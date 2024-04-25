Velocity Labs And Ramp Network Facilitate Fiat To Crypto Onramp On Polkadot Via Asset Hub Support

**ZUG, SWITZERLAND, April 25th, 2024/Chainwire/--**Velocity Labs is proud to announce a fiat to crypto onramp using Ramp Network through the integration of Asset Hub. Through it, Ramp will be able to service any parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem.

Onramps from fiat to crypto have historically been one of the biggest pain points with regard to DeFi accessibility.





Thanks to the tireless builders who identified this issue early on, and have been working with regulators, credit card issuers and other payment infrastructure providers, the high barriers to crypto entry are about to be a thing of the past. In November of last year, Velocity Labs began talks with Ramp, the leading onramp infrastructure provider for web3. The objective was simple: maximize Asset Hub ’s accessibility, and to get it to its full potential.





Asset Hub is a system parachain considered the “home base” of assets in the Polkadot blockspace ecosystem. It enables the creation, management, and use of assets in the Polkadot network. As a system parachain, it has a trusted relationship with the Polkadot Relay Chain, allowing for porting of DOT from the Relay Chain to Asset Hub.





Asset Hub is crucial for the emission of tokens similar to ERC-20 (the Ethereum standard powering DeFi on that chain) and the imminent and future resurgence of DeFi on Polkadot. However, Asset Hub has many constraints, particularly around UX and DevEx. Recognizing the potential of Asset Hub and its importance, Velocity has been working tirelessly to address these limitations.





Ramp is a financial technology company building solutions that connect the crypto economy with today’s global financial infrastructure. Through its core on- and off-ramp products, Ramp provides businesses and individuals across 150+ countries with a streamlined and smooth experience in converting between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Ramp is fully integrated with the world’s major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more.

