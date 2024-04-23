The Noonification: Leetcode: Two-sum an Intuitive Approach (4/23/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @thebojda [ 8 Min read ] How to access medical data in DICOM format (MR, CT, X-Ray) from Python Read More.

By @venkat2811 [ 15 Min read ] CPU GPU - The Basics - A digestible high-level overview of what happens in The Die Read More.

By @carolisabino [ 4 Min read ] Building intuition behind problem solving so you can apply them to your own case scenarios. Read More.

By @chrisray [ 10 Min read ] Discover the ultimate guide to threat hunting with this comprehensive blog post. Uncover the 7 more popular strategies for threat hunting. Read More.

By @johnjvester [ 16 Min read ] When API First isn't an option, FastAPI can save teams time by allowing existing RESTful microservices to be fully documented and consumed using OpenAPI . Read More.