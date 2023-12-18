89 Stories To Learn About Bitcoin Price

Let's learn about via these 89 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Bitcoin Price /Learn Repo 1. Three Analysts See Three Different Directions For Bitcoin Price The world’s most potent digital coin, Bitcoin has experienced a vigorous rally in 2019, but the latest surge in price is struggling to regain the power. Despite the obvious Bitcoin setbacks, some crypto fanatics still remain upbeat while others Bitcoin analysts see the potential of a deeper retracement. 2. Top 5 Crypto APIs for Developers If you want to jump into the wonderful world of crypto then you will need access to great, developer-friendly crypto APIs to power your product. 3. Why is Bitcoin so Volatile? Here are three reasons why Bitcoin is so volatile. 4. Bitcoin Halving And Its Stock-To-Flow Ratio Bitcoin is poised to become the currency of the future and it is well supported technically by the concept of halving and stock-to-flow model. 5. Bitcoin vs. 'Safe' Investments: Risk is Everywhere When every other investment carries more risk and less yield than ever before, is bitcoin really such a bad bet? 6. Silvergate’s Loss is Crypto’s Gain Crypto banker Silvergate Capital is going out of business. One more reason for hope! 7. Bitcoin Price Exploding Will Be The Hallmark of 2020 How investors and custody's perception towards bitcoin changed in 2020 8. Satoshi in Bitcoin: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know As we know, cryptocurrencies exist in the digital world, yet they’re still currencies. For this reason, cryptocurrencies are divided into smaller units in the same way physical currencies are. Just as the pound’s little bro is pence and the dollar’s is cent, the smallest unit of Bitcoin is called Satoshi. It is necessary for a currency to be parted into smaller denominations, if it aims to become a part of the global medium exchange. 9. Coronavirus, Oil Shocks, US-Iran, or PlusToken—What's Behind Bitcoin's Crash? 2020 is off to a tumultuous start, with an ongoing global pandemic likely to trigger a global recession. The Dow already experienced its greatest decline since the 2008 crisis, and even cryptocurrency markets are blood red, with Bitcoin suffering its biggest price crash in over a year. 10. How Much Will Bitcoin be Worth in the Year 2140? How much profit will you earn in your life if you keep buying Bitcoin (DCA) or buy a lump sum of it? 11. Could the Bitcoin Halving Cause a Price Halving? On May the 11th, Bitcoin went through its third halving in its albeit short lifetime. Whilst this event was celebrated by most in the crypto community, some bring up some valid concerns about whether or not many miners will be able to survive with their revenues effectively cut by almost 50% in a single day. 12. The Bitcoin Bull Run Timeline As cryptocurrencies continue to soar to new heights, investors should remember the costs of mining. 13. How Has Traditional Media and Social Media Helped To Boost The Popularity Of Cryptocurrency In today’s digital world, both standard and social media channels are renowned for having a huge effect on our daily lives. From the ways we communicate and share content, to the ways we keep up to date with the world around us, social media has, and continues to have a disruptive effect on how we view the world. Cryptocurrencies have been no exception. 14. The Bitcoin Price in the Long Run (Part 2 - Fibonacci Ratios Everywhere!) Part 1 of this series of analysis articles introduced Elliott Wave Principle (EWP). The core assumption is counter-intuitive, at first: "The Wave Principle argues that markets are not driven by fundamentals or news, but instead by “social mood” – the collective psychology of all market participants" 15. Bitcoin and Altcoins: Truth #3 "Size Does NOT Matter" There is no altcoin cycle. They all move up and down at roughly the same time, regardless of size. 16. Could bitcoin hit $100,000 by 2021? Kyle Torpey writing at Forbes believes the answer to the question could well be a resounding YES! In his article he makes the case for a surge in bitcoin’s value over the next two years and discusses Anthony Pompliano’s bitcoin at $100,000 prediction. 17. No, Bitcoin Is Not Going to Fail! Arguments for why Bitcoin the digital asset will not fail. What are they? Come on, let's go take a look... 18. PayPal's Bitcoin Play Will To Create A Sharp Uptick in Crypto-Adoption PayPal’s user base could generate demand for over 15% of Bitcoin’s current market cap over the next 12 months. 19. Crypto Winter 2018 vs. Crypto Summer 2022 “Will this crypto winter be the last?” 20. Bitcoin Has Been in a Bull Market for 2 Years Bitcoin's price could crash 50% and remain in a healthy uptrend. 21. Is Bitcoin Going To Breach $100k in 2021? Will Bitcoin reach 100k USD before the end of this year? What are the predictions for the crypto market and when can we expect the market peak? 22. How The Halving Will Impact Bitcoin's Price and Production This year, sometime around mid-May, an event long anticipated in the Bitcoin community will occur: halving, i.e. the reward granted to miners per block added to the already existing blockchain (from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC) will be halved. The history of Bitcoin will see 32 halvings, and we are approaching merely the third one. Very many people continue to wonder about the impact of this halving, about the evolution of the price, about what will happen with the miners, etc. 23. Watch Out: Bitcoin Could Do the Unexpected, Soon Don’t dismiss the possibility bitcoin will rocket to the peak of its market cycle. Four times before, it did the same thing in the same circumstances. 24. With Altcoins, Big is Not Safe. Often, it’s the Opposite Only 11 of the top 100 altcoins will survive (maybe less). Does that sound safe to you? Consider an alternative. 25. Savage Bitcoiners Volume 1: Interview with Psychedelic Bart Name: Psychedelic Bart a.k.a. Psycho Bart 26. The 8 Factors That Influence the Price of Bitcoin Downwards That You Should Know About The 8 Factors That Influence the Price of Bitcoin Downwards That You Should Know About. An important reminder. 27. Understanding the Correlation Between the Bitcoin Price and Bitcoin Mining What is Mining: 28. Only XRP and Bitcoin will be Safe if Ripple Wins SEC lawsuit In December 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple, leading to a chain of events that threatens XRP and Bitcoin. 29. Bitcoin Vs. Ethereum 2021: The Race To Mass Adoption Bitcoin vs Ethereum 2021, race against mass adoption 30. Bitcoin's Golden Cross is Coming and You Shouldn't Care Bitcoin's golden cross means nothing for the bull market. If history is our guide, bitcoin's price is slightly more likely to go down than up. 31. Bitcoin (BTC) is Still Not Showing Bullish Signs as it Trades Below $42,000 Bitcoin (BTC) is not showing any decisive bullish signs even though the cryptocurrency market is back trading in the green on January 10. 32. Bad News for Bitcoin? - All Press is Good Press No matter what they say about bitcoin, good or bad, it wins. 33. How Bitcoin Better Preserves its Value Compared to Other Cryptocurrencies In the case of Bitcoin, after every 210,000 blocks, Bitcoin halving will occur, and it can be continued until 2140. 34. With Bitcoin, Embrace Uncertainty Without uncertainty, you would not have this opportunity. 35. Beware of Taking Profits on Altcoins If you want to take profits, that’s fine. Just remember who you’re taking profits from: your future self. Try this instead. 36. What's Happening to Bitcoin: Price Drop and Forecasts from Kyrrex Crypto-investors have recently expressed concern over the price fluctuations of Bitcoin. Please find below the Kyrrex forecasts on the present state of Bitcoin, the causes for price volatility, and expectations for future changes. 37. Is Bitcoin Really Bad for the Environment? While there is some legitimacy to Bitcoin's negative carbon footprint, the claims are overblown and distributed ledgers can actually help the environment. 38. Bitcoin is Less Risky at $35,000 Than at $65,000 It may seem like you get a better deal at $35k than at $65, but most people will tell you the opposite. They're wrong. 39. It’s Not a Crypto “Echo” Bubble, it’s a Crypto “Always” Bubble Some things never change, even if the price does 40. Cryptocurrency Market Suffers Major Losses: Over $70 Billion Wiped Off in 24 Hours In conclusion, the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market can cause sudden drops and losses, as seen with the recent over $70 billion wipeout. 41. The Altcoin Chart You Can’t Afford to Ignore If you're still using the bitcoin dominance chart, make sure you know what it means. You may want to try a different chart. 42. Did We Front Run Bitcoin Seasonality? Did we front run Bitcoin seasonality? Here we analyze Bitcoin's 4-year cycle. 43. What's Next for Bitcoin's Price: Ecstasy or Terror Bitcoin's price remains in a three-year parabolic uptrend, but there's not much room left to go up. Do we get a blow-off top or will the parabola break? 44. Is $14k Bitcoin the New $100k Bitcoin? $14,000 is the most realistic, sensible, natural technical price level in bitcoin history. But if you’re waiting for it to happen, you could be waiting forever. 45. In Crypto, Businesses Die but the Protocols Persist The biggest crypto lending platform, trading firm, broker, and #2 crypto exchange all collapsed. Yet, crypto persists. How? Why? 46. The Bitcoin Price in the Long Run (Part 1 - The Role of Social Mood) This is part 1 of the long-term analysis of the bitcoin price chart based on the technical perspective provided by the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP). This article is an introduction to EWP while part 2 will apply the principle for price and date targets. 47. Why Centralized and Decentralized Exchanges Need Cross-Platform Integration The entrance of institutions into the Bitcoin market has been a blessing. However, this influx is causing problems for the liquidity of Bitcoin. 48. Bitcoin on the Brink: What Could Trigger a Capitulation? Bitcoin's volatility is nothing new, but it seems to ramp up as we approach, what could be a critical juncture for the cryptocurrency. 49. Make Way for the Crypto Tortoise Slow and steady wins the crypto race (in bull and bear markets) 50. Bitcoin’s Data Models are Dead? Hardly Some think 2021 killed data models of bitcoin’s price because pretty much every prediction failed. Let's not be so quick to judge. 51. “Bitcoin is going to hit $65,000, and it's going to hit it very soon,” - Anti Danilevski At the beginning of January 2021, Bitcoin set a new record-breaking price point, surpassing the $42,000 mark. Many experts believe that this is still far from the limit. 52. Today, the Bitcoin Blockchain in Overvalued [Unpopular Opinions] The Bitcoin Blockchain is overvalued because it is inefficient, has a price that is extremely volatile, and is becoming more centralized as time passes. 53. Institutions Will Buy Crypto Once This One Thing Changes Boomers keep dying. Millennials are inheriting their assets. Gen-Z is starting to get jobs and make money. Wall Street needs to keep its options open. 54. Who Will Benefit Most From The Upcoming Bitcoin Halving? The cryptocurrency market is once again seeing volatility after Bitcoin started to crash after last week's surge. During the second week in April 2020, the coin managed to climb above the $7k mark, and remain between $7,100 and $7,300 for days. However, as the week approached the end, Bitcoin suddenly crashed once more, pulling the rest of the market down with it. 55. Bitcoin’s Price Peak Is Coming This Month - Stock-to-Flow Says . . . Stock-to-Flow predicts bitcoin's price will stay above $100,000 from summer to the end of this year. What if that doesn't happen? 56. Will BTC Rise Again in 2022? Thinking of Investing in Bitcoin? Here is Bitcoin's price history and some valuable insights that will help you make an informed decision. 57. "Without mining, there is no Bitcoin" This article covers everything you need to know about the process, history, and principles behind Bitcoin mining. 58. Bitcoin – Comparing Previous Market Cycles With The Bull Run of 2021 Bitcoin is booming. Just recently Elon Musk announced via a SEC filing that he put 10% of Tesla’s balance sheet into Bitcoin. However, every time there is a big drop people are scared that the end is near and that Bitcoin goes again down 80-90% like it did in 2018.. or 2014… or 2013. You see where I am getting there – Bitcoin often does that. Hence, we have market cycles and this article will look over previous market cycles in Bitcoin and where Bitcoin stands today. 59. The End of The Bitcoin Bull Market As We Know It What if bitcoin's bull run ends at a price that's lower than you expect, sooner than you expect? Unless things change drastically, that will happen. 60. Bitcoin Bubble 2020 - When's It Gonna Burst? In recent weeks and days, the crypto markets have been exploding again and Bitcoin is back above the level it was at the end of 2017 with an all-time high based on the market cap. 61. The Moment You Say Bitcoin Can’t Do Something, It Does Bitcoin’s price is up 60% this year and down 30% since one month ago. And you're worried? 62. Bitcoin: The Great Game The following are not my beliefs, but a compilation of notes from conversations I had with a self-described Bitcoin “mutant”, named Edan Yago, contributor to Sovryn. Letting him ramble on about Bitcoin resulted in mesmerizing, mythical, and fascinating ruminations about Bitcoin’s destiny. So for one, I myself believe in Bitcoin as a digital store of value. It is a huge chunk of my portfolio, and I believe it will outlast 99% of the cryptocurrencies we have today. There is no better symbol of scarcity and hard money in crypto to date. However, I feel just about the same level of admiration for Ethereum, as it is opening up so many use cases through DeFi and DAOs. I am putting my biases aside to explain a very rare (and what I find fascinating) point of view. I present you Part 1 of The Hero’s Journey of Bitcoin: 63. Bitcoin Bull Markets Always End When everybody starts saying this, you will want to believe it. Do so at your own peril. 64. Bitcoin's Post-Halving Hash Rate [Analyzed] The cryptocurrency industry has just experienced the most anticipated event, Bitcoin (BTC) 2020 halving. The last 12.5 Bitcoin block has been mined by F2Pool and encoded the message of “NYTimes 09/Apr/2020 With $2.3T Injection, Fed’s Plan Far Exceeds 2008 Rescue.” paying tribute to Satoshi Nakamoto. Antpool was in luck and mined the first 6.25 Bitcoin block. 65. Even at $100,000, Bitcoin Will Not Lead to Mass Adoption [Explained] Everybody expects bitcoin’s price to hit $100,000 eventually. Stock-to-Flow models, regression analysis, and lots of other models predict it will happen. 66. Here's Why Bitcoin Doesn’t Feel Like a Bull Market...Yet Imagine I told you I created a technology that could revolutionize finance and governance. As the #1 competitor in a $100 trillion market, it has a massive first-mover advantage. Thousands of developers use its technology and several billionaires have launched new ventures to bring it more value, utility, and positive attention. 67. Bitcoin’s Security Budget is Adequate "In a few decades when the reward gets too small, the transaction fee will become the main compensation for nodes. I'm sure that in 20 years there will either be very large transaction volume or no volume."-Satoshi Nakamoto in 2010 68. Pi Cycle Says Bitcoin’s Bull Market Just Ended (and Nobody Cares) Pi Cycle indicator of bitcoin's price signaled the top is in for Bitcoin, the market cycle has peaked, and it's all downhill from here. Nobody believes it. 69. A Detailed Breakdown of Bitcoin's Four Year Cycles In today’s research article, we’ll focus on dissecting Bitcoin’s Four Year Cycle in an effort to better understand Bitcoin’s current price predicament and gain insight into some of the more important technical steps price needs to achieve to ensure future exponential growth. 70. Bitcoin Bear Market: Is It Over Now? We take a look at Bitcoin from the technical perspective 71. What’s Bitcoin Going to Do? Bitcoin has just crashed, losing around half of its value. What's going to happen now? Who knows what Bitcoin is going to do? It could go either way. 72. Bitcoin Price: What Factors Impact it? What factors impact the Bitcoin price? Traditionally, we talk about supply, demand, competition, regulation, but liquidity is the king that manages all of them 73. Crypto is a Meme. So is Every Other Investment Our legacy financial system has turned money into a meme. People believe in it because everybody else believes in it. Is that so much different than crypto? 74. Diamond Hands Vs. Crypto-n00bs And Why The bitcoin Price Dipped Sunday morning, 18.04.2021, the cryptocurrency market suddenly entered the red zone. Bitcoin and most major digital assets lost between 5% and 20% of their value overnight, leading to a massive liquidation of market positions totaling nearly $10 billion. 75. Bitcoin Pizza Day: Celebrating The Irony Laszlo needed to prove a point; bitcoin can be inherently exchanged for goods, the hardcore attribute of anything that seeks to act as a medium of exchange. 76. What Tudor Jones' Bitcoin Investment Means for Other Institutional Investors and Bitcoin The recent disclosure by Wall Street investor Paul Tudor Jones that his\nHedge Fund will start trading bitcoin futures to gain an exposure to\nbitcoin of approx 2% of their total investment portfolio made the\nfinancial headlines the past week. What was little discussed though\nwhere the reasons that caused Tudor Jones to take such an important and\nstill contrarian investment step for a highly respected institutional\ninvestor on Wall Street. 77. Is Bitcoin A Good Investment In 2022? Bitcoin may have more in common with traditional financial assets like bonds and stocks than other cryptocurrencies making it a particularly enticing investment 78. You Will Buy Crypto at Higher Prices, But Not Today As the world falls apart, cryptocurrency's too risky - but if you wait for prices to go higher, you will only get more risk for less reward. 79. Did You Miss Bitcoin’s Most Revolutionary Feature Too? With bitcoin’s price gaining steam, you may think it’s about to go mainstream. 80. Forget About Bitcoin's Price Predictions. Do This Instead Bitcoin price predictions are great but usually wrong. Dismiss them at your own peril, but also to go beyond them. 81. Making the Most of Altseason in a Bull Market Bitcoin's price is booming but don't forget about the most exciting new projects in crypto - altcoins. 82. Mr. Ray Dalio - "You're Wrong. Again." Bitcoin Will Never Get Banned. Here's Why Invariably, as bitcoin spikes and defies gravity, either up or down, the attention of institutional investors, central bankers and prominent financiers is suddenly awaken. 83. Bitcoin's Market Cycle Peak is a Lot Closer Than You Think If you think bitcoin's bull market will peak at the end of 2021, you'd better hope the market cools off real quick. Otherwise, you may be very disappointed. 84. Bitcoin: 'Extreme is Normal' Embrace uncertainty. It’s the only reason we have this amazing investment opportunity. 85. The Cryptocurrency Questions We Already Need to Be Answering (But Aren’t) Earlier this year, bitcoiners obsessed over a looming collapse in the financial system and railed against the response of governments and central banks. Bitcoin Bear Market Already? Seriously? I wait three years for a bitcoin bull market and it only lasts five months? 88. Predicting Bitcoin's 2021 Peak Bitcoin's price tends to increase due to the Bitcoin Halving. So how much could Bitcoin's price increase as a result of the recent Halving In May 2020? 89. Who Will Be The Victors of The Bitcoin Halving Event? Bitcoin's halving is just around the corner. It is estimated to take place on May 12th, 2020, and it will slash the reward miners get from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC. Currently, the network produces 1,800 BTC every day, and this is about to be reduced to 900 BTC.