Why Tokenization is Important in the Blockchain Space A brief look at tokenization and why its ability to provide both whole and partial ownership of assets is important to the growing blockchain ecosystem. 95. Analysis of Blockchain Technology Adoption for ESG Initiatives in Business The importance of ESG in these times cannot be overstated, as there is a need to raise awareness of global social and economic inequality. 96. 5 Web3 Startups That Deserve Your Attention I've worked with Blockchain & Web3 startups consistently since 2017. I've seen teams come and go, businesses flourish only to fail, and bull and bear markets prop up, or kill great ideas respectively. 97. Introducing Crypto Leagues: Your Path to No More Rekt! Have you ever suffered some kind of loss in the crypto space while trading, I mean that kind of loss that makes you clip both hands and tightly resting them on your head? 98. Is Blockchain the Change We'd Like to See in The World? This is how blockchain tech and bitcoin can be the future change you'd like to see in the world today 99. Is Blockchain Ready for Mass Adoption? Here's What 100 Influencers Think “There are no more no conferences, no more networking.” That’s not true! Digital Week Online happened last week, and more than 100 invited speakers connected during the 48-hour, non-stop online conference to talk about the latest events happening in the innovation, investment, and technology space. 100. Land Administration in Afghanistan: UN Looks Towards Blockchain This article describes the cooperation of three companies, which resulted in a land registry secured by blockchain technology. 101. Decentralized identifiers for DeFi? Definitively. Writing about the current situation in DeFi space, regulations for its users, and the LTO solution using Verifiable credentials and decentralized identifiers. 102. Blockchain Is Disrupting Businesses Around the Globe Blockchain technology is disrupting every business industry from finance to music. 103. Here Comes a New Wave of Mainstream Bitcoin Adopters In the classic “diffusion of innovations” theory, new technology has to progress from innovators to early adopters before it can go mainstream. 104. WOMEN IN BLOCKCHAIN | DO YOU QUALIFY? 19/7/2019 105. Blockchain: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly “I went from having to borrow money from friends to pay the bills to making $4 million in a day.” — Trevor Jones, a painter from the UK. 106. The U-Shaped Curve of A Trust Economy, Applied to Blockchain Through a series of observations and experiments, we have put forward the " trust economy " theory, and hope to use this to contribute useful thought to the sustainable development of the future blockchain. We summarize the conclusions of these studies into the "U" -shaped curve below (see the graph below). 107. Privacy, Decentralization & Investments: What Do They Have in Common? Privacy regulators' grip tightens on megacorporations and major cryptocurrencies make their way into institutional funds portfolios, how can you benefit? 108. Economics, Crypto, and Really Smart Women Utsav Jaiswal sits down with Amber Ghaddar, Founder at AllianceBlock, about building the AllianceBlock Protocol, understanding money matters, and getting down t