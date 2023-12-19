71 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Application

Let's learn about via these 71 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Blockchain Application /Learn Repo 1. How Blockchain's Future Could Be Miles Apart From What Seems Blockchain technology may save the planet, according to Irina Swan Lebedeva, Product Lead at Consensys 2. Can Blockchain Technology Change Plagiarism Detection in Academia? top ways that blockchain technology can help improve education and academic writing by replacing traditional plagiarism-identifying techniques 3. ForkChain is Demystifying Blockchain for Easier Integration by Entrepreneurs Platforms like ForkChain are bringing a new perspective on blockchain to help entrepreneurs thrive. 4. Blockchain Technology Initiatives in India Indian Government, Universities as well as Industries are effectively participating in blockchain initiatives. Here's a list of some emerging initiatives. 5. How to Bulk Distribute SPL Tokens in 3 Easy Steps (Solana-based tokens) How to simply distribute SPL tokens in a couple of minutes using Solminter. 6. . 7. 4 Challenges Multichain Assets are Facing The Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol becomes relevant, which allows multiple blockchains to communicate with each other. 8. Masternodes Can Help Accelerate Enterprise Blockchain Adoption — Here's Why Masternodes are a key part of enterprise blockchain adoption, as they help accelerate transaction speeds, enhance security, and provide an incentive for network 9. The Top 5 Use Cases of Blockchain Technology Beyond Cryptocurrency Blockchain technology has been instrumental in changing the way we view finance. Let's take a look at what else can be achieved using it. 10. Yael Tamar, One of the Most Inspirational Women In Blockchain, on Revolutionizing Real Estate Space Converting blocks into digital securities, reinventing the way real estate projects come to life! Yael Tamar, co-CEO/founder, on the origin of SolidBlock. 11. Is Blockchain the Future of Supply Chain? Benefits and Challenges Blockchain represents a complex technology with enough potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries. 12. A Look at the Laqira Protocol: An NFT and Metaverse Platform A look a Laqira Protocol and how it works 13. How to Automatically Pay Your End-Users’ GAS Fees Without HODLing Crypto What if we told you that you could automatically pay for the ALL of the gas fees for transactions from every user wallet in your app with your paid Tatum plan? 14. How Blockchain Could Immunize the Internet Against Distrust Technology may be powerful, but it’s also fragile. In recent years, a series of events--from Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal to Equifax’s massive data breach--have eroded the public’s trust not only in large companies, but in the Internet itself. The proliferation of fake news has us doubting every article we read. Deepfake photos and videos leave us wondering if we can trust our own eyes, or if what we see is just AI-generated. 15. Blockchain Technology and the Race for the Future The future of blockchain technology is a silver lining as it's overtaken the world with its unique evolving elements. Read out to know the future of blockchain. 16. Top 5 Problems With Blockchain Everyone Should Be Aware of Is blockchain what it seems to be? Well, the appropriate answer would be No. You must be wondering what could go wrong with blockchain technology. A LOT! 17. NEARCON 2022: Overall Impressions and Promising Results NEARCON 2022 became some of the biggest events in the crypto industry, bringing together the NEAR community and its co-thinkers and partners. 18. Understanding the Zero-Knowledge Proof Method One of the biggest advantages of blockchain technology is the degree of information transparency it offers. 19. What Is True Blockchain Interoperability? If you are in the crypto world, then the word "blockchain interoperability" may familiar to you because there are so many projects are gaining publicity and funds from investors by using this term, and many projects like Chainlink, Cosmos, Polkadot, and Wanchain are claiming to give true blockchain interoperability. So in this article, we will discuss about these projects and try to understand what kind of blockchain interoperability they are giving and what benefits we can get because of blockchain interoperability? 20. How Microsoft Envisions a Blockchain-Based System for Preventing Piracy A new paper published by Microsoft's research department proposes to tackle piracy with a blockchain-based bounty system titled "Argus." 21. Your Ultimate Guide to Ethereum and its Working Principles Ethereum is a blockchain platform that allows developers to build and deploy decentralized applications. 22. Decentralized Storage Could Be Blockchain's Killer Application The distributed architecture of these novel storage solutions makes them immune to censorship, service failure, and data theft. With decentralized cloud storage 23. Link up With the Best Blockchain Development Companies in 2021 Although blockchain is a relatively young industry, many companies have emerged that offer Blockchain Development Solutions. 24. How to Set Up Metamask and Add ETH to Your Wallet Let's explore how to maximize your metamask wallet for defi trading on ethereum and bsc. 25. NFTs: The Simplest Explanation You’ll Ever Read Learn what an NFT is and why anyone would want to buy anything from this blockchain technology niche. 26. What is Blockchain Escrow Service & How Does it Work? If you ever wondered what a blockchain escrow is and how it works this is the answer to your questions. Dive into the mystery of blockchain and smart contracts. 27. From Internet Voting to Blockchain Voting: From Good to Better If you've perchance stumbled over any of my previous ramblings, you'll know I believe blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise the way we vote. I've been writing about it for over a year now on Hackernoon. In that time, I've had the chance to speak with some of the foremost experts in the field, Amelia Powers Gardener (now County Commisioner for Utah) and Philipe Andrea (silver-tongued advocate for Voatz), amongst others, and I've learned a lot about the many ways that blockchain can be used to improve the voting process. 28. From Centralized to Decentralized? That Horse Is Out of the Barn In the wake of Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency announcement, which has its own regulatory challenges and governance issues, more and more “traditional” companies are evaluating how to embrace blockchain and crypto to achieve their financial and strategic goals. This is especially true in the retail commerce industry, where decentralization driven by blockchain and token economics has the potential to disrupt many different parts of the centralized business model. 29. Forensics Monitoring Is Blockchain’s New Sheriff Blockchain technology is becoming more mature and needs to become more reliable as a result. Forensics monitoring is one method of keeping it accurate. 30. Can Blockchain Technology Put an End to Electoral Fraud? There’s been a huge buzz around blockchain technology lately, and it seems the whole world’s catching the fever. With all the hype that Web3 is getting, it doesn’t look like the global buzz will end anytime soon. 31. BLOCKCHAIN: Do You Really Need It? This Will Help You Decide! The word “blockchain” is still surrounded by hysteria: companies that simply enter in it, their name soar in price by 400%. Half of the world would like to receive cryptocurrency as a gift for the New Year, while Bitcoin is called "the largest bubble in the history of mankind." A dozen new terms, some fascinate with innovation, others - scary, resembling a scam. I will explain in simple terms why bitcoin and blockchain are not the same things, how technology will make the world transparent and who will benefit from it. 32. How Will Blockchain Impact Healthcare? Blockchain has emerged as the discovery needed by health service providers. Blockchain is an emerging solution for the abnormalities in healthcare, including 33. Maciej Krol, Co-Founder Of FCQ Platform, On Building A Global Transaction Platform Maciej Krol, the co-founder of FCQPlatform shares the story of how their blockchain platform came to be, the challenges they are facing, and success so far. 34. Is Blockchain Ready for Mass Adoption? Here's What 100 Influencers Think “There are no more no conferences, no more networking.” That’s not true! Digital Week Online happened last week, and more than 100 invited speakers connected during the 48-hour, non-stop online conference to talk about the latest events happening in the innovation, investment, and technology space. 35. Why We're Choosing Open Source for Ara (And Why You Should, Too) Earlier this year, we released the Ara File Manager. Today, we’re very happy to announce we’ve also released the Ara File Manager’s source code. 36. Why NFTs Are The Future of Invoicing It's just the beginning for NFTs, which can revolutionize invoicing. NFTs are immutable, transparent, and fraud-proof - making them perfect for invoicing. 37. Anonymity and Privacy in Emerging Web3 Spaces Make the World go Round Considering previous legal theory & recent web3 events, it can be argued that the framework of privacy needs to be updated with an understanding of consent. 38. How to Create an Anonymous Voting System on the Blockchain Using Zero-Knowledge Proofs How to create an anonymous voting system on the blockchain using zero-knowledge proofs 39. What is the Recurring Payments PoC and How Does it Work? In the Moosty team, we learn by doing. By building proof of concepts we learn about blockchain technology & the creation of network dynamics. 40. Transforming the Nigerian Electoral Process Using Blockchain Technology Nigeria's 2023 presidential election was marred by violence. Blockchain could solve Nigeria's electoral woes and make the voting process more efficient. 41. Blockchain Technology's Rise and its Foreseeable Impacts Blockchains can facilitate more efficient, secure, and dependable automated communication. This will significantly improve the security and dependability of our 42. Classical Blockchain vs. Hedera Hashgraph If you thought hedera hashgraph was dead, prepare to be pleasantly surprised. The actual scenario is that it just needs better marketing, 43. WTF is Understandable Blockchain (UBC)? Currently, too many public blockchains exist and they all use different API and data structure, meaning that non-blockchain experts have to concern themselves too much with the intricacies of blockchain technology, as well as, their products and service development (DApps). 44. How Blockchain has Improved Detection of Malware Blockchain has not only become the fundamental technology for cryptocurrencies; it has also become a reliable means of detecting malware quickly and accurately. 45. Analysis of Blockchain Technology Adoption for ESG Initiatives in Business The importance of ESG in these times cannot be overstated, as there is a need to raise awareness of global social and economic inequality. 46. 5 Major Changes to Blockchain-Based Real Estate During COVID The COVID-19 pandemic could turn out to be a significant turning point in history. Events as widespread and disruptive as this are rare and present the world with unique opportunities. The world most likely won’t go back to the way it was but will instead move forward. 47. The Blockchain Forecast - from Public Chain to Cross-Chain, Everything You Need to Know in 2022 2022 blockchain and side chain forkcast 48. Blockchain-Based On-Chain Solutions: An Overview With more than a decade having past since the creation of Bitcoin, blockchains have come a long way. There is no doubt that the Bitcoin blockchain has its specific uses, and as developers figured out what else blockchains could be used for new types of chains had to be created. 49. Blockchain Facts: What Is It, How It Works, and How It Can Be Used A blockchain is a decentralized, distributed digital ledger that records transactions across multiple computers. 50. How I Built an API to Verify Claims of Feat I'm breaking down the process of building an API to verify claims. A few weeks ago, I started working on a project that I submitted to the Lisk Builder Program. 51. Cefion Anonymous Messenger App Review: Confidentiality, Simplicity, and Blockchain Have you ever thought about how much time you spend on your smartphone? Nowadays, almost all communications have moved to the digital environment, replacing traditional live talks. Moreover, most business processes have also become entrenched in the cloud. We learn to work and live on the go because the new realities of the social and commercial spheres oblige us to move forward, dissolving users in the Web. It increases the digital literacy of the population but reduces the confidentiality of personal data. 52. The Importance Of On-chain Analysis A look at the importance of on-chain anlysis 53. Clinical Trials on The Blockchain: 4 Companies Changing the Game The global drug development market is worth more than 350 billion dollars a year, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, which includes the costs of running the studies in addition to the resources used. 54. From 0 to 1000 Nodes on a Testnet: Case Study on Avalanche Denali What is a testnet? 55. A Brief Look at Why Tokenization is Important in the Blockchain Space A brief look at tokenization and why its ability to provide both whole and partial ownership of assets is important to the growing blockchain ecosystem. 56. What Makes the Cosmos Hub a Virtual Port City Blockchains are virtual cities: districts of economic and cultural exchange, where common infrastructure gives rise to a mutual sense of place and a shared social fabric. 57. Where Are We on Going Paperless, and the Adoption of Cryptographic Tech? Over the last decade, there’s been a massive outburst of internet users across the globe. Simultaneously, there’s been a growing penetration of different digital and paperless technologies across businesses and organizations. 58. Crypto Casinos: How the Integration of Blockchain Can Create More Transparency The changes that the integration of blockchain in online casinos has to offer, looks quite promising. Blockchain is all set to revolutionize online casinos. 59. How Blockchain Enhances Mobile App Development Process This is the era of modernization and digital transformation and no sector is immune to the technological changes that are sweeping the world. 60. What is the Recurring Payments PoC and How Does it Work? In the Moosty team, we learn by doing. By building proof of concepts we learn about blockchain technology & the creation of network dynamics. 61. An Intro to the Decentralized Organization Chain Decentralized Organization Chain (DOC) allows companies to start their own company blockchain and receive funding by selling tokens to investors. 62. Arcado Network Brings Decentralized Reward Systems to Video Games The Arcado Network focuses on bringing a decentralized reward system to any multiplayer game by providing game developers with a generic API. 63. Blockchain Interoperability: The Lifecycle of a Sidechain From its inception to its potential termination, a sidechain may go through three stages, corresponding to three states, in the context of the interoperability. 64. Blockchain: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly “I went from having to borrow money from friends to pay the bills to making $4 million in a day.” — Trevor Jones, a painter from the UK. 65. The Proof of EOS' Flexibility Lies In Its Comparison with Steemit In my opinion, the most important part of EOS is “OS”. After many architecture redesigns and refactoring, EOS became an excellent blockchain-based OS allowing projects to launch fast and secure blockchains with a flexible account system and fully functional smart contracts. 66. Collabolancer is a Decentralized Freelancing Marketplace Collabolancer is an open source proof-of-concept decentralized freelancing marketplace, that enables seamless collaboration between employers, worker(s), and so 67. Is There a Security Vs. Coin Creation Trade-Off in Blockchains? Recent years have sparked significant interest in blockchain networks. This has resulted in significant progress in the theory of such distributed networks. In particular, followers gathered more data about possible blockchain designs, their limitations, and their trade-offs. There's called The trade-off between security and coin creation 68. Let's Explore ARK Core v3: Maintainability & Testability [Part 5] This is Part 5 of the Let’s Explore ARK Core series which documents the development of the next major release of ARK Core, alongside some tips & tricks on how to get started with contributing and building your next idea today. 69. Blockchain in the Sex Industry: Light at the End of the Tunnel? The article explores how blockchain helps the sex industry fight stereotypes and bias, add transparency, and ensure sustainability and safety. 70. I Got Tired of Reading About Blockchain Projects that I Can't Use - So I'm Building One Myself In August in Montréal, MUTEK, an international festival of digital creativity and electronic music, showcased fantastic projects combining art, music, spherical video, and virtual reality. I attended from Ara Blocks, a software startup dedicated to building tools for digital creators like these. MUTEK invited me to speak on the blockchain panel. 71. Blockchain And Opportunities for Healthcare Access to efficient, affordable, and scientifically progressive healthcare is one of the key necessities of modern life, affecting everyone on a global basis.