230 Stories To Learn About Blockchain

Blockchain /Learn Repo "Whereas most technologies tend to automate workers on the periphery doing menial tasks, blockchains automate away the center. Instead of putting the taxi driver out of a job, blockchain puts Uber out of a job and lets the taxi drivers work with the customer directly." —Vitalik Buterin, Creator Ethereum 1. "Ethereum will be Bigger than AWS, Azure and Google Combined" - Pekka Kelkka This article talks about regulations and why ethereum can be the computer of the world. 2. Space and Time Receives $20 Million in Strategic Investment Led by Microsoft's M12 Space and Time, a Web3 native data platform that has raised $20 million in strategic capital from notable investors led by Microsoft's M12 fund. 3. How to List Your DeFi Token on UniSwap In our first article, we covered how to make a DeFi project successful, build a community, and organize a marketing campaign. 4. Current Web3 Development is Similar to the Internet Boom of the Late 90s SIMBA Chain started working on its first blockchain projects for organizations like the US Navy, Boeing, and other defence contractors. 5. The European Blockchain Convention 2023 Returns to Barcelona European Blockchain Convention 2023 will welcome more than 3,000 attendees - making it the largest edition since the event was launched in 2018. 6. What Advantage Do Programmable NFTs Bring to Users? Raunaq Vaisoha is a second-time crypto entrepreneur and has been in the space since 2013. NFTs are evolving from static to dynamic objects. 7. Will Layer-1 Public Blockchains Rise or Fall in the Next Bull Market? An analysis of differentiated L1 public blockchains and why they may outperform in the next bull market. 8. Lisk Events at Berlin Blockchain Week Do you want to learn more about blockchain? Would you like to network with other Web3 enthusiasts and learn more about the most important industry trends? Then 9. The Top 5 Use Cases of Blockchain Technology Beyond Cryptocurrency Blockchain technology has been instrumental in changing the way we view finance. Let's take a look at what else can be achieved using it. 10. nsh: A More Secure and Convenient Remote Shell than SSH by Yilun Zhang, CTO of NKN.org 11. An Intro to Bitcoin and How it Works Bitcoin is a money technology, the first drastic change since the creation of banking over 900 years ago. 12. Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction I predict Terra Luna Classic will reach $0.01 by 2025. Here is why. 13. Top 20 Promising Blockchain Projects in 2020 Blockchain tech is gradually integrating with the current industries as big corporations and startups seek solutions based on this new innovation. Forbes has since taken up the initiative to list 50 best projects leveraging blockchain; this year’s publication marks the second annual ‘Blockchain 50’ ranking by the magazine. 14. How I Transitioned From Web2 to Web3 Marketing in 6 Months The tech side of Web3 is one big differentiator from the previous businesses and industries I served in my old jobs - selling food, sofas and even e-banking. 15. The Fight for a “Transparent” Blockchain Blocking of the main blockchain transaction anonymization service Tornado Cash 16. From Company to DAO to Protocol, What Will be Next for Tellor? Tellor’s CTO, Nicholas Fett, gives us an overview of his work building a decentralised oracle network. 17. dWeb Goes Mainstream: 7 Websites that are Better on the Blockchain You can now update your settings in Chrome or Firefox to connect to blockchain domains. Check out these seven examples to use for your decentralized websites. 18. Understanding 0VIX: How to Approach Market Risk Assessments via Agent Based Modeling 0VIX’s Head of Quantitative Research, Daniele Pinna, gives us a peek under the hood at 0VIX. 19. Dear Web3, You Don’t Have A Community, You Have A Cult Minimum Viable Cult is the next big thing for Web3. Are you ready? 20. 4 Technology Developments for the End of 2022 and Christmas A look at four technology developments for the end of 2022 and Christmas. 21. The Importance of Oracles in Decentralised Finance Most of the common blockchain audience has by now heard of DeFi, and the implications it has to those who know how to utilise it - but one thing that hasn't been greatly explored is Price Oracles and their impact on these applications. 22. The Cryptocurrency Confusion In his fundamental book, Money and the Mechanism of Exchange, English economist William Stanley Jevons explains that currencies address a central economic problem: the coincidence of wants. The phrase describes the conundrum inherent to barter where the parties of the transaction have to agree to sell and buy each other's goods. 23. A Complete Guide to Initial Game Offerings (IGOs) IGO stands for Initial Game Offering. While ICOs and IDOs can be for any type of token/project, IGOs, as the name implies, are only crypto games. 24. How To Implement Staking in Solidity Including a code sample of this powerful tokenomics scheme. 25. DAOs - Blockchains Final Frontier Prosperity not created by capitalism but through cooperation. 26. 5 Most Expensive NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) Ever Sold NFTs or Non Fungible Tokens can be quite an interesting target for profitable investment since the platforms where such kind of tokens is application... 27. The Ultimate Guide to NFT Marketing and Promotion How to promote a DeFi and NFT project, the full guide to NFT marketing that will help to make non fungible tokens and decentralised finance projects successful 28. What are NFTs and how do they work NFTs are a new technology that you need to understand. THis is what they are and how the very first NFT came about in 2014 when it was made on a whim. 29. Ethereum Gas Fees for Dummies How gas fees are calculated and how to minimise the cost of conducting transactions on the Ethereum network. 30. The 3 Types of Cryptocurrency Traders that are Kicking Your Ass Illustration by John Wu 31. Barely Surviving as a Game Developer (While Steam Still Gets their Cut) Have you ever wondered how much money a game developer makes? After all, the gaming industry is huge - it was valued at $151.9 billion in revenue in 2019. Almost 2.5 billion people from all over the world play video games. Game developers should be praised for these astonishing numbers, because they were the ones who made it happen by spending countless hours on development. But do they get rewarded for their hard work? Not at all. 32. Meet Lisk Lisk is an open-source blockchain application platform that aims to improve Web3 accessibility for both users and developers. 33. A Guide on How to Build a Blockchain with Javascript Although JavaScript is now the most widely used programming language worldwide, it is not usually the first language picked for building a blockchain 34. Top 10 Software Development Trends for 2021 You Need to Know Today we are seeing the fast digital transformation that affects all life spheres including business, healthcare, manufacturing, and entertainment. Every day people use Artificial Intelligence-enabled programs like Gmail, Google predictive searches, personalized product recommendations even without noticing this. 35. The battle between metaverses: Who will take the lead in the virtual world? A look at the best platforms for developing games based on Blockchain technology: Sandbox, Decentraland and Enjin 36. Reconciling Tech and Ethics: Building a Shariah-Compliant Financial Ecosystem But why does this question arise in the first place? In other words, why can’t religious Muslims use Bitcoin for digital payments? 37. WTF is a Grid Trading Bot? Grid trading profits in a fluctuated market. Here are 9 reasons from an experienced trader who has used GRID Bot for more than 18 months. 38. What are the differences between Bitcoin and XRP? Bitcoin's maximum supply is 21 million and XRP's maximum supply is 100 billion. The difference is that all XRP were created on the first day... 39. IOTA vs. IoTeX: The Battle of the IoT Blockchains The blockchain that connects the internet of things will be worth $1 trillion. The top two contenders? IoTeX and IOTA. Read on to find out which will end on top 40. 3 Things Not to Do When Bitcoin is Going Down Photo by Ian Stauffer on Unsplash 41. "The Simpsons" May Indicate Mainstream Bitcoin Adoption by 2036 One of my colleagues recently shared an anecdote with me about ‘The Simpsons.’ During a chat about politics, her son told her, “Well, it was on ‘The Simpsons’ and then it came true.” And then he asked her, “How do they do that?” 42. Why You Should Be Careful Investing in Dogecoin Even though there has been plenty of DOGE price momentum lately, it will come to an end sooner rather than later. 43. What to do once you admit that decentralizing everything never seems to work Headquarters of the Internet Archive, home of the Decentralized Web conferences (Wikimedia Commons). 44. The Top 7 Metaverses That You Can Try Right Now Everybody's talking about Metaverse. Here are top crypto metaverses that you can try right now! 45. Risk DAO Conducts Technology Risk Assessment on Aurigami Finance Aurigami conducted a risk analysis of the protocol's risk parameters in an effort to reduce technological risks and improve capital efficiency. 46. Reflection Mechanism and Crypto: A Deep Dive The concept of the reflection mechanism was newly introduced into the cryptocurrency space a few months back. How is it now? What should you look out for? 47. Crypto.com partners with LeBron James and LeBron James Family Foundation to Bring Web 3 Education LeBron James and the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) have partnered with Crypto.com to offer educational and workforce development. 48. Looking to Invest in a DeFi Project? Here are 5 Ideas Worth Considering 2020 will go into crypto history as the year of DeFi. It has been a long time since we have seen a hype of similar magnitude, probably best comparable to the 2017 ICO hype. 49. Top 7 Crypto Events in 2022 There are a lot of crypto events planned for 2022; so in this article I want to share my top 7 conferences for this year. 50. Top Reasons to Farm on NEAR Protocol NEAR is the top decentralized blockchain infrastructure for DeFi yield farming. We examine the features that make it a favorite for developers and users. 51. Lithosphere (LITHO) AI-Blockchain Devs Support Ripple (XRP) in the SEC Case Lithosphere (LITHO) reiterates its support for Ripple (XRP) in its case against the SEC. 52. How To Use Events In Solidity In this short tutorial, I would like to show you the basics of events in Solidity. 53. My Journey in CryptoCollectibles (so far) A journey marked by crypto collectibles and highlights of lessons learned along the way. 54. Top Blockchain Conferences And Events For 2020 2020 is going to be an exciting year for the blockchain community. After a very volatile 2019, we are all looking forward to a brighter future for our cutting-edge blockchain technology and for our wide community to make a comeback. 55. Will Liquid-Cooled Miners Dominate the 3rd Hashrate Revolution? Mining hashrate has come to a crossroads. Water-cooled products are being accepted and recognized by mainstream manufacturers, but will they dominate? 56. How to Keep Your Seed Phrase Safe? In this post, I will cover several ways how you can store a backup copy of your BIP39 seed phrase. Seed phrase is a group of words of different length, compiled from private or extended private BIP44 HD key for more convenient storage. See example of a seed phrase below: 57. Should Regulators License Blockchain Oracles? Blockchain oracles, or off-chain data providers, are key players in the blockchain ecosystem - wielding as much if not more power than miners and protocols developers. Often misunderstood and overlooked, they suffer from constant misuse and security vulnerabilities. Licensing and endorsing professional oracles is key to improving the overall health of the blockchain ecosystem. 58. WTF is Hashing in Blockchains? In this article, we will see, 59. What is IPFS? - A Beginner's Guide IPFS consists of several innovations in communication protocols and distributed systems that have been combined to produce a file system like no other. 60. 3 Best Metaverse Games to Follow in 2022 Almost everyone in the P2E space is already aware of the big names like Axie Infinity, Gods Unchained, and The Sandbox, but there are many others to follow too. 61. Algorand and the Blockchain Trilemma Through a more clever mix of game theory and cryptography, Silvio Micali and his team might have created tomorrow’s infrastructure. Fast, secure and scalable. 62. Bybit Contributes $134 Million to BitDAO Treasury to Invest in Open Finance and Blockchain ByBit contributes $134 million to BitDAO making it the largest DAO in the world. 63. Taproot and Schnorr: The Biggest BTC Upgrade for 2021 Taproot is the most significant BTC update since the SegWit soft fork of 2017. It is intended to increase Bitcoin's fungibility. 64. Is HEX The Most Notorious Scam in The History of Cryptocurrencies? Richard Heart is the BIGGEST CON ARTIST in crypto history... 65. Top 5 Solutions to the KYC Problem for Crypto or NFT Projects The future of KYC/AML in the crypto world is looking bright. With projects implementing KYC solutions, we see a move toward a regulated and compliant industry. 66. Best Trading Apps for Europeans: 2020 Report The most exciting part of trading is the thrill of mitigating your risks in favor of your rewards. For those who are just starting, it’s a game of knowing when to buy and knowing when to sell. Or, as most traders would say, "Buy low, sell high"! But, how do you know if the prices of stocks and securities are low or high? 67. 5 New NFT Projects On The Rise We selected some of the hottest trends on the NFT market, showing that innovation happens fast to create value. 68. What Will It Take for Crypto to Boom Again? Let’s face it: 69. Reboot: A New Operating System for Humanity It's the end of the world as we know it, humanity is programmable and our operating system is getting a reboot. The question is when the system is back online what will be in its place? 70. My SIM swap attack: How I almost lost $71K, and how to prevent it 71. WTF Happened to Solana's Proof of History? A blockchain architect explains Solana (and what's wrong with it) 72. Blockchain Search: How Google Is Changing the Blockchain Game Google became popular by taking a nebulous, disorganized, and opaque landscape (the internet) and making it easily searchable. Now, the tech giant wants to do the same thing for a similarly novel technological advancement: the blockchain. 73. The Five Keys to Crypto Evolution So the doomsayers were right all along. Crypto was nothing but a bubble and it finally burst. 74. I Compiled a List of Tech’s “Next Big Things” So You Wouldn’t Have to 2030 will be weird 75. The Future of Travelling: An Interview with Matt Luczynski, the Founder of Travala.com Travala.com is the world’s leading cryptocurrency-friendly hotel booking services with the best prices on 2 million+ properties worldwide. 76. Why Startups aren't Using Ethereum This interview talks about the rising ethereum transaction fees, cross-fi staking and cybersecurity for blockchain startups. 77. Passive Income and Yield Farming: A New Trend for 2021 Yield farming can be highly lucrative, but also very risky. The level of impermanent loss can discourage some users. 78. 5 Blockchain Games and NFT Projects Taking Over Art and Entertainment NFTs are becoming mainstream due to recent innovations. Non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, are taking the blockchain, collectibles, and investment world 79. Are NFTs the Next ICO Fraud? Want to buy virtual artwork for $1.98M? 80. Why Everyone Missed the Most Important Invention in the Last 500 Years You’ve never heard of Yuji Ijiri. But back in 1989 he created something incredible. 81. Behind the startup: Interview with Alexander Busarov on Fighting Counterfeiting in China In this interview we speak with Alex Busarov the co-founder of Taelpay about Taelpay ecosystem a blockchain application developed by the team while operating in China. Tael consists of over\n50,000 users in 500 cities, hundreds of products protected with NFC chips and\nblockchain, all in cooperation with a long list of participating companies like Rakuten,\nNestlé, New Zealand Cherry Corp,and many more. The Tael ecosystem is anchored by\nthe Tael token which acts as a reward, loyalty, and marketing incentive for\nparticipants in the ecosystem. Now lets delve straight into the interview! 82. Ethereum 2.0: Making Sense of Lego Money, Sharding, PoS, and TPS Ethereum (ETH) which was launched in 2015, and is the second most valuable cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, is known for its high developer activity, alongside certain other cryptos like Cardano (ADA) and Kusamo (KSM). 83. Merkle Tree Introduction (A Merkle tree, as present in a typical blockchain) 84. Decimated Launches DIO Staking Pool The award winning videogame, Decimated, has launched staking pools for it's in-game virtual currency DIO. 85. How Blockchain is Revolutionizing the Supply Chain Industry A supply chain is a network of people and businesses involved in creating and distributing a product or service. It includes everything from the extraction of raw materials to the end consumers who purchase the product or service. A basic supply chain system involves suppliers of materials, manufacturers who turn it into a commodity, the logistics companies that manage the transportation of the raw material and commodities, as well as the final retailers that sell goods to consumers. 86. A Guide to BaaS — for people who do not understand SaaS sPeople in sales love to create mountains out of molehills. In their never-ending quest of simplifying the user experience, they end up inventing terms and terminologies that achieve the exact opposite. So, when I entered this hallowed domain, I was constantly bombarded with terms such as LTV, CAC, sales funnels, contextual advertising, SaaS, PaaS, BaaS, and whatnot. 87. Learn Blockchains by Building One The fastest way to learn how Blockchains work is to build one 88. Adding Messages On The Bitcoin Blockchain - A How-To Guide Hey!, 89. Why Everyone Missed the Most Mind-Blowing Feature of Cryptocurrency There’s one incredible feature of cryptocurrencies that almost everyone seems to have missed, including Satoshi himself. 90. Swarm, IPFS and BigchainDB: Comparing Data Storage and Decentralization Data and content management are two of the main capabilities in many of the real-world business applications, such as information portals, Wikipedia, and ecommerce and social media applications. 91. Top 5 Privacy Coins To Watch Out For in 2021 As 2021 arrived and the bull market began, the privacy coins are back for a new attempt to bounce off the lows marked during the bear market. 92. Top 15 Small-Cap DeFi Projects to Keep Your Eye On in 2021 15 altcoins to think about in 2021 93. What Does Ethereum 3.0 Look Like? Ethereum 3.0 + Layer 2 Management DAO opens the window for the real-world economy to run on top of the blockchain. What are you still waiting for? 94. 7 Dapp Platforms to Follow in 2021 Polygon, ZKSync, and Arbitrum are just some of the dApp platforms you should be following in 2021. 95. Top 6 Privacy Coins for a Regulated Crypto Market Regulatory pressure from governments, local central banks, and specialized law enforcement is pushing cryptocurrencies to adopting privacy-focused capabilities. That’s precisely how TeleCoin found itself building the Trend-Setter platform and why Charlie Lee, the founder of Litecoin, announced confidential transactions for its coin. 96. How Blockchain Could Disrupt the Education Industry Blockchain is undisputedly an ingenious invention. It’s a technology that began as underpinning for virtual currencies but it is quickly becoming obvious that blockchain is more than just bitcoin. 97. Understanding The Block Propagation Problem in Blockchains The lack of scalability is known to be the foremost obstacle standing in the way of mass adoption of blockchain technology. All existing blockchain projects look for solutions that could improve the performance of their network. 98. Simulating a Prolonged Cryptocurrency Bear Market with the Monte Carlo Method Half-way into 2018, it’s become clear that we’ve strayed far away from the jubilant exuberance that characterized the peak months of December and January. 99. A simple blockchain application for data verification. Learn how to code a viable application for Ethereum in ten minutes. 100. Financial NFTs Will be the Real NFT Boom The most recent non-fungible token (NFT) boom may have you thinking that NFTs are all about digital art and collectibles. Well, for a brief period, they were - after all, who could ignore the infamous Beeple piece selling at Christie’s for $69 million? 101. What Will Bitcoin Look Like in Twenty Years? Prediction is a tricky business. 102. NFT Accelerator Launchpad Luna is Helping Creators Reach New Heights New NFT Accelerator Launchpad Luna encourages innovation in the NFT space. 103. Should Smart Contracts be Non-Turing Complete? Everyone has their favorite programming language, just as everyone has their favorite shoes or favorite food, but I’m not here to tell you to give up your favorite language (trust me, I would never dream of such a thing). Instead, I want us to take a journey together, a journey will take us through many things. We’ll discuss Turing completeness, evaluate its usefulness in regard to smart contracts, look at alternatives, and hopefully we’ll come to the same conclusion together at the end. Spoiler alert: the conclusion is that giving Solidity a monopoly on smart contracts is a terrible, foolish idea. 104. Identity Management Unchained - Taking the Metaverse Red Pill Technology should serve humans. But when combined with the wrong business model, it can turn individuals into non-player characters in a game dominated by tech. 105. NFTs - $69 million & still undervalued NFT 106. Why Quantum Computing can Break Bitcoin and Ethereum Blockchain This article talks about quantum computing and why it can break encryption in blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. 107. How to Choose a Blockchain Platform to Develop Your Project There are many blockchain networks out there, each considers themselves the best in terms of scalability, unique features, or capabilities. But let’s look beyond all these buzzwords, rebrandings, and marketing hype. What characteristics do truly matter when choosing a blockchain platform to develop with? 108. Using Ethereum’s CREATE2 To see the contract that uses CREATE2, jump to Step 2. 109. The Ultimate Guide to Listing at Crypto Exchanges Introduction 110. Learn the Blockchain Basics - Part 9: Blockchain Around the World The blockchain is a cryptography-focused architecture based on the internet protocol, powered by networked computer servers that do not need to be set up by developers. 111. How I Lost $60,000 Trading Crypto... and the Lessons You Can Learn From My Mistakes I never expected to feel genuinely happy looking back to what, at the time, was the worst period of my life. 112. Monero vs. Zcash vs. BEAM on Confidentiality, Scalability, and Auditability First, I would like to emphasize that we have a lot of respect for our friends at Zcash and Monero and the activities that these projects have completed so far in order to promote the needed financial confidentiality in crypto. 113. Comparing Staking Rewards - Is Liquid Staking Better Than Proof of Stake (PoS)? To investors looking for staking rewards, blockchain adopting the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects with liquid staking components are great options to participate in. 114. Code A Full Node for A Proof Of Work Blockchain - From Scratch Learn the basics of PoW Blockchain and create your own Coin 115. What is a DAO? 116. Best Websites to Buy Bitcoin Directly from Your Device, Anonymously “Aren’t cryptocurrencies anonymous by default?” I’m sorry to be the one telling this to you, but Bitcoin is not anonymous. At least, not by default. Bitcoin is known as an immutable ledger, a leger that is publicly available and keeps a record of every single transaction that happens on the network. It’s true that anybody can transact Bitcoin, but it’s also true that anyone can see all of those Bitcoin transactions. 117. Everything You Need to Use Blockchain Games Effectively This article tackles some of the most important things one should know before embarking on blockchain games. 118. Mastering the Mempool [A How-To Guide] Blockchains are transaction machines. But on-chain data represents value-at-rest — confirmed transactions. While pre-chain, or mempool, data explores value-in motion — transactions in flight. 119. Surviving Crypto Winter — Part One: Mattereum and the Internet of Agreements Welcome to part one of my new series Surviving Crypto Winter, where I profile companies and projects that have a shot at getting through the storm and thriving when spring comes again. Today I kick it off with co-author Carly E. Howard, JD, LLM as we profile Mattereum. 120. Cryptocurrency Portfolio Trackers for Everyday Use – 2020 Update About two and a half years back, Abhijoy and I reconnected over our mutual interest in cryptocurrencies after almost a decade of lost contact. As we discussed various technologies and related topics which intrigued us in crypto, a recurring theme was “where do you track your portfolio?”. 121. 6 Predictions For Crypto Industry In 2021 (without trading) Predictions for Crypto industry in 2021: DeFi, DEX, STO, ETH 2.0, CBDC and everything that can affect crypto / blockchain world and can help users and projects 122. Proof-of-Stake Is Coming of Age, and Polkadot is Leading the Pack Polkadot is currently the leading, highest value, and most secure PoS platform, offering estimated rewards of 13.87% per year. 123. Designing a Viable Central Bank Digital Currency Central banks around the world are exploring the idea of issuing a variant of fiat currency that bridges the functional divide between physical cash and account-based systems. 124. 5 Web3 Startups That Deserve Your Attention I've worked with Blockchain & Web3 startups consistently since 2017. I've seen teams come and go, businesses flourish only to fail, and bull and bear markets prop up, or kill great ideas respectively. 125. Polkadot Vs. COSMOS Vs. Octopus Network Vs. NEAR Protocol: Fat Hubs Are Better Than Hub Minimalism For a new public blockchain to occupy a significant place on the Internet of Blockchains, it must first develop into a robust DeFi center — a Fat Hub. 126. Ethereum is Supposed to go PoS (Proof of Stake) in 2022 Which Will Make it More Scalable This article talks about DAOs, ethereum scaling and why DAOs will be the future of governance. 127. Building A Secure Data Economy: An Interview with Ocean Protocol's Founder Bruce Pon Ocean Protocol is technology that allows data sharing in a safe, secure and transparent manner without any central intermediary. Using Ocean Protocol, data scientists and artificial intelligence researchers can unlock and analyze big data, while respecting data privacy. 128. Blockchain performance issues and limitations Introduction 129. What are NFTs? - Their Role in DeFi By definition, a fungible asset is a type of asset that is interchangeable with other assets of the same type. Currency is a fungible asset. After borrowing a $100 bill, the borrower can return the amount either in a combination of bills of different denominations or in a different $100 bill. The value of the dollar $100 remains the same in both cases. 130. Create A Private Ethereum Blockchain With Proof-of-Authority Consensus Mechanism: A How-To Guide Prerequisites 131. Issuing Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs): A How-To Guide Why are we all so entitled to the Blockchain industry? For the high development pace? Of course. For the number of appearing opportunities, growing like a weed under the sun and rain? Surely. For building up an alternative financial and tech sphere? You name it. 132. Ethereum, You Are A Centralized Cryptocurrency. Stop Telling Us That You Aren't When looking at Ethereum, there are some good things I can say about it and some bad. Ethereum did early stage investors in their ICO right, in the fact that the 2014 ICO price was $0.30. 133. Mission: Earn 1 BTC and 1 ETH in One year. How I Did It. This is own life story of how I managed to accumulate a Bitcoin without any financial investment. 134. 30 App Development Ideas for Startups (AI/ML, Blockchain, AR/VR) As an IT sourcing analyst with ValueCoders a leading offshore IT outsourcing firm, I have helped several startups, SMEs, and enterprises build their mobile apps. 135. Ready Player One on Ethereum? Welcome to Decentraland! Ever watched Ready Player One and wondered what it would be like to have the same thing in real life (well you know what we mean)? Play around a virtual casino, 136. 10 DeFi Projects to Keep Your Eye On in 2021 DeFi can change the financial landscape. Here is a list of the 10 best DeFi projects to watch out for. 137. 10 Best Free Online Courses for Blockchain Developers Hello guys, if you are thinking about how to become a Blockchain Developer in 2020 and looking for some online courses to startwith then you have come to the right palce. 138. How to Build an Ethereum Transaction App with React and Solidity: Part 2 Following part one of this tutorial, we will be building the frontend side of this project. 139. How to Tokenize Houses on a Blockchain Including a code sample using the ERC20 token standard. 140. Which Countries Are Casting Votes Using Blockchain? An overview of the current blockchain voting market around the world. 141. How to Build Telegram Chats with a Crypto-trading Bot Perhaps a sign of the times: my most active Telegram chat is with a crypto-trading bot that constantly listens for opportunities to trade on my behalf. I used an open-source library to develop some strategies and configure the bot to execute them using my Binance account. The bot communicates all of its trades through Telegram and can reply to my requests to take action or share live updates. 142. Why I'm Bullish On Polkadot And The $DOT Ecosystem At its core, Polkadot is a highly scalable and fully interoperable blockchain protocol upon which the next generation of the web is being built. 143. Intro to Cryptocurrency: Resources to Make You Crypto Fluent A Cryptocurrency Crash Course 144. Understanding IPFS in Depth(2/6): What is InterPlanetary Linked Data(IPLD)? A Complete Guide to IPLD: Its Significance, How it Works and Practical Examples 145. Understanding IPFS in Depth(1/6): A Beginner to Advanced Guide A Complete Guide Including IPLD, Libp2p, MultiFormats & Filecoin 146. Building A Blockchain in Rust & Substrate: [A Step-by-Step Guide for Developers] A beginner-friendly tutorial on how to build hardcore blockchain infrastructure in Substrate, an open source framework. 147. In Math We Trust. Do You? Or Should You? A few days ago, one of my favorite artists, Carlos Cruz-Diez, passed away. He is considered one of the fathers of kinetic art, which plays with the viewer’s perspective to provide the illusion of movement. He had a scientific, almost mathematical, approach to art and did a lot of research on the physics and the physiology of color perception. 148. Building DeFi protocols on Polkadot: An Interview with Bette Chen, Co-Founder at Acala Network Acala network is building decentralized protocol on the Polkadot network. This interview discusses the DAO architecture, parachains, and DeFi. 149. Is e-Estonia Built on Blockchain Technologies? [Fact Check] Or is there more to it? 150. Cardano vs. Ethereum: May the Best Blockchain win Crypto traders and investors continually argue about Cardano and Ethereum: Read an article that carefully compares both tokens, giving you an honest review. 151. Song of the Cicada Project and the Mystery of Cicada 3301 A lot of people ask me about the Cicada project. 152. Blockchain Primitives and their Advantages for Web 3.0 Development Learning a new technology can certainly be overwhelming, especially when you’re a developer who already has a lot on your plate. But when it comes to looking out for the future of your career, even the busiest of developers should understand how important it is to stay current with the newest developer trends. Blockchains have, quite simply, revolutionized many spaces thanks to the implementation of dApps. But can blockchains stay at the forefront of revolutionizing technology if it becomes stagnant? Blockchain primitives will have a huge impact on the ever-changing development of distributed ledger technology, and it will all boil down to one thing: protocols. 153. 5 Top trends and Stats in the NFT marketplace NFT journey on Ethereum began (Yr 2015) much early than the birth of Cryptopunks. It was not until late 2017 with the launch of Cryptokitties that created public awareness around NFTs and excitement on its future prospects. The entire scope of Cryptokitties gameplay revolve arounds collecting, breeding, and auctioning kitties. 154. Learn the blockchain basics - Part 1: Determinism The first episode of this series describes Determinism.\nThis article will explain the most fundamental principle each and every blockchain follows by design. 155. 16 Premises for Web 3.0 - The Decentralized Web The following outlines premises required for a sustainable information management strategy in service of returning the World Wide Web fromthe tragedy of the commons. 156. The Sandbox: A Decentralized Virtual Gaming World This article gives you an introduction to The Sandbox ecosystem,\nthe decentralized multi-platform multiplayer virtual gaming world.\nThe article describes the cooperation between players, creators, and artists in The Sandbox, and provides information on how blockchain technology backs up the whole thing. 157. Top 5 Smart Contract Platforms on Polkadot for building DApps (A Developer's Guide) Here is a detailed review of 5 best developer-oriented smart contract platforms on Polkadot that you can use to build Web3 DApps. Check it out! 158. An Introduction to Building on the Solana Network This tutorial will teach you how to build and deploy your own programs on the Solana blockchain! 159. Quantum Computing vs Blockchain Cryptography - Facts, Myths, and Synergies The biggest danger to Blockchain networks from quantum computing is its\nability to break traditional encryption. 160. How NOT To Fracture A Layer 1 Chain! As of today, there are over 24 layer-1 blockchain projects just within the first 100 listings in coinmarketcap.com. Guess, what? Each of them claims to be the “next-big-thing”, still they are just a broken iteration of one other. 161. NFT's Real World Use Case Example: Supply Chain A review of the benefits and risks of decentralized software solutions in general, and blockchain-based solutions - such as NFTs - in particular. 162. Solana Summer is Coming: Here are 5 Projects Ready to Make an Impact Solana is quickly becoming one of the top blockchains and communities with hundreds of new ecosystem partners. Solana Summer represents Solana's time to shine. 163. Surviving Crypto Winter — Part Two: Blockstack and the Great Pendulum of History Welcome to part two of the Surviving Crypto Winter series (part one is here), where I profile companies and projects that have a shot at surviving the winds of crypto winter and thriving when dreams of spring comes again. This time I profile one of the biggest and best companies in the space, Blockstack. 164. The Future of Identity Management using Blockchain How Secure is Our Personal Data? 165. How To Fix Everything That's Wrong With the Internet What do Google, Facebook, Youtube, Amazon, Uber and a phone book have in common? They are indexes — searchable lists of stuff. Google is a list of keywords mapped to the websites they appear in. Facebook is a list of profiles, posts, private messages, events and other types of information. Youtube has users, videos and comments. Amazon: merchants and items. Uber: drivers, customers and ride requests. 166. Cross-Chain Interoperability : Enabling The Future of DeFi You walk into a coffee shop and want to start your day with a grande Cappuccino. The barista starts making your coffee, and you’re sitting at your table, staring at the birds chirping outside the window. 167. How to Decentralize Twitter Ever since Jack tweeted about decentralizing Twitter I’ve thought about it constantly. 168. Rusty Chains: A Basic Blockchain Implementation Written in Pure Rust A hands-on tutorial on blockchain basics, taxonomy and Rust. 169. Top Blockchain Development Companies | March 2022 Top Blockchain Development Companies in 2022. Choose the best blockchain developers and consultants for your next decentralized project now! 170. Create a BEP-20 token on BSC With Remix: A Step-By-Step Guide How to create a BEP-20 token on BSC using Remix. 171. What Happened to Terra Luna? In May 2022, the unexpected happened. $LUNA deprecated in value by up to 99%. Find out why LUNA crashed and the impact of the crash in the crypto world. 172. Web3 is not About Blockchain or Decentralization Web3 is not about blockchain or decentralization. It is about the democratization of the web 173. The Super Token Thesis Building Towards the Web3 Financialized Consumer Era 174. How To Create a Mapping in Solidity how to create a mapping in solidity 175. This 2-Year-Old Artist Has Her Own NFTs Two-year-old Xenia Rose has already started working towards her dream of being a professional artist, with the launch of her first collection of NFTs. 176. Restaurant focussed DAO called FriesDAO is raising $9.69 Million to run a Fast Food Enterprise FriesDAO is connecting real-world assets to DeFi and on-chain blockchain governance and raising $9.69 Million to change the industry. 177. Solidity Tutorial: Understanding Design Patterns [Part 1] Solidity design patterns are essential for creating secure, robust and scalable smart contracts. In this tutorial, we will learn proper implementations 178. Oana Batran, Chainge Finance CBO, on the World’s First Decentralized Exchange App Chainge Finance talks about the advantages of Decentralized Exchanges. 179. What is Account Abstraction and Why is Everyone Talking About It? Answers to frequent Account Abstraction questions: what is an abstract account? Is it secure? What are examples of use? How do StarkNet and zkSync use it? 180. Using Daml to Create Blockchain NFT-Based Customer Experiences How to write a smart contract NFT? Daml allows blockchain NFT smart contracts to interoperate with each other when deployed on multiple blockchains. 181. Breeding NFTs Like Pokemons: Your Tokens Can Evolve NFT holders can now combine their NFTs to create new NFTs 182. NFT-Based Card Games Are Now A Thing NFT-based card games have introduced various aspects that regular games that incorporate NFT collectibles lack. 183. An Introduction to Binance Margin Trading and How it Works It is no news that the cryptocurrency space is very volatile. For instance, no one expected Bitcoin to quickly rise from less than $20,000 to over $23,000 in less than 24 hours on December 17, 2020. 184. Best Blockchain Based Decentralized Social Media Sites 21st century -the internet age, is all about digitalization and fast movement of stuff from one point to another. Social media platforms are one of the internet sensations of the modern era of the internet. Facebook and Twitter are the top social media platforms having millions of user base. 185. Everything You Didn’t Know About the Handshake Naming System — How this Blockchain Project Will… The project was conceived by the people who brought you <a href="https://medium.com/@PurseIO" data-anchor-type="2" data-user-id="971b92cc448e" data-action-value="971b92cc448e" data-action="show-user-card" data-action-type="hover" target="_blank">Purse</a> and <a href="https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/" target="_blank">Private Internet Access</a>. 186. Why Owning LAND on The Sandbox Could Make You Rich Why are so many people buying digital real estate on The Sandbox and how is it going to make them rich? This article explains why you should join them today! 187. I am still pissed off at the guy who told my aunt to buy Bitcoin for the first time at $62k Her mistake was that she bought a bulk amount (to her) at once. And this is the worst way for regular people to invest in crypto. 188. How to set up a Private Ethereum Blockchain (Proof of Authority) with Go Ethereum - Part 1 This article will explain how to set up a Private Ethereum Blockchain using Go Ethereum (Geth) - the official Go implementation of the Ethereum protocol. 189. Tether's Allegedly Growing Role in Illegal Activities Tether is beginning to become a threat to fiat as a value transfer mechanism. There is significant evidence that USDT is where money laundering is occurring. 190. Why Crypto Custodians Are Still A Weak Link Using Natural Language data streams fed into NTerminal to detect security vulnerabilities, fraud, withdrawal problems 191. 5+ ERC standards every Ethereum developer should know about (bait for ethereum lovers) 192. Cronos Establishes $100 Million War Chest to Launch Accelerator Program The Cronos Accelerator Program is designed to enable early-stage crypto companies looking for mentoring, investment, and growth to get the aid they need. 193. The Ultimate Security Guide for Cryptocurrency Investors 194. What are Cross-Chain Swaps? A cross-chain swap is a complete decentralized mechanism of exchanging your tokens for other non-native tokens. 195. Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Now Dogecoin to the Moon Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has just announced his latest venture: buying Twitter. This move comes no surprise to many Musk is known game change 196. Setting Up a Tor Hidden Service [A How-To Guide] I'm gonna out on a limb here and assume that you know the basics of how a web server works when you clicked on the title of this post. Basic knowledge of vim would be helpful too. 197. The Key Metrics to Measure Blockchain Network Performance When everything works fine, you don't usually worry about blockchain testing. We will explain below why it's better not to shelve performance assessment, what metrics to use and make the most of it. Let's dive in. 198. Cybersecurity in Web3: How to Jump on the Bandwagon Safely The article addresses common cybersecurity vulnerabilities identified during smart contract audits, social engineering's role in web3-related cyber fraud, etc. 199. Is Cardano the Ethereum Killer? JUST MAKING EVERYTHING BETTER IS ANYTHING BUT EASY. 200. A Beginner’s Ultimate Guide To DAGs What Are DAGs and How do they Work? 201. Everything you Need to Know About Project Serum ($SRM) Project Serum is a brand new decentralized exchange (DEX) for the decentralized finance (DeFi) sphere from the same team that created FTX Exchange. It is said to test the boundaries of DEXs using a non-Ethereum blockchain. 202. What is a Token Economy and How to Design a Thriving Cryptocurrency Do you want to design a token economy? Start by having a goal that makes sense. 203. The Unit of Account for Bitcoin is $ "Many of the things you can count, don't count. Many of the things you can't count, really count." - Albert Einstein 204. Understanding IPFS in Depth(3/6): What is InterPlanetary Naming System(IPNS)? Why do need IPNS, How to Use it and it’s Comparison with DNS 205. Making a Node.js App to Interact With a Smart Contract the Git Way Hey everybody, this is the second post of the series on writing apps the Git way, where you just go take a cup of coffee and browse a Git repo to learn something new! 206. A Game-Changing Blockchain Startup for DApp Development with No Code Bunzz is the world's first platform that allows software developers and businesses to develop DApps (Decentralized Applications) in a few minutes without knowin 207. How to Make an NFT: Minting, Trading, and Monetizing for Beginners A non-fungible token is verifiably distinct from another one. So, NFTs offer a way to manage provenance, ownership and transfer of unique items. 208. Smart Contracts: Characteristics, Benefits, and Types JOIN OUR COMMUNITY Twitter l Telegram 209. From Web 1.0 to Web3: How the Internet Grew Over The Years This is a written version of the talk I gave at WAQ19. Watch the video with English captions on YouTube. 210. Adding DAO Governance to Existing Token Contracts What if you already have a token and you want to create a DAO using that token? Natacha shows us how to enable DAO governance for your existing token! 211. Building a Community Around Your NFT Project is Critical This article talks about NFTs and how to market and build communities around NFT projects. 212. Rock, Paper, Blockchain Most data from government and financial institutions is still siloed. Public blockchains may be used by anyone and are permissionless. But how far off are we? 213. The Blockchain Gaming Revolution: Why Ethereum Will Revolutionize a 100 Billion Dollar Industry Digital gaming brings in about $100 billion in revenue every year. It’s projected to triple by 2022. And in almost every single one of these games, players are buying items, skins and upgrades which they don’t truly own. 214. Tether And The Great Crypto Ice Age Stablecoins have become the most important source of short-term liquidity for central crypto exchanges. And among those Tether. What's the current scenario? 215. I Went From No Coding Experience To Creating An Ethereum Application Within One Year In this article, I explain how I went from no coding experience to creating my first decentralized application on Ethereum. 216. Why a Decentralized Social Network with Passive Income Potential Will Emerge, Eventually Social media changed the way you are browsing the Internet, but it didn’t change the way the Internet is being controlled by a few companies that are having a monopoly. While you are under the illusion of using platforms like Google, Facebook, and Twitter at no cost, their pockets are getting heavier and heavier. [217. Ethereum.org's New Art: Rethinking Identity as Community](https://hackernoon.com/rethinking-the-identity-of-ethereumorg-l718w347l) Today, I am excited to launch the first new artwork for the website of ethereum.org. Every few months, the website will be updated with new artwork that reflects a new aspect of Ethereum's identity. The concept of the work focuses on one of Ethereum’s major strengths: the community. 218. What’s the Best Smartphone for keeping your Conversations Private? In the world of today, personal data like our names, phone numbers, Internet history, geodata, and much more is very valuable to the corporations who harvest and sell it. I shouldn’t remind you about Cambridge Analytica, right? But in case you need a refresher, here’s a brief overview of the increasing privacy problem by NewsBTC: 219. What Is A Transaction Relayer And How Does It Work? Article written by Vincent Le Gallic - CTO @Rockside 220. Becoming a Blockchain Architect in 10 Steps I managed to do it, you can too. 221. A Complete Beginners Guide to Investing in Cryptocurrency A step by step guide on how to begin the process of investing in cryptocurrency. 222. Understanding IBCO: Can Another Crypto-Funding Mechanism Yield Accountable Results? TLDR: IBCO is the new primitive for crypto projects funding, solving for the main issues of ICOs such as lack of accountability, lack of liquidity and flawed price discovery mechanics for the token itself. 223. 3 Reasons Bitcoin Crashed & Why You Should Stop Panicking I hope you enjoyed your bear market baptism. 224. Comprehensive List of Banks using Blockchain Technology in 2020 [Updated] Updated & Revised to include over 400 Banks & Financial Institutions using blockchain technology in 2020 225. 6 Ways The Internet of Value Can Benefit the World Economy The Internet of Value is a concept proposed by Ripple which envisions a world where value moves and is exchanged like information is exchanged today... 226. How To Code Gas-Less Tokens on Ethereum 227. 16 Most Influential Women in The NFT Movement NFT is one of the hottest topics of the year. Meet sixteen notable and influential women in the NFT world! 228. Create an API to interact with Ethereum Blockchain using Golang PART 1 Hi folks! In this tutorial, we are going to learn how to create a simple REST API to interact with the Ethereum blockchain using Golang. 229. Top 75+ ICO Marketing Agencies There are many stages to launching an ICO and the needs of the business vary depending at what stage they’re on. For each of these stages we’ve highlighted what services are needed and organized our Top 75 list according to their offered services across five main categories: 230. The Power of Kaspa BlockDAGs: Go Beyond the Blockchain Introduction to BlockDAG - a technology that can go hand-in-hand with blockchain but also acts as a new meta-technology that challenges it. Thank you for checking out the 230 most read stories about Blockchain on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo