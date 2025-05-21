This One Command Lets You Live-Edit UIKit Apps Like It's SwiftUI

When working on UIKit-based iOS projects, making quick UI adjustments while the app is running can be time-consuming. Constant recompiling and relaunching to test minor changes not only interrupts your workflow but also slows down your development process. In contrast, SwiftUI has real-time previews that make UI updates a breeze.





In this article, I’ll show you how to leverage LLDB to update your app’s UI in real time while it runs in the iOS Simulator. This is particularly helpful for projects still built on UIKit, where live previews aren’t available. You’ll also learn why updating UI elements on the main thread is crucial to avoid runtime issues.





UIKit, though still widely used, lacks the live preview capabilities that SwiftUI offers out of the box. If your project hasn’t transitioned to SwiftUI yet, you can still achieve similar functionality using LLDB. LLDB allows you to execute code while the app is running, making it a powerful tool for quick UI adjustments without stopping the app.

Here’s how you can use LLDB to change a view’s background color in real-time, directly from the iOS Simulator.





1. Set Up Your Code

Let’s take a simple example where we’ve already set the view’s background color to green in the viewDidLoad() method:

import UIKit class ViewController: UIViewController { override func viewDidLoad() { super.viewDidLoad() view.backgroundColor = UIColor.green } }





2. Pause the App Using a Breakpoint

Set a breakpoint in viewDidLoad() or any method where the view is about to render. This will pause the execution and allow you to use LLDB.





3. Use LLDB to Change the UI

Once the app is paused at the breakpoint, open the LLDB console and enter the following command to change the view’s backgroundColor:





e DispatchQueue.main.async { self.view.backgroundColor = UIColor.blue }





4. Explanation of the Command:

e : Executes an expression.

DispatchQueue.main.async `: This ensures that the update happens on the main thread, as all UIKit updates must be performed on the main thread to avoid runtime crashes or visual bugs.

self.view.backgroundColor = UIColor.blue `: Changes the background color to blue.





One key rule in iOS development is that all UI updates must occur on the main thread. UIKit is not thread-safe, and attempting to modify the UI from a background thread can lead to crashes or unexpected behavior.

The command above ensures the background color update happens safely on the main thread. Failing to do so could result in inconsistent or broken UI rendering.





Real-Time Debugging in UIKit vs. SwiftUI

While SwiftUI developers have the luxury of live previews, UIKit developers must rely on LLDB and similar tools to make live adjustments. This method is especially useful in legacy or ongoing UIKit projects where reloading the entire app for small visual tweaks is inefficient.

By leveraging LLDB for real-time UI updates, you can reduce the feedback loop time and improve your overall productivity.





Conclusion

Using LLDB to update your UIKit views in real time is a valuable debugging technique that can save hours of development time. Whether you’re fine-tuning UI elements or testing different layout configurations, this approach allows you to make adjustments on the fly without needing to recompile and rerun your app.

For those of you working on large, ongoing UIKit projects, integrating this method into your debugging process can significantly speed up your development cycle.





Test this LLDB method in your next UIKit project and see how it optimizes your workflow.

How do you use LLDB for debugging in your own projects? Share your insights in the comments!



