Top Crypto Opportunity This Month? BTC Whales Rotate Into This Cheap Crypto as Protocol Launch Nears

Bitcoin’s recent moves have stirred debate among traders. BTC has shown strength compared to many altcoins, but resistance has built up near key levels. As a result, some large holders are beginning to rotate capital into lower-priced assets that they believe may offer stronger upside potential in the next phase of the market. One of the cheap crypto names gaining attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new project building an on-chain lending protocol with an upcoming launch that many say could be a turning point. Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin (BTC) remains the largest cryptocurrency by market cap and is often viewed as the foundation of broader crypto market trends. At the time of writing, BTC trades near $90,000, with a market cap well above $1.8 trillion. Over recent weeks, price action has run into resistance around key zones that have stalled further rises. Crypto charts show that BTC has tested these levels multiple times but has not yet made a decisive breakout. The crypto fear and greed index reflects a market in flux, where traders are cautious about placing new large directional bets. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized lending protocol on Ethereum that supports both Peer to Contract (P2C) and Peer to Peer (P2P) markets. Both markets allow lending and borrowing, but they differ in matching style and flexibility. In the P2C model, users supply assets to shared liquidity pools and receive mtTokens in return. These mtTokens represent deposit positions and accrue yield over time. The interest rate paid to mtToken holders adjusts based on pool utilization and borrowing demand. For example, a user can supply 1,000 USDC to a pool and receive mtUSDC in return. . The P2P market also supports lending and borrowing, but through direct user matching. Borrowers secure loans with collateral and choose between different rate models and collateral types. Loan to Value (LTV) ratios determine how much credit a borrower can access. If the value of the collateral falls below a set threshold, liquidations are triggered to protect lender liquidity. Presale Details and Security Measures Mutuum Finance’s token, MUTM, is currently in an active presale that has advanced through several stages. The presale features fixed token prices and capped allocations for each phase. Early buyers have benefited from lower prices, and tokens continue to sell out phase by phase. The presale started in early 2025 at $0.01 in Phase 1 and is now trading near $0.04 in Phase 7, representing roughly 300% appreciation from the initial level. The full MUTM supply is 4 billion tokens, with 45.5% allocated for the presale. So far, 825 million MUTM have been sold, and the number of holders has risen above 18,800. Funding for the presale has reached $19.7M and climbing, reflecting increased interest from both retail and institutional buyers. Mutuum Finance supports card payments, which broadens access for participants who prefer more direct onboarding without using external exchanges. Analysts note that this convenience can help draw a broader base of participants and diversify the investor mix. Security has remained a key focus for the development team. Mutuum Finance completed an independent audit with Halborn Security, a respected firm in the blockchain space. The review covered contract logic, lending and borrowing modules, collateral handling, and liquidation pathways. Halborn Security Halborn Security Protocol Launch and Stablecoin Plans Mutuum Finance’s development roadmap is anchored around the V1 protocol launch. The team has stated that V1 will debut on Ethereum’s Sepolia testnet before finalizing for mainnet. V1 protocol launch V1 protocol launch Once launched, the protocol will enable live on-chain lending and borrowing markets, with collateral rules, liquidation mechanics, and interest rate logic fully active. This is the milestone many analysts see as the first product signal for the protocol. Some analysts believe that if V1 attracts borrower demand and stable liquidity forms in the first months of operation, MUTM could reprice toward the $0.28 to $0.34 range. From the current $0.04 tier, this implies a 7x to 8.5x increase. Market commentators explain that such scenarios are based on valuation catch-up, where revenue expectations and usage begin to influence token price rather than short-term momentum alone. In addition to lending and borrowing, Mutuum Finance plans to introduce stablecoin support. Stablecoins serve as essential liquidity assets in decentralized lending markets, providing a consistent unit of account for borrowing and repayment. The protocol is also exploring Layer-2 expansion to reduce cost and increase transaction speed once public markets demand higher throughput. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon's Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.