664 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Technology

1. The Top 5 Use Cases of Blockchain Technology Beyond Cryptocurrency Blockchain technology has been instrumental in changing the way we view finance. Let's take a look at what else can be achieved using it. 2. Blockchain Gaming & The Metaverse: Everything You Need to Know Top things to know about Blockchain Gaming & Metaverse, which will give you more insights about play to earn games and with your knowledge it can make you rich. 3. "Ethereum will be Bigger than AWS, Azure and Google Combined" - Pekka Kelkka This article talks about regulations and why ethereum can be the computer of the world. 4. Blockchain Scalability: State Channels are Winning Big Time! When it comes to blockchain scalability, state channels still beat all other Layer-2 scalability solutions. Here is why. 5. Restaurant focussed DAO called FriesDAO is raising $9.69 Million to run a Fast Food Enterprise FriesDAO is connecting real-world assets to DeFi and on-chain blockchain governance and raising $9.69 Million to change the industry. 6. What Is Yield Farming? The New Age of Decentralized Finance Wondering what is yield farming and how this strategy can help you profit in the crypto world? We cover all there is to know about this new way of investing. 7. The European Blockchain Convention 2023 Returns to Barcelona European Blockchain Convention 2023 will welcome more than 3,000 attendees - making it the largest edition since the event was launched in 2018. 8. The Fight for a “Transparent” Blockchain Blocking of the main blockchain transaction anonymization service Tornado Cash 9. Subnets are Solving the Crypto Scalability Problem The crypto industry has run into serious scalability issues. But subnets provide the best possible answer to resolve it once and for all. 10. Reflection Mechanism and Crypto: A Deep Dive The concept of the reflection mechanism was newly introduced into the cryptocurrency space a few months back. How is it now? What should you look out for? 11. It's Time to #EnterTheMetaverse Writing Contest by The Sandbox The Sandbox and HackerNoon are pleased to bring you the #EnterTheMetaverse writing contest. 12. The Super Token Thesis Building Towards the Web3 Financialized Consumer Era 13. The Effect of Blockchain Technology on Content Creation The blockchain gives content creators all over the world to gain full control over their income. Everyone from artists to photographers can earn at all levels 14. The Truth Behind the Sensationalized Fall of Logan Paul’s NFT Collection in 2022 Logan Paul’s Azuki collection, acquired for $623,000, is only valued at $10 today. 15. SORA's Token Bonding Curve (TBC) Explained Here are the three main purposes of SORA's TBC and their huge positive impact on the economy. 16. Global Bitcoin Adoption; A Case of Game Theory Game theory examines interactive decision-making where the activities of all "players" affect the results for each participant. 17. What is Hedge Funds' Endgame for Shorting Tether For the last month, hedge funds have been shorting Tether and betting on a potential collapse of the stablecoin that is pegged to the US dollar. 18. 3 Reasons Why Free TON is the 1st Truly Decentralized Blockchain Platform Free TON blockchain - the ultimate smart contract platform. The user stakes tokens into DePool. Free TON works on the End-to-End decentralization using DeBots. 19. When Will Ethereum Finally Top Bitcoin? Ethereum is bitcoin's biggest competitor, the Smart-contract originator is the closest cryptocurrency to bitcoin, it stands a chance of climbing to the top. 20. How Decentralized Science (DeSci) lowers the Cost of Innovation and Implementation Despite the recent market shocks, blockchain is bet upon by many to bring innovation to finance, tech, and science. 21. Metaverse Summit: From Shared Virtual Experience to Real Value The Metaverse Summit is a conference for relevant job functions already implementing or exploring XR/VR/AR/immersive technologies within corporations. 22. Can We Decentralize Zomato/Swiggy? A simple approach on how to decentralize food-delivery ecosystem. 23. Feature, Not Bug: The Terrible Rationale Behind Web3's Product Design Let's attempt to look through the rationale behind terrible web3 product design. 24. Will Layer-1 Public Blockchains Rise or Fall in the Next Bull Market? An analysis of differentiated L1 public blockchains and why they may outperform in the next bull market. 25. 7 Dapp Platforms to Follow in 2021 Polygon, ZKSync, and Arbitrum are just some of the dApp platforms you should be following in 2021. 26. Open Source Trading Platform Bancor Launches a $1M Bug Bounty As part of the lead-up to this release, Bancor has announced a $1 million bug bounty program for blockchain developers and white hat hackers. 27. What Exactly is Filecoin's Upcoming Virtual Machine (FVM)? Previously, Filecoin officially announced that it would launch the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) to introduce the programmability of smart contracts to the Filecoin network. In addition, FVM will be the first to be compatible with EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), so that Solidity developers can deploy smart contracts on Filecoin faster. 28. Quicknode: Your One-Stop Web3 Infrastructure Provider Quicknode: Your One-Stop Web3 Infrastructure Provider 29. Blockchain Search: How Google Is Changing the Blockchain Game Google became popular by taking a nebulous, disorganized, and opaque landscape (the internet) and making it easily searchable. Now, the tech giant wants to do the same thing for a similarly novel technological advancement: the blockchain. 30. On the Decentralization of Spotify and Similar Platforms Music streaming services should embrace Blockchain Technology and leverage their accumulated knowledge to launch new types of marketplaces. 31. A Closer Look At Blockchain Infrastructure And IaaS Companies In order for Web3 to proliferate, people need to understand the foundational infrastructure upon which it will be built and the infrastructure at the core of it 32. Dear Web3, You Don’t Have A Community, You Have A Cult Minimum Viable Cult is the next big thing for Web3. Are you ready? 33. Rollups Are All the Rage What exactly is Rollup technology, what can you expect from it and how will you be able to use it? 34. NFT and Intellectual Property: What Do You Get When You Buy an NFT? One of the most confusing things about NFTs is intellectual property rights. When you buy an NFT, do you really get all the rights to an item or not? 35. Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide Web 3.0 may be the next frontier of the Internet, but many know little about it. Read to learn everything about Web 3.0 and its implications for businesses. 36. How Will Blockchain Fix the Centralization of Data? “In order to have a standard of value [cryptocurrency] must stand outside all value schemes. It must have value in and of itself." 37. Ethereum 2.0 vs Bitcoin Cash vs Algorand: A Comparison of Upcoming Features The year 2020 has witnessed a significant growth and adoption for cryptocurrency projects, moving past the hype and shady get rich quick projects. 38. Voting Integrity and Data Security Using On Blockchain 39. The Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: Final Results Announced! The final results announcement of the Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum is here! 40. Blockchain Tech in the Fashion Industry: Transparency, Traceability, and Efficiency Blockchain technology gives us essential knowledge and provides an insight into the fashion supply chain. 41. Web1, Web2, Web3 and Counting: Addressing Healthcare Challenges In the very beginning, the Internet was a free space where anyone could communicate. As time flew by, it started showing signs of monopolization: a common tendency for any economic environment. Big tech companies (Google, Facebook, Amazon) gradually took over various aspects of the global network, making it harder to launch new initiatives. 42. Generating Randomness In Blockchain: Verifiable Random Function Blockchains such as Bitcoin are facing a key problem. How to fairly spread out the decision-making consensus on what pool will win the competition and have the right to add the new block into the blockchain itself. 43. How to Develop a Metaverse Platform How to make a metaverse platform? Here is the detailed guide to the essential features and processes for developing your own metaverse virtual world, 44. ReFi, DeFi and DeSci: What Do They Mean? You've seen ReFi, DeFi and DeSci pop up in crypto blogs — here's what those terms mean. 45. The Real Culprit Behind Web3’s Usability Problem Blockchain technology currently limits developers in attempting to empower crypto users with better opportunities than the ones traditional financial ins 46. DAOs Vs DeFi: Decentralized Building Blocks DAOs have grown exponentially to the point where the total value locked (TVL) in the DAO market is currently higher than that of DeFi’s 47. DEX on Polkadot? Here are 4 projects to Consider As the Polkadot blockchain ecosystem continues to grow, we take a look at four promising DEX platforms and protocols that are offering innovative solutions. 48. Looking to Invest in a DeFi Project? Here are 5 Ideas Worth Considering 2020 will go into crypto history as the year of DeFi. It has been a long time since we have seen a hype of similar magnitude, probably best comparable to the 2017 ICO hype. 49. The Leo Programming Language Will Make Waves in Web3 Aleo is building a brand new programming language, Leo, which is used to build private web3 applications. 50. 7 Best Blockchain Platforms to Look Out for in 2022 Take a look at a list of the top 7 blockchain development platforms you can build dApps, smart contracts and other technological innovations on! 51. Blockchain Technology and the Race for the Future The future of blockchain technology is a silver lining as it's overtaken the world with its unique evolving elements. Read out to know the future of blockchain. 52. Proposal to Pi Network, Use our SDK for your DAPP Development Platform Pi Network is sort of this controversial platform, but one that interests me. They claim to be a cryptocurrency network, "powered by phones", and already have 10 million+ users. One of the first suggested results when typing Pi Network is "Pi Network Scam" and one of the questions that people ask is, "Is the pi network legit?". This has in the very least made me a bit suspicious. This is true even w/ the Stanford PhDs on board. 53. From Idea to Top-5 Project: How to Launch on the Near Ecosystem A case study of successful DeFi project launch on NEAR ecosystem with the help of strategic growth marketing from 42DM 54. Top 10 Reasons to Get Into Blockchain Development The blockchain ecosystem is booming and the demand for blockchain developers is skyrocketing. 55. An Introduction to Decentralized Currencies 56. 3 Best Cross-Chain Solutions To Use In 2021/2022 Here you can find 3 the best working Cross-Chain solutions in a current DeFi market. 57. The role of blockchain in classrooms of the future Blockchain technology is seeping into every aspect of various industries all over the world and there are no plans to leave education untouched. 58. 5 Notable Cryptocurrency Conferences to Attend in 2022 Are you looking for 2022 crypto conferences? Here I gathered 5 the most notable cryptocurrency conferences you should attend. Most of them are online. 59. The Rise Of SocialFi: A Fusion Of Social Media, Web3, And Decentralized Finance A new dawn for the social media ecosystem combines decentralization, finance, and social media. 60. The Evolving Landscape of Digital Payments: Why Blockchain Holds the Key Digital payment volumes are set to grow by more than 80% from 2020 to 2025, from approximately 1 trillion transactions to nearly 1.9 trillion 61. The Next NFT Craze: Monetizing MMOs for Gamers One industry that has natural synergies with NFTs, and where much of the innovation is occurring, is gaming. 62. Solving the Problem of Blockchain Congestion Let's go through what needs to be done to solve the problem of congestion on blockchains. 63. Lookup Argument in Halo2 - Sin7Y Tech Review (14) Halo2 uses the lookup argument technique, allowing to run lookup on any random sets. Read on for a tech review of the lookup argument in Halo2. 64. AdaSwap Raises $2.6 Million in Funding to Build Cardano's DeFi Ecosystem AdaSwap, an infrastructure developer who will create one of the first DeFi protocols on the Cardano network, secured $2.6 million in a round lead by iAngels. 65. Why You Should Never Skip a Smart Contract Audit In the nascent stages of blockchain technology and its accompanying digital assets, smart contracts were the key to unlocking the vast potential of this newfang 66. The Decentralization Era [Part 1]: The History of Decentralization Why decentralization will allow a more fair and decent allocation of wealth, information, and opportunities. 67. Entering the Metaverse with GameFi The metaverse has taken the world by storm, introducing a completely new perspective on reality. Today, the closest thing to the metaverse can be seen in Game. 68. We Sold Real Estate on the Blockchain: No Pixels Involved How we sold multiple real world properties as NFTs, and what's still needed to disrupt the multi-trillion dollar real estate industry via NFTs. 69. No Sandwich, Please! - Popular DeFi Attack Strategy Analysis A recent CipherTrace study paints a sad picture: even though crypto users’ losses from criminal attacks have dramatically fallen by 57% in 2020 to $1.9 billion (compared to $4.5 billion in 2019), fraud within the DeFi space continues to grow, leaving more users deceived. 70. NFTs and Augmented Reality: The Progress is Real The strategic use of NFTs in AR worlds will enable a whole new range of use cases and possibilities. 71. The Cardano Blockchain Review Like many other projects in the early days, Cardano was funded through a US $62.2 million initial coin offering. 72. Oh Just a Stark Technical Analysis Let's take a look at an Indepth Technical Analysis of STARK, which is a proof system. 73. Ethereum 2.0 - 5 Things About the Change You Don't Know Learn what the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade means, how it works, and what changes it means for the Ethereum blockchain 74. How to Choose a Blockchain Platform to Develop Your Project There are many blockchain networks out there, each considers themselves the best in terms of scalability, unique features, or capabilities. But let’s look beyond all these buzzwords, rebrandings, and marketing hype. What characteristics do truly matter when choosing a blockchain platform to develop with? 75. Storage Incentives and The Evolution of Decentralization: An Interview with Viktor Tron In this blog, Viktor Trón talks in-depth about storage incentives - what they are, how they work, and why they are so important. 76. Is Dogecoin Headed to Twitter, The Moon, or Throughout The Universe? The direction of dogecoin in 2022. Rito Rhymes explains his experiences with tipping on Twitter and shares knowledge of various parts of its growing eco-system. 77. Could EOS Be The Blockchain For Banking? There are some blockchain that can handle the traditional banking system? Check more in this accurate article full of number and statistics 78. Taproot and Schnorr: The Biggest BTC Upgrade for 2021 Taproot is the most significant BTC update since the SegWit soft fork of 2017. It is intended to increase Bitcoin's fungibility. 79. Top 5 Solutions to the KYC Problem for Crypto or NFT Projects The future of KYC/AML in the crypto world is looking bright. With projects implementing KYC solutions, we see a move toward a regulated and compliant industry. 80. All About OlaVM and What Lies Ahead! OlaVM: how far we have come and what's happening next! 81. How Everest Is Making It Possible for People to Tokenize Traditional Assets The biggest factor behind major crypto adoption is the tokenization of non-crypto assets. However, these non-blockchain assets bring compliance into the picture 82. Everything You Need to Know About the Ethereum Merge In this article, the Ethereum Merge is discussed under the spectrum of the theory of reflexivity and game theory design. 83. How Blockchain's Future Could Be Miles Apart From What Seems Blockchain technology may save the planet, according to Irina Swan Lebedeva, Product Lead at Consensys 84. Ethereum is Supposed to go PoS (Proof of Stake) in 2022 Which Will Make it More Scalable This article talks about DAOs, ethereum scaling and why DAOs will be the future of governance. 85. Enabling NFT Royalties With EIP-2981 EIP-2981 introduces an easier method for enabling royalties for NFT projects. Learn all about this royalty standard and how to implement it in this article 86. 10 IEO Initial Exchange Offering Agencies to follow Many of us expected STOs to became the crypto trend of 2018, but it didn’t happen. This was partly due to the very stringent regulations on securities and partly because participating in an STO requires more technical skills and financial acumen than the average crypto investor has. Instead, a completely new and very promising model has emerged – initial exchange offerings (IEOs). 87. 10 DeFi Projects to Keep Your Eye On in 2021 DeFi can change the financial landscape. Here is a list of the 10 best DeFi projects to watch out for. 88. Blockchain performance issues and limitations Introduction 89. Blockchain Is Disrupting Businesses Around the Globe Blockchain technology is disrupting every business industry from finance to music. 90. Aurigami to Grow Aurora-Based Lending Protocol with its $12 Million Warchest Aurigami, a lending protocol on Aurora has raised a total of $12M via private and public sales. 91. Security issues in the Blockchain That Need To Be Talked About More Blockchain technology has solved so many real-world problems but the bugs and wormholes can affect the entire ecosystem of the blockchain network. 92. A Brief Introduction to Ethereum Swarm The idea for Swarm came from Gavin Wood, one of the founders of Ethereum. 93. The #Blockchain Writing Contest: May 2022 Results Announced! Hey Hackers! We are back again with the May results announcement for The Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum. 94. ETH-flexive Either the merge happens, or it doesn’t. That is the future event we are trading. The merge itself is unaffected by the price of ETH 95. Emerging Markets and The Future Of Blockchain In order to guarantee the adoption in the Blockchain space, the West must not ignore the role the emerging markets like African Countries have to play. 96. The ERC-4337 Standard: How Does It Improve Wallet Security? What is ERC-4337? The ERC-4337 standard allows account abstraction and wallet recovery. Understanding the EIP-4337 proposal and how it secures your crypto. 97. Everest Brings Regulated DeFi & Biometric Identities to Polygon Everest has partnered with Polygon to grant its users and developers access to a range of identity verification and DeFi tools. 98. 10 Best Free Online Courses for Blockchain Developers Hello guys, if you are thinking about how to become a Blockchain Developer in 2020 and looking for some online courses to startwith then you have come to the right palce. 99. How $100M Got Stolen From DeFi in 2021: Price Oracle Manipulation And Flash Loan Attacks Explained The world witnessed some of the massive DeFi hacks in 2021 on some of the most renowned protocols like bZx, Cheese Bank, Harvest Finance, Value Defi, etc. 100. How P2P Networks Inspired Blockchain Blockchain is stirring a technological revolution that could forever change how we conduct our affairs online. Many expect it to disrupt practically all industries, providing a platform that is secure enough to foster trust and confidence even without a controlling authority to oversee the system. 101. Interesting Events That Are Happening in the Crypto Space 2022 Let's look at some essential developments within the crypto space this year. 102. 'Humanity Has Yet to Figure Out How to Develop Truly Secure Software': Adam Ernest Learn about Follow My Vote Co-Founder & CEO Adam Ernest in this exclusive HackerNoon startup interview about his origins, motivations and future plans. 103. How to Approach Web3 from a Security Perspective Approach Web3 from a Security Perspective 104. Lightning Network Could be a Tool to Overcome Limitations Lightning Network is a payment protocol operating on blockchains. Allows instant transactions between participating nodes and is proposed as a solution to the bitcoin scalability problem. The Lightning Network is made up of nodes and bidirectional payment channels. 105. Crypto MUST Crash for Crypto to Survive Why a crypto crash is necessary for Bitcoin and Altcoins to mature. I did this discovery comparing the tech life cycle of Crypto with the dot.com bubble 106. Why Does Mukesh Ambani Have Faith in Blockchain? In the next ten years, Ambani predicted that the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry would undergo unavoidable changes. 107. What is SHPLONK? - Sin7Y Tech Review (11) This article is a brief introduction to SHPLONK, which is a more effective commitment scheme than KZG10 commitment. 108. Blockchain Protocol Upgrades; The Why And What It Entails Following the recent news about several blockchain upgrades in the crypto landscape, this article entails the why of these upgrades and what they entail. 109. ⚖️ Owning and Minting Music NFTs: Legal Issues to be Considered The legal context of minting, purchasing, and owning music NFTs. 110. ThoughtSlime on Why All NFTs are a Scam A contrarian POV on NFTs from ThoughtSlime 111. From Internet Voting to Blockchain Voting: From Good to Better If you've perchance stumbled over any of my previous ramblings, you'll know I believe blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise the way we vote. I've been writing about it for over a year now on Hackernoon. In that time, I've had the chance to speak with some of the foremost experts in the field, Amelia Powers Gardener (now County Commisioner for Utah) and Philipe Andrea (silver-tongued advocate for Voatz), amongst others, and I've learned a lot about the many ways that blockchain can be used to improve the voting process. 112. All About NFT Terms Do You know the most relevant NFT terms? Check the most used terms in this simple article! 113. What if Bitcoin Didn’t Exist? I asked myself this question recently, which of course led me to thinking about the possible answers. I asked a colleague, and they said that they supposed it would be a case of ‘same old, same old’, if bitcoin didn’t exist, or that something else might have emerged. In fact, I can’t think what that alternative might have been, because blockchain seems to me an entirely logical consequence of a matured worldwide web. 114. Understanding Decentralized Crypto Custody What is crypto custody? How does a decentralized crypto custodian work? What are the benefits of decentralized crypto custody design? Let's dive in. 115. The Solana Saga is One Story that Will Drag on for Different Reasons The news is out that Solana Labs is launching a new #blockchain mobile phone for the #web3 generation, is this a good idea? Let’s dig into this a bit more. 116. A Beginner's Guide to Creating an NFT In this article, we’ll provide a step-by-step guide on how to create an NFT as a beginner. 117. Why The Solana Hack Proves You Need a Hardware Wallet Slope and Phantom wallet users see their assets drained as a massive hack hits the Solana blockchain, something that hardware wallets are able to resist. 118. Infamous Cryptocurrency Hacks that Shook the Crypto World The intention of this article is not to scare anyone away from cryptocurrencies but instead to educate readers on why these attacks happened. 119. MixMob a Solana Powered Metaverse Game raises $7 million in funding MixMob is a Solana-powered Metaverse Game on Remix Culture that combines play-to-earn with user-generated content, raising $7 million USD. 120. What Can Blockchain Actually Solve? Does blockchain actually solve any issues? Or is it just a case of hype taking over the industry, blowing smoke amidst mirrors as investors take the bait? 121. Are NFT Marketplaces Really Decentralized? Are NFT marketplaces really centralized or decentralized? 122. 5 Blockchain Applications That Have Transformed the World of Technology The blockchain is the decentralized database of the blocks of information, which gets recorded in the chain format and linked in a secured crypto graphical manner. This technology ensures proper safety of the data due to its secure nature, and it totally changes how people carry out transactions. It also brings about a faster and secure process of validating information needed to establish reliability. 123. Join the Silent Revolution of WEB 3 This is how WEB 3.0 will empower artists and content creators beyond the power of present-day gatekeepers like Facebook and Spotify through the blockchain. 124. This App Measures the Value of an NFT Based on its Environmental Impact I built an app that measures the value of an NFT based on its environmental impact, rather than its artistic value. 125. The Importance of a Strong Community in the Blockchain Ecosystem Why strong communities are important for blockchain projects 126. Explore Cairo: A Practical and Efficient Turing-Complete STARK-Friendly CPU Architecture Cairo is a practically-efﬁcient Turing-complete STARK-friendly CPU architecture. 127. Can Mass Adoption Be a Reality for Web3 Soon? A look at how mass adoption be a reality for web3 soon? 128. Gaming as a Step in the Right Direction Towards Blockchain Adoption Is blockchain adoption set to increase towards the new normal? As the world sees COVID-19 cases surpassing the 10 million figure, countries slowly prepare to open up for the “new normal” life. A lot of things will need to be changed, starting from the way we work to the way we travel and have fun. 129. GameFi’s Potential Future Beyond the Blockchain 130. A Look at Artfi: The Fine Art Investing Platform A look at Artfi and how the platform works 131. Exciting Developments in the Blockchain Industry 2022 A look at exciting developments in the blockchain industry for 2022. 132. "Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks" - Where To Find this on the Bitcoin Blockchain "Where can I find the famous title of The Times in Bitcoin blockchain? Is the page saved into the blockchain?" 133. Why Self-Custody Is More Important Than Ever Now A look at why self-custody is more important than ever now. 134. The Benefits of DeFi in the Crypto-Gaming Industry A look at the benefits of defi in the crypto-gaming industry 135. Crypto’s Stablecoin Throne is Vacant Sei Network's Dan Edlebeck unpacks crypto's opportunity to perfect the stablecoin concept, allowing for the consistency and scale the space needs. 136. 4 Blockchain Projects Leading the Charge Into the Future of Online Monetization Discover which blockchain platforms are enabling both web users and businesses to monetise their time, data, content and more in 2021 and beyond. 137. How an NFT Investor can Survive a Bear Market: Practical Tips 138. The Strengths and Weaknesses of DeFi Price Oracles The DeFi space we know today is a result of years of development, with each innovation prompting new use cases and the creation of new products. But some blockchain lovers argue that innovations come at a cost of reduced decentralization. Thus, price oracles instigated a discussion on “The Oracle Problem” regarding the mere idea that relying on a single source of information pushes blockchain to sacrifice decentralization-related benefits, creates a possible single point of failure and introduces the idea of putting trust back into the system. 139. Unlocking the True Potential of Blockchain Single user single address is the past; now multiple user single account is the new reality. 140. What Would It Take a Developer to Get into Defi in 2023? A look at decentralized finance and what it would take for developers to enter the industry 141. Like, Share and Earn! The Future of Social Media in Web3 Will SoFi help to put the power back in the hands of Creators as more blockchains support social projects? 142. Blockchain Technology Initiatives in India Indian Government, Universities as well as Industries are effectively participating in blockchain initiatives. Here's a list of some emerging initiatives. 143. Tokenized Locking in an Algorithmic Backed Protocol When compared to other options, the idea of locking funds in any way costs the user, but it benefits both the user and the system in terms of stability. 144. A Step-By-Step Guide to Creating an NFT Real Estate Marketplace The market for non-exchangeable tokens, more known as NFT, has grown significantly - and it’s about time that NFT is about to change industries! 145. NBA NFTs Are More Than Just Trading Cards The platform releases digital packs through drops. Drops create scarcity and urgency for consumers on the platform. 146. Ownership in Web3 Needn't be Obtained Through Capital Contribution - Unhashed #28 Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto. 147. A Brief Overview of Blockchain Testing and Benchmarking Tools Testing solutions for distributed systems today are usually built for a specific type of blockchain or its forks. Some of them are open source projects, others are SaaS, but the majority are in-house solutions. However, they all solve similar problems. 148. The FTX Collapse Summarized A brief summary of how the number 2 crypto exchange in the world, FTX, comes to its collapse 149. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Mainnet Launch [Part VI] I II III IV V 150. Proof-of-Stake vs Proof-of-Work vs Proof-of-Time: What’s the Difference? We'll look at the difference between these three algorithms - Proof-of-Stake vs Proof-of-Work vs Proof-of-Time and how they compare. 151. Forensics Monitoring Is Blockchain’s New Sheriff Blockchain technology is becoming more mature and needs to become more reliable as a result. Forensics monitoring is one method of keeping it accurate. 152. NFT Marketplace Development Relies on a Smart Contract Protocol One of the options to benefit from NFTs is to create an NFT marketplace, where people can buy and sell NFTs. So here's a guide. 153. A Look at the Crypto Gaming Ecosystem in 2022 Let's take a look at the crypto gaming ecosystem in 2022 and some recent developments. 154. DeFi Security isn't Just a Trend. It's a Necessity For Everyone 155. Klever Releases Blockchain Mainnet to Support Building Scalable Web3 Applications KleverChain is secured through the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism composed of 21 validators that work on a randomised selection of master nodes dynamically. 156. Etherspot Multichain SDK: Enabling Agile Web3 Development How to onboard your users to the entire multichain world of EVM-compatible chains. Etherspot SDK helps Web3 dapps save cost, time and increase user adoption. 157. Self-Sovereign Identity, smart contracts and Web 3.0 Decentralized, self-sovereign authentication and authorization of users in web projects using smart-contracts and public blockchains in Web 3.0 158. Getting Started with Web3 – the New Decentralized Web In this article, we’ll look at the significant benefits of Web3 and some essential applications in technology. 159. What Is a DApp and How Is It Different From a Normal Application? The biggest difference between an app and DApp is that DApp is decentralized and the app is centralized. 160. Notable Impacts of Blockchain Tech on The Supply Chain Blockchain technology in its full adoption has the potential to impact the supply chain. Technology has crept into blockchain to change it. 161. BitsCrunch Raises $3.6 Million from Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital and Animoca Brands BitCrunch has raised $3.6 million in a private round of funding led by Animoca Brands, including Coinbase Ventures, Crypto.com Capital and Polygon Studios. 162. Blockchain Life 2020 in Moscow: A Recap On October 21-22, Moscow hosted the 5th international forum Blockchain Life. With 4,000 participants and 50 speakers, it became one of the largest live crypto events of 2020. I had the opportunity to be there and interviewed speakers, organizers, and guests to find out what it felt like to take part in an offline conference during a pandemic. 163. The Internet Computer Provides a Solution to Platform Risk The Internet Computer is a new computing platform that provides a unique solution to platform risk. 164. Interesting Ways Tokenized Assets & NFTs Are Being Used in 2022 NFTs are mainly known for NFT art collections & P2E games. However, other industries have fascinating use cases for this blockchain-based technology. 165. A Step by Step Guide to immudb — the open source immutable database immudb is lightweight, high-speed immutable database for systems and applications. 166. China Enters Blockchain 3.0 Era China aims to improve the global scaling limitations of Bitcoin and Ethereum with Blockchain 3.0 technologies. 167. Can Blockchain Revive the American Dream? As the Fed continues to pump our economy with an endless supply of fiat dollars, Bitcoin and the DeFi movement are making strides to level the playing field. 168. The Downside of NFTs: How They Are Impacting The Earth’s Climate Are you aware of the dark side of NFTs? If not then you are on the right article. It is the environmental impact created by NFTs. 169. All You Need to Know About the Real Estate Token Market here is how tokenization is being used to address the inefficiencies in the traditional real estate market. 170. How Did The White Label NFT Marketplace Development Hype Start? The white label NFT marketplace is trending among entrepreneurs. let's see how did white label NFT marketplace development hype start. 171. Introduction to Cryptographic Hash Functions Cryptographic Hash Functions are a class of hash functions that are cryptographically secure. From password authentication and integrity verification to blockchain—these functions are used in a multitude of applications. 172. It's Web3 Time, But Are We Ready? There is no denying that the reality of Web3 is the future of the internet. However, only a fraction of the developer and founder population are building in it. 173. WTF is A Non-Fungible Token Or NFT? While the world has had enough time to get acquainted with Bitcoin and other digital currencies, yet another newer type of digital asset has been slowly but steadily gaining attention. 174. Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 3 : Hashing Functions With the third episode of our shared journey, we will uncover the meaning of the hashing function, share a ride on the Avalanche effect, and much more! 175. 10 Reasons Why Marketing Is Important for NFT & Crypto Project Founders Suvrangsu Das is a Product Marketing Specialist at MediaX. He tells us how founders can effectively market their projects in the crypto space. 176. We are Entering the Age of Monetary Exploration Cryptocurrency is full of people who believe in old economic theories that have never been tried in the real world. There’s an almost zealous adherence to esoteric principles that seem to have no place in our modern lives. 177. Is It Legal to Do Business as a DAO? This article explores the possibilities of operating DAO as a legal entity, examines the types of legal DAOs, DAO limitations and its advantages. 178. The Future of Web 3.0 for Creators, Travel Apps & Low-Code Tools 3 startup opportunities for your next venture. 179. The Future of Play-to-Earn: Sustainability, Development, Prospects This article dives into the theory and shares some basic information about what the Play-to-Earn industry is all about. 180. How Are zk-SNARKs Possible? Perhaps the most powerful cryptographic technology to come out of the last decade is general-purpose succinct zero knowledge proofs, usually called zk-SNARKs. 181. Margin Trading Accounts: How Decentralized Notifications Increase Borrowing Power In DeFi, a trader can find the best interest rates, margin fees, and trading fees aggregated on one screen with push notifications. 182. 5 Blockchain Use Cases in Real Estate Each industry, be it Agriculture or Supply chain, is keen to explore the invaluable benefits that blockchain use cases can supplement. Real Estate and land management sectors are also not far behind. Numerous projects are already being planned and implemented even as you are reading this. 183. Understanding the Verifiable Credentials (VCs) Verifiable Credentials heavily utilize Decentralized Identifiers to identify people, organizations, and things and to achieve security and privacy guarantees. 184. Raising Funds for Blockchain Projects is a Long and Winding Road Raising funding for blockchain projects presents many challenges. This article lists some of them. 185. A Hero in Chains: Blockchain Solutions for Video Streaming Services Blockchain is evolving. It’s time for streaming services to evolve with it. 186. Stable Coin: Everything You Need to Know A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that functions similarly to other cryptocurrencies but differs in volatility. 187. Will the Real Slim Shady Please Stand Up? Cryptocurrency (crypto) has become persona non grata in the capital due to the FTX collapse. 188. Blockchain in Insurance Sector: The Revolution Has Begun Blockchain has become a hot topic since Bitcoin’s launch in 2009. Now it has transformed from theoretical examples to real-world use. The core benefit behind its use is that it builds trust between two parties without any intermediary or middleman. That’s the reason being the insurance sector is embracing this technology and leveraging its incredible perks. 189. Learn the blockchain basics - Part 2 : "Mining", "Miners", and the Proof of Work Algorithm The second episode of this series describes the Proof of Work algorithm.\nAfter reading this article, you should have a basic understanding of the PoW algorithm. 190. Sharding in QuarkChain — A Deep Dive into State Partitioning Overview Design of QuarkChain Sharding 191. Investors Continue to Pour Money in Web3 Gaming Despite Steep Declines in NFT Trading Volumes In 2021, the Blockchain ecosystem saw its highest market capitalization at $3 trillion and Bitcoin reaching an all-time high of $67,567. it a different outlook 192. Does CPU Clock Speed Impact Your Blockchain Node? If you are going to plan your Blockchain Network Deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP or even a Private Cloud. My question is how do you decide what metal should power it and then what's the definition of that Metal? 193. Simple Steps to Get a Web3 Developer Job The world of work is changing, and more and more businesses are looking for employees with web3 skills. Here is where you can find job openings online. 194. Your Ultimate Guide to Ethereum and its Working Principles Ethereum is a blockchain platform that allows developers to build and deploy decentralized applications. 195. The Blockchain Industry in 2022: The Present and An Exciting Future Let's take a look at how some of these innovations are faring in 2022. 196. A Look at the Laqira Protocol: An NFT and Metaverse Platform A look a Laqira Protocol and how it works 197. The Upsurge Of FinTech And FinTech Trends To Watch Out For In 2021 The 6 technology trends we've discussed in this article cumulatively pave the way for greater efficiency and security for the FinTech world. 198. The Lingering Problem With Cross-Chain Bridges Without interoperability protocols, decentralization would be a myth. Let's explore the problem of cross-chain bridges and its solution. 199. Bitcoin.com Raises $33.6 Million through Private Sale Round for its New Verse Token Blockchain Industry Leader Bitcoin.com Completes a Private Sale Round of USD 33,600,000 for its Native Token Verse. 200. Making Games More Interoperable with GameFi For eons, traditional games have isolated players from other games and, in some cases, other players. GameFi changes that, read more to find out. 201. Switch to Platforms that Offer Seamless Payments, Advanced Security, and Much More! Significant loopholes lead to millions of dollars in losses for businesses and affect their ability to sustain in an increasingly competitive market. 202. Let's Explore ARK Core v3: Extensibility [Part 4] This is Part 4 of 6 in the Let’s Explore ARK Core series which documents the development of the next major release of ARK Core, alongside some tips & tricks on how to get started with contributing and building your next idea today. 203. WOMEN IN BLOCKCHAIN | EDUCATION BREEDS CONFIDENCE May 2019 204. An In-Depth Guide to Hybrid Layer 2 Protocols There is a large middle ground between data-on-chain layer 2 and data-off-chain layer 2 protocols, with many hybrid approaches 205. Hardhat or Truffle? What Should a Beginner Blockchain Developer Select As a beginner, it is difficult to choose the right framework or tool for your project. And ofcourse, choosing the framework is a crucial step. 206. The Blockchain Forecast - from Public Chain to Cross-Chain, Everything You Need to Know in 2022 2022 blockchain and side chain forkcast 207. The Impact of Smart Contracts in Africa Looking at the nearest future in Africa where smart contracts take up the export/import trade system of sugarcane as a private manufacturer. 208. Halo2 Circuit Development: Sin7Y Tech Review (20) Read on to know what we need to pay attention to when developing circuits with Halo2. 209. Monetary Systems and The Future The future of money and the dollar in the world of crypto and Central Bank Digital Currencies - CBDC. What will change and how it might look like? 210. Distributed Ledgers: The Next Logical Step How modern blockchain approaches the problem of data storage in decentralized systems and how a distributed ledger can be organized. 211. An Intro to The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) The Ethereum Virtual Machine powers decentralized, censorship-resistant applications running on the Ethereum protocol. 212. The Legal Guide to Asset Tokenization on the Blockchain Tokenization turns low-liquidity assets into highly-liquid digital tokens enabling fractionalization, trading and compliance by design powered by the functional 213. What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and Is It Worth the Risks? Learn by example and find out what farming yield with leverage means, what some of the most widespread risks it carries are, and what you can do to avoid them. 214. CEXs Still Competing To List Tokens But DeFi Mining Support Will Be The Key No one can deny the current success of decentralized finance, or DeFi. A lot of enthusiasts have shown a keen interest in exploring the yield farming aspect. Finding these projects at an early stage makes a world of difference. Slowly but surely, more exchanges provide access to DeFi mining at an early stage. 215. Where You Can Go To Create Value And Earn Money With The Blockchain There are websites you can use to build your reputation and stack cryptocurrency by working on Blockchain projects both as a bounty hunter or contributor. 216. Enterprise Blockchain: Stakeholder Engagement Tips and Traps What’s the best way to unite stakeholders around your enterprise blockchain project? Partner with other companies to launch a consortium, then jointly fund... 217. Revising The Basics of Blockchain Part 2: Blockchain Consensus Mechanisms A Beginner’s Guide to Understanding the Blockchain (Part 2: Blockchain Consensus Mechanisms) 218. The Catfish Effect on Crypto Rally For the current market, the most important thing is to survive to see the new moon after the crypto tide. 219. The Ethereum ERC-4337 Standard and What it Means for Defi The future of Defi hasn't looked better in years until recently. Learn about the newly implemented ERC-4337 standard and what it means for Defi's mass adoption. 220. What is the Advantage of Using Blockchain Tech in Healthcare? Are traditional data management practices becoming obsolete? 221. Welcome to Utopia: The New Decentralized and Free Internet 2.0 What is Utopia? This is a project that uses blockchain technology to create a better concept of protecting everyone's privacy. The team creates free Web 2.0. 222. Why the Metaverse is so Attractive? Some outstanding features of the Metaverse 223. Bitcoin is Less Risky at $35,000 Than at $65,000 It may seem like you get a better deal at $35k than at $65, but most people will tell you the opposite. They're wrong. 224. “I Am Pushing The Boundaries Of Art and Tech”, Jay Rosen On Bridging Art And Technology Jay Rosen has a visible footprint in the worlds of art and technology. 225. An Introduction to Web3: The Innovative Next Stage of the Internet An introduction to Web3, the next stage in the evolution of the internet. 226. What's The Weakest Link in Supply Chain Management? Hint: It's Not Blockchain Blockchain-focused startups saw significant capital investment in Q1 2021 at $2.6B — more than the entirety of 2020. The world is waking up to BCTs potential. 227. The Risk and Reward of Yield Farming Yield farming tends to have much higher returns due to a protocol's high need for liquidity. However, the higher returns come with increased risk. 228. Hannover Messe Shows What The 4th Industrial Revolution Could Look Like It is arguably the largest industrial fair in the world today. The first edition was organized in 1947 after the Second World War, with an aim to revitalize the war-torn nation’s declining economy. 229. Who Needs SkyNet Anyway? Philip Eduardo Andreae, SME in all things payments, DLT + elections, shares his views on work at Voatz, governance, decentralized or otherwise, and more 230. The Goals and Principles of The DevX Initiative Sponsorship Program DevX Initiative Sponsorship program is here and focuses on the individuals who have worked passionately to make Rust what it is today. Read to know more. 231. The Blockchain - A Look At How It Works and Why We Need It In the past few years, the term blockchain has gotten a lot of attention from major media outlets and the public. 232. Defi trends in 2022: How to Enjoy Them With Secure and Anonymous KYC In order to take advantage of all the benefits the DeFi world has to offer, you need to go through KYC procedures. What is KYC? And what is wrong with it? 233. Blockchain: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly “I went from having to borrow money from friends to pay the bills to making $4 million in a day.” — Trevor Jones, a painter from the UK. 234. Top 8 Mobile Banking Trends in 2021 Mobile banking has revolutionized the entire banking infrastructure and with advanced technologies like automation, AI & ML, blockchain, biometrics... 235. The Future of Finance in the Era Of Shadow Banking and Decentralized Exchanges In an era where shadow banks and decentralized payments have become the new cool, this article looks at what could be the future of traditional finance. 236. Enterprise Blockchain Platforms: Current State and Further Development Over the past year, we’ve seen a lot of interest from clients in regards to Enterprise blockchain platforms or DLT technologies. Due to privacy, regulation and scalability concerns, businesses tend to go for Private permissioned ledgers instead of using the public mainnet networks that are available currently. As a result, we are seeing two projects that are gaining traction – Enterprise Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric. In this article, we are going to explore and compare them. 237. The Metaverse in Real Life A brief introduction to the Metaverse and its applications 238. I Wonder What Satoshi Thinks of Bitcoin Today Bitcoin is the top crypto asset in the cryptocurrency market but most crypto enthusiasts would argue that it does not deserve the spot and Satoshi might agree. 239. Doja Cat and the Metaverse: An Interview with Sergey Golubev - Best Crypto Journalist of 2021 Thrilled to be Recognized as Best Crypto-Journalist in 2021 240. Interoperability and Its Role in the adoption of Blockchain Technology A look at interoperability and its role in the adoption of blockchain technology 241. How Can Cross-Chain Projects Open Up Growth Opportunities of Layer2 Interaction? Liquidity is the foundation on which all cross-chain benefits are built. 242. Interesting Developments Taking Place in the Crypto Space Let's look at some interesting developments in the blockchain space. 243. What is Cairo Lang? 10 Best Resources for Scaling dApps Using STARKs A brief guide about pros & cons of Cairo lang and Top 10 resources to answer your question how to learn Cairo in 2022 and how to scale dApps using STARKs 244. Nym Eco-system Fund Opens Funding Requests as World-Class Cryptographers Join Advisory Board Nym, a decentralised privacy system, has appointed George Danesiz, Aggelos Kiayias, Ben Laurie and Bart Preneel as advisers. 245. Pros and Cons of Development On Polygon Polygon is a second-level blockchain that runs on the Ethereum ecosystem. Figure out what are its advantages and what are the pros and cons of developing on it 246. Bringing Dishonest Crypto Journalists Lies to Light - The Story of Danny De Hek and Sultan Kassam Bringing Dishonest Crypto Journalists Lies to Light - The Story of Danny De Hek and Sultan KassamBringing Dishonest Crypto Journalists Lies to Light - The Story 247. In Search For Future Crypto Trends Future trends in crypto might revolve around metaverse and NFT, Zero Knowledge proofs, evolution of DeFi, growth of Social Identity importance, and Multi-Chain. 248. Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency: What to Know About the Digital Token Assets of Tomorrow? Gold-backed cryptocurrency is something worth considering if you have doubts about the stability of any digital investments you might have. Or so it seems. 249. A Case for Consortium Blockchains and What's Happening in this space The coming together of 27 corporations to form Libra project signifies a growing trend that we might witness more going forward: companies coming together to form their own enterprise blockchain solutions. 250. Cefion Anonymous Messenger App Review: Confidentiality, Simplicity, and Blockchain Have you ever thought about how much time you spend on your smartphone? Nowadays, almost all communications have moved to the digital environment, replacing traditional live talks. Moreover, most business processes have also become entrenched in the cloud. We learn to work and live on the go because the new realities of the social and commercial spheres oblige us to move forward, dissolving users in the Web. It increases the digital literacy of the population but reduces the confidentiality of personal data. 251. Unique NFT Use Cases: What’s Beyond NFT Art? Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been popularized through selling art. However, what's beyond NFT art? Let's take a look at other industries NFT can transform. 252. How Digital Currencies Are (and Will Continue) to Bring About Global Innovation If you haven’t been paying attention to digital currencies, now is the time to start. 253. How to Use Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) for Your Live Video Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) is an open source video transport protocol that excels at providing stable streaming at relatively low latency. 254. Omnichain NFTs: What They Are and Why They Matter!! Omnichain NFTs are NFTs that can exist in two or more chains. LayerZero, is a protocol that allows smart contracts and blockchains to communicate easily. 255. Exchange Wallets and Personal Wallets Work Together, Not Against Each other Why exchange wallets and personal wallets work together. 256. Polkadot Parachains will Lead to Best Practices for Cross-Consensus Communication Phala Network provides computing power to other blockchain applications while protecting the data layer. 257. Why Blockchain Gaming in its Current Form Can’t Survive Investment in the blockchain gaming sector has already broken $3 billion in 2022, compared to $4.2 billion across the whole of 2021. 258. GameFi - The Way To Make Money Playing Games GameFi is a new monetisation model that will let gamers earn money from gaming. But how will it work and what can we expect from this new form of monetisation? 259. Provable Random Numbers in Blockchain The necessity for provable on-chain random numbers in blockchain using true random number generators (TRNG) and the solution from High Performance Blockchain. 260. Optimization of Multi-Scalar Multiplication Algorithm: Sin7Y Tech Review (21) Let's go through the optimization of Multi-Scalar Multiplication Algorithm. 261. Peeking at The Future of The Metaverse The money pouring into the metaverse is building the virtual infrastructure for a space that could lay the foundations for the bulk of future human activities. 262. Cryptographic Primitives in Blockchain : Part I here are various such cryptographic primitives that are employed in blockchain, let's start with hash functions 263. Powering the Future: Decentralized Oracles and Metaverse DNA In the decade-long history of blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT), rapid developments have led to consistent advances in the capabilities of decentralized financial platforms. By today’s standards Bitcoin has its limits: it supports value transfer and the storage of metadata within those transfers, but little else. With a block time of 10 minutes and a maximum block size of roughly four megabytes, it is also extremely slow compared to the emergent blockchains of the past few years. 264. Why Watch-to-Earn will Outshine Move-to-Earn 265. How Distributed Ledgers Are Generating New Career Opportunities For Younger Generations Blockchains are disrupting the world - younger generations might want to think twice about the legacy education system. 266. The Current State of Tokenization and What to Expect in the Future Tokenization enables fractional ownership of assets, allowing investors to make smaller investments in assets like real estate. 267. A Web3 Native Database: Tableland Smart contract developers need a web3 native database to decouple dapps and data. Tableland makes a nice try. 268. Zero-Knowledge Proof Algorithm, PLONK—Protocol: Sin7Y Tech Review (17) In this report, Sin7Y will analyze the details of the PLONK protocol and elaborate on how the constraint relationship of the gate is valid. 269. Let's Look at Rove: An Online Metaverse Builder Metaverse gaming is still in its early stages, however, there are several virtual world-building games for those who like an immersive 3D experience. 270. Blockchain-Based On-Chain Solutions: An Overview With more than a decade having past since the creation of Bitcoin, blockchains have come a long way. There is no doubt that the Bitcoin blockchain has its specific uses, and as developers figured out what else blockchains could be used for new types of chains had to be created. 271. Blockchain Is Eating The World Checking out these top blockchain applications and use-cases to see how blockchain technology is revolutionizing industries. 272. Whither NFTs? An Overview of The Progress of Non-Fungible Tokens in 2021 A stream of celebrities have released NFTs on marketplaces such as OpenSea, Rarible, and NBA Top Shot; capitalising on the boom of the incipient NFT market. 273. The Blockchain Explained With Blocks An introduction to the blockchain, explained with blocks to make the complicated topic a little easier to understand for readers less familiar with it. 274. Link up With the Best Blockchain Development Companies in 2021 Although blockchain is a relatively young industry, many companies have emerged that offer Blockchain Development Solutions. 275. Ownership, Authenticity and Cloning of NFTs for the Greater Good Let's demonstrate some issues NFTs have by cloning them! 276. What Is It About Web 3.0 That's Causing Internet Famous People to Block Each Other? Why did a16z block Jack Dorsey? And what does it mean for the so called "Web 3.0" movement? 277. Blockchain Vulnerability Report—ΞthernautDAO Car Token CTF Find out how HYDN won the recent EthernautDAO CTF Challenge by hacking the smart contracts after finding the blockchain's vulnerabilities and exploiting them. 278. The Sad Truth About OpenSea Did You know that OpenSea uses a centralized server to store NFT instead of using a better solution like IPFS? 279. Blockchain Tech that Promises Privacy and Performance Enterprises need to collaborate with each other to accomplish business objectives. In the course of business, there are situations that call for utmost sensitivity in conducting transactions. Here, it is not necessary that all the involved parties can be trusted. Conventional legislation provides trusted third-party intermediaries to create a trustworthy environment. 280. How Joe Roets Built 'Dragonchain', A Hybrid Blockchain Platform Interview with Joe Roets, Architect and Founder of Dragonchain, a company that solves real-world problems using blockchain technology. 281. Top Blockchain Trends Shaping 2022’s Market Landscape All of these point to the transformation of the blockchain landscape, which should boost the use of this technological concept across the board. 282. These NFTs Might Help Save the Koalas, a Species in Danger KRebels is the first project to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) issued through blockchain technology to raise awareness of the dangers inherent in climate change 283. Exactly How Secure is Web 3 Ever wonder what data privacy will look like in Web 3? Yes, everyone is. But don't fret. This article explains web 3 security issues. 284. Wall Street Wants All Of Your Bitcoin I know a few people in finance. 285. EOS: Blockchain Without Hurting The Environment EOSIO is a very quick blockchain that is capable of three thousand nine hundred ninety-six transactions per second. 286. Web 3.0 Will Not Achieve Decentralization and Scale, Here's Why Why the crypto-based Web 3.0 can't deliver on its promises of greater data control, decentralization and scalability at the same time 287. Can Blockchains Overcome the Scalability Trilemma? Beldex will be integrating Bucephalus Hard Fork on the 10th of December, 2021. Their goal is to create the first-ever privacy-based ecosystem. 288. Take a Deep Dive Into Verkle Tree For Ethereum The Verkle Tree concept was proposed in 2018 and this tech review by Sin7Y will demonstrate the principle of Verkle Tree. 289. Why Data Privacy is Important for Users in the Web3 Ecosystem Interview discussing why data privacy is important for users in the web3 ecosystem 290. The Luna & Ust Crash: Fall of an Ecosystem left with only 1 Winner The Luna Story: the sudden rise and fall of a cryptocurrency ecosystem that left only one winner in the clamourous aftermath of a sudden market crash. 291. How Blockchain Technology Can Improve Education By Using Gamification Learning is the acquisition of knowledge or skills through study, experience, or being taught. 292. How Tendermint, Cosmos, and Sifchain Form the Next Generation of Blockchains A new generation of blockchains has targeted solving the interoperability problem once and for all. Let’s see how they do it! 293. The Inevitability Of Regulations In Web3 In Web3, how much regulation is too much? How much regulation is too little? How much regulation will provide the perfect balance of safety and competition? 294. . 295. Healthcare, NFTs, and the Blockchain Can blockchain and NFTs solve long-standing problems in our healthcare industry? 296. Top Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Trends in 2023 Top DeFi Trends - The rise in demand is so much that the global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market is expected to reach $231.19 billion by 2030. 297. How to Bulk Distribute SPL Tokens in 3 Easy Steps (Solana-based tokens) How to simply distribute SPL tokens in a couple of minutes using Solminter. 298. How to Solve "Struct Containing a (Nested) Mapping Cannot be Constructed" in Solidity How to Solve "Struct Containing a (Nested) Mapping Cannot be Constructed" in Solidity 299. Build to Rent DAO: Pioneering the Concept of 'Rent-to-Earn' Real estate tokenization system allows users to rent objects from a decentralized autonomous organization or DAO instead of buying it. 300. The Curious Case of Block.One, The Company Behind the $4 Billion ICO Block.one held an initial coin offering (ICO) of EOS tokens (EOS) in 2018, releasing 900 million tokens for approximately $4 billion, making it the largest ICO. 301. Why Governments Can’t Stay Away from Blockchain “The blockchain cannot be described just as a revolution. It is a tsunami-like phenomenon, slowly advancing and gradually enveloping everything along its way by the force of its progression.” In these words, William Mougayar, one of the greatest proponents of blockchain, praises the colossal impact of the decentralized ledger on everything. 302. Why NFTs Are The Future of Invoicing It's just the beginning for NFTs, which can revolutionize invoicing. NFTs are immutable, transparent, and fraud-proof - making them perfect for invoicing. 303. What's the Difference Between IPFS and Ethereum Swarm? IPFS is the older system (in a good sense), has many use cases, is well-documented and widely used. Ethereum Swarm is relatively new and is under development. 304. Web3, Good Hygiene, and the Need for End to End Security Having a smart contract audit is a lot like washing your hands– do it only once, and be prepared for the consequences. 305. Does Blockchain Make the Gym Industry Better? Let we discuss some points in this article. Is really blockchain has impacted the fitness industry with their top notch technology. 306. Dear Monopoly Man, Time's Up A**hole Blockchain-based, fractional real estate investing alongside real estate moguls for as little as $1 307. The Quickest and Most Secure Way to Run Your Blockchain Node This article tells you the quickest approach to running a blockchain node. You can save yourself a lot of time reading it! 308. DeFi May Save The World Financially DeFi can be an alternative system for traditional finance but how about we explore it's growth and the potential of the technology underpinning it. 309. Masternodes Can Help Accelerate Enterprise Blockchain Adoption — Here's Why Masternodes are a key part of enterprise blockchain adoption, as they help accelerate transaction speeds, enhance security, and provide an incentive for network 310. Is Blockchain Technology Compatible With True User Privacy? Is blockchain technology compatible with data privacy when used in a corporate setting? What needs to change about it to make it perfectly compliant with it? 311. Why is the Metaverse Important For Business Survival? Realizing the metaverse dream will transform the Internet into a massive, interoperable virtual realm. 312. Deeper Network's Connect And IDO Launch: the Latest News Deeper Network, which is building the decentralized internet infrastructure for the Web 3.0, has broken Indiegogo records by raising over $1 million to become the most successful blockchain project in the history of the crowdfunding platform. 313. Why Is the Internet Shifting Towards Web3? Legacy online services are built around centralized models, but this could soon change as Web 3 gains momentum. 314. What is Tellor 360? - Upgrading Beyond Upgradeability Tellor is a decentralized oracle network built on Ethereum that enables censorship-resistant access to off-chain data. 315. How to Eliminate NFT Deployment Costs and Smart Contract Hassles The fastest and easiest way to mint NFTs. No coding or deploying smart contracts, no private keys, no need to hold crypto. 1 API call to mint on 5 blockchains. 316. A Brief Introduction to NFTs for Beginners An NFT proves that a digital asset is the original asset and not a copy. 317. Cutting Out the Middleman: How the Blockchain is Disrupting the Way We Connect With Businesses Web3 products, platforms, and technologies offer unparalleled levels of transparency and security while allowing direct trade between individuals and companies. 318. Tokenized Stock Representing Amazon on DeFiChain Splits on a 20-for-1 Basis DeFiChain based dAMZN splits similar to Amazon stock following its stock split. 319. 8 Basic Blockchain Terms Every Beginner Needs to Know A list of basic blockchain terms every beginner should know. 320. Zero-Knowledge Proof Algorithm: ZK-Stark-FRI Protocol We reach the conclusion of the series “Understanding the value of a zero-knowledge proof algorithm - Zk-stark". 321. Top 5 Crypto + Bitcoin Podcasts: 2021/2022 If you're looking to learn more about Bitcoin and Blockchain, then podcasts are a great tool. Check out these top 5 recommendations for where to get started! 322. Top Passive Income Opportunities to Look Out for in 2023 Passive income is receiving a regular stream of income from a source other than a contractor or employer. Nowadays, people are generating passive income 323. Uncover the Dark Side of Smart Contracts There's no doubt smart contracts will be useful, but it's important to separate reality from hype. 324. 5 Must-Read NFT Articles for Blockchain Enthusiasts NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token and it is like a digital certificate of authenticity. 325. Blockchain 101: Blockchain for Dummies What is this blockchain that everyone is talking about? And what does it have to do with cryptocurrency? 326. What is the ThunderCore Iris Hard Fork? The incoming ThunderCore hard fork will bring better cross-chain interoperability to the ThunderCore blockchain, creating a more developer-friendly platform. 327. Scale and Decentralization Shouldn’t Be at Odds The blockchain industry has been caught in a very limited mindset of how to judge a blockchain’s potential for meeting the needs of the modern digital economy. Transactions per second (TPS), the dominant unit for measuring the ability to scale, appears to be the only concern when designing blockchains. 328. Polkadot Launched its First Parachains - But Are They Already Too Late? Polkadot is a radically different approach to blockchain scaling. But have solutions like Binance Smart Chain already made it unnecessary? 329. How Web3 could Change the Fashion Industry In what ways exactly could digital fashion be used as a revolutionary tool to evolve the industry? 330. Playing God in the Fucking Metaverse Web 3.0 for dummies, by dummies. 331. 3 Major Challenges to Web3 Technology's Adoption Web3 is a vision for a new version of the internet based on blockchain technology that aims to build a democratic internet. However, there are some challenges. 332. Is Satoshi Nakamoto Back? Is Satoshi Nakamoto returned? Let's see what he done now! 333. Polkadex Review: The Polkadot Based Decentralized Exchange Polkadex is a decentralized exchange that combines features from centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs). 334. Why the Collapse of the Biggest Crypto Rivalry Shouldn't Scare You Daniel Roberts | The Biggest Crypto Rivalry Just Blew Up — But Don’t Let It Scare You 335. The Scalability Problem of Blockchains [ELI5] Since the invention of Bitcoin, scalability has always been a problem with the underlying blockchain that powers it. 336. The Millennial Way of Investing in Blockchain and Other Emerging Technologies Investing in tomorrow’s technologies today is a young person’s game and that the “Millennial Way” of venture capitalism is the way of the future. 337. What is the Engage-to-Earn Social Media Model? Taki is an “engage-to-earn” social network that combines user currency with social media elements to reward and encourage activities. 338. A New Era of Interoperability With Metropolis World and Flare Network Metropolis World wants to go one step further and bridge the gap between different blockchains and metaverses, partnering with the Flare Network 339. The Approach and the Solution to the Blockchain Trilemma Kaspa has made the blockchain trilemma a thing of the past with it's approach and the solution to the blockchain trilemma... and it's an actual solution. 340. The Decentralised Internet Writing Contest 2022: Round 3 Results Announced! Here we are with the final announcement of the #Decentralized-Internet writing contest winners! 341. DeFi Exploits and Bridge Attacks Emerge as the Top Deterrents to Wider Crypto-Adoption Blockchain is a very secure technology in theory but it hasn't enjoyed great PR recently. There's always news of a hack which begs to differ with the technology 342. What are the Potential Use Cases of Decentralized Finance? DeFi is attracting massive attention and is said to have a lot of potential.\nHere are the potential use cases of decentralized finance and why it's important. 343. The Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: Round 5 Results Announced! Welcome to the Round 5 results announcement of Blockchain Writing Contest brought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum! Let’s see who won. 344. 13 Ways To Level Up As a Bitcoiner by Psychedelic Bart 345. Syscoin Launches Rollux to Scale Layer Two Decentralized Applications Syscoin Rollux is a white glove service whose optimistic roll-ups use modular tech to give unrivalled Layer 2 capabilities. 346. DAOs are a Catalyst for Decentralization - Unhashed #15 Harmony.one’s founder, Stephen Tse, discusses the importance of interoperability for blockchain. 347. Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency Have you still not embarked on your process to start understanding crypto? Do it now before its too late! Learning Blockchain provides that first step you need. 348. Is There Still Hope for the Future of Blockchain A list of challenging technical issues of blockchain adoption is briefly discussed here. 349. NFTs for Representation of Physical Real Estate: Interview With Origin Protocol & RoofStock onChain In partnership with Origin Story, Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate earlier this month. 350. Reconstructing Our Food Supply Chains with Blockchain Technology Blockchain technology can streamline and restructure the way that we interpret global supply lines, a change that may be vital for addressing climate change. 351. The Value of Parachains to Drive Blockchain Adoption I wish to discuss Polkadot's distinct key feature with our users in this article. We'll go over the benefits of this feature and why it's so valuable. 352. Crypto Casinos: How the Integration of Blockchain Can Create More Transparency The changes that the integration of blockchain in online casinos has to offer, looks quite promising. Blockchain is all set to revolutionize online casinos. 353. "You Can’t Build a Metaverse Without Blockchain Technology" The Metaverse is a 3D digital representation of the real world, of sorts. Users will be represented by ‘Avatars’, a digital version of themselves. 354. Introduction : Terra, its Goals and its Origins How did the Terra blockchain evolve from a small blockchain to an ecosystem of DeFi applications to create a new financial ecosystem? 355. A Beginner’s Guide to the Metaverse As Metaverse takes the tech landscape by storm, find out what is metaverse, how does it work, and what leading tech companies are doing in the field. 356. Blockchain and NFTs Have Set the Way for the Virtual World The world is ready to witness another revolution, the virtual revolution, creation of a virtual world with all aspects and features as same as the real world. 357. How to Build an NFT Project with Foundry & Figment DataHub Write, test and deploy an NFT with Foundry and Figment Datahub. 358. Blockchain Explained - For Noobs The most basic blog on blockchain for all the noobs out here. 359. 6 Best Websites to Learn Blockchain Online Here is a list of the best websites and online learning platforms to learn Blockchain. 360. Top 5 NFT Gaming Platforms to Follow in 2021 NFT gaming platforms have taken the gaming market by storm. Their growth, success, and acceptance by players has attracted the attention of many people 361. "I See DeFi as The Future of Finance" — Dohyun Pak, CEO and Co-founder of Bifrost This is an interview with the CEO and co-founder of Bifrost, which will attempt to create a decentralized infrastructure that connects the fragmented markets. 362. Cross-chain Interoperability: Building For The Next Generation Blockchain Complete decentralization cannot come into play until there is mass adoption in web3. For mass adoption to occur, interoperability is a crucial factor. 363. Radix Releases UX and UI Alpha Sneak Peek of its Web3 Wallet Radix, the smart contract platform for asset-oriented DeFi, has released alpha images of its Web3 wallet, which aims to provide a wonderful user experience. 364. Blockchain Technology Improves Data Authentication and Transparency in Healthcare Blockchain is the secret to trusting the data as it moves into our healthcare ecosystem. 365. Decentralized Social Media: Is Bluesky Twitter’s Evil Twin? Imagine using your Twitter account to start a conversation on Facebook. That's insane, I know, but the fediverse makes it possible. 366. Understanding Cryptocurrency - Part I - Basic Terminology We all have heard about the currencies of different countries. But with digitization, people have now become used to utilizing things that are not physical but virtual. One of the best examples of this is the ever growing buzz word Cryptocurrency. This subject has been a trendsetter since the year 2009. The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the developer of Cryptocurrency, has not been publicly revealed, but he has changed the way people used to think about digital money. 367. Let’s Take a Look at PIP: Interoperability Between Web2 & Web3 A look at connectivity between Web2 and Web3. 368. Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? Sometimes we forget that more than 95% of the world's population doesn't own crypto. It's time to do some more education and dive into what crypto is in 2021 369. How Important is the API Economy for Blockchain Application Development? A blockchain cannot take care of all the information it handles. It should focus on its core capability blockchain and not about providing different data options. 370. BLOCKCHAIN: Do You Really Need It? This Will Help You Decide! The word “blockchain” is still surrounded by hysteria: companies that simply enter in it, their name soar in price by 400%. Half of the world would like to receive cryptocurrency as a gift for the New Year, while Bitcoin is called "the largest bubble in the history of mankind." A dozen new terms, some fascinate with innovation, others - scary, resembling a scam. I will explain in simple terms why bitcoin and blockchain are not the same things, how technology will make the world transparent and who will benefit from it. 371. Lying to the Blockchain: Applying The Garbage In, Garbage Out Problem to Decentralized Networks In this article, we address a notion that is often overlooked (mostly, intentionally) of how real-world data interacts with blockchains. 372. Decentralization and Crypto: The Perfect Match Cryptos and decentralization survive in a symbiotic relationship and have gathered enough economic momentum to transform how we spend and transact money. 373. How To Create Blockchain S3 Storage with Filebase Blockchain storage is appearing rapidly across the market. With a few companies doing intensive R&D in this space to offer a more secure, cheaper and responsive offering. 374. Decentralized Social Media: Prediction Markets VS Artificial Intelligence Social media is a valuable tool to express your identity. Even more so in times where social distance is the supposed new normal. But who decides the exact type of content you consume when scrolling through the news feeds of Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, or TikTok? 375. Social Media Networks are Coming to the Blockchain Learn what decentralized social media networks mean, how they work, and what benefits they offer to users. 376. Is Proof-of-Stake the Savior of Cryptocurrency's Future? Learn the benefits of Proof-of-Stake blockchains and why they matter for cryptocurrency's future. 377. NF(royal)Ts: Building NFTs that Pay Creators Forever Once an NFT leaves the marketplace where it was sold, there are no guarantees that the original creator will ever see another penny again. But it doesn’t have to be this way. 378. Why EVM Compatibility Matters More Than Ever Ethereum touts the largest and most diverse blockchain ecosystem, which makes EVM compatibility one of the key ingredients to build a successful ecosystemm. 379. 5 Polkadot Parachains to Look Out for in 2022 In this post, we’ll look at five innovative Polkadot parachain projects. 380. What Makes NFTs Valuable and Why Are Some Worth Millions? NFTs are the most versatile form of digital assets. Your NFT could even be virtual real estate, virtual worlds, fashion, and much more. Research shows that 83% 381. Watch Out for Multisig Address Fraud A new type of fraud has become widespread in the summer of 2022. The scammer, under the guise of a beginner in cryptocurrency, asks for help from users. 382. What Will Happen to the Internet as We Enter Web3? The entire internet as we know it will change, and it all starts with some of the protocols we can already see. So, what kind of change can we expect with Web3? 383. Mobile App Development and Blockchain: Use Cases With astronomical rise in the number of smartphones, the mobile app download is expected to rise to 258 billion by 2022 and projected to generate a revenue of $808.7 billion. 384. 'Contemporaries Are Always Good for the Industry': Vijay Pravin, CEO of BitsCrunch Vijay, Founder & CEO of bitsCrunch talks about the importance of securing the NFT ecosystem. 385. 4 Decentralized Oracle Platforms that Bridge Real-World Data to the Blockchain Here's a look at some four differrent blockchain oracle platforms. 386. Scaling Off-Chain Data and Computation for Smart Contracts As storing information on the blockchain becomes more popular, the availability of smart contracts becomes more widespread. They behave according to established parameters, automatically letting events happen once specified conditions are met. 387. Decentralized Media in the Web3 Era You will discover how Web 3 can improve the future for media users and media buyers within 3 minutes. 388. Everything You Need to Know about Web 3.0 Web3 is the new update to the World Wide Web which aims to shift the dependency from tech giants to individual users. It uses the Blockchain model to function. 389. Getting in on the Ground Floor: Why the NFT Market is Still in its Infancy In many ways the NFT market of today is a parallel to the dot-com boom of the late 1990s, albeit with some key differences. With only 300k users, it's so early. 390. 5 Reasons to Build on the Internet Computer The Internet Computer is a new computing platform that enables developers to reap the benefits blockchain technology offers without sacrificing performance. 391. How to Get Grants for Blockchain Projects: The Flip Side of Funding In the early stages of your startup’s journey, it's only natural to worry about funding; whether you are bootstrapping or trying to scale a venture-backed... 392. Lots of Chains, One Portfolio Tracker: The Multi-Chain Solution for DeFi Trading Developers are responding with the next generation of purpose-built apps. 393. Making A Case for OffChain Storage in Hyperledger Fabric [Deep Dive] In this article, I’ll try to explain the significance of OffChain Storage in Hyperledger Fabric and also the offchaindata application that I have built to demonstrate the offchain storage implementation using the Go Programming language for Hyperledger Fabric. 394. Video Games And Crypto: What's The Hype? Can tokens change the gaming experience? Why crypto investors should pay attention to the thriving gaming sphere and gaming altcoins? 395. Ethereum's Client Diversity Problem Lack of client software diversity could threaten the health of the Ethereum network ahead of the Merge. 396. Top 10 GameFi Development Companies: 2022 and Beyond The GameFi market is on the rise, with new Play-2-Earn games captivating the minds of avid players. The industry is expected to reach $2.8 million 397. Introducing the Internet Computer Learning Experience The content covered in this article is based on the DFINITY Canister SDK, which differs from the NNS system. 398. How NFTs Can Disrupt the Fantasy Sports Industry This article talks about NFTs and their implementation in the Fantasy Sports industry. The article takes a deep dive into Fantasy sports platform development. 399. The Blockchain Trilemma: Could Layer 0 Be the Solution for Mass Adoption As blockchain technology booms, blockchain solutions like Ethereum are running into trouble. 400. The Metaverse Is Here, and It Is Here To Stay, Metafluence Says Metafluence is an influencer-centric ecosystem in the metaverse that addresses the influencer, brand, and audience challenges, enabling all the parties to thriv 401. Decentralized identifiers for DeFi? Definitively. Writing about the current situation in DeFi space, regulations for its users, and the LTO solution using Verifiable credentials and decentralized identifiers. 402. Unsuspecting Industries Are Becoming Crypto-Friendly Why are particular industries more willing to accept crypto payments? This article explains why the VPN, CBD, gambling, and adult industry accept crypto. 403. How to Break Into the Crypto and Web3 Sector as a Non-tech or Non-finance Student I learned early that no one cares about what you do, instead, they care about what you can do for them. 404. Responsible Digitization And Blockchain Technology Nowadays, digitization also allows us to automate processes. However as mentioned, we can implement responsible digitization 405. Everything You Need to Know About Stargate and Beyond An in-depth analysis of the protocol and data. we will briefly overview the technology and operating mechanism of Stargate and recent market. 406. The Future Of Blockchain The article brings a variety of discussion points about the application of blockchain as well as the attractiveness of a new platform technology in the world. 407. How One Blockchain Company BUIDLed Their Way to the Top 50 The future looks bright for the world of blockchain. According to Gartner, the industry will generate an annual business value of over $175 billion by 2025, reaching $3 trillion by 2030. However, while these figures are impressive, there’s much more to the story. 408. How Blockchain and NFTs Can Change The Creative Industries What are the benefits of blockchain and NFTs for creative industries? How has their emergence and spread transformed the principles of communication there? 409. How Bricktrade is Disrupting the Property Market Using Blockchain to Disrupt the Property Market 410. DeFi’s Rise to Shame: Its Problems and How to Fix Them With the emergence of Bitcoin, a lot of financial experts predicted big changes due to the utilization of cryptocurrencies. 411. Not by Ethereum Alone: The Real Reason Blockchain Didn’t Work Out for DocuSign Companies can determine whether they should invest in blockchain by focusing on specific use cases and their market position. 412. Web 3 Adds Two Layers to the New Social Tech Stack The New Social Tech Stack will create more meaningful social experiences and eventually replace legacy social media while being mindful of current pitfalls. 413. Understanding Idena – The Human-Centric Blockchain At the heart of Idena is the simple belief that everybody should have equal voting rights. There should be no skewing of votes based on mining ability or money 414. Why There is No Digital Future Without Blockchain Blockchain will transform the internet and the way we use it. From digital freedom to data protection; the reasons are becoming more important every day. 415. A Quick Primer on Everything You Need to Know About Blockchain Blockchain is a term utilized to represent distributed ledger technology. 416. Creating Revenue Streams with Blockchain-Based P2P Crypto Lending Software P2P lending has the potential to turn into a huge source of revenue for you, so why leave it untapped? The conventional banking model has serious limitations, so it is time to deploy technology like blockchain to simplify things for a large number of lenders and borrowers, and in the process, make some money (a lot of it in fact) for yourselves as well. 417. An Introduction to the Internet Computer Protocol What is the Internet Computer Protocol? How does this new Blockchain protocol work? And what sorts of features does the Internet Computer Blockchain have? 418. Why is Web3 Failing? Why it's too early to predict the future of Web3? 419. How Businesses Can Reap The Benefits of Cryptocurrency In this post, we’ve given you a look at how businesses can reap the benefits of crypto, but first, let’s see some primary attributes of cryptocurrency. 420. What is Casper's Incentivization Philosophy? - The Triangle of Harm Casper's philosophy is this: for all four categories of attack, we want to put an upper bound on the ratio between the amount of harm suffered by the victims. 421. 4 Fascinating NFT Utilities You Didn't Know About As the NFT space continues to grow, we'll continue to see more unique utilities for projects that utilize the technology such as credit cards and schools. 422. Intro to dApps: A Beginners Guide to Decentralized Applications A decentralized app (dApp) is a digital application or a program that resides and executes on a blockchain or peer-to-peer network of computers 423. Super Bad Series - a Bro Story How two brothers grew a sell out NFT collection on Flare Network 424. The State of Blockchain Interoperability in 2020 [An Overview] This is my first major study (source), about Blockchain Interoperability, which started in December 2019 and was last updated today. We analysed 330+ documents and obtained feedback from 30 people, to categorize the most relevant blockchain interoperability projects. We came up with three categories: Cryptocurrency-directed interoperability approaches, Blockchain Engines, and Blockchain Connectors. 425. Regulators are Just Starting to Understand Crypto and the Impact it can Have on our Society This article talks about how blockchain can be applied to the IoT industry to protect and leverage security and token economy. 426. 5 Major Changes to Blockchain-Based Real Estate During COVID The COVID-19 pandemic could turn out to be a significant turning point in history. Events as widespread and disruptive as this are rare and present the world with unique opportunities. The world most likely won’t go back to the way it was but will instead move forward. 427. An Intro to Shamir's Secret Sharing Cryptographic Algorithm Adi Shamir’s Secret Sharing is a cryptographic algorithm that allows distinct parties to jointly share ownership of a single secret by holding shares 428. Here’s Machine Learning for NFTs: DeepNFTValue DeepNFTValue applies AI/ML to NFT valuation. The team uses Ensemble and DNN to predict NFT future price. Similar ideas are widely used in the stock market. 429. 2 Exciting Ways NFTs Can Influence the Music Industry NFTs have garnered a lot of attention in the last two years, mainly due to PFP projects. However, NFTs have a much broader scope for adoption. 430. Securing the Blockchain: How the Blockchain Prevents Fraud Cryptocurrencies and Web3 companies protect themselves from fraud by using a wide variety of consensus mechanisms. Lets understand their trade-offs. 431. Why Layer 2 Solutions Will Take Over in 2022 Ethereum traded off decentralization for security and scalability. Developers came up with a slew of innovations collectively known as layer two solutions. 432. 4 Metaverse Projects to Check Out in 2022 Metaverse is the talk of the town right now. However, contrary to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, it is more accessible to people. 433. Is It Time To Overhaul The DeFi Ecosystem Already? The trend in 2020 is unmistakable: the decentralized finance movement, by far the most impactful trend and continues to grow. 434. The Upgradeability Crisis in Blockchain I'm Andrew Levine, the CEO of OpenOrchard where we are developing the Koinos blockchain. 435. 2021 - One Year in EOS The rewind article about what happened in 2021 about EOS blockchain! 436. Will Bitcoin’s ‘Retail’ Investors Ever Arrive? Imagine I told you about a technology that could revolutionize finance and governance. 437. Creating Flawless DApps with No-code Bubble + Nexus.io Plugin Nexus’ no-code Bubble plugin allows you to create Web3 applications on the Nexus blockchain using REST APIs 438. How to Accelerate Your Web 3 Learning Curve After switching my career from the creator economy to Web 3 late last year, I struggled to get up to speed. Here are a few things I did to accelerate my growth. 439. Lisk Preparing for AmpliFire: A Hybrid Event for Blockchain Enthusiasts To showcase an insight into the future of Lisk and to celebrate this year’s biggest achievements, AmpliFire was born. This will consist of a hybrid event 440. Could Blockchain and Big Data Come Together To Open Up A New Chapter in Data Integrity? Whenever the term “Blockchain” comes across, many relate it with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Yes, this technology has truly transformed the world of virtual currencies by speeding up transactions, providing privacy and transparency, and many more. 441. How to Build Trust and Solve Disputes with Smart Contracts based Dispute Resolution This article talks about Smart contracts and how they can build a trustless system for the future of the digital economy. 442. The Virtual Machines Wars: WASM vs. EVM As we look towards a more streamlined #eth2 ecosystem, #EVM falls short when it comes to gas-fee efficiency and processing speeds. 443. How Holo-NFT Blurs the Line Between Traditional and Contemporary Art The contemporary art world is well known for pushing boundaries and getting people to ask, “What is Art?”. 444. Top 10 Nifty Blockchains that Create & Manage NFTs Blockchain provides decentralized consensus to its consumers. Blockchain allows algorithmic contracting & smart contracts check out these top 10 nft blockchains 445. "I Always Tell All My Friends that bitcoin is a Useless Thing" This article talks about how smart contracts can be applied to the betting industry. 446. 8 Ways Blockchain Will Change E-Commerce Forever Blockchain has disrupted the financial industry in a big way. Now it seems that the Ecommerce industry is next in line for blockchain evolution. 447. Cross-Chain Bridges: Are They Worth The Risk? Cross-chain bridges may be growing in popularity, but their use poses significant risks to users. 448. The Future of Blockchain Technology is Multichain Interoperability Sota Watanabe is a founder of Astar Network, the Future of Smart Contracts for Multichain. 449. Is Blockchain Ready for Mass Adoption? Here's What 100 Influencers Think “There are no more no conferences, no more networking.” That’s not true! Digital Week Online happened last week, and more than 100 invited speakers connected during the 48-hour, non-stop online conference to talk about the latest events happening in the innovation, investment, and technology space. 450. Let's Look at Plutonians: The Intergalactic Space-faring RPG Plutonians is an upcoming space-faring, Virtual Reality (VR) Role Playing Game (RPG) that is being built on the Solana blockchain. 451. NFTs: The Simplest Explanation You’ll Ever Read Learn what an NFT is and why anyone would want to buy anything from this blockchain technology niche. 452. Quantum Cryptography For Beginners: From Basics To Blockchain Quantum cryptography creates cryptosystems based on quantum mechanics rather than a complex math problem. It is a mature tech that's in rivalry with Blockchain. 453. Security in the Digital Age: A Case for Blockchain Identity At present it is almost impossible to live our day-to-day lives without transacting online or using the internet for our social interactions. As of 2019 there are over 4 billion active internet users – more than half the world’s population – and worldwide the average person spends 6 hours and 42 minutes online each day. 454. "Everyone Should Have Access to Their Finances Anytime, Anywhere," Sulaiman Al-Fahim It is common knowledge that the global financial service sector, which is projected to reach $25.6 trillion by 2022, is undergoing some changes as a result of the extensive incorporation of disruptive technologies. Stakeholders have come to understand that financial services need a lot of revamping to meet the current needs of consumers. As of now, the universal requirements of banking services and products are speed, transparency, security, and affordability. However, we all know that it is impossible to seamlessly combine these features if financial service providers rely solely on conventional practices. 455. The Technology Behind Blockchain-based Supply Chain: What Does it Actually Do? Image: Pixabay 456. Using Solidity RSA Signatures for Presales and Airdrops A gas efficient alternative to ECDSA and Merkle Trees for airdrops and presales. 457. Blockchain Powered Mobile Payments (BMPs) As An Alternative To The Ageing SWIFT Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are laying the foundation of a new financial system. They together challenge the status quo of the traditional world of finance and its highly centralized infrastructure. 458. The API Connectivity Problem: Connecting Off-Chain Businesses APIs make up the backbone of many web apps and much of the internet cannot work without of them. However, the Blockchain is not compatible with APIs, a problem. 459. Why Composability Matters For Web3 Composability, built on open-source technology, is key to unlocking value for developers and users in Web3 by making software that can be used between platforms 460. Privacy Communities: Blockchain-Based Networks Rise After the Breakdown of Tech Giants Online communication is undergoing a tidal shift as various groups and communities seek to relocate to more secure blockchain messaging platforms. 461. Did You See the Two Bitmax Exchanges Yet? Don't Worry. It's OK. If you have been paying attention to the global crypto space, you might have spotted two Bitmax exchanges. What is the confusion about and how to differentiate between them? 462. The Future of Cryptocurrency Trading Cryptocurrency is one of the most in-demand assets to have in your portfolio right now. 463. Binance Kicks Off 'Football Fever 2022' with $1 Million in Rewards for Football Fans With Binance's new program, football fans may win a share of a tremendous prize pool, which includes more than $1,000,000 in tokens. 464. A Beginners Guide to Decentralized Internet Wondering about what is decentralized internet and why many tech enthusiasts are talking about decentralized internet and web 3.0 based on blockchain. 465. Entangling Z-DAG Technology with SysCoin Disclosure: This article is sponsored by Syscoin to sustain my blockchain innovation series. I'm not part of Syscoin or hold/receive any Syscoin tokens. 466. Why Is Everyone Talking About The Blockchain? Everyone is talking about blockchain technology. Find out how the blockchain wave has taken over multiple industries and why. 467. How Does Symmetric and Asymmetric Public Key Cryptography Work? Cryptography makes Blockchain Technology more robust and stands out from other technology. Cryptography which uses advance mathematical principles method in transmitting and storing the data, it stores in a way that only the person for whom the data is intended can read and process it. 468. Making Sense of the Olympus DAO Understand Olympus DAO and its Ohm content in 11 simple and easy steps. 469. How Blockchain Technology Could Increase the Amount of Freelance Jobs Some don't even have to get out of bed to work. 470. Cryptocurrency is Just Getting Started Despite bitcoin hitting new all-time highs, cryptocurrency is still a very small market. How big could it grow? 471. Meetings with Remarkable Tech: Can RChain Solve Scaling Limitations in Blockchain? What’s so great about RChain (in plain English) 472. Plookup with zkEVM: A Brief Introduction to How zkEVM Works The zkEVM project is both great and huge, which can only be actualized with the collaboration of multiple great teams in the industry such as plookup. 473. The Cryptocurrency Questions We Already Need to Be Answering (But Aren’t) Earlier this year, bitcoiners obsessed over a looming collapse in the financial system and railed against the response of governments and central banks. BRRR, bubbles, socialism, all that. 474. All You Need to Know About the Enterprise Blockchain Enterprise blockchain can help companies improve processes for efficient performance. Learn about enterprise blockchains, including top platforms to consider. 475. NFT Art Should be Valued Higher than Traditional Art This article talks about how NFT based art should be valued. The article is a guide for NFT art investors on navigating the world of NFT based art. 476. Decentralized Storage Networks — An Explainer A comprehensive analysis of decentralized storage networks, technologies behind them, benefits, use cases, current issues, and an overview of DSN offerings 477. How Blockchain Technology Can Be Used for Green and Climate-friendly Projects A look at how blockchain technology can be used for green and climate-friendly projects by using its data-gathering and decentralized features to help. 478. Understanding the Different Layers of Blockchain Technology This article explains the two essential types of blockchain layers: Architecture Layers and Protocol Layers, and will cover the various functions of each layer. 479. How we Tested Plutus Smart Contracts on Cardano The beginning of 2021 was challenging for our team, and as the story showed later, game changing. At MetaLamp, we started a partnership with IOHK, the company that founded blockchain platform Cardano. Our team has been invited to take part in the Plutus Partners Program in order to help facilitate Cardano ecosystem development. 480. Blockchain's Impact on Payments Systems, Digitized Records, Trade Finance and Syndicated Loans By now, if you have read about blockchain technology, you might have an idea about its potential. Bitcoin made its spectacular announcement as a result of the financial disaster led by centralized banks and government, back in 2009. But, is bitcoin free from its own vices? Also, after the financial disaster, have banks learned their lesson? 481. Machine Economics Part 1: Finance’s Inflection Point (Will biological ‘wet-ware’ always have a place in the economy?) 482. Blockchain Use Cases: Cutting Through the Hype Since 2013, blockchain startups have raised over $23 billion, with the vast majority of that investment coming from Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). Between eliminating intermediaries and having short investment timeframes, the advantages of crypto fundraising proved to be massive. 483. Who is Hating on Web3? Criticism of decentralized Internet technologies is growing. Why do people hate Web3, and what does it mean for decentralization? 484. 8 Prominent Blockchain Trends You Should Know About In 2022 In this article, we’ll be taking a look at the top trends that are currently emerging within the blockchain space, touching on the companies that are at the for 485. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Testnet Launch & Benchmarking [Part IV] So, you have chosen the engine and implemented the first version of your blockchain. Now, full-scale testing is required to test the network stability under changes. Potential users and validators will be able to prepare their services in advance for real conditions if there’s a test network (or testnet) - the most complete copy of the main network. 486. Why Cryptocurrency Doesn’t Need to Compete With Government Money As the global financial crisis accelerates, cryptocurrency has returned to mainstream public discourse. You know bitcoin has reached some level of legitimacy when Bloomberg Radio quotes its price. 487. Welcome to the Future-World of Web3 Gaming Web 3.0 gaming is rapidly advancing in terms of practicality. Still many game experts are trying to reach the bottom of that surface. 488. Blockchain Games Hold More Potential Than Previously Understood Blockchain technology is step by step penetrating many areas of our lives, not just becoming an innovation, but shaping the approach and requirements for market products. 489. Everything You Need to Know About Blockchain in Real Estate Today, many transactions are still paper-based and involve numerous parties, leading to decreasing transparency and increasing costs. 490. #Debunked - 4 Common Myths About NFTs NFTs are the digitized form of any artwork, and the people interested in these artworks can buy them from NFT marketplaces. 491. 13 Experts Weigh In On The Future of Blockchain Technologies Let’s be honest: predicting the future is extremelychallenging. Even more so when the future involves some revolutionary new technology such as blockchain. 492. Governance is the Holy Grail for DAOs DAOs are trying out novel voting mechanisms to improve decision-making, member participation, and organizational success. 493. BitMax Exchange Overview and Recent Listings Christmas spirit has taken over the world and the festivities do not seem to be ending, with the New Year approaching in just a couple of days. While most of the industries are taking breaks for the holiday season, this does not apply to the cryptocurrency space. 494. Zero-Knowledge Proof Algorithm, PLONK —Circuit: Sin7Y Tech Review (16) We recently investigated the Zero-Knowledge proof algorithm-PLONK. Read on to know our learning experience. 495. An Intro to ENS (Ethereum Name Services) and Why You Should Get One Many people ask me about a simple way to get involved in the brave new world of Web3, Decentralized apps, and blockchains in general. I have now learnt that the 496. The #Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: March Results Announced! Hey Hackers! The wait is over! Here we are with the results announcement for The Blockchain Writing Contest, March 2022. 497. The Challenges of NFT Whitelisting Problems and solutions to the popular process of NFT whitelisting 498. SubQuery to Make Blockchain Data Easily Accessible on the Cosmos Blockchain SubQuery is a blockchain developer toolkit that allows for web3 infrastructure through a custom open-source API between data and decentralized applications. 499. What the Crypto World doesn’t understand about the dVPN Web3 is overlooking the dVPN, and thus it's hedge against heavy regulation and censorship of the cryptosphere by Big Government and Big Tech. 500. Quantum Computing and The Problem of Cryptography Most of us are probably wondering why the world today’s going to development of new generation of computer called Quantum-Computer 501. Explore the Best Blockchain Development Platforms for 2022 I have compiled a list of the 5 most promising blockchain development platforms for 2022. 502. How to Set Up Aleph.im Virtual Machines Nearing the end of 2021, most blockchain dApps still have large parts of their stack that are centralized. With Aleph VMs, you can decentralize the rest. 503. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Game of Validators [Part V] In some blockchains validators are pre-defined, in others independent teams and individuals own the nodes. Game-based approach is an excellent way to choose validators wisely. 504. Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 8: Blockchain Contracts - Go Beyond Smart... This episode features smart contracts. After reading through the article, you will have a basic understanding of smart contracts use cases and benefits. 505. How Are Smart Cities Made 'Smart': Top 6 Enabling Technologies The ultimate goal of smart cities is to improve citizens’ quality of life, reduce the cost of living and attain a sustainable environment through technology. 506. Metaverse and Biometrics' Synergy - Vol 1 What is the potential of biometrics for blockchain-based metaverse? 507. BitClout Creator Coins: A Decentralized Way to Engage with Followers Are creator coins a good or bad idea? Let’s dive in to see how BitClout is boosting the creator economy with social tokens. 508. 5 Crypto-Friendly Jurisdictions: An Overview to Local Trade by Mykola Udianskyi to China The cryptocurrency industry has seen a great deal of metamorphosis. The days when people used to be incessantly scared of digital assets are pretty much over, and everyone is becoming more accepting of them. 509. Inside Yield Farming 2020: What's the trend? Yield farming has taken the cryptocurrency industry by storm, becoming the cornerstone concept for DeFi in 2020 and likely far beyond. The craze started with Compound, which was the first to initialize this investment mechanism in June 2020. Even though yield farming is still quite a niche strategy, it’s popularity is accelerating. The experts from Platinum Software Development Company have taken an analytical dive into the current state of yield farming and are ready to share their key findings and insights. 510. Preventing Trust From Falling Victim to Misinformation in the Blockchain Space What has happened to Trust? In the wake of stolen identities, fake news and algorithmic manipulation, it’s mutated like some incongruous beast into something ephemeral, like a glitch awaiting repair. Trust, in short, is broken and governments and banks need to earn it back. 511. What is a Distributed Storage Network on a Blockchain System? A Distributed Storage Network (DSN) is a peer-to-peer network based on blockchain. It is a decentralized and distributed network that provides storage. 512. Blockchain + ART = Crypto-Art: An Analysis In 2019, the art market value was estimated to have crossed USD 64.1 billion, with close to USD 20 billion used on ancillary and external support services for the art market. 513. Three Constraints of the Metaverse Is the Metaverse going to end up little more than the video chat of the 21st Century, or does this idea, like Meta's most recent avatars, have legs? 514. Complete Guide to Choosing the Best Billing & Invoicing Software Let me tell you a simple truth. Billing & invoicing is a pain. It has always been. Remember the pre-computer era of accounting? I am talking about the time when companies used to hire accountants and data entry operators to manually maintain billing & invoicing records in heavy files. The process was hectic. It took days and sometimes weeks to create invoices, send them out, and following up on unpaid bills. Above this, it could also cost a lot of time and money. 515. Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 4: The 51% Attack This episode we will cover two potential risks of PoW blockchains that are related but are frequently misrepresented: the double-spend fraud and the 51% attack. 516. Is Blockchain a Viable Opportunity for Startups in Indonesia? This article provides information on the problems faced by small businesses in emerging countries where banking, other financial technology (fintech) solutions, and identity management are not adopted adequately, and how these problems could be solved using blockchain technology backed by mobile internet usage. 517. DeFi is Now a $100 Billion Industry Let's look at what DeFi is before we dive into analyzing how decentralized finance (DeFi) came to be an over $100 billion industry in just a few years. 518. Four Ways Blockchain Technology Will Disrupt Telecommunications In March of this year, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, unseated Bill Gates for the position of richest man in the world. The feat was the result of a massive $40 billion jump in net worth — the largest ever, according to Forbes. 519. How to Accept Crypto Payments in a Classic Commerce App How to integrate a custom, secure crypto payment method on any online store without relying on a third-party service. Includes a sample project to follow. 520. Play-to-Earn Gaming Provides Multi-Layered Value to Investors Plat-to-earn: the evolution of gaming, a pyramid scheme, or the missing link to mass blockchain adoption? 521. Cardano Native Tokens: Good or Bad? The CEO of Koinos Group explores the recent announcement of native tokens on Cardano. What does it mean? Is necessarily a good thing? 522. Which Polkadot Projects Stand Out the Most? As the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is again delayed until July, following a year-long series of delays, are other programmable blockchains using this opportunity to gain traction amid skyrocketing ETH Gas fees? 523. 6 Medical Blockchain Solutions for Clinical Trials Within this climate, clinical trial startups are attempting to fine-tune the use cases for blockchain record-keeping. 524. What is Protobuf in Hyperledger Fabric? [Explained] In this article, I’ll explain the technique used in serializing structured data using Protobuf in Hyperledger Fabric. Protobuf makes simpler in data processing and formatting. It structures the data with specially generated source code to easily write and read data within the same smartcontract. 525. How Decentralized Identifiers Will Shape the Future of Identity Exploring the W3C DID specification to enable Web3.0 identity solutions... 526. The Practical Guide to Earning Web3 Tokens without Investing This article will show you practical steps on how you can earn tokens on Web 3.0 through dapps especially for creatives. 527. Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) And Its Value in The Cosmos Hub IBC is a protocol that allows blockchains to talk to each other. There are several important technical requirements involved and conditions that need to be met 528. How To Become A Software Developer in the Blockchain Industry in 2020 Recently, I talked to Artur Meyster at Career Karma about jobs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. He put together an article you might enjoy, which I’m publishing on his behalf. 529. Future Technology: AI-enabled Blockchain Blockchain technology is also making the progress at its own pace and now, we are having some highly scalable blockchain networks with larger TPS 530. 4 Metaverse Games to Watch Out for in 2023 The gaming industry has recently witnessed a surge in demand for metaverse games. These virtual worlds offer gamers an immersive experience and unique gameplay. 531. How the Blockchain Will Improve Data Security As data privacy becomes sophisticated, so does it protection with the blockchain offering potential ways to secure it. 532. How Blockchain Could Immunize the Internet Against Distrust Technology may be powerful, but it’s also fragile. In recent years, a series of events--from Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal to Equifax’s massive data breach--have eroded the public’s trust not only in large companies, but in the Internet itself. The proliferation of fake news has us doubting every article we read. Deepfake photos and videos leave us wondering if we can trust our own eyes, or if what we see is just AI-generated. 533. How Secure Are Blockchain Networks Today Blockchains are less likely to be hacked than other systems since they are not centralized. 534. DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) for Beginners A comprehensive article about DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) and how they work using blockchain technology. 535. How To Become a Cryptocurrency Broker [Compliantly and Profitably] How To Become a Crypto Broker? There are three ways. One of them is the quickest and best from the effort/revenue ratio perspe 536. British Cybersecurity Firm Darktrace Goes Public Darktrace affirmed on Monday that it intended to float on the London Stock Exchange to raise new funds and for the acceleration of product development. 537. The Potential of Metaverse Gaming in 2023 According to Gartner, 25% of people will spend an hour in the metaverse everyday, and 30% of companies will offer products within it. 538. Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 5: Why Blockchains Fork? Forking is only one way of updating a blockchain, but it's an important one in the tricky context of decentralized networks. So, fork and reach further! 539. Blockchain as a Distributed File System: How Would It Work? In this article, we propose a blockchain network that acts as a centralized append-only distributed file system (DFS) such as Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) or Google File System (GFS). The potential advantages of blockchain as a distributed file system (BaaDFS) include: 540. As DeFi Breaks Records and Ethereum, Can a Fix Be Found? DeFi is booming, but while industry records are smashed, questions about Ethereum’s ability to shoulder the burden mount. The burgeoning DeFi sector is putting increasing pressure on the Ethereum network, with the problem growing so acute that Vitalik Buterin recently described gas prices as something “we now have to spend years painfully fixing”. 541. Unlocking the Next Level of Decentralized Gaming Pt.2 In part 2 of this mini-series we explore verifiable Scarcity, true ownership and DAOs in blockchain gaming. 542. The Enterprise Ecosystem and Blockchain: An Overview The cryptocurrency movement continues to show no signs of slowing down. With Bitcoin’s price trading ~$10,000 at the time of writing and more consumers being onboarded to the ecosystem, the numbers of cryptocurrency users are growing well into the millions. Much of the consumer adoption is thanks to user-friendly wallet applications and exchanges like Coinbase, Kraken, Exodus, BRD, and many others. 543. The Future of GameFi is Play-2-Earn: Interview with Chase Layman Attack Wagon Games was founded in January 2021 as a development studio for Free to Play and Play To Earn Games. 544. Blockchain and AI | A Disruptive Alliance AI and Blockchain are among some of the most influential drivers of innovation today — a natural convergence is occurring. 545. Privacy Blockchains With Teeth | Panther Protocol AMA An early-stage Ripple advisor, CBDC inventor, and Air Force Major walk into a bar. What happens next is a conversation about the impact of privacy. 546. The Next Phase of Crypto Will be The Age of dApps This article talks about Polkadot, blockchain data transfer and substrate projects. 547. How Does Blockchain Security Work, Anyway? What is blockchain security? Learn how blockchain security works and common blockchain security vulnerabilities to know. 548. A Look at XDC Network & Delegated Proof-of-Stake in 2022 A Look at Delegated Proof-of-Stake in 2022 549. Leading Companies for Smart Contract Audit & KYC in 2023 It's no secret that business is undergoing fast change. Companies need to adapt when new technologies, like smart contracts, emerge to remain competitive. A crucial part of this adaptation process is ensuring compliance with regulations. This is where a company's KYC (Know Your Customer) process comes into play. 550. The #Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: April Results Announced! Hey Hackers! Here we are again with the results announcement for The Blockchain Writing Contest bought to you by HackerNoon and Tatum. Let’s see who won! 551. How We're Addressing Blockchain's Low TPS Problem While Retaining Its Core Values [Part I] As we know, blockchain is now suffering from its low transactions per second (TPS). For example, Bitcoin only processes 6 to 7 TPS, and Ethereum currently processes roughly 15 TPS, while Alipay — a centralized payment system — was able to deliver 200,000+ TPS on November 11, 2017. 552. How to Invest in Digital Assets and Blockchain Startups with Maggie Wu This article talks about investment into digital assets and how investors should invest and navigate the cryptocurrency industry 553. An Open Source Tool for Smart Contracts' Transactions Analytics Ethereum smart contracts promise to change the way we handle sensitive data and money. The drawback is that it is but a promise for now. 554. About Bitcoin and Merkle Trees Merkle trees, also known as binary hash trees, are a type of binary tree. They can be used to efficiently verify the integrity of large sets of data. They are used in both blockchain and non-blockchain-related projects. 555. How to Launch Your Own Blockchain: Mainnet Support The main network is running, transactions are being sent, the wallet is working. What's next? In this article, we will consider how to maintain a network and solve its problems. 556. Transparent Food Poverty Donation Solution Moves to Implement UK Pilot Human Venture provide a dignified, everyday solution for financial support to over a thousand families, now they bring their innovative solution to the UK. 557. Understanding the Zero-Knowledge Proof Method One of the biggest advantages of blockchain technology is the degree of information transparency it offers. 558. Web3 Gaming Is More Mainstream Than You Think Amidst crypto struggles and a global recession, p2e gaming is still thriving. 559. It’s Official: Free TON Broke the World Record and Then Broke That One, Too At over 55,000 TPS (and increasing), the Free TON blockchain is officially the fastest blockchain in the world, outperforming all expectations since its launch. 560. Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 6: What is a Blockchain Transaction? An easy explanation with a funny example to get you up to speed with the subcategory of transactions on a blockchain. 561. Explore the Problem of Digital Identities and the Impending Doom of the Dead Internet Let's put the soul back into the internet. It's time for virtual CPR. 562. DeFi Adoption: How Far Are We from It and What Problems Need Solving? DeFi is an alternative to the traditional financial system, since it offers many benefits and improvements but to become adopted, it must solve many challenges 563. Building a Bulletproof Pitch: Interview With Victor Larionov While pitching investors might sound straightforward, there are some underlying technicalities most people fail to understand. Here's an explanation of them. 564. Where Has Your NFT Metadata Gone? Some popular NFT platforms from the 2017-2018 era, like Ascribe, Digital Objects, and Edition, eventually went under. 565. Do DAOs Have the Ability to Change the World? Let's explore the amazing world of DAOs to discover how ordinary people are changing the world. 566. Decentralized Web vs DFINITY: Comparing 2 Decentralization Flavors Decentralized web project vs. DFINITY project - 2 decentralization implementations; a 'little' secret discovered; comparing - identity, network, communication. 567. #ForTheLastTime Blockchain is More Than Just Crypto In this story, we will explain the true potential of blockchain and why it's a lot more interesting to use this technology outside of cryptocurrency. 568. Want Bitcoin’s Price to Go Up? Bet on People, Not Inflation Financial uncertainty makes people do strange things. 569. How to Protect Your Crypto Wallet from Hacks and Scams Learn how to protect your cryptocurrency wallet from scams and theft. 570. Engaging to Earn with AdLunam Co-Founder Nadja Bester In this Slogging AMA, we chat to Nadja Bester, the cofounder of AdLunam, an IDO launchpad that uses the principles of engage to earn. 571. Building the Virtual Economy: NFT Projects that are Here to Stay From the swoon-worthy apes and toads to the futuristic entertainment NFTs, here are the projects that sealed the deal for NFTs so far. 572. How to Scale-up Democracy (Without Invoking Skynet)? Phillip Andreae, 'Godfather of EMV', now with Voatz, talks blockchain, DLT, voting, meritocracy, the Post Office, AI and the work of Voatz modernising elections 573. Blockchain - AI Symbiosis and the Future of the Digital Age How will the relationship between artificial intelligence and blockchain technology evolve, as we take on the second era of the digital age? 574. 5 NFT Ticketing Platforms to Look Out For Let's have a look at five NFT ticketing platforms that demonstrate why the technology will be so useful for the secondary market and in the real world. 575. 4 Crypto Charity Projects That Are Working to Improve the World Let's look at four different cryptocurrency projects with philanthropic values. 576. Demystifying the Technical Properties of Sharding: Why it is Great Sharding is the future of Ethereum scalability, and it will be key to helping the ecosystem support many thousands of transactions per second. 577. Pirates Won't Pass: How to Get Stolen Content Taken Down We want to tell you about one case where we helped remove plagiarized content from the web. 578. Explaining the Blockchain with Axelar CEO Sergey Gorbunov In this slogging ama, we chatted with Sergey Gorbunov about his blockchain network Axelar, his background, and the basics of blockchain. 579. Women in Blockchain #6 | Thinking 'Out of The Box I’m a huge fan of entrepreneurship, well maybe because I am an entrepreneur it’s easier to recognize the value in being able to think, ‘yes I’m going to say it, 580. EOY NFT Trends to Keep an Eye On NFT activity is picking up like never before at this year’s end. Apple is blocking NFT sends in Coinbase Wallet. 581. Nexus.io vs. 5 Popular Smart Contract Platforms How 5 Popular Smart Contract Platforms compare to Nexus.io. 582. Why Bitcoin Matters to Millennials With bitcoin’s price booming and its market cap reaching all-time highs, you can excuse people for getting excited. When money talks, people listen. 583. Seafood Traceability on Blockchain The purpose of this study is to understand the existing problems and current solutions for seafood trace-ability from the farmer to the end-consumer. A recent study identified, 60% of the shrimps rejected due to extensive use of antibiotics, and 94% of customers prefer complete transparency of the supply chain to be loyal to a product brand. As Environmental impact of shrimp farming and aquaculture rises, it is mandatory to monitor the supply and demand of wild shrimp fishing & shrimp aquaculture. 584. 8 Tips for Solving The JSON RPC Error In Metamask The most problem users come across is the internal JSON RPC error in Metamask. After a detailed search, I found there are numerous different solutions to it. 585. Get Your Noonies Winner’s Trophy — as an NFT WINNERS OF THE NOONIES - learn about what exactly an NFT is, and how to claim your very own one, on us! 586. Ex-Bored Ape Yacht Club Artist Launches Female based Sneaky Vampire NFT Collection Ex-BAYC artist is launching the 2nd collection for Sneaky Vampire NFT Collection. 587. Explore Web3 News Coverage From the Web, Part 1: Tether, Yearn.Finance, C.R.E.A.M. The stable coin Tether swears up and down that it's fully backed by actual currency, but the New York Attorney General doesn't agree. 588. The Gaming Industry is Going Through a Revolution in 2021 Blockchain technology is resulting in a revolution in the gaming industry. 589. A Simple Guide to Understanding DAOs And Why They are a Force in 2022 To understand what a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) means is to dissect the three keywords: decentralization, autonomy, and organization. 590. Let's Look at SWEAT Economy: A Sweat-to-Earn Ecosystem Let's look at SWEAT Economy and its ecosystem that comes into play with crypto users who want to keep themselves active. 591. Understanding the current state of P2P Token Swaps The rise of open finance solutions powered by public code exemplifies how the benefits of simplicity, steeled by decentralization, can be revolutionary. 592. How to Make Your Blockchain Game Fun-to-Play in 2023 Axie Inifinity's 2022 crash proved Play-To-Earn NFTs games could no longer survive without a Fun-To-Play appeal. Discover how to x100 your NFT game's profit. 593. How SeedOn Is Bringing Smart Contracts to Equity Crowdfunding SeedOn is using smart contract technology to create a blockchain-based escrow system for crowdfunding platforms.SeedOn is a crowdfunding platform 594. How to Create Smart Contracts in Solana Using Anchor Creating a Smart Contract to allow Solana users to have transactions between each other is one of the best ways to get the most out of the platform's features. 595. Privacy in Blockchain: Building A Surveillance Free World User privacy is of prime importance to Beldex. Beldex will secure user data, make your transactions anonymous, and pave the way for Web3.0 in its ecosystem 596. Economics, Crypto, and Really Smart Women Utsav Jaiswal sits down with Amber Ghaddar, Founder at AllianceBlock, about building the AllianceBlock Protocol, understanding money matters, and getting down t 597. An Introduction to Cryptocurrency Options and How They Work An introduction to crypto options 598. What Will Happen to Bitcoin When COVID-19 Ends? “The global bastard,” COVID-19, continues to wreck everything, but this will change sooner than you think. 599. Exciting Developments in Blockchain Technology That You Should Be Aware Of Let's look at some exciting developments in the blockchain industry this year. 600. Blockchain Technology Use Cases: Going Beyond Cryptocurrency Blockchain technology has brought about a revolutionary transformation in many sectors through features like transparency, decentralization, and immutability. 601. Re-Housing 11 Million Americans Using DAO Housing is taking a large chunk of the Average American’s monthly bill as soaring house prices continue to outgrow income. 602. Web3 vs the Traditional Web: A Look at Web3's Benefits A look at Web3 and the traditional web 603. Kusama and Polkadot Parachain Lease Auction Crowdloans: A Win-Win Situation How to participate in a crowdloan, Is it risky to participate in a crowdloan? How do I get crowdloan rewards? 604. The Proof of EOS' Flexibility Lies In Its Comparison with Steemit In my opinion, the most important part of EOS is “OS”. After many architecture redesigns and refactoring, EOS became an excellent blockchain-based OS allowing projects to launch fast and secure blockchains with a flexible account system and fully functional smart contracts. 605. 5 Strategies To Increase Blockchain Adoption Among Women The blockchain space is primarily occupied by men, but here are some ways to increase blockchain use among women and level the numbers a bit. 606. Smart Contracts Limit the Metaverse – Fat Contracts Enable It Fat contracts conversely behave like traditional internet applications, they add access to all services, even if they are not operating on a blockchain. 607. How to Design the ZKVM Circuit We will not perform the field division operation at the circuit level, instead, we will make it by verifying the following logical relationship. 608. NFT Copyright Protection for Beginners Demystifying ownership and legality of NFTs. What NFTs are--they are representation of ownership. But what does it mean for copyrights? 609. Layers - The Bedrock of Blockchain Read not only about blockchain layers and get the basics of the blockchain scalability solutions under your belt by understanding the bedrock of the system 610. Scaling Blockchain and DeFi with Piers Ridyard Radix is the first programmable DeFi Engine for the smart contract platform that helps Dapp scale their products and services. 611. What Works And What Doesn't: The Emerging Battle Between Proof-of-Work And Proof-of-Stake Recently, Ethereum transitioned from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake through what is now known as the Merge. Why did this happen? 612. Will Blockchain Technology Unlock the Metaverse’s True Value? Metaverses are inter-connected virtual worlds where people can do things they can't do in real life. Do you think blockchain can unlock its true value? 613. Blockchain in Healthcare Industry and why we need to use it Blockchain has a straightforward concept. All records stored in the blockchain and not saved on a single central storage unit. Multiple computers are running in the network called nodes and having a copy of all the blockchain data. Therefore, when something is updated on the blockchain, all network nodes are informed about it at once. 614. The NFT Economy: Non-Fungible Tokens Paired with DeFi In April, the market capitalization of non-fungible tokens exceeded $25 billion for the first time. And this is just the beginning. 615. How LTO Network helps Businesses Utilize Blockchain Technology The brainchild of Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin is the face of Blockchain Technology. It was devised as a digital currency as an answer to current financial instruments such as the fiat i.e USD, Euros, and many others. Bitcoin aside, the tech-world has found the underlying technology to be a possible solution to various problems in businesses and legacy systems. 616. Proof-of-Time vs Proof-of-History - What Is the Difference? PoT and PoH may seem similar to users on a surface level but they are two very different protocols and in this post we'll look into their differences. 617. Fact or Cap: NFTs are the Future One degen's take on NFTs, web3, and the future of decentralized assets. 618. NFTs, The Creator Economy, and the Case for Hypertokenization Software developers, community stewards, content creators, artists, and beyond all have something in common: they are creators. 619. How We Handle Blockchain Reconnects In web3js In this article, we’ll learn how to handle blockchain disconnects in the production environment automatically, using Web3JS. The method described below works for Web3JS version 1.0.0-beta.35, but it should be good for the stable 1.2.* versions as well. 620. Top 10 Smart Contract Audit Companies Here are the top 10 providers of smart contract auditing to consider in 2022. 621. How Blockchains Work: A Brief Introduction and Must-Know Terms Understanding how the Blockchain, peer to peer computing, distributed ledgers, fault tolerance and more all work together to create a secure system now. 622. Is Blockchain the Change We'd Like to See in The World? This is how blockchain tech and bitcoin can be the future change you'd like to see in the world today 623. The Internet of Energy: 3 Paths Towards Peer-to-Peer Electricity The challenges in developing peer-to-peer energy systems include public record keeping, secure identity verification, and reliable communication 624. The Decentralized Internet Is Bigger than Decentralized Money A look at why decentralized internet is bigger than decentralized money 625. Non-Fungible Tokens Are The Future How NFTs are the changing the game for owning a piece for true art. 626. NFTs, the Metaverse, and Gaming: Where Are We Now and Where Are We Going? NFTs drifted into the crosshairs of the mainstream media recently after reports that the crypto entrepreneur who bought an NFT of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet struggled to get an offer of less than $10,000 after having bought it for $2.9 million. The highest offer for the NFT on OpenSea as of late June stands at just 2 ETH, which is still a long way off from the initial asking price of $48 million. However, whilst sardonic stories such as this are likely to gain traction in the mainstream, the successes of NFTs and their revolutionizing influence on established industries, like gaming or developing markets like the metaverse, is often underreported. 627. Leading Crypto VC Firms to Watch in 2023 One of the biggest drivers of innovation in the crypto ecosystem is Venture Capitalist firms. These firms fund the dreams of founders and allow them to build. 628. What Does a Blockchain Engineer Do Given the vast potential of blockchain technology, it's no surprise that there is high demand for workers with blockchain engineering skills. 629. There’s More to NFTs than You Think Thr utility of NFTs has the potential to go far beyond that single-use case. They can completely redefine customer experience, community engagement, and loyalty 630. Bitcoin HD Wallet in Python Learn how you can create a Hierarchical Deterministic Bitcoin wallet through the usage of the Python programming language in our step-by-step guide. 631. DeFi: The Future Of Real Estate Financing Ever thought about the impact of DeFi and Web3 on real estate and how it's funded? Let's explore together the nuances of the viable alternative to TradFi. 632. What is a TinyRAM Instruction Set? In this article, we will focus on the introduction of instructions and circuit constraints of TinyRAM. 633. How We Built a Smart Inventory on a Blockchain Smart Inventory is a decentralized application that tracks the history and life path of valuable items. 634. How to Scale the Metaverse with Decentralized Web3 Computing The metaverse will be a critical piece of Web3, providing users with access to blockchain-based applications and services. 635. Exploring Blockchain Use Cases in Solving Agricultural Distress The applications, Use cases, and Challenges explored for Blockchain in Agriculture sector 636. Get Paid To Play Oldie Games - Yes, You Heard That Right Did You know that You can earn crypto just playing traditional games on Your smartphone? 637. Blockchains for Crowdfunding It is no secret that Crowdfunding hold a tremendous potential in helping entrepreneurs and creators in pushing their projects forwards and gathering much needed financial resources. In 2018, The crowdfunding market size was valued at 10.2 billions dollars and was set to almost triple by 2025. 638. How NFTs Can Be Used In Sports Talent Discovery Lets look at how NFTs can be used in sports talent discovery. 639. The Developer Who Discovered Bitcoin's Original Codebase, Jim Blasko Jim was introduced to Bitcoin mining in 2010 by the American cryptography expert Dave Kleiman. 640. Here's a Treasure Trove of Programming Languages and Tools that Will Help You With Web3 Web3 Programming Languages and 40+ Valuable Links To Help You Understand Web3 Stack In 2022 641. The Odds of Hiring Blockchain Talent are 20:1: Get Ready for a Fight In 2021 alone, blockchain companies have raised more venture capital and private equity than in the past decade. 642. The Sango Project: The Web3 Hope of Central Africa Central Africa Republic pioneering Web3 technology. They are relying on the Sango Project which uses blockchain tech, cryptocurrency (bitcoin), metaverse tech. 643. Decentralizing Data Storage on the Blockchain: An Exclusive Interview With Vincent Irlweck Interview with Vincent Irlweck, CMO at Inery Blockchain to discuss their decentralized data storage solution and democratizing the data industry. 644. 3 Common Entry Barriers for Crypto Users in 2022 Despite its growing popularity, however, there are still some serious barriers to entry that could affect cryptocurrency adoption on a larger scale. 645. Who (or What) is Driving the Monetary Power in the Cryptoverse? Name one instance in history when the ruling class represented by governments would voluntarily give up the most lucrative of all possible activities. 646. What are Crypto Staking Pools and is There a Possibility of Staking Pools in Africa? Staking pools enable investors to earn passive income by validating blocks and receiving rewards. 647. The Blockchain is a Broken Chain After-all There are several security issues affecting blockchain. To have a wider adoption, the community must address these issues by implementing appropriate controls 648. What Makes Decentralized Storage the Future of Online Storage Market Decentralized storage is a promising development, and its rapid implementation in 2021-2022 shows promise for the tech systems powering these networks. 649. Languages, Frameworks and Tools to Become a Robust Web3 Dev Web3, blockchain, NFTs?! It’s all getting a bit year 3000 out there… We’ve pulled this apart to better understand what the future of work looks like for develop 650. Ripple and the SEC Case: History of the Almost Never-Ending Litigation No one really knows how the SEC and Ripple case will end. But what we do know is that the ruling will have a huge impact on the future of cryptocurrencies. 651. Understanding Cosmos Network: The Internet of Blockchains Here we look at Cosmos network, an interoperable ecosystem providing cross-chain communication between multiple blockchains with different functionalities. 652. Here’s a Quick Guide to Easily Retrieve Crypto Sent to a Wrong Network on Binance The notable crypto network or standards are BEP-20, ERC-20, TRC-20, and BEP-2. Users can easily mistake BEP-20 for BEP-2 and ERC-20 for TRC-20 and vice-versa. 653. Decrypting DeFi and Cryptocurrency Markets with Paul Barroso, CEO at Atani.com An interview with Paul Barroso where we discuss decentralised finance (DeFi) and the new trends in the cryptocurrency markets. 654. How Blockchain Could Deliver Artists to the Promised Land Blockchain gave investors an alternative to mainstream finance with DeFi, and it can grant artists the control and financial viability they've always wanted. 655. 20 Data Science Podcasts You Don’t Want to Miss Podcasts have unequivocally become one of the most dominant forms of media consumption in recent years. 656. The Metaverse; A Future You Cannot Escape Metaverse is the future concept we often get wrong. What if Metaverse is already here? We are already living digital lives that are not so different. 657. Decoding the Biggest Blockchain Hacks and Blockchain Cybersecurity with Yotam Dar This interview with blockchain cybersecurity expert Yotam Dar discusses blockchain cybersecurity and blockchain hacks in detail and with case studies. 658. Understanding NFTs: A Look at the NFT Ecosystem in 2022 Let's look at what NFTs are, why they are traded, and also get a basic understanding of the NFT market and why it is so notoriously volatile for traders. 659. Top 3 Blockchain Projects Aiming to Change the Way People Work in 2023 As the world progresses into the digital age, many wonder what new technologies will change how people live and work. Among these is blockchain technology! 660. Web 3.0: Giving the Power of Data Back to the People Data privacy is paramount. One of the challenges is that (almost all) Blockchain networks are public by design and are not suited for storing data. 661. Blockchain in eCommerce - Here's How Things Have Panned Out in 2021 Right now, blockchain is making a big splash in the eCommerce space, enabling new ways of doing things and disrupting the status quo. 662. B2B Fintech Trends for 2021: Storage, Security, Cloud Migration, IaC As CTO at Altar.io, a large part of my work revolves around observing the forward-looking industry trends (including fintech trends) that affect how we create innovative products. 663. The True Meaning of DAOs — Uniswap & BAYC Here we take a look at two of the most succesful DAOs, Uniswap and Bored Ape Yacht Club, using them as case studies to understand the DAO concept better. 664. The Evolution of Smart-Cities With AI and Blockchain Technology This article grants a comprehensive understanding of the applications and prospects of AI Blockchain technology in smart cities.