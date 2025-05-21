How to fix the error DT_TOOLCHAIN_DIR

by Herlandro HermogenesMay 21st, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHja-flagJAel-flagELmg-flagMGka-flagKAzu-flagZUmk-flagMKar-flagARsi-flagSIne-flagNE
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

In Xcode 15, Apple made a modification to the variable that points to the default toolchain location, replacing from $DT_TOOLCHAIN_DIR to $TOOL CHAIN_Dir. As a result you get this error: "LibRary_SEARCH_PATHS cannot be used to evaluate LIBRARY_ SEARCH_DIR" To avoid performing this replacement every time you need to clean the project, add the following code snippet to your Podfile.

Company Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail

Coin Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - How to fix the error DT_TOOLCHAIN_DIR
Herlandro Hermogenes HackerNoon profile picture
0-item
1-item

Firebase and Firebase Analytics Pods Error in Xcode 15

I love developing for the Apple platform, but sometimes the development environment helps us develop or improve our patience.

In Xcode 15, Apple made a modification to the variable that points to the default toolchain location, replacing from $DT_TOOLCHAIN_DIR to $TOOLCHAIN_DIR. As a result you get this error:

DT_TOOLCHAIN_DIR cannot be used to evaluate LIBRARY_SEARCH_PATHS, use TOOLCHAIN_DIR instead

If your project or target relies on the previous variable, you should update it to use $TOOLCHAIN_DIR.

To avoid performing this replacement every time you need to clean the project, add the following code snippet at the end of your Podfile:

# Solution for: macOS v14 (Sonoma) | XCode 15.4 | Swift 5.0 | PodFile

  post_install do |installer|
  installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
    target.build_configurations.each do |config|

  # Update the Swift version
      config.build_settings['SWIFT_VERSION'] = '5.0'

  # Update all Pods iOS Deployment Target ios Version
      config.build_settings['IPHONEOS_DEPLOYMENT_TARGET'] = '15.0'

    # Update LIBRARY_SEARCH_PATHS
      ['Firebase.release.xcconfig', 'FirebaseAnalytics.release.xcconfig'].each do |file_name|
        Dir.glob("Pods/**/#{file_name}", File::FNM_CASEFOLD).each do |xcconfig_path|
          text = File.read(xcconfig_path)
          new_contents = text.gsub('DT_TOOLCHAIN_DIR', 'TOOLCHAIN_DIR')
          File.open(xcconfig_path, "w") {|file| file.puts new_contents }
        end
      end

    end
  end
end

and run

pod install

This error can occur in environments with MacOS 14 (Sonoma), XCode 15.4, Swift 5.0 or higher setup in relation to Firebase and Firebase Analytics Pods.

This tip can save a few hours of your life.

Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Herlandro Hermogenes HackerNoon profile picture
Herlandro Hermogenes@herlandro
Senior iOS Engineer | Top Rated ADPList Mentor | GitHub & StackOverFlow Contributor | Hackernoon, Medium & Dev.to Writer |
Read my storiesAbout @herlandro

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#swift#swiftui#mobile-app-development#xcode#ios#dt_toolchain_dir#how-to-fix-the-error#fix-dt_toolchain_dir

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Top 10 Open Source iOS Libraries Every Developer Should Replace in 2024
by herlandro
Oct 04, 2024
#ios
Article Thumbnail
AI Has Made Its Way Into the Newsroom—and Reporters Say It’s Already Changing Everything
by hacker2931846
May 13, 2025
#ai-in-journalism
Article Thumbnail
No Stanford Degree? No Problem. Here’s How to Win as an Underdog Founder
by siddhantmasson
May 30, 2025
#startup
Article Thumbnail
DePIN Projects to Watch in 2025: From Storage to Geospatial Networks
by cryptokhan
May 27, 2025
#depin
Article Thumbnail
105 Stories To Learn About Ios App Development
by learn
May 08, 2023
#ios-app-development
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks