Forex trading works with the concept of trading two different currencies. For example, a trader can swap his US dollar for the British pound in the Forex market. However, specialized knowledge is necessary to have a successful forex trading career. This article will discuss some top online forex trade courses focusing on the strengths and limitations of these courses. The One Core Program, Forex Trading A-ZTM and Forex Signals is one of the best courses suitable for newbies from Udemy.