34 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Startup

1. Experimenting with Chaos Engineering and Blockchain Use the open-source Chaos Toolkit (CTK) to better understand Blockchain, stable-states, and what immutability really means. 2. Startup Interview with Gabriel Dymowski, DoxyChain Co-founder & CEO New enterprise-ready blockchain revolutionising document management space. DoxyChain brings new online contracting standards to European Union. 3. "Rationality at the expense of another person's mental health is not worth it", says Elesaro CEO An interview with Johnpaul Nobodo - the Co-Founder/CEO of Elesaro: a full suite crowdfunding protocol built on Binance smart chain. 4. The Archethic Mainnet Has Officially Been Launched "Fully decentralized, open-source public blockchain with high speed and low transaction fees made by the people, for the people" 5. Responsible Digitization And Blockchain Technology Nowadays, digitization also allows us to automate processes. However as mentioned, we can implement responsible digitization 6. Startup Interview with Viktor Viktorov, Founder & CEO of REINNO REINNO CEO discusses commercial mortgages on blockchain, Ethereum 2.0, getting published on HackerNoon, and measuring success. 7. "Fail faster. Shorten the path to success": Borys Pikalov, Stobox Co-Founder Stobox was nominated as one of the best startups in Los Altos, United States in Startups of The Year hosted by HackerNoon. 8. Behind the Startup: Interview with Vent Finance Co-Founder Vent Finance is a multi-chain launchpad and accelerator that sets the stage for Web3 projects. 9. Meet the Writer: Alfred, Blockchain Specialist, Developed and Published 50+ Android Games The story of Alfred, a Senior Android developer with a background so impressive that even Elon Musk is envious. 10. Cardano Native Tokens: Good or Bad? The CEO of Koinos Group explores the recent announcement of native tokens on Cardano. What does it mean? Is necessarily a good thing? 11. Startup Interview with Catherine Whitehead, MathforMoney COO Math for Money was nominated as one of the best startups in Zurich in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 12. The NFT distributor of Hoken Tech The new frontier of NFTs where can be delivered in a physical way like never before, all made by an Italian startup 13. How the Krew Accelerator Program Will Support Blockchain Startups in Web3 Krew is a DeFi accelerator nested in the Klaytn ecosystem. It aims to develop, incubate, and promote DeFi products the EVM-compatible. 14. Joey Poareo Explains How Blockchain Can Revolutionize and Speed Up Scientific Innovation Interview with Joey Poareo, co-founder at InuYasha, a decentralized incubator accelerator fund that uses uses DAO governance to speed up crypto projects. 15. From Internet Voting to Blockchain Voting: From Good to Better If you've perchance stumbled over any of my previous ramblings, you'll know I believe blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise the way we vote. I've been writing about it for over a year now on Hackernoon. In that time, I've had the chance to speak with some of the foremost experts in the field, Amelia Powers Gardener (now County Commisioner for Utah) and Philipe Andrea (silver-tongued advocate for Voatz), amongst others, and I've learned a lot about the many ways that blockchain can be used to improve the voting process. 16. Splyt’s Reconceptualization of Affiliate Marketing: Top Trends Simply Explained Affiliate marketing is a lucrative way for web users to leverage their network to generate additional income through third-party sales. Until recently, these partnerships were hard to establish in a way that proved mutually beneficial for both parties. Now, there is an alternative way for sellers to increase e-commerce sales and for independent marketing intermediaries to earn a commission. Splyt takes the guesswork out of affiliate marketing, creating a way for sellers to gain access to affiliate marketers without taking on additional monetary risk. 17. How Joe Roets Built 'Dragonchain', A Hybrid Blockchain Platform Interview with Joe Roets, Architect and Founder of Dragonchain, a company that solves real-world problems using blockchain technology. 18. How to Decode Your Own EU Vaccination Green Pass With a Few Lines of Python Find out how to decode the QR code in your EU Vaccination Passport (Green Pass) using Python. Find out which data is encoded inside 19. Blockchain and the Insufferable Millennial I went to the Crypto Funding Summit in Los Angeles on January 24, 2018, and while it was sparsely attended, there were a lot of good speakers and a number of interesting vendors exhibiting and giving their ICO pitch. 20. How New Startups are Helping Remove the ONE Thing that Terrifies Would-Be Crypto Investors Last year, crypto saw everything from 7,000% gains to catastrophic failures, where anyone investing would have got a better return if they'd burned their assets 21. Crypto loans: The Quick and Dirty Guide Unit protocol allows you to deposit multiple types of appreciating assets, including: LP\ntokens, yield bearing tokens, DPI, yvLINK. $USDP stablecoin. $DUCK 22. 6 Medical Blockchain Solutions for Clinical Trials Within this climate, clinical trial startups are attempting to fine-tune the use cases for blockchain record-keeping. 23. Who Needs a Seat at The Table For Your Enterprise Blockchain Company? Do you have the right stakeholders at the table to begin having important conversations and contributing to key decisions? 24. Minimizing Risks With Blockchain Startups Financial technology (FinTech) is an evolutionary outgrowth of digital technology. Although it existed before, only since smartphones has it gathered steam and become omnipresent. FinTech is based around gathering and leveraging financial information and then automating it for the best user-end experience. 25. How One Blockchain Company BUIDLed Their Way to the Top 50 The future looks bright for the world of blockchain. According to Gartner, the industry will generate an annual business value of over $175 billion by 2025, reaching $3 trillion by 2030. However, while these figures are impressive, there’s much more to the story. 26. How We Minimized Cardano DApp Development Costs How to minimize Cardano DApp development costs, the importance of cost reduction, and the best available node providers. 27. How ARTH Stablecoin Was Built and Designed to Protect The User's Purchasing Power Mitul Gajera, designer of the stable value coin ARTH explains and gives insight into how the cryptocurrency was designed to protect the user's purchasing power. 28. Looking to Invest in a DeFi Project? Here are 5 Ideas Worth Considering 2020 will go into crypto history as the year of DeFi. It has been a long time since we have seen a hype of similar magnitude, probably best comparable to the 2017 ICO hype. 29. What is the ThunderCore Iris Hard Fork? The incoming ThunderCore hard fork will bring better cross-chain interoperability to the ThunderCore blockchain, creating a more developer-friendly platform. 30. How to Choose a White Label Crypto Exchange Software for Business why white label exchange software is an optimal solution and how a startup should select this kind of software when it comes to the crypto exchange business. 31. 6 Essential Steps to Build a Blockchain Startup Blockchain and crypto startups are on the rise. What do you need to know before starting your own business in the space? 32. Why We Invested in These 5 Blockchain Companies ArkStream Capital invested in more than 10 projects in the first quarter of 2021. Here are 5 of the most promising ones. 33. Explaining the Blockchain with Axelar CEO Sergey Gorbunov In this slogging ama, we chatted with Sergey Gorbunov about his blockchain network Axelar, his background, and the basics of blockchain. 34. Redefining FPS Games with Shrapnel Head Don Norbury Don Norbury is the head of the studio at Shrapnel, a blockchain-enabled FPS game. We held a Slogging AMA for Don.