What Defines the Next Generation of Digital Nomads?

Remote work is changing how the global workspace is operating. This trend is on the rise around the world and it's showing no signs of slowing down. More employees are working remotely some days of the week or full-time with a large percentage of people looking for jobs with flexible schedules.

Organizations are also embracing this trend by making various work options flexible to entice new employees. It’s always important to take a step back and look at how the industry is doing in general. And how things have evolved this year.

The current status

Remote work is rapidly growing across many sectors such as digital marketing, sales, customer support, and copywriting to name a few. This means that the location of workers is not a high priority anymore, but their experience and knowledge.

Remote work has been undergoing lots of changes thanks to the rapid advancement of technology. With more employees looking for ways to make their jobs flexible , this trend is expected to take over the world in the next several years.

Remote work trends

1. Remote work is growing rapidly

The work at home non-self-employed population has grown by 173 percent in the last fifteen years. In the past decade, telecommuting has grown by 115 percent in the US alone. These statistics show that telework is rising rapidly every year and it will continue growing in the future.

2. In-office workdays

Remote work is not always on a full-time basis. Organizations have discovered that remote working employees tend to lose the connection they have with their colleagues and the company over time. This is why organizations are always on the lookout for telecommuting employees or making in office workdays mandatory.

In-office workdays take different forms. Some organizations look for local or semi-local employees who can come once or twice a week for updates and meetings in the office.

The one advantage of in-office work is that it keeps employees firmly grounded. They always remember that they play an important role in the organization whilst enhancing their familiarity with organizational values. This may result in increased productivity and performance over time.

3. Cybersecurity is on the limelight

The majority of experts from essay writing service uk agree that cybersecurity is one of the biggest challenges facing remote workers. The problems range from accessing secure networks to using personal devices to work on company tasks. Displaying or discussing sensitive information in public is also a major issue affecting company managers.

Organizations are now coming to the rescue by implementing cybersecurity policies to ensure that sensitive data is secure for all workers. As organizations continue implementing tight measures to enhance cybersecurity, hackers are doing their best to keep up.

4. Niching is becoming increasingly important

Being a generalist is better than being a specialist because a generalist can handle different kinds of work and earn more than the specialist. However, this is not the case for remote workers.

In the remote working world, people with general skillsets are considered to be less valuable and replaceable than specialists. And this leads to low pay.

Most freelancers can relate to this problem. While most employees will greatly benefit from having a general skillset, freelancers will get more opportunities and earn more if they specialize in one or two fields.

5. Employees work longer

According to best essay writing service reviews , people who work remotely work 43 percent more than their counterparts in the office. This is large because remote workers do not commute, leave for lunch, or waste time walking around and socializing in the office.

While working from home saves time and money in the long run, it can become a problem especially if the worker can’t draw a line between personal time and working time. It can become a serious challenge getting away from work if you do it at home. However, this problem can be solved. It’s important to deal with it as early as you can to avoid problems in the future.

6. Digital nomads are looking for new spaces .

Digital nomads can be defined as people who do their work while traveling around the world and exploring new places. This is one of the best ways to have a sense of adventure in your life without going broke. However, this comes with its challenges as travelers need a strong and reliable internet connection and a safe environment to work on their tasks well.

New businesses have taken note of this niche. And they are co-working with hotels, spaces, and rentals that are designed to meet the needs of digital nomads. This trend is likely to continue growing in the next couple of years.

Conclusion

If you are aspiring to work from home one day, it’s important to keep up with the trends to make informed decisions. Knowing these trends and coming up with creative ways to solve problems will greatly improve your experience. And who knows, you may find yourself in the remote working world tomorrow!

